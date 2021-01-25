Verdell Judd
OKOLONA – Verdell Judd, 58, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his residence in Okolona.
Verdell Judd was born to his late parents, Willie Joe Judd and Josephine McPherson, on March 25, 1962 in Chickasaw County. He also received his education from the Okolona School System.
Mr. Verdell is survived by his wife, Anna Moore-Judd. Two daughters; Claudette (Tarsh) Freeman of Atlanta, Ga. and Brittany Moore of Okolona. Six sons; Verdell M. Judd of Okolona, Brent (Kina) Moore of Okolona, James Corey Jones of Shannon, William Jones of Shannon, David (Tonya) Jones of Tupelo, and Micheal Jones of Atlanta, Ga. Two sisters; Verdine Judd and Ethel Judd both of Okolona. Five brothers; Rev. Dan (Trina) Judd of Okolona, Willie (Barbara) Judd, Jr. of Okolona, Robert Earl Judd of Okolona, James Judd (Amanda) of Okolona, and Samuel (Cherrie) Judd of Memphis, TN. There are a hosts of grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Verdell Judd was preceded in death by one sister; Frankie Mae Crome, and one brother; Ellis Willis.
The visitation will be Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out no gathering policy. Face masks are required. The service will be Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Chapel Grove West Church cemetery with Rev. Dan Judd officiating.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Mr. Leslie D. Gill
BYHALIA – Mr. Leslie D. Gill, 65, passed away on January 23, 2021, at his home in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Mr. Gollie Jeffries, Jr.
HOLLY SPRINGS – Mr. Gollie Jeffries, Jr., 85, passed away on January 24, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Treva Sheffield
MOOREVILLE – Treva Sheffield, 61, passed away on January 24, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Forrest H. “Bollweevil” Stacks
SALTILLO – Forrest H. “Bollweevil” Stacks, 81, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at his home in Saltillo. Services will be on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 1 pm at Springhill Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Monday, January 25, 2021 starting at 4 pm at Springhill Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Campbelltown Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Faye Wallace
FULTON – Faye Wallace, 89, passed away on January 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Charles J. Cummings
SMITHVILLE – Charles J. Cummings, 90, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Diversicare Nursing Center in Amory, Mississippi. Services will be on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm graveside at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from12:00 pm until 1:35 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Patsy Williams Wylie
AMORY – Patsy Williams Wylie, 79, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Services will be on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Graveside at Wylie Cemetery, Itawamba County, Mississippi. Visitation will be on 9:30AM- 10:30 AM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home for family only. Burial will follow at Wylie Cemetery, Itawamba County. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Shirley Harreslon
BALDWYN – Shirley Harrelson, 67, passed away from heart complications on January 22, 2021. Shirley spent 21 years as a beloved server at Ryan’s steakhouse in Tupelo where she made many lifelong friends.
Shirley is preceded in death by her mother Mary Lou Harrelson and step-father William Harrelson both of Baldwyn MS; her father Waverly Reid of Broken Bow, Oklahoma and two siblings Tommy Reid and Bobby Joe Reid.
She is survived by four children, Stormey and Matthew Billiot, Shantelle Gibson, Mellisa Allman and Shawn Knight; (5) grandchildren, Kaylee Allman, Brooke and Hannah Gibson, Lexi Allman and Dalton Billiot; (2) siblings, Bobbie Harrelson Sims and James Reid; special niece and nephew Mia McCauley and Eli Sims.
A memorial service will be held at Asbury Methodist church at 108 CR 6011 Baldwyn, MS 38824. Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 5:30-7:30 p. m. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Please join us in celebrating this amazing woman’s life.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Thomas Mooneyham
PONTOTOC – Thomas Merrill Mooneyham passed away, on January 20, 2021, at the age of 86. Tommy was cared for by former coworkers and new friends, at the Pontotoc Hospital Extended Care Unit, when he went home to be with the Lord. He was a lifelong member of Gershorm Baptist Church. He served in The United States Air Force, was a farmer and retired from Pontotoc Hospital. After retirement, Tommy owned and operated a small engine shop where he enjoyed working on equipment for friends and family. He was an avid gardener and outdoorsman.
Tommy is survived by his son Rodney Mooneyham (Ann) of Pontotoc and his daughter Ronda Watson(Bobby) of Dandridge, TN; Grandchildren Tiffany Nunnelee (Eric), Adam Watson (Lauren), and Rob Watson (Chelsea); Two great grandsons Caleb and Corbin Nunnelee; Brothers Jimmy Mooneyham (Jean)and Larry Mooneyham (Janie); sisters Betty Jenkins (Herbert), Brenda Seale (Riley), and Linda Bond.
Preceded in death by his parents Willie Beckham Mooneyham and John Edgar Mooneyham, stepmother Lois Mooneyham and sister Perla Ferguson.
Graveside Services were at 2 PM Friday, January 22, 2021 at Williams Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Donations can be made to Gershorm Baptist Church, Houlka, MS.
Clyde Erwin
BLUE SPRINGS – Clyde Erwin, 91, passed away on January 25, 2021, at VA Nursing Facility in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Virginia Skinner
SALTILLO – Virginia Skinner, 79, passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Virginia graduated from Baldwyn High School in 1960 and earned her bachelors degree from MS State University in 1964. She retired from teaching and she enjoyed playing Bunco and spending time with her family. She was a loving grandmother and she was a member of First Methodist Church in Saltillo.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Tim Green officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Joy King of Saltillo; son, Bruce Skinner (Maggie) of Baldwyn; brothers, Danny Holt (Jackie) of Southaven, MS and Melvin Holt (Wanda) of Maumelle, AR; grandchildren, Jeffrey Andrew King and Vincent Patrick Skinner.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Overson Leon “Coon” Holt and Earline Parker Holt; brother, Randy Holt; son, Jeffrey Carl Skinner; grandparents, Joyice Cox Parker, Oather R. Parker, Archie Holt and Pleas Holt.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Theotis Coleman
TUPELO – Theotis Coleman, 63, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Senter Funeral Home, Fulton, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 5-7 pm, walk through at the funeral home. Burial will follow immediately at Shiloh Cemetery, Fulton, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Don Cothern
HOLLY SPRINGS – Don Cothern, 61, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven. Services will be on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Wednesday 5-9 PM.
Peggy Feathers
HOLLY SPRINGS – Peggy Feathers, 81, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Collierville. Services will be on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM graveside in Hill Crest Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Katy Lou Johnson Denson
FULTON – Katy Lou Johnson Denson, 73, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at the Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. She was born August 8, 1947 to the late Henry Grady Johnson and the late Lillian Gertrude Griggs Johnson in Itawamba County. She enjoyed reading, fishing and watching scary movies with her family.
Services will be at 1:00 pm on Tuesday January 26, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sandy Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Monday January 25, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughters; Cindy (Kendell) Harmon of Tupelo, and Stephanie (Leo Espinosa) Denson of Fulton, 13 grandchildren, and 19 great grandchildren, 1 brother; Ricky (Jane) Johnson of Fulton, sisters; Ruth Ann Mitchell of Fulton, Cathy (Paul) Ashley of Fulton, and Ruby Beam of Smithville, MS.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Henry Grady and Lillian Gertrude Johnson, son; Tony Johnson, daughter, Sarah Spencer, sister; Wanda G Johnson, brothers, Jackie Wayne Johnson, Bobby Joe Johnson, Eugene Johnson, and a sister in law, Dimple Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Jones, Alex Jones, Brantley Harmon, Jerred Spencer, Preston Spencer, Tony Johnson Jr., Jessie Johnson, Juan Espinosa Leo Espinosa Jr.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Denise Hicks
UNION COUNTY – Denise Hicks, 61, passed away on January 24, 2021, at her residence in Hickory Flat. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Andrew Vancil
UNION COUNTY – Andrew Vancil, 76, passed away on January 23, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Dillon White
TISHOMINGO – Dillon White, 21, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 in Tishomingo. Services will be on January 28, 2021, at 12:00 PM at Berea Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Berea Church of Christ in Burnsville, MS.
