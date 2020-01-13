Alice Jean King
BELDEN – Alice Jean Altom King, 80, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at Magnolia Manor in Tupelo surrounded by family. A native and life-long resident of Belden, she was born June 21, 1939 to Norbin Jones and Jettie Irene Robbins Altom and was a 1957 graduate of Belden High School. On September 5, 1959, she married Philip Wayne “Phil” King. Earlier in life, she worked a number of years at Tupelo Floral and later, Bishops Flower Shop. She had also worked with her husband and father-in-law at Joe’s Minit Mart and Catering Service. Alice loved cooking for her family and working in her yard. She was a member of Belden Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughter, Alicia Powell and her husband, Mike of Saltillo; son, Jeff King and his wife, Lisa of Tupelo; four grandchildren, Katie Robertson and her husband, Peyton of Tupelo, Alex King of Tupelo, Tanner Powell of Lafayette, Louisiana and Tristan Powell of Saltillo.
He was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Philip Wayne “Phil” King; and brother, Harold Altom.
Visitation will be 4 until 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Jerry King, Rev. Gary Gray and Bro. Ron Cottom officiating. Burial will be in Endville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 50 Memphis, TN 38101.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
James Murdock
NEW ALBANY – James Murdock, 72, passed away on January 12, 2020, at his residence in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Dolly Lonas Thrift
ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI/TUPELO – Dolly Lonas Thrift, 87, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Senior Living Center in St. Joseph, MO. Services will be on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10 AM at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with burial following at Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5 PM to 7 PM and Saturday from 9 AM to service time. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Joe C. Buse
SHANNON – Joe Claude Buse, 68, son of the late Claude and Luna Sims Buse, passed away Saturday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2020, following a long battle with cancer. Joe was born on June 16, 1951. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1969 and attended both Itawamba Community College and Northeast MS Community College. He lived his whole life in Lee County except for a couple years in Corinth where he met and married his sweetheart, Linda M. Buse from Tippah County on March 5, 1977 in Walnut. Joe spent his working life in an occupation he dearly loved, owning and operating Southern Imports. Joe was a great handy man and a “jack of all trades.” He was a pilot for many years. He loved flying, fishing, motorcycles, NASCAR, and anything with an engine. Joe was a patriotic American serving two terms on the Board of Alderman in Shannon including one term as Vice Mayor. He was a faithful member of the Brewer United Methodist Church, a loving husband, dad, granddad, brother and friend to so many.
A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at the Brewer United Methodist Church with his pastor, Rev. Ed Temple, officiating. Burial will follow in the Brewer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7PM today (Tues.) at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel, and from 1 PM-service time on Wednesday at the Church. Holland-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends and neighbors.
Joe leaves behind a grateful family: his wife of 43 years, Linda M. Buse of Shannon; his children, Joe Jeffrey “Jeff” Buse and wife, Jennifer, Stacey Buse Blaylock and husband, Steven of Brewer; his grands, Claudia Blaylock, Caroline Buse, Ella Claire Blaylock, and Steven “Beau” Blaylock, III; his siblings, Judy Collier (Bobby), Linda Waldrop (Phil), and Dennis Buse (Connie); his nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, a granddaughter, Miranda Buse, and a brother, Tommy Buse.
Pallbearers will be Bergie Buse, Dennis Buse, Jr., Joe T. Buse, Craig Collier, Brent Waldrop, and Justin Waldrop.
The family would like to thank special friends, family, and their church for the loving support; nurses and physicians at NMMC Cancer Care and Vanderbilt University, and the staff at NMMC Inpatient Hospice Program for the love and care provided during this time.
Memorials may be made to the Brewer United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1, Shannon, MS 38868, or to The Health Care Foundation in support of the NMMC Inpatient Hospice Program, 830 South Gloster, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Edna Medford
FULTON – Edna J. Medford, 45, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. She was born August 14, 1974 to Eddie Brown and Sue Milton Culbertson. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Memory Hills Gardens, in Memphis, TN.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her mother; Sue Culbertson of Fulton, father; Eddie Brown of AR, Mother, 1 brother; James (Kaitlin) McCollum, Jr. of Nettleton, 2 nieces, Lorelai and Emma Lucy McCollum, cousin; Michelle Camp of Amory, grandfather; Gene Medford of Memphis, and a uncle; Alex Milton of Memphis.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Bettye Benedict
AMORY – Bettye Benedict, 85, passed away on January 13, 2020, at Oak Tree Manor in Amory, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Ike Brown
TUPELO – Ike Brown, 63, passed away on January 13, 2020, at his home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
Margaret O’Nita Hill
BECKER – Margaret O’Nita ‘Nita’ Evans Hill, 95, went to be with the Lord at Garden Suites Assisted Living in Aberdeen on January 12, 2020. She was born in Newton, MS on July 20, 1924 to William Bryan Evans and Essie Parker Evans, the third of six children. She attended Smithville High School through her junior year where she was editor of the yearbook. She graduated from Becker High School in 1942 and attended Northwest Junior College. She married Kenneth Dumont Hill August 5, 1943 at Greenbrier Methodist Church before he left for WWII. She was an active and faithful member of Becker Baptist Church for over 75 years, where she was a Sunday School teacher and devoted member. She taught in Amory and as a substitute teacher at Becker School for many years. She spent her early years in the Delta, where her father was a school principal. They later moved to Smithville, MS and then to Becker, MS due to her father’s job. She was a fabulous cook and expert seamstress, Bible scholar and devoted to her church and family.
She is survived by two daughters, Gayle Hill Ward (Henry) of Irondale, AL, and Janet Hill Gullett (Bill) of Starkville, MS; grandchildren Jennifer Waddell, Scott Ward (Lauren), Kathy Walker, Michele Quinn (Michael), Foster Gullett (Laura) and Elizabeth Vines (Phillip); great grandchildren, Matthew Waddell, Chris Waddell (Sarah), Graham Ward, and Thomas Ward, Jessica Gruesbeck, Chaz Gruesbeck, Shelby Munson, Kirby Quinn and Abbey Quinn; one great, great grandchild, Miles Efird; son-in-law Herschel Sandlin (Juanita), and sister-in-Law Margaret Evans. The family is forever grateful to Garden Suites family and Kindred Hospice for outstanding care, and her caregivers, Beatrice Kelly, Hilda Lenoir, and Geneva Gaithing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth D. Hill, her parents, daughter Kay Hill Sandlin, four sisters, Mary Thornton, Ruth Owen, Anne Barnard and Betty Gay, one brother, William Bryan Evans; and grandsons, Herschel W. Sandlin and Jamie Lann.
Funeral services honoring her life will be at 1 p.m on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Becker Baptist Church with Rev. Henry G. Ward, Foster Gullett, Chris Waddell, and Jason Green officiating. A private family burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park in Amory, MS.
Pallbearers will be Bill Gullett, Michael Quinn, Herschel Sandlin, Scott Ward, Matthew Waddell. Honorary pallbearers are Phillip Vines and Bobby Hill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Becker Baptist Church, P.O. Box 83, Becker, MS 38825 or a charity of your choice.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mary Ethel Yopp Street
WALNUT – Mary Ethel Yopp Street, 93, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at Diversicare of Ripley in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Wednesday January 15, 2020 11:00 AM Graveside Service at Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday January 14, 2020 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home.
Marylin Rogers
SMITHVILLE – Marylin Rogers, 63, passed away on January 12, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Judy Patterson
MANTACHIE – Judy Elaine Patterson, 70, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at her brother’s residence in Tremont, MS. Services will be on Thursday, January 16, 2 p.m. at Open Door Worship Center, Fulton, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS is assisting the family.
Rickey Mallory
NETTLETON – Rickey Mallory, 60, passed away on January 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones.
James Hamblin
BALDWYN – James Wilson Hamblin went to be with his Lord on January 12, 2020, surrounded by his family. His life was one of love and devotion. He was faithfully married to his wife, Ruby D. Hamblin for 69 years and the father of three children, the late Tammy Wise (Barry) of Ecru, MS; Linda Rhea (Lauren) of Columbus, MS; and Timothy Hamblin (Ashlea) of Leeds, AL. He was the grandfather of six grandchildren, Ian Halbert, Ethan Halbert, Caleigh Coleman, Seth Hamblin, Caleb Hamblin, and Lily Jayne Hamblin.
James was born March 15, 1929 to Silas and Lilly Wallis Hamblin of Baldwyn, MS. The youngest of four brothers (Travis, Harley, & Kifton), James grew up working and living on the farm on which he was born.
James married Ruby D. Robbins in the parsonage of Baldwyn’s First Methodist Church on August 19, 1950 and soon moved to Kenosha, Wisconsin to work for Nash Motors (which became American Motors) until his retirement in 1985. James served his country in the Korean War as an artillery NCO.
After his retirement, James returned to the farm where he was raised. Despite being raised in Lebanon Methodist Church, he brought his family to Fellowship Baptist Church in Kenosha, Wisconsin and joined Jericho Baptist Church after his return to Mississippi.
Visitation will be at the McMillan Funeral Home, 702 W College Street, in Booneville, MS on Thursday, January 16 from 10 – noon, followed by a Celebration of Life service from noon to 1 p.m. Burial will be at the Lebanon Methodist cemetery where his ancestors are laid to rest. James’ son, Timothy Hamblin, will officiate the service.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Ron Dees
NEW ALBANY – Ronald Joe ‘Ron’ Dees, 63, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. He was born June 25, 1956, in New Albany to Edwin Randolph Dees and Mary Elizabeth Jolene Street Dees. He was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church. He was an employee of Masterbilt Corp.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at United Funeral Service with Bro. Larry Hill officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife: Joy Hogue Dees; 2 daughters: Nikki Dees and Amanda Dees, both of New Albany; 1 son: R. J. Dees (Alexis) of Dumas; 4 sisters: Jane Drummond of Memphis, TN., Colene McFerrin of Mantachie, Marcia Dees of New Albany, and Cindy Self of New Albany; 2 brothers: Edwin Dees and Richard Dees, both of New Albany; and 5 grandchildren: Kaden Dees, Brentley Dees, Emery Dees, Tristan Montgomery, and Lillie Montgomery.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 sister: Barbara Forrester; and 1 brother: Doug Dees.
Pallbearers will be Eric Jarvis, Chad Jarvis, Chris Todd, Will Dees, Jim Dees, and Willie Simpson.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at United.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Isabella Conway
SHERMAN – Isabella Conway, 89, passed away on January 13, 2020, at her home in Sherman, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
