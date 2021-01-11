Johnnie W. Moore
AMORY – Johnnie W. Moore, 67, passed away on January 9, 2021, in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Amory. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Corrine Lockridge
SALTILLO – Corrine Lockridge, 96, passed away on January 8, 2021, in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Billy W. Damron
CORINTH – Billy W. Damron, 60, passed away on January 9, 2021, at his home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Erik Crouch
RIENZI – Erik Crouch, 28, passed away on January 10, 2021, at home in Rienzi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Charlotte A. Puckett
AMORY – Charlotte A. Puckett, 73, passed away on January 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Charles Hamblin
BALDWYN – Charles Hamblin, 78, passed away on January 10, 2021, Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Callie “Bootsie” Leech
SMITHVILLE – Callie “Bootsie” Leech, 92, passed away on January 11, 2021, at his residence in Smithville, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Ira Bruce King
TIPPAH COUNTY – Ira Bruce King, 70, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021, at his residence in Ripley. Services will be on Thursday, January 14 at 2 PM at Emmanuel Holiness Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 13 from 5 PM to 8 PM at Emmanuel Holiness Church. Arrangements will be provided by Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Peoples Cemetery.
Eddie Lee Wesley, Jr.
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI – Eddie Lee Wesley, Jr., 43, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on January 12, 2021 via a public walk-through viewing from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Fields Funeral Home 202 N. Olive St. Okolona, MS 38860. Condolences and prayers may be posted on www.fieldsfunerals.com. At Fields Funeral Home, we offer our heartfelt support to anyone coping with grief simply by calling (662) 447-2252.
Quincy Adam McMillian, Jr.PRAIRIE – Quincy Adam McMillian, Jr., 73, passed away Friday, January 8, 2021, at home in Prairie, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 – 11:00 AM at 3rd Union Cemetery – Muldon, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Jackie Spencer
VARDAMAN – Jackie Neal Spencer, 73, passed away on January 8, 2021, in Vardaman, MS. Jackie Spencer was born on April 7, 1947, in Vardaman, MS, to Paul Lee and Lilian Neal Spencer. Jackie graduated from Vardaman High School in 1965 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Pharmacy from the University of Mississippi in 1970. He began his career in pharmacy in 1970 and worked as a registered pharmacist until 2018. He owned G & S Pharmacy from 1974-1991 and later worked for Wal-Mart until his retirement in 2018. Jackie was married to Sandra Lowe Spencer. The couple had 2 children, Paula Spencer (Henry) Howard, of West Point and Natalie Spencer (Joey) Knight of Calhoun City. Jackie had many hobbies including Civil War History, Music, studying his Bible, and sports. But his greatest joy came from spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. Jackie is survived by his wife: Sandra Lowe Spencer of Vardaman, daughters Paula Spencer (Henry) Howard, of West Point, and Natalie Spencer (Joey) Knight, of Calhoun City, grandchildren: Jesslyn Howard (Tyler) Gray, Kate Howard , Kerrie Howard, Jackson Howard, Grace Knight, Joey Levi Knight, Oaken Knight, Asher Knight, and great grandchildren Cade Gray, and Beau Spencer Gray. His closest cousins James Earl Gable, Linda Kay Spencer Moore, and many other dear Spencer cousins. Jackie is preceded in death by his parents Paul Lee Spencer and Lilan Neal Spencer. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Elzey Memorial Chapel. A memorial service for Jackie Spencer will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Elzey Memorial Chapel at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Jack Spencer Youth Sports Memorial Fund at Bancorp South in Vardaman. Parker Memorial Funeral Homes of Bruce and Vardaman are honored to be serving the Spencer family during this difficult time.
G. C. Rhudy
NETTLETON – George Carlos (G.C.) Rhudy, Jr., 82, passed away on January 10, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on December 12, 1938 in Itawamba County to parents George Carlos Rhudy, Sr. and Estelle Missouri (Edwards) Rhudy. He lived most of his life in Nettleton. He proudly served in the MS Army National Guard for seven years. He was an electrician by trade. He attended Nettleton Pentecostal Church. He enjoyed being with his family and also talking with his friends. There will be a private family only service this Thursday, January 14, 2021 with Rev. Larry Davis and Rev. Jay Carney officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Jane (Inmon) Rhudy of Nettleton; three sons, Richard Rhudy (Janice) of Saltillo; Bobby Rhudy of Amory; Randy Rhudy (Robyn) of Saltillo; one daughter, Amy Barnes (Donnie) of Nettleton; seven grandchildren, Courtney Finley(Kyle), Blake Rhudy (Elizabeth), Justin Rhudy (Brittany), Wesley Rhudy (Breann), Drew Rhudy, Candace West (Wayne), Jaxon Barnes, 12 great grandchildren, one brother Wayne Rhudy (Wanda) of Nettleton; one sister, Lottie Stephens (Bill) of Biloxi. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Gerald Rhudy, three brothers, James Artis, Calvin, and Leon Rhudy, two sisters, Velcie Sullivan and Edna Estes. There will be no public visitation. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Lora Turner
NEW ALBANY – Lora Jane McGregor Turner, 96, of Ingomar passed away on Saturday, January 9th, 2021 at Union County Health and Rehab. She was born November 20, 1924 in Randolph, MS.
Lora Jane Married her loving husband Lamar Turner March 1, 1941 where the couple spent 73 wonderful years together filled with children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Early in her life Lora Jane worked as a beautician, The Shirt Factory and Denton Mills. Later she and her husband owned and ran Turner Grocery and the local “rolling store”. Lora Jane enjoyed many hobbies such as crocheting and working outside tending to flowers and mowing the lawn. Her favorite hobby was playing the piano and organ. She played the piano and organ at Ingomar Baptist as well as singing in the Ingomar Baptist Church Sanctuary Choir, where she was a member for over 50 years. She was a faithful servant to the Lord and leaves a legacy for her family and friends to continue in this walk of life.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 11:00am till the start of the service at 1:00pm. With Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. United Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Lora Jane was preceded in death by her Husband Lamar Turner as well as her parents, brothers, and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter Carolyn (Bobby) Owens of Ingomar, 3 grandchildren Keith (Leah) Owens of Athens, AL., Beth (Tim) Taylor of Ingomar, MS, and Jeff Owens of Ingomar, 9 great grandchildren Jordan (Stephanie) Owens of Athens AL, Haley (Austin) Williams of Vardaman, Andrew (Jessie) Owens of Athens AL, Collin (Cassie) Taylor of Ingomar, Peyton (Evan) Lansdell of Mantachie, Gabe Owens of Athens AL, Emma (Nate) Flinn of Columbus, Lydia Owens of Guntown, and Carter Owens of Nettleton, 2 great great grandchildren: Easton Owens of Athens and Nora Jane Williams of Vardaman, along with several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be given to the Ingomar Baptist Church choir. She will be dearly missed by many members of her family and friends.
Dorothy J. Tatum
Dorothy J. Tatum, 76, passed away on January 10, 2021, at Great Oakes Rehabilitation in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Rose Marie Dickerson Roberts
PONTOTOC – Rose Roberts passed away at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc on January 8, 2021 due to COVID complications. She was the last surviving child of 13 born to Charlie and Rosa Nell Smith Dickerson on March 30, 1930 in Tippah County, Mississippi.
She was educated in the Blue Mountain and Ripley public schools. A 1948 graduate of Ripley High School, Rose continued her education at Wood Junior College where she completed her AA in 1949. In 1956, she earned her B.S. in education at Blue Mountain College. While at Blue Mountain, she was a member of the Eunomian Society. She served as a teacher in the Dumas, Centre, Ripley, Hickory Flat and Walnut Schools before becoming a social worker at the Tippah County Welfare Department in 1963.
In 1970, Rose completed her M.S.W. at Tulane University, which led to a long and well-recognized career in the field of child welfare and protection. She served as the supervisor of Region II of the MS Welfare Department, as well as, an expert witness for many years. Prior to her retirement, she was EEOC for the MS Department of Human Services. Upon her retirement from MS Department of Human Services, she served as a consultant with New Beginnings and provided necessary services required for local and overseas adoptions. Rose served as a board member of the Mississippi Department of Mental Health, Region III, as well as, a board member of the Northeast Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Mrs. Roberts volunteered often during her long life as a homeroom mother, Assistant Girl Scout Leader, Girl Scout Cookie Chairman, and Ripley High School Band parent working many a Friday night in the concession stand at Ripley High School athletic events. Her volunteering also included presentations to teens which encouraged healthy lifestyle choices.
Rose is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and War of 1812, a former member of Eastern Star and served as an Associate Professor in the Social Work Department at the University of Mississippi where she provided supervision to potential B.S.W. students during their field placement in the area of human services and child protection.
Rose is survived by her husband, the Honorable James L. Roberts, Jr. of Pontotoc. Her children are Pat Harrison (Dawna) of Collierville, TN; Ava Jordan of Columbus, MS and Kim Harrison of Mathiston, MS. Her grandchildren are Stacy (Joseph) Ferrante of Collierville, TN; Shannon (Ben) Brown of Lakeland, TN; Trey Jordan of Columbus, MS; Megan Jordan Hoglund of St. Francisville, LA; Gage Jordan of Murray, KY;Guy Bowles, Rob Bowles and Sarah Bowles of Ackerman, MS. She is also survived by 5 great grandchildren.
Rose was a devoted member of the Ripley First United Methodist Church and Pontotoc First United Methodist Church where she served in multiple capacities as choir director, choir member, pianist, Sunday School teacher, UMYF director, VBS, UMW, Board Member in many positions and Trustee.
Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of services led by Brother Brad Hodges on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Graveside services will be at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens at 2pm. Memorials may be given in her honor to the Pontotoc First United Methodist Church.
Herman Ellis Brady
TIPPAH COUNTY – Herman Ellis Brady, 87, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. A graveside service will be at 3 PM Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Unity Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Unity Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Brady family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Joan Goff McAlexander
HOLLY SPRINGS – Joan Goff McAlexander, 90, passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2:00 PM at graveside in Hill Crest Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Jennie Garrett
MICHIE, TENNESSEE – Jennie Louise Garrett, 78, of Michie, TN, passed away January 9, 2021 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Poplar Springs Free Will Baptist Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Bro. Glen Jones and Bro. Steve Nichols will officiate the service. Visitation is set for Monday, January 11, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Magnolia Funeral Home – East and Tuesday, January 12, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Poplar Springs Free Will Baptist Church. Jennie was born November 2, 1942 in Tennessee to the late James Taylor and Edna Marie Brasfield. She was a retired Vice President of Commerce National Bank in Corinth and a member of Poplar Springs Free Will Baptist Church. Jennie loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them. She loved the Lord, and He was first in her life. She loved her church and her church family, high school and college basketball, hiking nature trails and her monthly get together with her special friends before the pandemic hit. Jennie will always be remembered in the hearts of her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 62 years: Bro. Malcolm Garrett of Michie, TN; sons: Mark Garrett of Tupelo, MS, Johnny Johnson of Corinth, MS, and Barry Johnson of Wallace, ID; daughter: Michelle Sagely & husband Tony of Smithville, MS; 7 grandchildren: Kelley Johnson, Brandon Sagely, Justin Sagely, Olivia Sagely, Esten Smykel, Brian Smykel, and Christen Smykel; 2 great-grandchildren; brother: Robert Brasfield & wife Martha of Ramer, TN; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. In addition to her parents, Jennie was preceded in death by her brothers: Roger Reuter and Ronald Claburn. Pallbearers include Tony Sagely, Doug Johnson, Jeremy McDuffy, Jerry Wayne White, Brandon Sagely and Justin Sagely. Magnolia Funeral Home has been honored to serve the family of Mrs. Jennie Louise Garrett.
Mike Earrey
COLUMBUS – Michael A. Earrey, 60, died Friday, January 8, 2021, in Troy, Alabama. Mike was born October 1, 1960, to Ralph and Maria Lexis Earrey in Tupelo. He graduated from Shannon High School and went on to earn his Bachelor’s in Professional Accountancy from the Mississippi State University. He was a practicing accountant for over 30 years after receiving his CPA, and he currently held the position of Chief Financial Officer at HB&G Building Products in Troy. On May 6, 1995, he married the former Judy Ivey and together they have two daughters, Mary Lexis and Anna Russell.
Starting at an early age, flying was one of Mike’s greatest passions in life. He was a talented pilot with his private, commercial, and instructor licenses. Mike was a member of Brewer Baptist Church and attended First Baptist Church in Columbus. Mike was a good man who was always willing to help others. While he was a hard working man who enjoyed his hobby, he most loved spending time with his wife, daughters and beloved dogs, Blackie, Angelina, and Henry.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Judy Ivey Earrey of Columbus; his pride and joy, his daughters Mary Lexis and Anna Russell Earrey both of Columbus; and sister, Cindy Earrey of Kalispell, Montana.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Elizabeth Earrey; and brothers, Peter Joe Earrey and Wayne Earrey.
Graveside services were 1 p.m. Monday, January 11, 2021 at Brewer Cemetery with Dr. Shawn Parker officiating and his cousin, Bill Benson providing special music. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of EAA chapter # 1189, pilots of the Monroe County Airport, and his many friends, including Chuck Poindexter, Andy Robison, Willie Kelly, Ed Dubose, Curry Justice, Andy Kelly, Bob Eckert, Alex Garcia Jr., Sreemukh Sanne, and Dr. Cecil Boswell.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101, MSU Animal Health Center, 240 Wise Center Dr., Mississippi State, MS 39762, and Free Will Baptist Children’s Home, PO Box 8, Eldridge, AL 35555.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
