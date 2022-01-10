TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Byron Scott Baker, Union County
Charles Buster, New Albany
Mary Butler, Van Vleet
Thomas Caldwell, Blue Mountain
Lorene Clouse, Mantachie
Elvin Graham, Fulton
Brenda Marks Hopkins, Saltillo
Delitha Irvin, Pontotoc
Marie Lee, Aberdeen
Arnold Lynch, New Site
William Dwight Moody, New Albany
Emma Nolan, Okolona
James Alvin Owens, Jr., Booneville
Erline Plaxico, Plantersville
Sidney Priest, Blue Springs
Ray Reese, Pontotoc
PFC Jimmy Rowland, Baldwyn
Lequesha Celeste Howard Simmons, Blue Springs
Kaden E'mir Spearman, New Albany
Danny Traylor, New Albany
Jimmie Weekly, Hackleburg, Alabama
Vera L. Wilson, Amory
Larry Yates, Booneville
------------------------------------------
Holland Block ad for Tuesday, January 11th, 2022
Dr. Frank Nichols
Tupelo
Private Family Services
4:00 PM Wednesday
(Live Stream @ 5:00)
Mr. Ray Reese
Pontotoc
Private Family Services
------------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Tuesday
January 11, 2022
MRS. BRENDA MARKS
HOPKINS
Saltillo
Graveside Services
11 a.m. Tuesday
Saltillo Cemetery
MRS. CHARLIE MAE
WESTMORELAND
Brunswick, Georgia
formerly of Tupelo
1 p.m. Tuesday
Unity Presbyterian Church
Unity Cemetery
Visitation 12 p.m. until service time
Tuesday at the Church
MRS. HILDA F. HOWE
Tupelo
Graveside Services
2:30 p.m. Saturday
Tupelo Memorial Park
------------------------------------------
MEMO
Danny Traylor
NEW ALBANY - Danny Traylor, 56, passed away on January 9, 2022, at his home in Blue Mountain. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
MEMO, PEGUES LOGO
Erline Plaxico
PLANTERSVILLE - February 09, 1951 - January 08, 2022
Erline "Pokey" Rooker Plaxico, born in Lucy, Tennessee, lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife, and friend. She loved crocheting, hummingbird watching, her cats, and cooking for her family. She was a collector, having collected an array of everything from unique coins, to seashells, to cookbooks. She was sentimental and made a habit of writing dates on the back of each item she collected. She didn't call those things her collection but she called them her "memories". It was not unusual for her to make you stop the car on the side of the road to pick a plant she wanted to root herself. She passed peacefully on January 08, 2022 in North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 43 years, Clifford Gerald Plaxico of Plantersville, her three children, Jim Curry Jr. (Laura) of Plantersville, Maggie Dickson (Bradley) of Tupelo, Allan Plaxico (Lacy) of Mooreville, and her beloved grandchildren, Kaitlyn Curry, Madalyn Scruggs (Dalton), Draven Plaxico, and Millie Morgan.
There will be a private graveside service for immediate family members only. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Emma Nolan
OKOLONA - Emma Nolan, 75, passed away on January 8, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME.
MEMO
Vera L. Wilson
AMORY - Vera L. Wilson, 86, passed away on January 8, 2022, at NMMC- in Amory, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
MEMO
Thomas Caldwell
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Thomas Caldwell, 71, passed away on January 9, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
MEMO
Lequesha Celeste Howard Simmons
BLUE SPRINGS - Lequesha Celeste Howard Simmons, 44, passed away on January 10, 2022, at her home in Blue Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Lorene Clouse
MANTACHIE - Flora Lorene Wooten Clouse, 90, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Courtyards Nursing Home in Fulton. She was born March 8, 1931, in Starkville, to Johnnie E. and Ella Pearl Kirksey Wooten. She retired from Itawamba Manufacturing Company in 1993 after 39 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, yardwork, and doing anything outside. She had a big heart. She was a Baptist.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Terry Booker officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Joyce Clouse; one grandson, Timothy E. Clouse; both of Mantachie; one sister, Frances Lavern Rackley of Conway, AR; a host of nieces and nephews and other family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Boggan Eligah "Bo" Clouse; one son, Edward B. Clouse; two brothers, James Purvis Wooten and Lee Roy Wooten; four sisters, Earlene Norris, Dovie Kumpe, Cora Alma Wing, and Ruby Lee Wooten; one great grandson, Joel Edward Clouse; and her parents.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until service at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, BAILEY FH LOGO
Marie Lee
ABERDEEN - 82, Marie Lee was born on May 5, 1939 in Monroe County. She was educated and enjoyed many years of her life in St. Louis, MO, employed as a surgical tech for 31 years. Later, she returned to Mississippi and continued her career for 5 additional years at NMMC, before retiring. She extensively loved God, her family, friends, and many traveling adventures.
On January 5, 2022, Marie transitioned to life eternal at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Louisiana.
Her memories will forever be cherished by her husband, Joseph Nathaniel Lee; two daughters: Loretta V. Johnson and Alice Blinkley; three sons: Jeffrey Vasser, Darryl Vasser, Joey Eugene Lee; seven step-children; four sisters: Charlie M. King (James); Mary Ann Troope, Arvella Gardner, Margie V. Pierce; a brother: Sam Vasser; 28 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.
Public Visitation will be held at Bailey Funeral Home, 506 W. Monroe Ave., Okolona, MS 38860 on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 4-6 p.m. A Celebration of Life (limited to Immediate Family members only) will be on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at New Hebron M.B. Church, at 2 p.m. Masks are REQUIRED to be worn for both visitation and service. Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, US ARMY ICON, BORDER, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
Byron Scott Baker
UNION COUNTY - Byron Scott Baker, 64, resident of New Albany passed away peacefully January 7, 2022 at Magnolia Place in Union County.
A memorial service honoring the life of Mr. Baker will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Mr. Baker was born August 13, 1957 in Marietta, GA to the late Harlan and Billie Logan Baker. He attended W.P. Daniel High School and was employed in the construction industry until his retirement.
A Christian and proud United States Army Veteran, Mr. Baker shared his love of blues music by playing the guitar and harmonica. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and will be remembered as a loving uncle who shared quality time time with his nieces, nephews and his granddaughter, who held a special place in his heart.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife, Annice Bobo Baker, one daughter, Scotti Miles (Adrian) of Nesbit, one sister, Kim Baker-Bolding (Mike) of Cape Coral, FL, one brother, Steve Baker (Shari) of Overland Park, KS, one granddaughter, Landri Miles of Nesbit, MS, four nieces, Emily, Jennifer, Christa, and Shelbi, three nephews, Tommy, Stephan, and Tyler
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Baker family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
MEMO, PEGUES SALTILLO LOGO
Brenda Marks Hopkins
SALTILLO - Brenda Jo Marks Hopkins, 71, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Tupelo on February 24, 1950 to William Henderson Marks and Lottie Faye King Marks. Brenda worked as a Wal-Mart Associate for several years both in Southaven and in Tupelo. She was a member of Euclatubba Baptist Church. Brenda enjoyed needlework such as embroidery and cross stitch, and working word puzzles.
She is survived by her sister, Martha Maloney and husband Dan, of Jacksonville, Florida; sister-in-law, JoAnn Marks of Saltillo; two nieces, Michelle Marks and Christina Armenti; great-niece, Jumiper Armenti and Gabrielle Truax; and a great nephew, Connor Shidler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Howard Marks; a sister, Johnnie Faye Davis; a niece, Lori Maloney; nephew, Craig Buffenburger; and a brother-in-law, Johnny Buffenburger.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at the Saltillo Cemetery with Bro. James Marks officiating. W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, SENTER LOGO
Elvin Graham
FULTON - Elvin Graham, 94, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at his home in the Fairview community where he was born on April 3, 1927. His parents were Walter Graham and Mattie Wood Graham. He graduated from IAHS. Elvin served in the U.S. Army in WWII. He was stationed in Rome Area Allied Headquarters in Italy. He was in the first graduating class at I.J.C. in 1950. He received a B.S. in Agriculture Education in 1950 and a Master's Degree in School Administration from M.S.U. in 1955. In that same year Elvin met the love of his life, Sue Mabus. Elvin taught agriculture for veterans in Shannon and Pontotoc. He began teaching science at Fairview Jr. High and later became Principal until retirement in 1986. He was a member at East Fulton Baptist Church. Elvin has been a deacon and Sunday School teacher for many years.
A private family service will be Tuesday January 11, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Gene O'Brian and Bro. Terry Paul Graham officiating. Burial will be at Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Sue Graham; sons: Terry Paul Graham, Jeryl (Charlotte) Graham; daughter, Cheryl (Danny) Oswalt; grandchildren: Anna Catherine (Jamal) Daher, Jon Ryan (Katie) Oswalt, Jerrod Isaac Graham, Derek Isaiah Graham; great-grandchildren: Scarlett Daher, Ruby Daher, Finn Oswalt, Rosalia Oswalt.
Preceded in death by his parents, 11 siblings: Vista Howell, Eucellas Graham, Lois Beam, Cudellas Graham, Ruth Howell, Orville Graham, Shelby Graham, Leroy Graham, Eldridge Graham, W.C. Graham Jr., and Earnestine Wilson
Pallbearers are Jon Ryan Oswalt, Jerrod Graham, Derek Graham, Jamal Daher, Frank VanAsselberg, Larry Mabus
Memorials in Elvin's honor can be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 West Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, HOUSTON FH LOGO
Mary Butler
VAN VLEET - Mrs. Mary Martha Naron Butler, 62, passed away on January 8, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Amory, Mississippi. Mrs. Butler was born on October 14, 1959, in Okolona, MS to Raymond Floyd Naron and Martha Leona Sanderson Naron. She was a supervisor at BancorpSouth Bank in Tupelo and a Veteran in the United States Army. She was also a member of Bethany Church of God of Prophecy's in Okolona.
Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Bethany Church of God of Prophecy's in Okolona, MS with Rev. Blake Sanders and Bro. Jim Crowley and officiating.
Visitation will be on January 11, 2022, at Bethany Church of God of Prophecy's in Okolona from 10:00 A.M. until service time at 11:00 A.M.
Burial will be at Midway Cemetery in Calhoun County, Mississippi.
Houston Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
Mrs. Butler is survived by her parents, her husband, Jerrel Butler of Van Vleet, her daughter, Mary Katherine (Brian) Hatchett of Pontotoc; her sister, Deborah "Debbie" Naron Fleming of Bainbridge, GA; her four grandchildren, Aeris, Annalise, Elijah Raymond, Addilyn Hatchett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Butler is preceded in death by her grandparents, and one brother-in-law, Calvin Fleming.
Pallbearers will be Brian Sanderson, Ben Inman, Milton Butler, Steven Butler, Michael Fleming, and William Lowery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bethany Church of God of Prophecy's, 2148 Highway 32 Ext., Okolona, MS 38860.
**The family has asked that social distancing and CDC Guidelines be kept in mind. Please bring your mask. If you do not have one, Houston Funeral Home will provide you with one. **
Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com.
MEMO
William Dwight Moody
NEW ALBANY - William Dwight Moody, 77, passed away on January 8, 2022, at Baptist Memorial in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
MEMO
PFC Jimmy Rowland
BALDWYN - PFC Jimmy Rowland, 19, passed away Sunday, July 16, 1950, while serving in the United States Army in Taejon, Republic of Korea. Services will be on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday, January 14, 2022 1:00 - 8:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Asbury.
MEMO
Charles Buster
NEW ALBANY - Charles Buster, 75, passed away on January 7, 2022, at Baptist Memorial-Union Co. in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
MEMO
Larry Yates
BOONEVILLE - Larry Yates, 72, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 4 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3 pm to 4 pm Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemetery.
MEMO
Delitha Irvin
PONTOTOC - Delitha Irvin, 57, passed away on January 9, 2022, at North MS Medical Center, Pontotoc in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
MEMO
Arnold Lynch
NEW SITE - Arnold Lynch, 54, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday 11 am to 1 pm Burial will follow at Sandy Springs Cemetery.
MEMO
Jimmie Weekly
HACKLEBURG, ALABAMA - Jimmie Weekly, 68, passed away on January 6, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO.
MEMO
Kaden E'mir Spearman
NEW ALBANY - Kaden E'mir Spearman, 3 months, passed away on January 1, 2022, at his parents residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO.
MEMO
James Alvin Owens, Jr.
BOONEVILLE - James Alvin Owens, Jr., 60, passed away on January 10, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Booneville in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
MEMO, FLAG, UNITED LOGO
Sidney Priest
BLUE SPRINGS - Sidney Ray Priest, 85, of Blue Springs, MS died January 8, 2022 at his home. He was born on April 21,1936 to Joe and Lorna Newell Priest in Troy, Mississippi. He attended Itawamba Community College, graduated from Delta State Teachers College and received his Master's Degree from Mississippi State University. He was a member of Ellistown Baptist Church where he served as deacon and taught Sunday school for many years.
He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Imogene, son Stan Priest (Kamace) of Vicksburg, MS, daughter Jenifer Roberts (Kenny), of Ingomar, MS, brother Dan Priest of Lafayette, GA, sister Janet Denton of Troy, MS, and grandchildren Chelsa Hill (Lance), Sydney Roberts and Luke Roberts.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Ken Priest, and brother Perry Priest.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 11 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at United Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at Ellistown Baptist Church Wednesday, January 12 at 11:00 am with Bro. Mike Powell officiating. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Arnold, Larry Coker, David Dill, Clyde Dyson, John Epting, Eddie Humphreys, Mike Moore Bennie Roberts and Bobby Rogers. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Parks domino group.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the building fund of Ellistown Baptist Church.
MEMO
Ray Reese
PONTOTOC - Ray Reese, 82, passed away on January 10, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.