Mario G. Cappuzzello
AMORY – Mario G. Cappuzzello, 80, passed away on January 16, 2021, at Vineyard Court Nursing Center in Columbus, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Billy Jones Edlin
POTTS CAMP – Billy Jones Edlin, 83, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Potts Camp with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the church Tuesday 5-8 PM.
Lillian Hamblin
BALDWYN – Lillian Hamblin, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the NMMC. She loved animals, cooking and she was a homemaker.
Burial was in Lebanon Cemetery on Monday, January 18, 2021. Waters Funeral home was in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by one sister, Ruth Glickfield of Indiana; (4) children, Steve Hurst of Booneville, MS, Cindy (Bob) Zachary of Knoxville, TN, Mark (Mollie) Hamblin of Baldwyn, Clay (Cindy) Hamblin of Marietta, GA; (4) grandchildren, Stephanie Kosnaski of Charleston, SC, Erin Zachary of Chicago, IL, Todd Zachary of Knoxville, TN, and Celeste Hamblin of Marietta, GA; (3) Great-grandchildren, William Kosnaski of Charleston, SC, Nicholas Kosnaski of Charleston, SC, and Conner Zachary of Knoxville, TN ; host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Travis Hamblin.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Mary Patricia Castillo “MOMMY FIX IT” Saams
ECRU – Mary Patricia Castillo “MOMMY FIX IT” Saams, 66, passed away on January 16, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Please refer to associatedfuneral.com for more information. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo.
Barry Winningham
WATERFORD – Barry Winningham, 60, passed away Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at Alliance Healthcare in Holly Springs. Services will be on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Friday from 12 noon until service.
Mary Jane Cummings
DORSEY – Mary Jane Cummings, 61, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 11:00 am at Friendship CME Church, Dorsey MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 3:00 pm -5:00 pm at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Verona.
Cedric Lavon Montgomery
TUPELO – Cedric Lavon Montgomery, 33, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Verona by car accident.
Cedric Lavon Montgomery was born to Terry Watson and Patricia Montgomery Watson on January 17, 1987 in Lee County.
Cedric L. Montgomery is survived by his mother and father, Terry Watson and Patricia Montgomery-Watson of Saltillo. Three daughters; Damya Montgomery, Paisley McCalister, and Jaida McCalister all of Tupelo. Two sons; Zailyn Montgomery and Jace Montgomery both of Tupelo. One sister; Terranesha Watson of Tupelo, and one brother; Joshua Watson of Tupelo.
The visitation for Cedric Lavon Montgomery will be Monday, January 18, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial. Face masks are required with a walk-in/walk-out, no gathering policy per CDC regulations. The graveside service will be Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Faith Deliverance Apostolic Church located at 100 Vaughn Rd., Belden, MS 38826, with Pastor Willie Gardner officiating. Safety guidelines will be followed.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Rickey Brown
COLUMBUS – Rickey Brown, 58, passed away on January 17, 2021, at his home in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn, MS.
Sue Bing
WATERFORD – Sue Bing, 70, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Services will be on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 11:00 am graveside in Mt. Moriah Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. A visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday 5-8PM.
Ricky Clinton Hollis
MATHISTON – Ricky Clinton Hollis, 59, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2021, at his residence in Mathiston. Services will be on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 3 pm at Mathiston First Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 2 pm at the church. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – TUPELO is in charge of arrangements. For more information please visit associatedfuneral.com. Burial will follow at Lollars Grove Church Cemetery at Eupora.
Danny Lann
TREMONT – Danny Lann, 73 of Tremont, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center-Amory. He was born on August 18, 1947 in rural Monroe County, Mississippi to the late Burley and Eunice Gregory Lann. After graduating from Smithville High School, he enlisted in the United States Marines and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Bennett on January 28, 1967. Once married, they moved to Santa Ana, CA where he was stationed for his tenure of service in the Marines at El Toro Military Base. Later he would return to Itawamba County where he lived until his death. He worked at what was then Mueller Brass Company in Fulton, MS for 38 years. He loved being outdoors whether in the woods hunting deer or on his tractor in his garden. He would “feel the need” to start planning his garden not long into a new year as he was ready to get a taste of home-grown tomatoes that he raised. His love of the outdoors also determined his favorite vacation spot in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee where he and his family would spend hours in Cades Cove videoing and taking pictures of the wildlife. When he could not get outdoors, he would read his Louis L’Amour collection of westerns over and over. He was a long-time member of Asbury United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday school, bible studies, and held various leadership positions over the years. He loved being with his family gathered around the family table telling stories, eating good food, and spending time together. He instilled in his family by example the importance of hard work, caring for others, and most of all, living out your faith in Jesus Christ.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Kennedy’s Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Sonny Daniels and Rev. Wayne Napier officiating.
There will be no public visitation.
He is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Barbara Bennett Lann of Tremont, his daughter Amy Lann Daniels (Sonny) of Hernando, MS; his son, Matthew Lann (Elizabeth) and one very loved granddaughter, Mattilyn Lann, all of Tremont; and 2 step granddaughters, Lori (Adam) Vuoso of Hernando, and Audriana (Jamie) O’Dell of Stanwood, WA, a sister-in-law, Janice Lann of Smithville; nephews Stephen (Barbara) Lann, Michael (Regina) Lann, Anthony (Christy) Lann, Patrick (Ashley) Lann, T.J. (Alicia) Lann, all of Smithville, and one niece, Angie (Darrell) Jones of Hamilton, AL.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Burley and Eunice Lann and one brother, David Lann.
Pallbearers will be Chad Weaver, Jim Cody, Terry Hale, Tony Crouch, and Billy Garrison.
Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews and his best friend, George Carroll of Waltersboro, South Carolina whom he met years ago riding the loop around Cades Cove.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church C/O Jan Dyer, 10712 Hwy 23 S., Tremont, MS 38876 or Camp Lake Stephens Christian Camp in Oxford, MS.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Danny White
NETTLETON – Danny Gene White, 72, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on June 21, 1948 in Lee County to parents Thomas White and Lillie Bell (Carroll) White. He lived most of his life in Lee County. He was a sewing machine mechanic and had worked for several manufacturing companies. He was an avid deer hunter.
There will be a private family only service at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 with Rev. Sammy Raper officiating. There will be no public visitation. Burial will be in Jones Chapel Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife Elaine (Taylor) White of Nettleton; one son, Randy Hipps of Nettleton; one daughter, Lori Griggs (Johnny) of Plantersville; two sisters, Gail Evans (Bernard) of Saltillo; Kay Tapp (Rick) of Baldwyn; one brother, Micky White (Marie) of Saltillo; eight grandchildren, Tad Smith, Renea Gazaway, Jacob White, Tyler White, Emma White, Ethan White, Chasity Floyd, Charlie Glover, seven great grandchildren, Lexi Benson, Ben Austin, Ava-Blake Austin, Sadie Claire White, Dennis Blake White, Brayden White, and Carmen White, one great great grandchild Will Benson. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Dennis Gene White, two brothers, Coley Wayne White and Jerry White.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
David Swift
MYRTLE – David Lee Swift, 82, went to his heavenly home Sunday, January 17, 2021. He was born November 4, 1938 to George Wilson and Mary Carman Swift. Mr. Swift served our country in the United States Marine Corp. He was a dock hand for Thurston Truck lines and a truck driver for Merchant. He was a member of Union Baptist Church in Sardis and baptized in Sardis. Mr. Swift was a 32nd Degree Mason and a Shriner. Some of his favorite past times were, reading, watching westerns, fishing, and he was a gun collector. He will be missed by all his friends and family.
A visitation for Mr. Swift will be Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 11am till 1pm at United Funeral Service and a graveside service will follow at Shiloh Methodist Cemetery in Tippah County at 2pm, with Bro. Eugene Stockstill officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Alice Swift of Myrtle, two daughters, Cindi Pemberton (Mike) of Warren, MI, and Denise Swift of Memphis, TN, one step son, Ronald Crouch (Dorie) of Myrtle, MS, two sisters, Melissa Swift Jones of Tillatoba, MS, and Mary Jane Wineburg of Kansas City, MO, one brother, George Swift (Mary) of Sardis, MS, One grandchild, Joseph Swift of Warren, MI, four step grandchildren, one great grandchild Ethan Swift, and four step great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, James E. Swift and John H. Swift, and one son, David V. Swift.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
James Maxwell
DERMA – James D. Maxwell died peacefully with his family by his side in Tupelo, Mississippi, January 15, 2021. He was 81. A private family service will be held January 20, 2021, with drive by visitation from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the front circle of the Maxwell home, 226 Highway 8 East, Derma, Mississippi.
Born in Akron, Ohio, April 4, 1939, Jim was the only child of Dr. Paul and Leona Maxwell. Raised, as he put it, “on the wrong side of the tracks” in Champaign, Illinois, Jim excelled in football, swimming, and pole vaulting at Champaign High School, winning conference championships in each sport Jim pole vaulted, using a red metal Gill Vaultmaster pole he “found” in the backyard of his neighborhood idol–two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Bob Richards, the first man on the Wheaties box.
After graduating high school in 1957, Jim played football and pole vaulted at the University of Southern Illinois, until “fate” sparked his journey to Mississippi. In 1959, after a “wild trip” to New Orleans, a wrong turn in Jackson landed him on Mississippi College’s campus. He had never heard of the Choctaws, but he learned they had a football program–and, more important, no college algebra requirement. So after returning to Illinois, he “loaded up his 1954 Glass-Top Ford, butchwaxed his flat-top hairdo, cranked some Chuck Berry, and on a whim headed South to MC.” Shortly after he enrolled at Mississippi College, in early February 1960, an infamous brawl broke out during a basketball game between MC and Millsaps, Still unknown by many of his new football teammates, Jim fought students from both schools, “slugging his way through the gym and doing well, only losing one shoe.” Jim loved MC, calling it the “best college in Mississippi and much wilder back then than most people think.” He played center on the football team and pole vaulted for the track team.
Mississippi College eventually allowed Jim to graduate in 1963. He then received an MBA and played football one year at the University of Southern Mississippi. He served in the United States Army before joining Traveler’s Insurance Company in New Orleans. An adjuster by day, Jim attended night school at Loyola Law School, graduating in 1969. He became licensed in Louisiana, Mississippi, and New York. A date in Metairie with a young school teacher, Ruth “Bebe” Bryant of Derma, Mississippi, led to their marriage in 1973.
Jim cut his legal teeth as a personal-injury lawyer at the Trombotore and Vondonstein law firm in Kenner, Louisiana. Soon after, he accepted a second job as Assistant District Attorney with legendary Jefferson Parish DA John Maumolides. Jim quickly forged a reputation as an exceptional trial lawyer. During his higher profile trials, other attorneys, court staff, and even judges slipped away from their own courtrooms to watch Jim in action. He received commendations from “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh, the FBI, Sheriff Harry Lee, the Louisiana Trial Lawyer’s Association, and the Louisiana Prosecutor’s Association. Some of his more sensational cases are documented in written and televised publications. Jim rose to Chief of the Felony Trials Division, while also establishing the civil law firm of Ansardi, Maxwell, and Power, which performed legal work for the City of Kenner. Jim loved the courtroom and never retired from the practice of law. His son, Jimmy Maxwell of Oxford, Mississippi, followed his footsteps as a prosecutor and now serves on the Mississippi Supreme Court.
In his younger days, Jim enjoyed flying his “hand-spun prop” 1943 Taylorcraft airplane, which he bought for $750. He also enjoyed jumping from airplanes with the Jackson Skydiver’s Club. In the late 1970s, his neighbor and friend, Joe Sirgo, asked him to go jogging. This led to Jim’s lifelong love of running. And in his early forties, Jim twice completed the Ironman Triathlon in Kona, Hawaii. He participated in hundreds of races and numerous local triathlons and national marathons. He once ran the final 7-mile leg of the Heart of Dixie Triathlon in Neshoba County barefooted, after losing his running shoes.
Jim is the first and only man on record to have successfully windsurfed “the Point” at the Wilson Street Pumping Station on Lake Ponchartrain. He loved Mexico, including his summer home in Cancun. And he enjoyed many treks by jeep through Baja, Mexico, to camp in hammocks, surf, and “get chased by bandidos.” In 1994, he spent ten days “hanging out” in Chiapas, Mexico, during a civil war. And at 77, he donned a wetsuit and surfed Sunset Beach, California. One of his favorite sayings was, “I’m a lawyer, I can do anything.” And Jim could–except for learning how to prevent his cell phone from “accidentally” dialing you at 3 a.m.
But what Jim cherished most was time with friends and family. He loved watching his grandchildren participate in sports, dance, and other activities. He was a loyal friend, husband, father, and grandfather. His knack for storytelling, adventurous spirit, and strong sense of humor will be missed but never forgotten.
Jim was a member of First Baptist Church of Kenner and attended Lewis Memorial Methodist Church in Calhoun City, Mississippi. He was put up with and survived by his wife of 47 years, Ruth “Bebe” Maxwell; son, James D. Maxwell II (Mindy); daughter, Amanda Maxwell Kratz (Caleb); and four grandchildren, James D. “Trip” Maxwell III, Mae Covington Maxwell, Carlisle Mabry Kratz, and Frances Adele Kratz.
Memorial contributions in Mr. Maxwell’s honor may be made to the James D. Maxwell “Ironman Scholarship” at Mississippi College, online at MC.Edu/giving or the Development Office, Nelson Hall, M.C. Box 4005, Clinton, Mississippi 39058 or you may call (601) 925-3257.
James Staten
NEW ALBANY – James Staten, 92, passed away on January 16, 2021, at his residence in near New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
Tommy Coker
BOONEVILLE – Tommy Coker, 66, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Services will be on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 2 pm at Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 10 am until 2 pm. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.
Elgin Thompson
UNION COUNTY – Elgin Thompson, 81, passed away on January 18, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Ronald Scott
NEW ALBANY – Ronald Rayburn Scott died January 18, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. He was born on July 26, 1950 to Robert Rayburn Scott and Clyde Kelly Scott. He was a loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather.
He graduated in 1968 from W.P. Daniel High School in New Albany Mississippi. He attended the University of Mississippi and received his bachelor’s degree in education and later received his master’s degree in education. He was employed at West District Junior High School in Tallahatchie County and later became principal at Drew High School in Drew, Mississippi. He received his education specialist degree from Delta State University. He returned home to Union County and became principal at West Union Attendance Center. He served in Union County School District for over 35 years in various roles including principal and assistant superintendent. He was a member of the Mississippi Professional Educators Association, National Association of Secondary School Principals, Mississippi Association of School Administrators, and Mississippi Association of School Superintendents.
He is survived by his wife Gloria Baker Scott of New Albany. Two sons; Dr. Brad Scott, and wife Lyndie of New Albany, MS. Shea Scott, Esq. and wife Cara of Oxford, MS. One daughter Meredith and husband Jason Brown, Esq. of New Albany, MS. He is survived by ten grandchildren, Molly Scott, Maggie Scott, Julianna Scott, and Harrison Scott of New Albany, MS. Cooper Scott, Jack Scott, and Sawyer Scott of Oxford, MS. Bella Brown, Baker Brown, and Banks Brown of New Albany, MS. He is survived by one brother Mike Scott and his wife Bess of New Albany, MS. He is also survived by one brother-in-law Tommy Baker of New Albany, MS. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Rayburn Scott and Clyde Kelly Scott. His father-in-law Leroy Baker and mother-in-law Moeselle Baker.
He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, where he served in various roles including Board of Trustees as well as Sunday School Superintendent. Visitation will be at United Funeral Home in New Albany, MS on Tuesday, January 19th from 5 to 7 PM. Funeral will be on Wednesday, January 20th at 2 PM, also at United Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Darling officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ken Basil, Russell Taylor, Larry McQuary, Charles Collier, Jason Morris, Tommy Baker, Dr. Shane Scott, and John Weeden. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
A walk-through visitation will be from 5 to 7pm Tuesday at United Funeral Service. Due to all the circumstances surrounding the pandemic, the family wants everyone to attend, and to be comfortable during the visitation, please use your own judgement and if you do not feel safe attending, the family understands completely.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandchildren; Cooper Scott, Jack Scott, Sawyer Scott, Baker Brown, Banks Brown, Harrison Scott. Also serving as honorary pallbearers are Matt Baker, Sid Priest, and the employees of the Union County School District Central Office.
He loved the Ole Miss Rebels and made sure his children and grandchildren loved the Rebels as well. At Ron’s request that if you attend, wear red and blue to the funeral, if you have any available. The family request any memorials be made to the West Union Endowment Fund or Salem United Methodist Church. Please observe CDC guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing if attending visitation or funeral.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Helen Marie Gasaway
GOLDEN – Helen Marie Gasaway, 68, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at North Ms. Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, January 19, 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 19, 1:30-2 p.m. at Bethlehem Cemetery. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Helen Ray
GOLDEN – Helen Ray, 82, passed away on January 18, 2021, at her daughter’s residence in Golden, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Frances Prather
SALTILLO – Frances Evelyn Hutcheson Prather, 87, a quiet, gentle soul whose life was spent in service to her God and family, departed this life for her life eternal on Sunday, January 17, 2021. Her death was from the NMMC in Eupora. “Miss” Frances was born on October 8, 1933 in the Tyronza, Arkansas area to the late Marion Luther and Audrey Mable Morgan Hutcheson. Her family eventually settled in the Cedar Hill Community of Lee County. She married Robert David Prather on Dec. 24, 1955 and they made their home in Saltillo every since. Mr. Prather died August 4, l971 leaving his wife with two sons and a daughter on the way. An industrious lady whose values included clean living and hard work, she managed as a single Mother to raise and educate her three children working as a master seamstress at Blue Bell Garment Mfg. Company. After her retirement there, she was the head cook for over a decade at the Seniors Program at Miss. State University’s Extension Service Multi Purpose Center on Cliff Gookin in Tupelo. She and her family were longtime faithful members of the Saltillo First Baptist Church, where her cooking skills always found her doing kitchen duty. She loved sewing, enjoyed reading in her younger years but was an avid reader of newspapers until her death.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from the Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her former pastor, Dr. Ken Anderson, officiating. Private burial will follow in Euclatubba Cemetery near Saltillo. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time Wed. only at the funeral home.
Frances leaves her small but significant family to mourn her passing, her son, David Prather and daughter, Susann Prather both of Saltillo. Several nieces and nephews and her Church family and Saltillo friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a son, Chris Prather, 2 sisters, Jospehine Hutcheson and Gwen Hutcheson and two brothers, James’ “Hutch” Hutcheson and Willard Hutcheson.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Saltillo Construction Ministry, 311 Mobile St., Saltillo, MS. 38866. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
