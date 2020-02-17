Kenneth L. Robertson
NEW ALBANY – Kenneth L. Robertson, 64, passed away on February 15, 2020, at Baptist Desota Hospital in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Carolyn Pannell
ECRU – Carolyn Pannell, 80, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was formerly self employed in numerous self owned businesses.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Sellers of Pontotoc; her grandchildren, Jay and Beth Anne Holder; and two great grandchildren, Millie Anne and Grey Holder, all of Pontotoc.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Pannell; her parents; four brothers and one sister.
A Private Burial with a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Avery Pate
PONTOTOC – Avery Pate, 11, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her home in Algoma. Services will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 6 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 18, 3 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Mrs. Doris Marie McClain Danovsky
WEST POINT – Mrs. Doris Marie McClain Danovsky, 71, passed away on February 17, 2020, at her residence in West Point. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Calvert Funeral Home.
Helen West
FULTON – Helen Audrey West, 90, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her home in Fulton. She was born September 5, 1929 to the late Troy Merriman and the late Audrey Mitchell Merriman in Red Bay, AL. She was a member of Tupelo Church of God of Prophecy. She enjoyed gardening,where she was tilling in her garden until she was 90. She loved to sew, going to church and spending time with her family.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Fulton Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. Marvis Bostick Sr., Rev. Marvis Bostick Jr. and Rev. Billy West officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Fulton Church of God of Prophecy. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her children; Larry Adran (Sue) West, Sr. of Claxton, GA, Judy (Jim) Jackson of Mantachie, Timmy (Cindy) West of Oxford, Teresa White of Fulton, Melissa (Greg) Jones of Mantachie, and Bobby Wayne (Misty) West of Fulton, grandchildren; Adran (Bendi) West, Celeste (Chip) Lascu, Clarissa (Jimmy) Sanders, Jimmy Junior (Vanessa) Jackson, Phillip (Nancy) Jackson, Jarred Jackson, Allison (Rodney) Forrest, Blake (Mandy) West, Kaylan West, Chasidy West (Caleb) Clark, Adreanna (Jeremy) McKnight, Lauren Grace West, Emily Jordan Irwin, Alfred Daniel (Stacey) Rollins, Austin (Katie) Jones, Alexandria (William) Vanlandingham, Andrew Jones, Jacob Tyler West, Lindsey Gutierrez,and Megan Kimble, great grandchildren Tanslei, Harper, Lakyn, Lauren, Anna, Julie, Luke, Jenna, Lance, Madison, JD, Marley, Audie, Jac, Christena, Ashley, Adelyn, Elliot, Colton, Jaxon, Kora Beth, Laken, Maddie, Zack, Adian, and Luke, great great grandchildren; Emma, Derek, Amelia, Addison, and Noah. She was preceded in death by her husband; Jules A. West, son; Ricky West, her parents, grandson; Joseph Rollins, and granddaughter, Elizabeth Rollins.
Pallbearers will be Adran West, Jimmy Jackson, Phillip Jackson, Blake West, Alfred Rollins, Jacob West, Matt Ewing, and Jacob Bostick.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Ardis Perkins
MANTACHIE – Mr. Ardis “Art” L. Perkins, age 77, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born at home in Baldwyn, MS, on February 17, 1942. Art lived with his grandmother, Rachel Ardis until his teenage years. He joined the U.S. Army in 1961, completing basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and finishing out his service in Germany. After returning from service, Art moved to Waukegan, IL, where he met the love of his life, Margaret Pullen. They were married on January 23rd, 1967. Art spent most of his spare time in early years building airplanes and restoring corvettes, where he owned Westosha Corvette. Art went on to fulfill his dream of becoming a pilot in 1968. He received his pilot license and became a pilot and flight instructor. Later in life, he continued another dream of auto repair restoration. He loved life to the fullest and didn’t let anything stop him. Art moved back home to Mississippi in 1986, where he made his home in Mantachie, MS and worked with his friend, Jimmy Doug Shelton, restoring cars at Classic Auto.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Margaret Perkins of Mantachie; two sons, Terry Perkins (Trish) of Guin, MI and Donnie Perkins (Althea) of Mantachie; 3 daughters, Ginny Greenwell (Jimmy) of Mantachie, Susan Miskell (Eddy) of Guntown, and Ann Estes (Jason) of Mooreville; bonus son, Allen Stevens (LeAnn) of Genoa City, WI; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Virginia and Maurice Gann and grandbaby, Bradley Estes.
All services are private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Bishop Eugene Sacus
ABERDEEN – Bishop Eugene Sacus, 72, passed away on February 16, 2020, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Sylvia Childs
NETTLETON – Sylvia Childs, 105, passed away on February 16, 2020, at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Jimmy Woodard
SALTILLO – Jimmy Woodard, 84, passed away on February 17, 2020, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Betty Sue Bullock Wallis
BALDWYN – Betty Sue Bullock Wallis, 78, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House. She was a former employee of Blue Bell Mfg., enjoyed reading, and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking for her family and sewing and making gifts for them. She was a member of Trinity Bible Believing Church and loved her church family.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Johnny Bridges officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery.
She is survived by daughters, Martha Speck and Lynn Miley (Darren) all of Baldwyn, Myra Kimbrough (Doug Webb) of Nettleton and Amy Wallis of Saltillo; son, Joseph David Wallis JR. (Sheila) of Baldwyn; sisters, Sharon Robinson (Buddy) of Rienzi and Vickie Phillips (Mike) of Tupelo; special brother-in-law, Shirley Wayne Brock (Darrell) of Ripley; brothers, James Bullock (Janice) of Baldwyn, Stacy Bullock of Byhalia, Alfred Bullock (Vickie) of Southaven, Joe Bullock of Jumpertown and Donnie Bullock of Florida; (12) grandchildren; (12) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.W. and Beulah Stacey Bullock; husband, Joseph David Wallis SR.; two granddaughters; two sisters and one brother.
Pallbearers will be Coleman Roberts, Chad Speck, Anthony Speck, Matthew Kimbrough, John Kimbrough, Dylan McCreary, Wilburn White and Roger Brock.
Visitation will be Tuesday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Ann Gregory
NEW ALBANY – Ann Gregory, 72, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab Center in New Albany. Services will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2:00 P. M. at Poolville Baptist Church under direction of Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday, 5:00 P. M. until 8:00 P.M. at Poolville Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park.
Mable Boone
HOLLY SPRINGS – Mable Boone, 91, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Alliance Healthcare in Holly Springs. Services will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Tuesday, 12 noon until service.
Ruth Bishop
NETTLETON – Ruth Ophelia (Payne) Bishop, 91, died Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory in Amory, MS after a brief illness. She was born April 23, 1928 in Monroe County to Fred and Jimmie Lou (Monts) Payne. She was a graduate of Wren High School and moved to East Chicago, Indiana after marrying Curtis Bishop on June 25, 1949. They returned to Mississippi in 1984 upon retiring. Affectionately know as Nana by her family, she loved the Lord and her family and served both faithfully. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the Palestine Baptist Church. She was active in WMU, Silver Saints and was a member of the Mexico Mission Team for several years. She will always be remembered by her family for the love she showed to all, the untold number of Sunday dinners she prepared, by her bountiful gardens and by her tireless energy.
She leaves behind a daughter, Debra Gard of Nettleton; one brother Bobby Payne of Wren; four grandchildren, Matthew Gard and Rachel Hester (Buck) of Nettleton, Adriann Barckley (Andrew) of Mt. Olive, AL and Brandi Bishop of Munster, Indiana; seven great-grandchildren, Brent, Cain (Savannah Dunaway) and Will Hester all of Nettleton and Elliott, Sam, Porter and Lowery Barckley of Mt. Olive, Al; one great-great granddaughter , Aubree Hester of Nettleton. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 55 years, Curtis Bishop; her son Lowery “Joe” Bishop, four brothers Ovel, Ross, Frank and Joe Glenn Payne; five sisters Olga Rogers, Juanita Devall, Leota Payne, Lottie Ritter and Jimmie Nell Kyle.
Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2020 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Nettleton with Bro. Jeff Smith and Bro. Jeff Martin officiating. Burial l will be in Wren Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00 p.m. An online guest registry and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Dewayne Tellis
GRENADA – Dewayne Tellis, 47, passed away on February 14, 2020, in Grenada. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations, Charleston Branch. www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.
Lisa Ann Hopkins
TIPPAH COUNTY – Lisa Ann Hopkins, 58, resident of Ripley, passed away on February 15, 2020, at Tupelo in North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Robert Julian Greene
TIPPAH/BENTON COUNTIES – Robert Julian Greene, 73, passed away on February 15, 2020, at Shelby County Hospital in Alabaster, Alabama. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Philemon “P.J.” DePaul Jones
TUPELO – Philemon “P.J.” DePaul Jones, 27, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020, at Indian Hills in Saltillo. Services will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 1 pm at White Hill Baptist Church in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 12 pm at White Hill Baptist Church. Community Funeral Directors of Coldwater in charge of arrangements. www.communityfuenraldirectors.com. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.
Temera ‘Tammy’ Allen
AMORY – Tamera Mae “Tammy” Robinson Allen, 56, passed away on February 15, 2020 at River Place Nursing Center in Amory. Born on January 8, 1964 in St. Louis, Missouri, she was a daughter of the late Harvey Tryton and Helen Davis Patton West.
Tammy attended Nettleton Schools. She enjoyed working as a CNA at River Place for several years. On February 25, 2006, Tammy married Sam Allen. She enjoyed spending time with Sam and her family as well as riding with Sam on his truck routes all across the United States. She also loved spending time with her grandkids.
Tammy loved her church, New Vision Worship Center in Nettleton. A loving and caring mom, sister, and friend, Tammy loved everyone and never met a stranger. She enjoyed singing and playing her accordion. Tammy was a member of God’s Blueprints. Her favorite music was gospel and country. She was dearly loved by her children and grandchildren and will be missed.
Tammy is survived by her husband, Sam Allen, of Amory; daughters, Sabrina Louise Cooper (Brian Bell), Candace Marie Ledbetter (Dalton), Elizabeth Reane Steele (Calvin); son, Samuel Brandon Allen (Cheyenne); sisters, Janie Merrell (Roland), Sherry White (Jody), Brenda Guyton (John), Mary Catt (James); brothers, Keith West (Nancy), Kenny West (Rita); sister-in-law, Tessie West; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Linda Stalling, of River Place Nursing Center in Amory.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Marvin Earl Cooper, Jr.; brother, Harvey West; niece and god-child, Lexie Haywood.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. Jessie Strider and Bro. Bobby Allred officiating. Burial will follow in Wren Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Anthony West, David Logan, Steven Young, Zach Westmoreland, David Westmoreland, David Westmoreland, Brandon Westmoreland, and Aaron West. Honorary pallbearers will be Roland Merrell, Alex and Trent Cooper, and the River Place Nursing Center employees.
Visitation will be Tuesday night from 5-8 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made to a charity of your choosing.
Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com
Shirley Reese Sullivan
SALTILLO – Shirley Reese Sullivan, 84, passed away on February 17, 2020, at her home in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Helen Ross
CORINTH – Helen Ross, 85, passed away on February 17, 2020, at her home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Betsy Riggan
SMITHVILLE – Betsy Riggan, 83, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory. Services will be on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery.
