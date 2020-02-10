Albert Lee Burt
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Albert Lee Burt, 58, passed away Monday, February 03, 2020, at Methodist Healthcare in Memphis. Services will be on Wednesday February 12, 1 to 2 PM at Serenity Williams Chapel. Burial will follow at Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Serenity Williams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Elbert Horton
MYRTLE – Elbert Horton, 81, passed away on February 10, 2020, at at his residence in Myrtle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
Buster Thomas
NEW ALBANY – Buster Thomas, 81, passed away on February 10, 2020, at Tupelo Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Maddie Hiward
ABERDEEN – Maddie Hiward, 78, passed away on February 08, 2020, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Westbrooks Funeral Home.
Charlotte Whitaker
ATLANTA, GEORGIA – Charlotte Hope Meaders Whitaker was born on September 3rd 1928 in Atlanta, GA to the late Charlotte Hope Smith Meaders, and James Capers Meaders. Charlotte was under Hospice care, and passed away on February 6th, 2020 at The Berkeley in Morganton, NC. In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, James Carlton Whitaker; brother James Fletcher Meaders; and sister Emily Anne Meaders Kimberly. Charlotte is survived by her daughter Charlotte Patricia Whitaker of Rutherfordton, NC; brother Paul McLarin “Larry” Meaders (Frances) of Peachtree City, GA; sister Alice Meaders Glass (Roger) of Cumming, GA; nine nieces and nephews, eleven great nieces and nephews. Charlotte was a graduate of the class of 1946, Girls High, Atlanta, GA. She was involved in Girl Scouts of America for fifteen years as a leader for Brownie, Junior, Cadet and Senior troops as well as a Camp License Trainer in both East Point, GA and Tupelo, MS. During her career, Charlotte worked for fourteen years with the US National Park Service at the Natchez Trace Parkway Visitor’s Center in Tupelo, MS as a park guide and historical and environmental educator. Throughout her life, she resided in Atlanta, GA, East Point, GA, Tupelo, MS, Palmetto, GA, Forest City, NC and Morganton, NC. She was a member of Mary Brannan United Methodist Church in Atlanta, GA; First United Methodist Church of Tupelo, MS; and Antioch United Methodist Church in Fairburn, GA; A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2020 at Antioch UMC Fairburn, GA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to: Antioch Cemetery Fund PO Box 1700 Fairburn, GA 30313 to help preserve and protect this historic cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com.
Martha “Lillie” Cummings
SMITHVILLE – Martha “Lillie” Cummings, 89, passed away Sunday, February 09, 2020, at Shearer Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona. Services will be on February 13, 2020; 1:00 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel in Smithville. Visitation will be on 11:00 AM – 12:50 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pearce Chapel. Please share your condolences and memories with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Ila Jean Stricklin
MICHIGAN CITY — Ila Jean Stricklin, 77, passed away Friday, February 08, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Tuesday February 11, 2020 4:00 -7:00 a Celebration of Life Memory at Ashland Church of Christ. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Frances Yielding
MANTACHIE – Frances Yielding, 82, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020, at NMMC Hospice. She was born February 19, 1937 to the late Trenton Joe Lesley and the late Mary Azzie Nanney Lesley. She was a member of Morning View Baptist Church in Mantachie which she attended until her confinement at home. She was a former factory worker. For the past several years, she enjoyed working word searches, reading her Bible, and watching hummingbirds outside her window.
A memorial service will be 1:00 pm on Wednesday February 12, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Burrows officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday until service time.
Survivors include her sons: Edward (Imogene) Yielding of Fulton, Donald (Norma) Yielding, and Freddy (Janice) Yielding both of Mantachie; grandchildren: Dr. Meghan (Alan) Cates, Ashley (Josh) Dees, Erin (Jason) Carter, Jim Ed Yielding (fiance’-Candace Duncan), Alicia Michelle (Matthew) Williams, Chris Yielding, Lori Mims; and 15 grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred Yielding; brother, J.C. Lesley; infant son, Billy Joe Yielding; infant granddaughter, Mary Allison Yielding
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
