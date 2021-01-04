Cathy Shinall Pilgram
TIPPAH COUNTY – Cathy Shinall Pilgram, 65, passed away on January 2, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Mr. Hazel Long
NEW ALBANY – Mr. Hazel Long, 68, passed away on January 3, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
William “Buddy” Gordon
PONTOTOC – William “Buddy” Gordon, 77, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on a private date at Bethel Cemetery.
Bruce Criswell
DRY CREEK – Bruce Criswell, 59, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, at his home in Dry Creek. Services will be on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 3 pm at Concord Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2:30 pm until service time at 3 pm at the cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
William ‘Sam’ Dawson
HOLLY SPRINGS – William ‘Sam’ Dawson, 86, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Alliance Healthcare in Holly Springs. Services will be on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM graveside in Hill Crest Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Mattie Bell Satterwhite
BELDEN – Mattie Bell Satterwhite, 78, passed away on January 3, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
James Hester
FULTON – James Ellis Hester, 60, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at his residence. He was born December 18, 1960 to the late Charles Ellis Hester and the late Margret Harris Hester. He enjoyed watching Alabama football, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his children; James Lee Hester, Heather Campbell, Lawrence Daniel Hester, Andrew David Hester, Candace Lee Hester, Amanda Nicole Hester, Jessie Blackwell, Andrea Christine Hester, 18 grandchildren, 1 brother; Timmy Hester, sister; Lora Mae Byers, 2 nieces, 2 nephews, and 2 ex wives, Tammy Hester, and Elizabeth Hester.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Margret Hester, and a sister; Louise Hester.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Charles E. Spratt
ABERDEEN – Charles E. Spratt, 68, passed away on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Golden Triangle Baptist Hospital in Columbus, MS. Visitation was on Saturday, January 2, at Susie L. Darden Chapel for the family and public. A Graveside Service was held Sunday, January 3, 2020, at Burns Memorial Cemetery. Darden & Sons Funeral Home was in charge of the final arrangements.
Tommy Eugene Turner
TUPELO – Tommy Eugene Turner, 76, died Sunday, January 3, 2021, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 11 AM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2020 from 10 AM – service time. at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Harden’s Chapel.
Diann Copeland Hall
BOONEVILLE – Diann Copeland Hall, 70, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at her residence in Booneville. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Springhill Cemetery in Booneville, MS. Visitation will be two hours prior to service on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Booneville. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Michael Roy “Mike” Cunningham
NEW SITE – Michael Roy “Mike” Cunningham, 63, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital in Greenwood, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11 am at Allen Line Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Betty McVey
BOONEVILLE – Betty Jane McVey, 77, of Booneville passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. She was a member of the Marietta Church of God of Prophecy, she loved gospel music and going to gospel singings, and she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Thompson and Bro. Jason McGhee officiating. Burial will be in the New Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, from 5-8 PM at the funeral home.
She is survived by 3 sons, Gary McVey, Rodney McVey (Melodi) and Jeff McVey (Alicia); 3 brothers, Ronnie McGhee, Douglas McGhee (Linda) and Huey McGhee (Terri); 2 sisters, Hazel Albritton and Eloise Ramer; 9 grandchildren, Heather Smith, Haley McVey, Destiny Butler, Jacob McVey, Jayli Wright, Ava McVey, Sylvia McVey, Maggie McVey and Luke McVey; 12 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Norvie Lee and Gladys McGhee; 1 son, Sammy McVey; 3 brothers, Earlie, Cecil, and Junior McGhee; 1 sister, Louise Turner and the father of her children, Don McVey.
Condolences and memories may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Flora Hutcheson
FULTON – Flora Hutcheson, 94, passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born July 22, 1926 in Illinois. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, going to church, and spending time with friends and family.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday January 5, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Tuesday January 5, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her daughter; Judy McLeod of IL, grandchildren; Judy (Damien) Gills of Tishomingo, Jessie Allison of Fulton, Sheila, Denise, Angela, Jeff, and Rebecca, several great grandchildren, sister; Rosie Jerry of Booneville, and a brother; Harold Michaels of Booneville.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Curtis Hutcheson; her parents; 1 son; Danny Wayne Hutcheson, a daughter; Tina Phelps, and 7 siblings.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Holt, Kenny Holcomb, Kevin Orear, Randy Little, and Rodney Forrest.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dudley Strickland, Kenneth Taylor, Jeff Palmer, and Bobby Cleveland.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Roger Glen Cobb, Jr.
UNION COUNTY – Roger Glen Cobb, Jr., 60, resident of the Blue Springs Community, passed away peacefully, Saturday, December 26, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness.
A private family service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Roger was born August 31, 1960 in Aurora, IL and is the son of Roger Glen Cobb, Sr (Jennifer) of Blue Springs and the late Shirley Jackson Cobb. He was a graduate of the Illinois Public School System and was a self employed carpenter throughout his life.
A Christian, Roger had been a resident of Union County for the past 10 years. He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors which included hunting and fishing. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.
The family request that memorials be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Cobb family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
Diane Kuykendall
SMITHVILLE – Diane Kuykendall, 70, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Born on July 17, 1950 in Lamar County, she was a daughter to Clay Velde and Mattie Sue Easter Foster. She was married to Larry Kuykendall for nearly 49 years. A loving wife and devoted sister, Diane’s entire life displayed a servant’s heart whether it was working in the church nursery at East Amory Baptist Church where she was a faithful member for over 48 years, taking food to needy families, or delivering meals-on-wheels. She was a proud Mimi and loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren who were her pride and joy. Diane was a cancer survivor who had great determination. She had a mind for creativity especially in floral design, and with her love of flowers and gardening, she used that creativity in serving her community for over 30 years. She enjoyed family trips, and she loved to host family get-togethers at her beloved family cabin; and with her unique gift of hospitality, she could make you feel right at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at East Amory Baptist Church with Bro. Roger Akers officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery. Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Kuykendall of Smithville; one son, Nathan Kuykendall (Amy) of Amory; one daughter, Leigh Ann Kuykendall Mattox (Rich) of Mooreville; one brother, Jim Foster (Angela) of Tupelo; one sister, Carol Manning (Maurice) of Florence, MS; 5 grandchildren, Caleb Kuykendall, Eva Beachum, Jonathan Beachum, Sydney Mattox, and Barrett Mattox; and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Susie Foster; and one granddaughter, Riley Kuykendall.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Williams, Todd Manning, Rich Mattox, Tommy Minich, Ricky Gault, and Van Rogers. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of East Amory Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to the East Amory Baptist Church Nursery.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
John Dunahoo
TUPELO – John Thurston “Johnny” Dunahoo, 52, of Tupelo, passed away, January 2, 2021, in Pontotoc. He was born April 11, 1968. He was a 1986 graduate of Wiynona High School. He was a proud father and grandfather. He worked for Wages Roofing for 20+ years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren on the weekend and being outdoors.
He is survived by his daughters, Katelyn Dunahoo and Kathryn Lowery (Phillip) both of Amory; the mother of his children, Erica Hoskins (Cole) of Amory; two grandchildren, Braeden Strong and Blessing Lowery; two bonus grandchildren, Brooklyn Wages and Levi; brother-in-law, Christopher Flores (Maria) of Pontotoc; special friend, Richard Norman and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bill Dunahoo; God son, Braeden Hoskins, brothers, Keith Dunahoo and Kenny Davis, and special friend, Nancy Wages
Private family visitation will be at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Nora Salvant
ABERDEEN – Nora Percy Middleton Salvant died at the age of 98 at the Care Center of Aberdeen. She was born on June 4, 1922 in Baton Rouge, LA to Caroline Daugherty Percy and William McGeehee Percy. She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur Hugh Middleton, Sr. and James Salvant.
Nora is survived by her son, Arthur Hugh Middleton, Jr. (Maron) of Greensboro, NC; daughters, Caroline Middleton Comer (Jimmy) of Aberdeen and Beverly Middleton Martin (Lee) of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Ray Comer (Anne) of Aberdeen, Carla Downs (Case) of Pensacola, FL, Lauren Martin (Oliver) of Durham, England, Brandon Martin (Jen) of Vancouver, BC, Hugh Middleton (Kelly) of El Dorado, AR, Michell Hernandez (Rick) of Austin, TX; and seven great grandchildren.
She attended Agnes Scott College and Louisiana State University where she was an active member of Kappa Delta Sorority. She moved to Aberdeen in 2003 and became a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, DAR, and the Aberdeen Garden Club.
She will be buried at Grace Episcopal Church Cemetery in St. Francis, Louisiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and Cemetery Association, Inc., P.O. Box 2744, St. Francisville, LA. 70775 or to St. John’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 54, Aberdeen, MS. 39730.
Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Evelyn Sheffield McDuffie
SOUTHAVEN/BALLARDSVILLE – Evelyn Loraine Sheffield McDuffie 79, died Sunday January 3rd, 2021 at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. She lived in Ballardsville for most of her life before moving to Southaven about 25 years ago. She was a faithful member of Colonial Hills Church of God. She helped her husband operate Interstate and Allstate Bail Bonds in Hernando for the last 25 years. She enjoyed gardening, going to auctions, flower gardening, and being around her family, especially her grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services will be at 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 6, at the Keyes Cemetery with Rev. Kenneth Smith officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include one son, Billy Sheffield (Cheryl) of Ballardsville; two daughters, Debora Stroup of Calhoun City and Melinda Halbert (Michael) of Bessemer, AL; one step-daughter, Heather Hansbro of Olive Branch; two brothers, Larry Walton (Marilyn), and Jerry Walton (Sue) both of Ballardsville; thirteen grandchildren, Candace Ainsworth, Brad Walls, Tabitha Robinson, Leslie Brown, Michael Sheffield, Isaac Sheffield, Brent Halbert, Stella Hansbro, Charlee Hansbro, Lawson Hansbro, Cody Chatham, Kyle Chatham, Trae Chatham; several great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members.
She was preceded in death by one son, David “Freck” Sheffield; her husband, Joseph Buntin; one grandson, Eric Halbert; and her parents Clyde and Lillie Walton.
Honorary pallbearers will be George Sandifer, Marty Thaggard, Billy Dennis, Paul Russell, Dustin Walton, Hunter Walton, Patrick Brown, Michael Sheffield, Josh Robinson, and her grandchildren.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Deborah Robinson Weaver
PONTOTOC – Deborah Robinson Weaver, 62, passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at NMMC in Pontotoc. Services will be on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 6, 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at West Heights Cemetery.
L.T. Robinson
IUKA – L.T. Robinson, 82, passed away on January 3, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ludlam Funeral Home.
Charles Pate
FULTON – Charles Edwin Pate, 92, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House. He was born April 29, 1928 to the late Virgil H. Pate Sr. and the late Emoline Gober Pate. He was longtime member of Fulton United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Fulton Masonic Lodge and one of the founding members of the Fulton Fire Department. An avid outdoorsman; he loved fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed working on old cars as a body repairman and for many years he was an insurance adjuster. A Christian man whom had an inspiration of love for his family.
Due to Covid concerns, there will be a private family service Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Survivors include his sons: Larry (Katie) Pate and Steven (Nina) Pate both of Fulton; grandchildren: Chad (Lisa) Pate, Merrie (Justin) Comer, Abby (Tom) Julian, Nick (Valerie) Pate; Great-grandchildren: Addison Comer, Will Comer, Oliver Pate, Abram Pate, Thomas Julian, Arthur Julian, John Lloyd Julian, Isaac Julian, Ava Pate, Elleanor Pate
Preceded in death by his parents, wife, Virdie Christine Pate, infant son, Kim Pate, brothers: Virgil Pate, Jr. and James H. Pate
In Lieu of flowers memorials in Charles’ honor can be made to the Fulton United Methodist Church, PO Box 907, Fulton, MS 38843
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Jimmy Fisher
CORINTH – Jimmy Blaine Fisher died at Magnolia Regional Health Center on January 2, 2021. He was born November l5, 1941, in Calhoun County MS, to James Early and Ruth McLaughlin Fisher. He grew up from the age of two in Okolona, MS where he graduated from high school in l959, and From Mississippi State University in l963. He completed the University of Mississippi School of Law in l967. He moved to Corinth in l969 to enter the practice of law, first with William Sharp and later to include Chad Borden.
Jimmy was dedicated to his family, church, and community, serving in many volunteer capacities through the fifty years he lived in Corinth. He devoted many efforts to various aspects of First United Methodist Church, especially the Chancel Choir. He was a fifty-year member of the Kiwanis Club and served a term as its President. He served on the boards of several charitable and community organizations, and was an active member of Habitat for Humanity for many years.
He was the Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 129 at FUMC for a number of years, and many scouts achieved the rank of Eagle under his leadership. The Boy Scouts of America recognized him with the Silver Beaver Award for his outstanding leadership and service to scouting. All three of his sons and now one grandson are Eagle Scouts, with another soon to achieve the rank. He enjoyed traveling in this country and abroad; studying history; boating and fishing on Bear Creek; and watching sporting events.
He served for many years on the Corinth School Board, and was currently serving as Youth Court Judge for Alcorn County. For many years, he was able to make arrangements for every foster child in the county to have a happy Christmas by tapping into the several organizations of which he was affiliated. The Corinth Junior Auxiliary recognized him as the Outstanding Citizen of the year in 2015.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Glenda Morgan, and an infant daughter Laura Rose.
He leaves his wife Rosemary, three sons, Jay (Marla) of Columbus, Will (Paulette) of Murfreesboro, TN, and Ellis (Jane Harrison) of Greenville, SC, two grandsons – Noel Blaine and Jonathan Luke of Columbus and Lacy Rose and Mary McKinnon of Greenville, SC, and a brother Harvey Fisher of Okolona, MS.
A private family service was held on Monday, January 4, at the Corinth City Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation may send it to First United Methodist Church or a charity of their own choice.
Online condolences: memorialcorinth.com
John Collins
FULTON – John M. Collins, 75, died Friday, January 1, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born March 9, 1945, in Norman, Oklahoma, to John A. and Wilma White Collins. He grew up in Ridgeland, MS, and graduated from Madison Ridgeland High School. He graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in biological sciences. He had a long, distinguished career as a special agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and worked with the Mississippi Game and Fish, where he retired as chief of law enforcement. He currently worked for the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department for over a decade. He also proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a Baptist in belief, having been saved at the age of 12. John had a lifelong love for the outdoors, always willing to share his knowledge with others and teaching them. He is resting with Jesus Christ, his Lord and Savior, and all the multitude of animals he saved throughout his life. A man of utmost honor and integrity, he lived by example.
Graveside services with honors by the Mississippi Game and Fish will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, January 8, at the Jessamine Cemetery in Ridgeland with Bro. Joseph Jones officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Collins, of Fulton; his daughter, Brittany Johnson (Joe) of Tupelo; two sons, John Barrett Collins (Shelby) of Washington and Chanse Collins of Fulton; one brother, Tommy Collins (Debbie) of Dallas, Texas; and six grandchildren, Addison, Rivers, and Raegan Johnson, Journey and Ripley Reese Collins, and Chandler Collins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences may be shared with the Collins family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Elaine Townley
RAYMOND/FULTON – Carolyn Elaine Townley, 82, passed away on January 4, 2021. She was born to Earnest and Iva Mae Garrard of Terry, MS. She attended school at Terry High School and worked as a cosmetologist for 30 years along with being loving home maker. When Elaine was not surrounded by family, you could find her fishing, playing bingo, or cooking. She was especially known for her sweat treats, such as her famous peanut brittle.
Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Duane S. Townley; first husband, Dudley Jones; son, Duane S. Townley, Jr.; father, Earnest Garrard, mother, Iva Mae Garrard; sisters, Christine Lambert, Earnestine Hensley, and Imogene Reynolds.
She is survived by daughter Candie Wigginton, daughter Betty Hultz, daughter Dana Hill, son Jason Townley, sister Dorothy Flynt, 8 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be on Friday at 2:00 pm at Itawamba Memorial Gardens in Fulton, MS. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be shared with the Townley family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Richard Bogue
NEW ALBANY – Richard Jan Bogue, 70, died on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Union County in New Albany.
Mr. Bogue was born January 30, 1950 in New Albany to Robert Lee and Evie Quay Frazier Bogue. He was retired from MDOT. He was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church; the Pinedale Volunteer Fire Department and Rocky Ford Masonic Lodge #165, where he held several offices; he was a Union County Emergency Medical Responder; a member of Sons of Confederate Veterans; a member of Christian Motorcycle Association; and was a member of Rocky Ford String Band.
He is survived by his mother, Evie Quay Frazier Bogue; his wife, Wilma Joyce Jackson Bogue; three daughters, Tracy Jan Bogue, Tammy Bogue Roberson and Brandy Stansberry; one son, Jeremy Bogue; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Lee Bogue and a brother, Rodney N. Bogue.
Graveside services will be at 1:00p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Bethel Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Irwin officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Letha Virginia Bryant
BOONEVILLE – Letha Virginia Bryant, 89, passed away Wednesday, December 31, 2020 at the Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. She was born February, 7, 1931 to Sid and Alta Wright. Mrs. Letha enjoyed working outside in the flower garden, cooking for her friends and family, and sewing. She loved helping everyone that she could. She was also a member of New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church. Mrs. Letha was dear to many people. She was known as Granny to everyone.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Eldon McVey and Bro. Gary Redd officiating. Burial will follow at New Lebanon Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a mask is required.
She is survived by her daughter, Peggy Yarbrough; three sister-in-laws, Evelyn Wright, Lurline Wright, and Ruth Ann Wright; two granddaughters, Beth Murphy (Wayne), and Tabatha Frazier (Guy); seven great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Dean Bryant; her parents; son, Lloyd Dean Bryant; one son-in-law, Jim Yarbrough; one daughter, Freida Bryant; three brothers, A.C. Wright, Ewell Wright, and Doyle Wright; two sisters, Sue McNeil (L.D.), and June Skinner; and a great-great granddaughter, Julie Marie McVey.
Pallbearers are David Yarbrough, Jerry Tennison, Rick Slack, Billy Holland, Mark Pitner, and Tony Barnes.
Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Thomas Prince
AMORY – Thomas J. (Tommy) Prince passed away on January 3, 2021, at 11:05 am at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS, from pneumonia after complications from fighting Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He was born September 25, 1941, in Macon, MS, to the late Thomas J. (Tubby) Prince and the late Mabel Claire Miller Prince. His beloved Stepmother was the late Anne Dent Prince.
Tommy attended the Macon Public Schools. He graduated from the University of Mississippi in 1963 with a BBA degree and from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1966 with a JD degree. He also graduated from the LSU School of Banking. Prince was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity.
In 1967, he married his true love and very best friend Nancy Randle Prince.
Mr. Prince began his career in banking in 1966 at Citizen’s National Bank in Meridian as a trust officer. In 1973, he accepted a position as a commercial loan officer at Commercial National Bank in Greenville. In 1979, he joined the National Bank of Commerce (Cadence) and served that institution for 26 years in management positions in Amory, Aberdeen, and Starkville. He was named to the bank’s Board of Directions in 1990 and served until his retirement in 2005. From 2005 to 2008, he served as Secretary to the bank’s board. He also served in various positions in these communities and was a Amory Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellow.
Mr. Prince was a Christian and of the Methodist faith. He was a strong believer in St. Paul’s declaration in 2nd Timothy, “I know Whom I believed, and am persuaded that He is able to keep that which I have committed unto Him against that day.”
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Nancy and daughters Claire (Dave) of Memphis, TN, and Nan of Jackson, MS, and his grandsons Luke and Joe, whom he loved dearly. He is also survived by a sister Libba Jones (Tom) of Mobile, AL, and in-laws Patricia and Roy Ruby of Starkville, MS. His family was the most important thing in his life. Vacations with and visits from them were relished, and he had many pictures and albums to prove it. Ole Miss athletics and an occasional round of golf were a distant second.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to Aberdeen First United Methodist, P.O. Box 93, Aberdeen, MS 39730 or Amory First United Methodist Church P.O. Box 147, Amory, MS 38821. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon, MS is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. www.cockrellfuneralhome.com.
