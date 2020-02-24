Lloyd E. Beard
BOONEVILLE – Lloyd E. Beard, 84, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was born May 29, 1935, to Olen Clyde and Mary Alice Beard. He was a Lifelong member of Booneville Church of Christ, and the Booneville Lion’s Club for 40+ years. He worked for Brown Shoe Company for 28 years before retiring as Plant Superintendent. He enjoyed studying the Bible, Guyana mission work, jail ministry, raising and training bird dogs and woodworking.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Booneville Church of Christ with Minister Jim Estes, Minister Greg Pollock and Minister Tony Brown officiating. Burial will be in Tuscumbia Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Beard; two sons, Greg (Miriam) Beard and Ricky (Martha) Beard; one daughter, Kim (Stan) Smitherman; two brothers, J.T. (Linda) Beard and Darrell Lee (Debbie) Beard; two sisters, Joyce (Johnny) Duncan and Sharon Kay Jackson; seven grandchildren, John Fielding Smitherman, Kiri Lee Parson, Mollie Ruth Cornelius, Hannah Grace Beard, Everly Bumpas, Lauren Elizabeth Beard, and Emily Nicole Beard; and six great-grandchildren, Ross Parson, Hayes Parson, John Henry Cornelius, Ruth Ann Cornelius, Nathan Smitherman and Tucker Smitherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Gerald Beard, Olen Duane Beard, and Dale Beard; one sister-in-law, Becky Beard; and one brother-in-law, Olen Ray Huddleston.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of The Booneville Lion’s Club.
Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. The body will lie-in-state Tuesday one hour prior to the funeral at the church building.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Billy Ray Sorrells
AMORY – Billy Ray Sorrells, 74, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 4:00 pm at Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church, Aberdeen, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church, Aberdeen , MS. Burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery, Itawamba County, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Zona Scott
PONTOTOC – Zona Scott, 90, passed away on February 24, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Brenda McFadden
PONTOTOC – Brenda McFadden, 68, passed away on February 23, 2020, at her residence in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Rebecca Dill
FULTON – Rebecca Dianne Blaylock Dill, 48, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice in Tupelo. She was born February 12, 1972 to the late Delbert C. Blaylock and Linda Abbott Oliver. She was a member of First United Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed collecting dolls, listening to gospel music, and studying the Bible. She loved her grandkids and making people laugh.
A memorial service will be 12:00 pm on Wednesday February 26, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Venison Sellars officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am on Wednesday in the Senter Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include her mother, Linda (Jesse) Oliver of Fulton; husband, Bobby Dill of Fulton; brother, Tracy Blaylock; step-son, Joe Dill; nephews: Nathaniel Lee Blaylock and Jacob Ellis Blaylock; caregiver, Vicky Rice; and a host of extended family and friends.
Preceded in death by her father, Delbert C. Blaylock.
Online condolences can be expressed at senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Bryan Sparks
BELMONT – Bryan William Sparks, 90, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Belmont, MS to Willis and Isabelle Scott Sparks. He was a member of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. He was an original member of the Pine Ridge Boys and had the opportunity for a contract with Martha White and Sun Records but they turned it down to stay at home with their families. He was saved in 1972 and after, started the Sparks Family Band and has played with them since. He has recorded many albums over the years as well as authored several songs that were recorded such as “Memories”, “A Friend like Jesus”, and “Let Him Preach.” He was featured on “Mississippi Folk Life and Folk Artist Directory” in 2002. He was well known for his love of music, family and friends. Bluegrass music was his first love and he started playing the mandolin at seven years old and played most every day until he died at age of 90. He left a legacy of love for family and music to his grandchildren as well as the meaning of a good name. He has spent countless hours teaching and encouraging his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as many others in his love of playing music. He built the Sparks Family Music Place in memory of his son, Wade Sparks. He has the famous “Thursday night gatherings” there for twenty years.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, February 26, at 2 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Jackie Hastings and Bro. Glenn Bridgmon officiating. Burial will be at Sparks Family Home Place. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his four children-Patsy Ann Hastings (Jackie) of Belmont, Gerry Sparks (Sherry) of Tishomingo, Kenny Sparks (Sandra) of Vina and Rhonda Bonds (Mike) of Belmont; daughter-in-law-Judy Sparks of Belmont; fourteen grandchildren-Sarah Peppers, Kim Waldrop, Brandon Sparks, Patrick Hastings, Chad Hastings, Andy Sparks, Anna Glenn, Beth Davis, Chelsea Wells, Austin Bonds, Kalie Faulkner, Kendra Evans, Kasey Sparks and Keenan Sparks; nineteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; one brother-Dalton Sparks and two sisters-Peggy Adams and Myra Sparks.
He was preceded in death by his wife-Gladys Sparks; his parents; his son-Wade Sparks; his brothers-Ross, Melton, James, Hautis, Kellus, Billy Wayne and Willie Joe Sparks and his sisters-Audrey Nunley, Elaine Wright, Ruth Ollie Sparks, Maurece Sparks and Reba Henley.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons-Patrick Hastings, Chad Hastings, Andy Sparks, Brandon Sparks, Keenan Sparks, Austin Bonds and Collin Peppers; his great-grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 25, beginning at 5 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
George S. Oakley
BOONEVILLE – George S. Oakley, 80, passed away Tuesday, February 24, 2020, at Mockingbird Assisted Living in Booneville. Services will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11:00 until 1:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.
Mary R. Copeland
TUPELO – Mary R. Copeland, 70, passed away on February 23, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Essie Mae Morris
ABERDEEN – Essie Mae Benefield Morris, age 95, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her residence in Aberdeen. She was born October 25, 1924 to Herbert Benefield and Verona Guinn Benefield in Alabama. She was a life long resident of Monroe County where she was a homemaker.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Bro. Robert Earl Fowlkes officiating. Burial will be in Hatley Cemetery.
Survivors include one daughter, Gretta Jean Byrd of Aberdeen, MS; two sons, E.C. Morris of Aberdeen, MS and Johnny Morris (Brenda) of Smithville, MS; one brother, Johnny Benefield of Alabama; ten grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and nine great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene Morris; two sons, Tommy Lee Morris and Jerry Morris.
Visitation will be from 9:30 until service time, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen.
You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Stephen Boyd
FULTON – Stephen Boyd, 90, passed away on February 24, 2020, at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Larry Gray
TUPELO – Larry Gray, 62, passed away on February 23, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Ressa Fay Reese
JUMPERTOWN – Ressa Fay Reese, 73, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1 pm at Lambs Chapel Independent Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 5 pm until service time Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow at Crossroads Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Linda Joyce Martin
OKOLONA – Linda Joyce Martin, 76, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at Shearer Richardson Memorial Nursing Home in Okolona. Services will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 11:00 am until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Old Macedonia Cemetery, Lee County, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Earvin W. Terry
AMORY – Earvin W. Terry, 84, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Tupelo, MS in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 3:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Inc. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Joy Bell Walden
SMITHVILLE – Joy Bell Walden, 89, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at her residence in Ponchatoula, Mississippi. Services will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Smithville Baptiat Church, Smithville, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Smithville Baptist Church, Smithville, MS. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Garden. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Ruby Faye Sorrells
AMORY – Ruby Faye Sorrells, 81, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Riverplace Nursing Center, Amory, MS in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 4:00 pm at Aberdeen First Pentecostal hurch, Aberdeen, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church, Aberdeen, MS . Burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery, Itawamba County, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
