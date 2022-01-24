TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Joyce Gilley Brown, Guntown
Betty Coleman, Oxford
Thomas Daniel, Tupelo
Victoria Lynn Ard Darsey, Tupelo
Sherill Ann Bryant Estes, Marietta
David Ray Lindsey, Golden
Dianne Lothorp, Tupelo
Kenneth Page, New Albany
Patti Romano, Holly Springs
Jeffrey Clayton Short, Sr., Tupelo
William "Bud" Tanner, Blue Mountain
Betty Coleman
OXFORD - Betty Coleman, 68, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. Services will be on Thursday, January 27, 2022 11AM at Oxford City Memorial. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 4PM until 6PM at Serenity-Burney Chapel. Burial will follow at Oxford City Memorial. Serenity - Burney Funeral Home of Oxford, MS is in charge of arrangements.
Patti Romano
HOLLY SPRINGS - Patti Romano, 67, passed away on January 22, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
David Ray Lindsey
GOLDEN - David Ray Lindsey, 69, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton, MS. Services will be on Monday, January 24, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Monday, January 24, 11-2 at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Ridge Cemetery.
Kenneth Page
NEW ALBANY - Kenneth Page, 62, passed away on January 23, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Union County in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glenfield Funeral Home.
Victoria Lynn Ard Darsey
TUPELO - Victoria Lynn Ard Darsey, 33, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, peacefully at home in Tupelo following a valiant fight with cancer. She was born May 17, 1988, in Tupelo. Though young, she lived a full life in service to others. She was a proud graduate of the University of Mississippi and University of Alabama's social work programs. She used her education and passion for helping others throughout her career. She began work for the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services as a case worker in Union County and later advanced to a supervisory role in Lee County. After leaving MDCPS, she worked at Lifecore Health Group as an alcohol and drug addictions counselor until her death. Whether working with children or adults, she impacted many lives along the way. Above all, her greatest love was her family and friends, particularly her nephews and goddaughters. Her love was fierce and never in doubt, which was a gift to all who had the privilege of being close to her, and will be sorely missed. She was a woman of deep faith, never afraid to ask the hard questions or lead with Christ's love.
The funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 11:00 am at Valley Grove Baptist Church in Pontotoc County. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 pm on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 and 10:00-11:00 am, Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Valley Grove Baptist Church. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Tori is survived by her loving, devoted husband, Riley Darsey of Tupelo; her parents, Brother Rex and Jeannie Ard; one brother, Brian Ard (Whitney); and two nephews, Brayden and Paxton Ard, all of Pontotoc.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Gene and Doris Robinson; her paternal grandparents, Voalus and Agnes Ard; her uncle, Mike Robinson; her aunt, Darla Robinson Pennington; and her child lost in miscarriage, "Birdie".
Memorials may be made to Regional Rehab Center, 615 Pegram Dr., Tupelo, MS, 38801.
William "Bud" Tanner
William "Bud" Tanner
BLUE MOUNTAIN - William C. "Bud" Tanner, 81, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Thursday, January 20, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born June, 29, 1940 to Sam Newton Tanner and Lora Edna Thomas. He was married to the love of his life for 61 years, Margarette Beaty, and together raised a beautiful family. He was the owner/operator of Tanner's Electric, Plumbing, Heating and Air, and a retired insurance agent from Combined Insurance Company, where he won many distinguished sales awards. Mr. Tanner enjoyed playing dominoes, hunting, and crappie fishing. Of all the joys in his life, his treasured family was his most loved. His family will deeply miss his love and care for them, his million-dollar smile, outgoing, and humorous personality, and his famous homemade strawberry ice-cream, and peanut brittle.
Services for Mr. Tanner will be held on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 3:00pm with Bro. Jimmy Russell and Bro. Tom Wilder officiating, and eulogy, by his grandson, Sam Tanner at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be from 1:00pm till 3:00pm also at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Mount Zion Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Tanner is survived by his wife, Margarette Tanner; two sons Tommy Tanner (B.J.) and Lee Tanner; one daughter Lorrie Tanner McDermott (Patrick); one sister Jean Speck; one brother Billy Tanner; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Edna Tanner and one sister Ann Tanner Collins and one son Randy Tanner.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfunealservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Thomas Daniel
Thomas Daniel
TUPELO - Thomas Quitman Daniel went to his Heavenly home, Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo at the age of 75 years old after a long illness. He was born in Raleigh, Mississippi on July 19, 1946; he is the son of Hubert Quitman Daniel and Ava Moore Daniel. After graduating from Forrest High School, Thomas soon joined the United States Navy. On September 14, 1965, he married Mary Ann together they have two children, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Spending time with family was Thomas' greatest joy.
Thomas had a strong work ethic. He retired after 32 years from AT&T and retired from The City of Tupelo after 25 years. His greatest loves were his Savior and family. Thomas was a dedicated and faithful member of Tupelo Free Will Baptist Church (now Connect Church) for over 50 years. During his membership, he worked for 25 years in the Children's Ministry and pioneered the Bus Ministry and Children's Church.
Thomas leaves behind his beloved family including his wife of 56 years, Mary Ann Daniel of Tupelo; two children, Tiffany Beard and her husband, Jamey, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Dwayne Daniel and his wife, Amanda of Mooreville; four grandchildren, Andrea Brown and her husband, Chaz of Cleveland, Jordan Beard and his wife, Dani of Cleveland, Holden Daniel of Mooreville, and Madelyn Daniel of Mooreville; and two great-grandchildren, Addy Brown and Jackson Brown both of Cleveland.
He is also survived by his mother, Ava Martin; two sisters, Ava Daniel and Beverly Chambers; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Private burial will be in Priceville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Connect Church, 1650 N Veterans Memorial Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38804 or Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Jeffrey Clayton Short, Sr.
Jeffrey Clayton Short, Sr.
TUPELO - Jeffrey Clayton Short, Sr, 78, was called Home after a long battle with cancer on Saturday, January 22, 2022 in Tupelo, Mississippi. Jeff was born in Booneville, MS to William Clayton Short and Havis Owens Short. He graduated from Tishomingo High School in 1961.
After graduation, Jeff joined the National Guard and then entered the Army in 1964. He served five years on active duty and 10 more years in the National Guard and Army Reserve. Upon completion of Officer Candidate School, he attained the rank of Captain. Jeff served in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam Conflict. During his military service, he was awarded the Bronze Stars for Valor, the Purple Heart, the Army Commendation Medal, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Parachutist Badge, and the Parachute Riggers Patch. He was Special Forces qualified and was awarded the Green Beret after completing the Special Forces Qualification Course at Fort Bragg. Captain Short was a member of the Special Forces Association and the Green Beret Foundation which supports Green Berets and their families around the world.
Jeff completed the Mississippi Highway Patrol Academy in 1969 as the Honor Graduate and served on the Mississippi Gulf Coast during Hurricane Camille. He went on to graduate from Ole Miss with a degree in business. After attaining his undergrad degree, he attained his Masters in Real Estate from Lindenwood University in St Charles, Missouri where he was class president. He later served as guest lecturer at both Lindenwood University and St Louis University in the field of eminent domain.
Jeff owned a real estate appraisal business for over 45 years and sat as president of the Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors for two terms. He also served as regional vice-president of the MS Association of Realtors. Jeff was a gifted teacher and taught real estate related classes at Itawamba Community College for 27 years and also taught pre-licensing and continuing education courses for Northeast MS Community College, the MS Real Estate Commision, and the MS Appraisal Board. He was the first state certified general real estate appraiser in Mississippi and served on the MS Appraisal Board for ten years.
Jeff was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Tupelo for over fifty years where he served on various boards and committees; including Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Chairman of Evangelism, member of Council on Ministries and Administrative Board. He also taught Sunday School for ten years.
Jeff's love for sports and his community was evident as he coached youth soccer for ten years as well as coaching youth baseball and church league basketball. Once his children aged out of Saturday activities, Jeff could be found cheering on his beloved Ole Miss Rebels week after week.
Jeff was not only outstanding in his professional endeavors but also in his hobbies; enjoying golf, tournament fishing, horse competitions, sporting dogs, and outdoor photography. Examples of his photography work were displayed at the World's Fair in New Orleans in 1984.
Jeff is survived by his wife of more than fifty years, Ellen Tate Short; his children Clay (Emily), Andy (Lacey), and Elizabeth Taylor (David); and eight grandchildren William, Ethan, Jackson, Nicole, Mason, Bo, Lucas, and Christopher; a sister-in-law Becky Cade (Paul Drew) and three nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Virginia Short Orick, and a grandson Jeramy Hoch.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Mitch Ellett, Bill Murphree, Pete Patterson, Paul Lowe, Robert Praytor, Bobby Dale, Jimmy Robbins, and Glen Davidson.
Services will be on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church with a visitation beforehand at 10 a.m. in the church Gathering Room. His internment will follow immediately at the columbarium outside the Sanctuary.
Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church Tupelo, St Jude Hospital in Memphis, TN or The Green Beret Foundation at 14351 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78216.
Dianne Lothorp
Dianne Lothorp
TUPELO - Carol Dianne Lothorp at the age of 77 years old died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at Baptist Hospital in New Albany. She was a lifelong Tupelo native, born in 1944 on New Year's Eve to William Clifford Rea and Jeanetta Caldwell Rea.
Dianne loved working with children and worked in several area church nurseries. After 15 years, she retired as the Receptionist at Tupelo Auto Sales. Prior to her retirement, she worked for 15 years as the Savings Oil Bookkeeper. Dianne is a member of Richmond Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and mountains, reading, and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Dianne is survived by her two daughters, Kerrie Gillentine and her husband, David of Richmond Community, and Kristi Lothorp of Pontotoc; one son, Michael Lothorp and his wife, Amy of Saltillo; grandchildren, Austin Lewis and his wife Katie of Tupelo, Anna Claire Brock and her husband, Brakston of Stillwater, Oklahoma, Bailey Gillentine and her fiancée, Brock Tutor of Pontotoc, Cole Lothorp of Starkville, Payton Gillentine of Richmond Community, Colby Lewis of Pontotoc, Noelle Honan and her husband, Sean of Pontotoc, and Clint McGraw of his wife, Dana of Tupelo; six great-grandchildren; two nieces, Tracie Russell of Oxford, and Leslie Brooks and her husband, Scott of Courtland; one nephew, Scott Bradley and his wife, Carole of St. Louis, Missouri; and several cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eddie Lothorp; and sister, Sandra Bradley and her husband, Milton.
Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Scott Brooks officiating with special music provided by Rev. Rob Gill. Burial will follow at Priceville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Charlie Strawn, Taylor Franks, Scott Bradley, Tate Russell, Clay Knight, and Clint McGraw.
Memorials may be made to Richmond Baptist Church, 2243 Road 814, Tupelo, MS 38804.
MEMO
Sherill Ann Bryant Estes
MARIETTA - Sherill Ann Bryant Estes, 80, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at her home in Marietta. Services will be on Saturday January 29, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Ozark Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Friday, January 28, 2022 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ozark Cemetery.
Joyce Gilley Brown
Joyce Gilley Brown
GUNTOWN - Joyce Gilley Brown, 63, passed away on January 23, 2022 at her home. She had an associates degree in auto mechanics and she loved hunting, fishing, tending to her many animals, canning, gardening and mechanic work. She loved attending cow shows, and chicken shows. She never met a stranger and she would never forget who you were. He favorite thing to do was spending time with and teaching her grandchildren. She was a member of the East Mount Zion Baptist Church and was active in the Young at Heart, Impact group and sang in the choir. She could tell you how to get anywhere and served as a 4-H volunteer for 11 years. She was a doer, worker, helper and helped raise all the community kids. She was known as Granny or MawMaw.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at East Mount Zion Baptist with Bro. Acy Barber, Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Burial will be in Unity Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Johnny Brown of Guntown; children, Joyce McCreary (Jeff) of Booneville, Ronnye Brown (Angel) of Guntown and Wesley Brown (Megan) of Baldwyn; sisters, Joyce House of Guntown and Carolyn Hopkins (Dan) of Guntown; grandchildren, Joe McCreary, Ethan McCreary, John Henry Brown, Marci Jo Brown, Levi Waylon Brown and Cole Younger Brown.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Gilley and Dolly Vails; brother, Hughey Lee House and a special friend, Stacy Plaxico.
Pallbearers will be Billy Williams, John Hines, Scotty Holland, Dan Hopkins, Mike Howell, Joe Roberts and Eddie Scott.
Visitation will be at East Mount Zion Baptist Church on Tuesday from 1:00 until service time at 4:00 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
