Annie Nell Beckley
PONTOTOC – Annie Nell Beckley, 66, passed away on January 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary of Pontotoc.
Fletcher Huey Ward
RIPLEY – Fletcher Huey Ward, 86, passed away on January 6, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McBride Funeral Home.
Patsy Brewer Haralson
AMORY – Patsy Brewer Haralson, 77, died Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Brooklyn Hall in Mathiston, MS. She was born November 20, 1942 in Monroe County to Hoyle Brewer and Mante V. Smith Brewer. She lived most of her life in Memphis, TN. She was a nurse for over 50 years. Ms. Harlason was an avid gardner, bee keeper, adventurer and loved to care for people. She was affiliated with the Episcopal Church and was a Christian. Services will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel with Bro. Jack Inmon officiating. Burial will be in New Prospect Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by one son Michael Bryan Haralson; one nephew Joe Bagwell; a special niece Jennifer Bray and a host of other nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents, one son Matthew Christopher Haralson and two sisters Sandra Brewer and Sharon Self. Pallbearers will be Daniel Bray, Austin Bray, Joe Bagwell and Josh Samples. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Thomas “T.J.” Bowker, Jr.
MANTACHIE – Thomas “T.J.” Bowker, Jr., 40, passed away on January 5, 2020, at his home in Mantachie. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Marion ‘Joan’ Freeze Weaver
OAKLAND, TENNESSEE – Marion ‘Joan’ Freeze Weaver, 76, passed away on January 5, 2020, in Bartlett, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home, Amory.
Linda Helen Vance
UNION COUNTY – Linda Helen Vance, 71, passed away on January 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Bobbie J. Christian
TUPELO – Bobbie Jean Ellis Christian, 83, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. Bobbie was born October 11, 1936 in Tupelo to William Ellis and Lila Lamb Ellis.
She was a nurse’s aide for North Mississippi Medical Center for over 30 years until her retirement in 2000. After her retirement, she worked several years with North Mississippi Medical Center Home Health. Bobbie enjoyed going to yard sales and spending time with her family especially her sisters. Bobbie attended East Heights Baptist Church.
Bobbie leaves behind her three children, Kevin Christian and his wife, Cheryl of Tupelo. Michael Christian of Guntown, and Stephen Christian of New Albany; eleven grandchildren, Andrew Christian of Tupelo, Johan Palmer of Jumpertown, Ian Christian of Melbourne, Florida, Caleb Palmer of Tupelo, Cameron Christian of Tupelo, Michelle Crockett of Florence, Alabama, Chelsie Christian of Florence, Alabama, Erin Rutherford of Honolulu, Hawaii, Laiken Wallace of Tupelo, Jayne Christian of New Albany and Caine Christian of Tupelo; seven great-grandchildren, Bryson Palmer, Caiden Palmer, Colton Leonard, Ryleigh Cooper, Maddox (Hale) Christian, Kyra Rutherford, and Lex Wallace; two sisters, Clara Black of Mooreville, Ann Payne and her husband, David of Sherman; and one brother, Sonny Ellis and his wife, Jamie of Mooreville.
She is preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years before his death on October 29, 2011, Eugene Delano Christian; parents, William and Lila Ellis; one sister, Beatrice Taylor; and five brothers, Curtis, David, Eddie Wayne, Edward, and J. C. Ellis.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all the nurses and nurse’s aides at Courtyards Community Living Center for their excellent care to Mrs. Bobbie.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jimmy Alexander
UNION/PONTOTOC COUNTIES – Jimmy Alexander, 52, passed away on January 5, 2020, at his residence in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Avonell B. Pruett
SMITHVILLE – Avonell B. Pruett, 92, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at NMMC-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on 11 AM, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Smithville United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on 5- 7 PM, Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Garden.
Mark Andrew Hatch
FULTON – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mark Andrew Hatch, 55, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in Houston, Texas.
Mark was a loving father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend. His schooling was in Deer Park, Texas. He served in the United State Army. He was an Electrical Maintenance Supervisor for JESCO at Cooper Tire and Continental Tire in Clinton, MS. His hobbies included his Harley rides, and boating on the Reservoir. Mark is loved and remembered by his parents, Donna Frank (Bruce) and Paul Hatch (Juanita); children, Michael (Ashley), Brittani (Anthony), and Megan; siblings, Dawn, Steven Paul, an Andrea; stepbrothers, Stephen and Rodney; Grandchildren, Aiden and Kinley; Mark was also loved by extended family members and friends.
There will be a memorial service in Mark’s memory at a later date.
Those who desire may make donations in memory of Mark to, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Renoah Kelly
BOONEVILLE – Renoah Kelly, infant, was born on December 13, 2019 and passed away on Sunday, January 05, 2020 at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.
Funeral services will be held at First Pentecostal Church in Booneville, Tuesday, January 07, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Wallace and Bro. Jonathan Soden officiating. Burial will be in Booneville City Cemetery. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her parents, Shannon Upton Kelly and Shane Lee Kelly of Booneville; grandparents, William and Betty McDonald of Booneville and Robert and Christina Henderson of Biloxi; great-grandparents, Yvette and Connie McDonald of Booneville and Joel Strickland of Tupelo; brothers, Korey Kelly, Jaydon Kelly, and Austan Kelly all of Booneville; aunt and uncle, Katelyn and Steven Bridges of Booneville; aunt, Emily Upton of Grand Forks ND; uncle. Andrew Upton of Ocean Springs, MS; host of other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Steven Bridges and Tony Owens.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Linda Faye Marshall Callahan
ABERDEEN – Linda Faye Marshall Callahan, 71, died Saturday January 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 9, 1948 in Quitman County to Eber Marshall and Christine Walters Marshall. She was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. Mrs. Callahan enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of the Aberdeen Church of Christ. Graveside services will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery with Jonathan Hagar officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include one son Jason Scott Callahan; two grandchildren Austin Callahan and Cherish Callahan Barnett, (Colton); one great grandchild Marianna Barnett, two sisters Nina Kaye Marshall and Yvonne Byrd; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Homer Hansell “Hamp” Callahan, five sisters and one brother.
There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Aberdeen Church of Christ, 424 Frontage Road, Aberdeen, MS. 39730. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Mrs. Helen J. “Prunie” Forrester
WEST POINT – Mrs. Helen J. “Prunie” Forrester, 86, went to her heavenly home on January 6, 2020 at Dugan Memorial Home in West Point. Mrs. Helen was born on June 25, 1933, in Sparta, the daughter of the late William Jennings Bryan and Eula Carpenter Scott. She worked as a Nurse’s Aide at Starkville Manor for 15 years, having retired in September of 1991. She was a member of Pheba Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years and she was responsible for getting tapes of Sunday sermons to those not able to attend church services. She loved her flowers and people came from miles around to look at them. Helen and her husband, David, were active in missions and helped build several churches in several different states. She loved her grandkids, loved to travel, and enjoyed being a 4-H Leader. Her hobbies included making stuff with her hands. She was always the first to welcome new neighbors with a cake. She would want you to be ready to meet her Lord when the time comes. She married Thomas David Forrester on October 16, 1951, in Sparta and he preceded her in death on May 21, 2013. They were married for 61 years. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Melodie Millsaps and three sisters: Edna Ruth Reeves, Thelma Lou Morgan, and Althea Lee Brand.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Pheba Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend Terry Rhodes officiating. Burial will follow in Pheba Cemetery in Pheba. Calvert Funeral Home of West Point is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. Survivors include her three daughters, Debbie White (Runal) of Starkville, Linda F. Millsaps (Bryant) of Pheba, and Susan Schaffer (Kenny) of New Madrid, Missouri: two sons, Kenneth David Forrester (Connie) of Glenwood, Arkansas and Richard Dale Forrester of West Point: eight grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great-grandchildren, and two brothers, J. B. Scott of Woodland and Kenny Scott (Georgia) of Houston.
Pallbearers will be Ralph Brand, Jimmy Brand, Dennis Morgan, Kenneth Scott, Sam White, and Cole Wooten. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brett Miller, the Staff of Dugan Memorial Home and Southern Care Hospice. Memorials may be made to Pheba Baptist Church, P.O. Box 5, Pheba, MS 39755. Friends may leave an online condolence at www.calvertfuneralhome.com.
Edwina Sparks Hurt
TIPPAH COUNTY – Edwina Sparks Hurt, 85, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, January 8 at 11 AM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 7 from 4 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jacobs Chapel Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hurt family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Louis Greer
HOLLY SPRINGS – Louis Edward Greer, 59, passed away on December 28, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.
Betty O’Neal
PLANTERSVILLE – Betty O’Neal, 71, died Sunday, January 5, 2020, at her residence in Plantersville. Services will be on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 6 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 – 6 PM at Holland – Tupelo Chapel.
Jimmy Rex Hamilton
VARDAMAN – Jimmy Rex Hamilton, 67, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at his home in Vardaman. Services will be on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at New Providence Baptist Church in Derma. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 12:00 pm until service time at the church. Pryor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at New Providence Cemetery.
