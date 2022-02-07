TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Villa Mae Caldwell, Nettleton
Eva Chilcoat, Fulton
Rita Carol Cook Collins, Brandon
Douglas Decker, New Albany
Mary Charlene Wammack Fitzgerald, Tippah County
Donald Gilliard, Amory
Margie Holcomb, Ashland
James Hood, Mantachie
Mary Jackson, Houston Palestine Community
Joan Johnson, Falkner
Michael Kirkpatrick, Aberdeen
Jimmie Lane Long, Pontotoc
JT Russell, Evergreen Community
Irma Stewart, Aberdeen
MEMO
Donald Gilliard
AMORY - Donald Gilliard, 63, passed away on February 5, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO
Margie Holcomb
ASHLAND - Margie Holcomb, 68, passed away on February 6, 2022, at her residence in Ashland. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
MEMO
Joan Johnson
FALKNER - Joan Johnson, 83, passed away on February 4, 2022, at home in Falkner, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
MEMO
Mary Charlene Wammack Fitzgerald
TIPPAH COUNTY - Mary Charlene Wammack Fitzgerald, 67, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2022, at her residence in Memphis. Private services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The family request memorials be directed to All-American Daschund Rescue, 377 Comstock Rd., Shelbyville, TN37160. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, GLENFIELD FH LOGO
Douglas Decker
NEW ALBANY - Douglas Wayne Decker, 76, died Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Union County, in New Albany. Mr. Decker was born in Benton County, on September 7, 1945, the son of Arthur and Vennie Decker. He was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church and had been a factory employee. His hobbies were gardening and playing the guitar.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Decker of New Albany; two sons, Joseph Duyane Decker of New Albany, and James Decker and wife, Ruby, of Corinth; daughter, Mellissa Kitchens and husband, Lesley, of Olive Branch; and six grandchildren, Zachary Decker, Lakin Potts, Alli Nance and husband, Ethan, Mylie Decker, Scott Puckett, and Eli Kitchens. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Boyd and Joe Decker; and a sister, Frances Skelton.
Services are on Wednesday at 11:00 A. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home with Brother William Cook, officiating. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Pallbearers are Zachary Decker, Devin McGriff, Scott Puckett, Eli Kitchens, and Ethan Nance. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 P. M. until 7:00 P. M. Online condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, CLEVELAND MOFFETT LOGO
Irma Stewart
ABERDEEN - Irma Armstrong Stewart, 88, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Oat Tree Manor in Amory. She was born on December 5, 19343 in Amory to Roy and Ruth Bowlin Armstrong. She was a graduate of Amory High School and earned master's degrees from Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi. She was an educator for 33 years in the Monroe County school system and also for Nettleton Schools. She was the widow of Robert Stewart and she enjoyed crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, painting, and drawing. She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Aberdeen with Bro. Terry Edward officiating. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home of Amory is honored to assist the Stewart family.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Ann Cooke of Destin, FL and Debra Belue of Tupelo; grandchildren, Stephanie Holloway of Hamilton, Lauren Fife (Matthew) of Virginia, and Christopher Willis (Hannah) of Wren; great grandchildren, Kaylen and Samuel Willis, Rivers and Gracie Holloway, and Benjamin William Fife; great great grandchild, Kase Swain; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Robert "Bob" Stewart; and other brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be from 12:30 until 1:30 on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
MEMO, TISDALE NETTLETON LOGO
Villa Mae Caldwell
NETTLETON - Villa Mae (Sheffield) Caldwell, 79, passed away on February 5, 2022 at her residence in Nettleton. She was born in Itawamba County on April 4, 1942 to parents Trelvie Sheffield and Lois (Prestige) Sheffield. She lived most of her life in the Carolina Community and Nettleton area. Villa Mae loved to embroider, cook, attend church and spend time with her family. She was a member of the Nettleton Church of Jesus Christ.
Funeral services will be at the Nettleton Church of Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Scott Kitchens Bro. Ricky Goldman, and Bro. Sambo Caldwell officiating. Burial will be in Keys Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Caldwell, one daughter, Jane King (Ronnie), five sons; Nathan Caldwell (Zebbie), Tim Caldwell (Becky), Scott Caldwell, Sam Caldwell (Crystal), and J.J. Caldwell, a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, one brother, Buddy Sheffield, seven sisters; Carolyn, Cathy, Tina, Sara, Ann, Darlene, and Faye.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Terry Caldwell and half-brother Paul Sheffield.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Visitation will be Tuesday before service time from 12:00-2:00 p.m. at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, BORDER
Rita Carol Cook Collins
BRANDON - Rita Carol Cook Collins, 84, passed away peacefully Sunday, February 6, 2022 at Peach Tree Village, her home in Brandon. She was born on June 28, 1937 in Lauderdale County, MS to James E. and Rita S. Cook. She was a graduate of Bruce High School and the Mississippi University for Women and was a long-time, faithful member of Crossgates United Methodist Church.
She had a long career as a counselor with the Vocational Rehabilitation division, State Department of Education at the Mississippi State Hospital. After retirement, she served as an office manager for a Brandon area accountancy firm and a served for several years as a volunteer for hospice. Carol served on multiple committees at Crossgates United Methodist Church, including a delegate to The Mississippi United Methodist Conference.
She was a superb cook and baker, loving all aspects of the culinary arts. For over sixty years she baked and decorated hundreds of cakes for family members and friends. After retirement, Carol and husband Frank volunteered for museum exhibits that came to Mississippi. Their love for the arts and Mississippi Public Television/Radio was extensive. Carol mastered sewing, quilting, and cross stitch; she was always busy with a project. Frank and Carol traveled across the United States by car and train visiting some of the nation's most magnificent sites. Many of their weekends and holidays were spent in Calhoun County, where her family was from. But the one thing Carol loved more than anything else was a cat. There wasn't a card, or photo, or fixture with a cat on it that didn't catch her attention.
Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Edwin Collins, Jr., her parents James E. and Rita S. Cook, and her brother Charles W. Cook. She leaves behind her beloved cat "Amber" of Oxford, sister-in-law Estelle Cook of Oxford, nephews Charles "Bill" Cook, Jr (Kara) of Oxford, Michael Cook (Tammie) of Bruce, Emory Peak III (Mirna) of Mexico, Stanley Peak (Denise) of College Station, TX, niece Anne Todd (Bill) of Houston, TX and many great nieces and nephews.
Carol's final resting place will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Brookhaven, MS, alongside her late husband Frank. Her graveside service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, February 11, 2022. Ott and Lee Funeral Home of Brandon will have charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers Carol and her family request that a donation in her memory be made to Compassus Hospice, 3010 Lakeland Cove, Suite Z-1, Flowood, MS 39232 or CARA Mississippi, PO Box 231, Clinton, MS 39060.
MEMO, TISDALE ABERDEEN LOGO
Michael Kirkpatrick
ABERDEEN - Michael Kirkpatrick, age 50, died Friday, February 4, 2022 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born May 28, 1971 to Tommy and Donna Kirkpatrick in Aberdeen, MS. He was a graduate of Aberdeen High School. He worked at Nautic Star in Amory.
Michael had a smile that would light up a room and a goofy personality to match. He was gentle and sweet with a heart of gold. He loved all things Marvel, Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Steelers, Mississippi State Bulldogs, and Christmas. He hated with a passion, all things Ole Miss.
His greatest accomplishment was his son and the man his son became. If you wanted to see Michael smile, ask him about Stephen. The two best days of his life were the day Stephen was born and the day he finally got to marry that girl he dated in high school. She was the love of his life and he was her's. Family was most important to him and were always first. He was the most wonderful father, husband, and son.
He is survived by his wife, Lele Scott Kirkpatrick of Aberdeen, MS; two sons, Stephen Kirkpatrick (Ashley) of Brandon, MS and Scotty Waits of Aberdeen, MS; his mother and father, Tommy and Donna Kirkpatrick of Aberdeen, MS; one brother, Ben (Libby) of Saltillo, MS and one sister, Diana of Aberdeen, MS; his boys, Wilson, Rusty, and Norman.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 8, 2022 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Rev. Mary Hutson officiating. Burial will be in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9:00 until service time Tuesday, February 8, 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen.
Pallbearers are Tanner Owens, Michael Martin, Bart Oliver, Charles Bourland, Richie Armstrong, and Reed Kirkpatrick.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
JT Russell
EVERGREEN COMMUNITY - J.T. Russell, a great ole soul, realized the promises of his lifelong faith in God and met his Creator on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 from NMMC. He was 89. JT was born on January 26, 1933 in Mooreville to the late Wilburn and Lovie Rogers Russell. He lived most of his adult life in the Evergreen Community of Itawamba County. JT married the love of his life, Audrey Faye Dobbins on Dec. 20, 1952, a commitment of 55 years until her death on Jan. 6, 2008. A man who felt strongly about providing for his family, JT enjoyed his work. He spent over 20 years with Penn Tire, worked a while on the Tenn-Tombigbee Waterway project and spent over 30 years in maintenance retiring from Tennessee Valley Housing Authority. Beloved by his family and all who knew him, JT never met a stranger and was never without a kind work or good story. Kind and humble, he loved to garden and share his harvest with friends and family. A longtime faithful member of Richmond Pentecostal Church, JT loved the Lord and enjoyed sharing the gospel with everyone.
A service celebrating his life and faith will be held at 2 PM Tuesday (Feb. 8, 2022) at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors with his pastor, Bro. Rickey Pierce officiating. Visitation will be from Noon-Service time today only. Private burial will follow in New Chapel Cemetery in Itawamba Co. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming at 2 PM Tuesday.
JT will be missed dearly by his family, his daughter, Tammy Griffin (Roger) of Pontotoc; his grandchildren, Brandi Russell of Shannon, Jeremy Holland (Jessica) of Pontotoc and Emily Myatt (Will) of Slayden; his great grandchildren, Damien, Kevin, Brandon and Aubre; a sister, Evan Franks (Tommy) of Mantachie and two brothers, Bobby Russell of Saltillo and MC Russell (Brenda) of the Unity Community. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Russell and a sister, Geneva Brooks.
Pallbearers will be Blake Russell, Marc Russell, Cary Russell, Joe Griffin, Randy Freeman and Rene' Castaneda. Honorary pallbearers will be his great grandsons, Damien, Devin and Brandon.
Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
James Hood
MANTACHIE - James William Hood, 77, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born January 5, 1945, in Itawamba County to Victor J. and Rosa E. Duvall Hood. He retired from Delta International after over 35 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Mantachie. He enjoyed painting, fishing, and doing yard work as hobbies, and had a love for all kinds of animals. His heart was devoted to spoiling his grandkids.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 9, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie with Dr. John Adams officiating. Burial will be in the Walton Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Janet Hood, whom he married August 24, 1968; and two daughters, Jana Prochaska (Brian) and Jennifer Guin (Dewayne), all of Mantachie; his brother, Horace Hood of Peppertown; and his pride and joy, grandkids Abby Prochaska, Lydia Prochaska, Wyatt Guin, and Laylah Guin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister-in-law, Dale Hood.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with the Hood family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Jimmie Lane Long
PONTOTOC - Jimmie Lane Long, 82, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Sunshine Healthcare in Pontotoc. Services will be on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 10 AM at Canaan Apostolic Church. Visitation will be on Monday, February 7th , 4-9PM and Tuesday February 8th, 9AM until service time at Canaan Apostolic Church. Burial will follow at Baldwin Memorial Gardens.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Eva Chilcoat
FULTON - Eva Mae Gray Chilcoat, 93, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo with her husband holding her hand. She was born May 21, 1928, in Dorsey to James Otis Gray and Trannie Mae Walton Gray. She married the love of her life on December 14, 1946, and was blessed to celebrate 75 years with him. She was a homemaker and an excellent cook. She loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed keeping them as they were growing up. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Fulton, Mississippi.
Services will be at 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 8, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Dr. Kenny Digby and Bro. Scott Hunter officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include her husband, Willie Walker "Jack" Chilcoat; her daughters, Kathy Digby (Danny) and Gail Adams (Johnny); her grandsons, Dr. Jason Digby (Susanne), Carson Wallace (Malory), and Clay Adams; her great-grandchildren, Sawyer Wallace and Saylor Wallace; three nieces, Judy Gray Spencer, Janie Gray, and Jana Maxcy Pitts; and two nephews, David Taylor and Jerry Maxcy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Walter Gray, Etoile Gray, George Gray, and Billy Gray; one sister, Jettie Gray; three nephews, Travis Gray, Troy Gray, and John Gray; and one niece, Janet Little.
Pallbearers will be Wesley Graham, Mike Steele, Ricky Johnson, Jerry Maxcy, Rex Hollingsworth, and Ken Bishop.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time Tuesday at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with the Chilcoat family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Mary Jackson
HOUSTON PALESTINE COMMUNITY - Mary B. Jackson, 89 passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 2, 2022 at the Meadows in Fulton. She worked at Daniel Health Care in Fulton for several years, she loved taking care of people, quilting, and was a member of the Parkers Chapel Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be Sunday February 6, at 2 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Guin officiating, burial will be in the Kirkville cemetery.
She is survived by her son Billy Ray Wright (Linda Steele) of Cherokee, Al, sister-in-law Irene Thurman, 2 grandchildren Billy Ray Wright, Jeffery Keith Wright, 4 Great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Boney and Avo Nanney Gholston, her husband James Jackson, 2 sisters Minnie Dyre and Edna E. Jackson, 4 brothers Clifton, Charnal, Frances and Roy Gholston.
Pallbearers are Tommy Gholston, Steven Lindsey, Lonnie Jackson, Larry Jackson, Ronnie Gholston, Donnie Gholston, Heath Dyer.
Visitation will be Saturday from 4 - 7 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @ www.watersfuneralservice.com
