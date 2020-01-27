Shirley Franks
GUNTOWN – Shirley Franks , 81, passed away on January 26, 2020 at the Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory. She was former employee of Reed Mfg., Ritchie Mfg., Playcraft and Rosato.She loved spending time with her family and taking care of her nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. David Perry officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
She is survived by her brother, Harlon Franks (Hilda) of the Unity community; sister-in-law, Lucille Franks of Friendship; nieces: Theresa Hunt Gibbs (Patrick) and children, Peyton, Tiffany and Ciera; Laura Franks Bast (Bill) and children, Ben and Josh;Lana Franks Riley (Kevin) and children, Anna Brooke and Sydney; Cindy Franks Rawson, Teresa Franks and Deresa Franks Floyd; nephews, Johnny Hunt (Michelle) and children, Taylor and Laura; Terry Hunt (Karen) and daughter, Mary; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and other nieces, nephews and cousins not listed; special friend, Virginia Blaylock.
She was preceded in death by her father, Voy Franks; mother, Vessie Hogue Franks; sister, Brenda Franks Hunt; brothers, Gene Franks, Clifton Franks and Bedford Franks.
Pallbearers will be Bill Bast, Ben Bast, Josh Bast, Kevin Riley, Zac Woods, Stanley Ratliff, Robert Rawson and Stanley Hill.
Honorary pallbearers will Johnny Hunt, Terry Hunt, Jimmy Johnson, Wylie Parham, Bro. Earl Brown and Sarah Brown and Bro. Eddie Boutwell.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Houston Rakestraw
BLUE SPRINGS – Houston Rakestraw, 93, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born November 24, 1926 in Union County to Leslie H. Rakestraw and Lavelle Pickens Rakestraw.
He was a retired truck driver for Futorian, but retirement did not mean to stop working. He worked for many years at L & S Parts, worked as a carpenter and, at one time, worked as a Grapette bottler. He was an exceptional gardener. He was a hard-working, pillar of the community and a faithful member of New Harmony Baptist Church, where he had served as a deacon.
Funeral services will be at 11:00a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at New Harmony Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Rakestraw, Rev. Johnny N. Rakestraw, Josh Rakestraw and Rev. Kevin Williams officiating. Burial will be at New Harmony Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his son, Johnny N. Rakestraw (Donna); one sister, Shirley Caldwell; one brother, Charles Wayne Rakestraw, all of Blue Springs; four grandchildren: Natalie Satterwhite (Shane), Josh Rakestraw (Allison), Doug Rakestraw (Rebecca) and Jamie Rakestraw; and eleven great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dale Pannell Rakestraw; a daughter, Marilyn Rakestraw Lanphere; and a sister, Christine McCollum.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10:00a.m. until service time at New Harmony Baptist Church.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Maye Gray
PONTOTOC/TUPELO – Mrs. Fletcher Maye Gray, age 84, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Sunshine Nursing Home following an extended illness. One of six children, she was born in Lee County, Mississippi, June 26, 1935 to Claude B. Spuryer and Mary Tanner Spuryer. She was a graduate of Belden High School. Maye worked in assembly at Peoplounger Manufacturing for many years before retiring. She enjoyed working with her hands embroidering, knitting and crocheting. She was strong in her faith and was a member of Bissell Baptist Church.
A service celebrating her life and home going will be at 11 AM, Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Tommy Winders officiating. Private burial will follow in Chesterville Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 AM to service time only.
Survivors include her sons, Steve Newman (Susie) of Colorado and Jeff Newman of Lafayette, LA; 2 stepsons, Rickey Gray (Pat) of New Jersey and Cliff Gray of Arkansas; sister, Becky Rhodes of Fayetteville, NC; 1 grandchild and 6 step-grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and 9 step-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Elmo Gray, and son, David Newman.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bissell Baptist Church Deacons.
Memorials may be sent to Transformation Ranch, P.O. Box 4083, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences to the family may be posted at Holland Funeral Directors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the services at 11 AM Wednesday and will be archived thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestreaming.
Bruce V. Knight, Sr.
PONTOTOC – Bruce V. Knight, Sr., 70, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 6:00 p.m. at Associated Family Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 28 from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. with viewing at Associated Family Funeral & Cremation Center, 109 Rankin Blvd Ext Tupelo, MS 38801. Phone: (662) 260-5100. Web: www.associatedfuneral.com.
Robert Lee Rorie
UNION COUNTY – Robert Lee Rorie, 66, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at his employer, The Home Depot in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 6 PM at The Orchard Church on Coley Rd. in Tupelo. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 4 PM until service time at The Orchard Church. Private family internment will be held at a later date. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Rorie family at www.nafuneralsandcremations.com. (662)-539-7000 Located at the corner of Bankhead and Hwy 15.
Judy Kellum Marks
PALMETTO – Judy Marks, 73, died on January 27, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Minnie Scribner
AMORY – Minnie R. (Hindman) Scribner, 94, passed away after an extended illness on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Diversicare in Amory, MS. She was born on April 30, 1925 to Elijah (Eli) Hindman and Donia Lee (Morris) Hindman in Chickasaw County.
She lived most of her life in Monroe County. She was a member of River Bend Baptist Church in Monroe County. She enjoyed cooking ,sewing, fishing and going to church. She worked at Reed’s Manufacturing for 30 years. She retired in 1991 as sewing room supervisor.
Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Tisdale -Lann Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Nettleton, with Bro. Roy McHenry officiating. Burial will be at the Liberty Cemetery. Survivors include one sister Ola Mae Stafford of Hamilton; one niece Judy Weaver of Hamilton; several nieces and nephews; Special friends Billy J. Laney (Paula) of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Johnny Marion Scribner, 3 brothers; Luther , Leroy, and James Hindman. One niece Peggy Vaughn Abbott and one nephew Ricky Hindman.
Visitation will be Wednesday at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home from 12:00 p. m. until service time. An online guest registry and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Jimmy Lee Key
ABERDEEN – Jimmy Lee Key, 62, passed away on January 27, 2020, at home in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
James E. Conley
BALDWYN – James E. Conley, 74, passed away on January 27, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Rodney Braswell
TIPPAH COUNTY – Rodney Braswell, 65, passed away Friday, January 23, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. A private family service is scheduled. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5 PM until 8 PM at Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Marlow Church of Christ Cemetery. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Braswell family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Doug McKinney
FULTON – Doug McKinney, 63, passed away on January 26, 2020, at his residence in Fulton, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Visitation is tentatively scheduled for Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Sylvester Kilgore, Sr.
HOLLY SPRINGS – Sylvester Kilgore, Sr., 71, passed away on January 27, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Joy Faye Hopkins
TIPPAH COUNTY – Joy Faye Hopkins, 74, resident of Ripley, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Private services are planned. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hopkins family and invites you to share memories.
LaGretta McDonald
BOONEVILLE – LaGretta McDonald, 72, passed away on January 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Peggy Hadaway
AMORY – Peggy Hadaway, 81, passed away on January 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.