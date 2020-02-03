Sue Tutor
OKOLONA – Lela “Sue” Earnest Tutor died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at her home. She was born July 14, 1943 in Chickasaw County to George Washington Earnest and Susie Ella Rooker Earnest. She worked many years at Futuroian Corporation. She lived most of her life in Okolona and was known to many as the life of the party until her health declined. After becoming disabled she did ironing and alterations for the public.
A service celebrating her life will held 6 PM Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman officiating. Visitation will be from 5 PM to service time.
Survivors include one son, Tony McCreight of Pontotoc; one daughter, Kim Flaherty of Okolona; three grandchildren, Eden Calloway Higginbotham (Cory) of Pensacola, FL, Jacob Calloway of Oxford, MS, and Tucker McCreight of Okolona. She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and four sisters.
Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Helen Louise Bowles
SALTILLO – Helen Louise Bowles, 89, passed away on February 3, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Shawn LaMontagne
BLUE SPRINGS – Shawn Robert LaMontagne, 43, passed away, Sunday, February 2, 2020 from a two year battle with cancer at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. He was born, January 21,1977 in Auburn, NY to Jerry and Connie Rozelle LaMontagne.
He worked for twenty years at Wal-Mart DC in New Albany. He attended Northeast Community College for two years where he played baseball. He attended Mississippi State University for two years. He loved sports, playing basketball and baseball at East Union High School. He loved to fish and hunt and was dedicated to anything he did.
Funeral services will be Thursday, February 6,2020 at 2:00 pm at United Funeral Service with Bro. Ben Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his parents; one daughter, Laken Noel Jones (Steven); one grandson, Jack Link Hardin; one granddaughter, Aurora Rose Jones; one sister, Yvonne Marie Leonard; two brothers, Chip LaMontagne (April) and Eric LaMontagne (Jennifer).
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 5,2020 from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas LaMontagne, Eric LaMontagne, Ethan LaMontagne, Chip LaMontagne, Matthew Taylor and Joe Bridges. Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Lamontagne, Chase LaMontagne, Domonic Poores and Steven Jones.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Mariella Hays
TUPELO – Mariella Shipton Hays, 90, died Saturday, February 1, 2020. at Diversicare in Amory. She was born June 9, 1929, to Freddie Paul Shipton and Lena Lorene Johnson Shipton in Hayti, Missouri. Mariella graduated from Hayti High School and continued her education with a Bachelor’s in Business from Arkansas State and a Master’s in Education from the University of Mississippi. At Arkansas State, she was a member of Alpha Gamma Sorority. On November 3, 1951, she married her husband, Aubry Hays, in Southeast Arkansas. In her younger years and early married life, she was a school teacher at Mt. Tabor Elementary School in Southeast Arkansas and Joyner Street Elementary School in Tupelo. She was a member the Order of the Eastern Star and North Mississippi Medical Center Auxiliary where she served as president from 1990 to 1991. Mariella and her husband, Aubry, have been members of Calvary Baptist Church for over 60 years.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Aubry Hays of Tupelo; two children, Dr. Rick Hays and his wife, Tonya Sanders Hays of Gulfport and Mari Lynn Hays of Jackson; two grandchildren, Aubrey Hays of Austin, Texas and Rosemary Grace Hays of Nashville, Tennessee and family friend, Greg Catledge of Charlotte, North Carolina.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred Paul Shipton and Lena Shipton; one grandson, Rick Alexander; and one brother, James Marion Shipton.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Chris DeGeorge officiating and family friend, Greg Catledge providing the eulogy. Burial will be at Lee Memorial Park.
Visitation will be 12 p.m. until services time Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, general fund, 501 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804 and Tupelo Lee Humane Society, 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Sara S. Williams
TUPELO – Sara Lee Stanley Williams, 97, loving mother and wife, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Avonlea Assisted Living in Tupelo after a short illness. Sara was born October 4, 1922 in Tuscumbia, Alabama to Walter Lee Stanley and Laura Alice Harris Stanley. On December 7, 1944 she married Charles “Chuck” Williams. She was known to have a green thumb and enjoyed growing beautiful flowers and plants. She and her late husband, Chuck, spent a lot of time traveling. Sara was a talented seamstress and a member of First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children, Mike Williams and his wife, Terri of Tupelo and Carol Sutton and her husband, Paul of Northport, Alabama; three grandchildren, David Sutton, Charlie Sutton, and Laura Ashley and her husband, Michael; two great-grandsons; one great-great-grandson; beloved nieces; and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Chuck” Williams; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Lee Stanley of Tuscumbia, Alabama; four brothers, Jarman, Jack, Joe, Jerry Stanley; and one sister, Betty Manush.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday February 4, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Jimmy Criddle officiating. Graveside services will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday February 4, 2020 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Expressions of sympathy may be made at peguesfuneralhome.com.
Ottis Lee Todd
TIPPAH COUNTY – Ottis Lee Todd, 85, resident of Walnut and retired business owner, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Corinth following a brief illness.
Funeral Services for Mr. Todd will be at 2 PM Tuesday, February, 4 at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church in Walnut. Bro. Randy Smith will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Todd was born October 11, 1934 in Tupelo, MS and was the son of the late Clifford and Mattie Kitchen Todd. He received his education on the Pontotoc Public School System and was married on September 24, 1954 to the former Margaret Rogers who survives.
A member of Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, Mr. Todd was employed for 20 years with AT&T before retiring. He also owned and operated Todd’s Grocery & Gas for a number of years. An avid outdoorsman, his family will remember his love of farming, gardening and cattle as long as health permitted.
Visitation will be from 12:30 PM to 2 PM at Mt. Hebron Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, survivors include two children, Christy Lence (David) and Chris Todd, both of Walnut.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Todd family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Bobbie Sue Spurr
TUPELO – Bobbie Sue Spurr, 73, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 5 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Friday from 3 PM to service time at the funeral home. A full obituary will follow at a later time. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Randall Eugene Smith
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Randall Eugene Smith, 54, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Wednesday 5-8 PM.
Fred Wilson
TUPELO – Fred Camp Wilson, 89, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at United Methodist Senior Services where he had resided the last several years. Born in Brookhaven, MS. to the late Lawrence P. Wilson and Dorothy Camp Wilson on May 18,1930, He was a 1948 graduate of Tupelo High School and a 1954 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, where he was a charter member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity. He served as a Sergeant in the U. S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Mr. Wilson was employed as an architectural consultant in the floor covering industry by Armstrong World Industries and by Rabern-Nash Co., Atlanta, Ga. for over 33 years. An Episcopalian, he had retired and moved back to Tupelo in 1999.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 1:30 PM Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 from the Chapel at Traceway Manor, 2800 West Main St., Tupelo, with Rev. Terri Armstrong officiating. Private burial will follow in the Camp family plot at Glenwood Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors and Cremations is honored to be serving the family.
Survivors include his daughter, Christina W. Klucker and husband, Todd of Summerdale, PA; two grandsons. He is survived by his brother, Robert. L. “Bobby” Wilson and friend, Betty Cayson of Tupelo He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandmother, Mrs. Fred (Adah B.) Camp.
Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS. 38803 or to the Good Samaritan Free Clinic, 425 Magazine St., Tupelo, MS. 38802. For those who may be unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 11 AM Wed. at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Tommy Guntharp
FULTON – Tommy Guntharp, 82, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home. He was born September 14, 1937 to the late Jack Guntharp and the late Ethyl M. Burch Guntharp in Fulton. He was the owner of Guntharp Upholstery for 42 years before his retirement, and later worked as the security guard at the Mississippi Welcome Center in Tremont. Tommy served as the 1st President of the Clay Water Association. He enjoyed collecting toys, going to estate sales, and antique shops. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his fur baby, Hannah.
Services will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Harold Newberry, Bro. Tim Holsonback, and Bro. Josh Westmoreland officiating. Burial will be in New Home Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Sue Guntharp, 2 sons; Keith (Anna) Guntharp of Pontotoc, Tim (Sandy) Guntharp of Memphis, TN, grandchildren; Matthew Guntharp, Adam Guntharp, Blake Guntharp, Emily Guntharp, and Nolan Guntharp.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Guntharp, Adam Guntharp, Blake Guntharp, Nolan Guntharp, Matt Hendrickson, and Jerome Phillips.
Bob Rikard will be a honorary pallbearer.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Donnie Wright
BOONEVILLE – Donnie Wright, 78, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tuscumbia Church Cemetery.
Mamie Jo Plunkett
NETTLETON – Mrs. Mamie Jo Plunkett, 82, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House following an extended illness. She was born on June 23, 1937 to Cluster and Edna Scribner. She lived most of her life in Nettleton. Mamie married Horace Plunkett on August 17, 1957. Her greatest joy was her family. She loved cooking for her family and friends. She worked in the Cafeteria at Shannon Elementary School where she was a great cook, retiring in 2002 from the Lee County School System. She was a faithful member of Jones Chapel Church.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. John Davis officiating. Private burial will follow in Jones Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be today from 4 PM – 7 PM and Wednesday from 12 noon to service time.
Survivors include her daughters, Julie Farrar (Larry) of Amory, Wanda Mask of Shannon, and Regina Caldwell (Ronny) of Nettleton; Daughter-in-law, Sally Franks Plunkett Rhett (Jeffrey) of Meridian; sister, Shelby Wagner of Plantersville; grandchildren, Tracy Box (Jody), Amanda Pannell (Jason), April Mallette, Crystal Sloan (Dan), Clay Mask (Andrea), Sarah Plunkett Rhett, Rebekah Plunkett Rhett, Tracy Baulch (David), Krissy McKinney (Jason), and Patrick Caldwell; great-grandchildren, Katie McVay (Ellis), Madison Grace, Marlie, and Mason Pannell, Zac, Abby, and Brayden Patterson, Landon and Ansly Mallette, Tripton Clay, Isabelle and Waverly Mask, Brittney Hester (Josh), Connor Baulch, Karlie, Eli, and Bo McKinney, Cody Caldwell (Kelsey), Kailey, Caden, and Riley Caldwell; great-great grandchildren, Jackson and Jake McVay, Wesley Caldwell, Buck and Jonesy Hester. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 45 years, Horace Plunkett who died April 12, 2002; son, Donald Plunkett; son-in-law, Larry Clay Mask; brothers, Sonny, Gene and Baby Scribner; granddaughter, Bethany Suggs.
Pallbearers will be Clay Mask, Mason Pannell, Jody Box, Jason Pannell, Ellis McVay, Dan Sloan, and Zac Patterson.
Memorials may be sent to Jones Chapel Cemetery Fund, 948 CR 1277, Nettleton, MS 38858. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Those who cannot attend may view the services at 2 PM Wednesday and thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming.
Grace T. Clayton
PONTOTOC – Grace T. Clayton, 92, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. She retired from the advertising department of the NE Mississippi Daily Journal. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Jackie Clayton (Karen) of Tupelo, MS; siblings, Eleanor Spradling (Bud), Trenton; John Thomason, New Albany; Marilyn Cooper (Jim), Wilmington; her grandsons, Josh Clayton (Emily) of Clinton, MS and John Clayton (Bayley) of Dallas, TX; her granddaughter, Jessica Clayton of Tupelo, MS; four great-grandchildren, Sibley and Linus Clayton of Dallas, TX and Thomas and Charlotte Clayton of Clinton, MS.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Clayton and an infant son and daughter; sisters, Marie Brown, Mildred McCord, and Virginia Lindsey; and parents, Herschel and Mamie Thomason.
Services will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 2 PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Melvin Crawley officiating. Burial will follow in Immanuel Church Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: her nephews and great nephews: Vernon Clayton, Shane Clayton, Larry McCord, Jeff McCord, Jacob McCord, and Dylan McCord.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 5, 11 AM until service time.
Katherine “Kathi” Nolen Lee
OXFORD – Katherine “Kathi” Nolen Lee, 61, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, Oxford, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at West Hall at Waller Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Oxford Memorial Cemetery in Oxford, MS.
Sherry Lackey
AMORY – Sherry Renee Lackey, 54, passed away at her home on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was born on December 1, 1965 to James Lackey and Lyndia Young. Sherry enjoyed spending time with her family and doing things with her dear friend, Tommy Justice walking their dogs, attending yard sales, and watching western movies. She would read her Bible often and recently she enjoyed being with her church family at Amory Church of Christ where she was a member. She was a blessing to many and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Minister Philip Hathcock officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery.
Survivors include one daughter, Kymberly Clardy; one son, Joshua Kyle Lee Clardy; three brothers, Jimmy Lackey of Tupelo, Brad Lackey of Guntown, and Shon Kelly of Endville; one sister, Kay Lackey of Plantersville; and special friend, Tommy Justice of Amory.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and great grandmother, Heston Whitten.
Pallbearers will be members of her family.
Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Harry Armstrong
TUPELO – Harry Armstrong, 88, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Sunshine Nursing Home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at 2 PM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Thursday from 12 noon to service time at the funeral home. A full obituary will follow at a later date. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
