Hoyt Vernon Clark
MARIETTA – Hoyt Vernon Clark, 85, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at his home in Marietta. Services will be on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Sunday from 12-2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Sumners Chapel Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Tommie Lee Foster
ALGOMA – Tommie Lee Foster, 64, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at UAB Hospital Birmingham, Alabama in Birmingham. Services will be on Monday, February 8, 2021 11:00 at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday February 8, 2021 10:00 -11:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Home Pontotoc. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
William Giles “Bill/Billy” Tibbett, Jr.
AMORY –
William Giles “Bill/Billy” Tibbett, Jr., 78, passed away Sunday, February 07, 2021, at Oaktree Manor in Amory. Services will be on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church in Amory. Visitation will be on Wednesday, 1:00 – 2:00 PM at the church. Burial will follow at Amory Historical Society Cemetery. Please share your condolences and memories with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Jessica Shannon
TUPELO – Jessica Shannon, 34, passed away on February 7, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations of Nettleton.
Shelly Cox
NETTLETON – Shelly Cox, 70, passed away on February 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Bruce Kohliem
RED HILL COMMUNITY – William Bruce Kohliem, Sr., 56, departed this life for his eternity in Heaven at 4:15 AM Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 from Shearer Richardson Nursing Center in Okolona. Bruce was born on February 23, 1964 in New Albany to Johnny Foy and Hattie Kohliem Eckford. He lived most of his life in this area except for a brief period in Beloit, Wisconsin. Bruce attended North Pontotoc High School. He was a standout softball player for New Edition of Red Hill. He worked several years for John’s Asphalt as a truck driver before becoming disabled with Multiple Sclerosis. A practical jokester with a sparkling personality, Bruce loved his family and friends dearly. He will be missed by all.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with burial to follow in Redhill Cemetery near Sherman. Pastor Daryl Rucker will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 PM-6PM on Tuesday at the Tupelo Chapel. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends.
Bruce is survived by his mother, Hattie Kohliem Eckford of Red Hill Community; his father, Johnny Foy of the VA Nursing Center in Oxford; and his family, children, Shemecha “Shelove” Kohliem of the Red Hill Community. and William Kohliem, Jr. and his wife, Eudora of Saltillo, and Christian Calamese of Tupelo; two grandchildren, Olivia and Abigail; a sister, Karla Montgomery and her husband, William of the Red Hill Community; brothers, Glen Kohliem and his wife, Cynthia of the Red Hill Community, Lee Foy and his wife Seless of Tupelo, Earl Foy, and John John Gordon.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 11 AM Wednesday and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Charles “Richard” England
BOONEVILLE – Charles “Richard” England, 71, passed away Sunday, February 07, 2021, at his home in Booneville. Services will be on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday, February 8, 2021 from 5-8 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at New Site Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Nathaniel Stone
TUPELO – Nathaniel Stone, 90, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at his home in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11 am at a private location and can be viewed via live stream on Facebook/N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 4-7 pm, walkthrough at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Carl M. Billups
BALDWYN – Carl M. Billups, 63, passed away on February 6, 2021, at his home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Charlie Wayne Simmons
PONTOTOC – Charlie Wayne Simmons, 84, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House – Tupelo, MS. Charlie Wayne was born on July 29, 1936 to Eric and Gladys Simmons in Randolph, MS. He was a truck driver for many years before retiring from MDOT. He was an avid sports fan and loved spending time with family and friends.
Charlie Wayne is survived by his son, Chris Simmons (Donna); his daughter, Cindy DiDonna (Joe); his grandchildren, Kyle Simmons, Josie DiDonna, and Kaylin Simmons; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gale Miller Simmons; his brother, Billy Simmons; and his sisters, Betty Houpt and Jean Tutor.
Service will be 2 PM, Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Larsen Plyler officiating. Burial will be in Buckhorn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Joe Dodson, Dennis Cox, Matt Waldrop, Davin Young, Sidney Holley, and Kyle Simmons.
Visitation will be Monday, February 8, 5-8PM and Tuesday, February 9, 12PM until service time.
Pat Walters
FULTON – Patricia Wilemon Walters, 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Sunday, February 7, 2021, at the Meadows in Fulton. She was born April 25, 1941 to the late Earnest Wilemon and the late Ruby Dulaney Wilemon. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She served as deputy Chancellor Clerk and deputy Tax Assessor for Itawamba County. She also worked at Tombigbee Bank and Trust. She retired from BancorpSouth. She loved her family and especially her grandchildren. She was known for her generosity and her love for anyone in need.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am on Wednesday February 10, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 pm Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Leon Walters of Fulton; children: Steve (Lisa) Walters of Fulton, John (Melanie) Walters of Austin, TX, Anna (Tommy) Cox of Fulton; grandchildren: Blake (Laura) Walters, Chris Walters, Katherine Walters, John David Walters, Elizabeth Walters, Thomas Cox, Preston Cox; and also expected baby boy Walters due in February.
Preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Chris Walters, John David Walters, Thomas Cox, Preston Cox, Jimmy Franks, James Neaves
Memorials in Pat’s honor can be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Building Fund at PO Box 901, Fulton, MS 38843. The family would like to thank the staff of the Meadows, especially Pauline and Amanda for their care for Pat during her time there.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Clara Hollimon
BOONEVILLE – Clara Quay Hollimon, 73, of Booneville passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at her home in Booneville. She loved gardening, quilting, sewing, reading, cooking, coin collecting and spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and her dogs.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Mark McCoy officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM on Wednesday at the funeral home.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Dwight Hollimon; one son, Kenny (Lafonda) Bell; one daughter, Frances (Quinten) Dixon; one step daughter, Shana (Jeff) Higgins; grandchildren, Tonya (Bo) Russell, Akasha (Noah) Richardson, Morgan (Owen) Elliott, Bethany (Coby) Wiginton, Chelsey (Jade) Pounds, Destiny Higgins, Michael Dixon and Gabriel Dixon; great grandchildren, Ben Russell, Lynlee Elliott, Ryker Wiginton and Elliette Wigington and a special friend Derek Lambert.
She is preceded in death by her parents, H. O. “Mac” McAnally and Cora Lee Bishop and one brother, Charles “Chuck” McAnally.
Pallbearers will be Bo Russell, Noah Richardson, Owen Elliott, Derek Lambert, Matthew Cain and Quinten Dixon.
Condolences and memories may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
George Edward Jenkins
OKOLONA – 70, passed away on Tues., Feb. 2, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
George Edward Jenkins was born to his late parents, Henry Jenkins, Sr. and Gerlean Gladney-Jenkins on June 6, 1950 in Chickasaw Co. George E. Jenkins was a retired custodian from the Okolona School System.
George E. Jenkins is survived by three daughters; Teresa Johnson of Okolona, Stephanie R. Spencer (Barry)and Tina M. Jenkins both of South Ben, Indiana. One son; George Edward Jenkins, Jr. Two brothers; BB White and CB White both of Shannon. There are also five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
George Jenkins was preceded in death by two brothers; James Jenkins and Henry Lee Jenkins, Jr. and two sisters; Olie B. Garth and Mary Jenkins.
The visitation will be Mon., Feb. 8, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required. The service will be Tues., Feb. 9, 2021 at Clark’s Chapel MBC cemetery with Pastor Barry Spencer officiating. Safety measures will be followed.
Williams Memorial is in charge of arrangements.
Chantell Howard
ABERDEEN – Chantell Howard, 49, passed away on February 06, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
