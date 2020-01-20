Jesse Hallen Hanson
HAMILTON – Jesse Hallen Hanson, 71, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at his residence. He was born October 30, 1948 in Aberdeen, MS. to Aaron Burlene Hanson and Dorothy Robertson Hanson. He served in the National Guard. He was a farmer and a carpenter. Mr. Hanson was a member of the Hamilton United Methodist Church.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Hamilton United Methodist Church with Bro. Roger McGrew officiating. Burial will be in Hamilton Friendship Cemetery. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen is in charge of the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife Sonya Rye Hanson of Hamilton, two daughters Meggan Blaylock (Chris) of Caledonia and Kelly Jordan (Chip) of Hamilton, MS; four grandchildren Emma Barclay, Ethan Barclay, Leevie Jordan and Caroline Jordan; one sister Sue Lewis (Dan) of Laurel, MS; and two Aunts Faye Robertson of Columbus, Ms and Elaine Garrett of Waukegan, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny Hull, Bud Riggan, Gent Lewis, the class of 1966, Chip Jordan, Chris Blaylock and Aaron Trimble.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4:00 P. M. until 7:00 P.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Memorials may be sent to the American Diabetes Society and the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Melvin Tennison
BOONEVILLE – Melvin Tennison, 92, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12 until 2 pm at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery.
Phyllis Bohannon
GUNTOWN – Phyllis Herring Bohannon, age 79 died Sunday January 19, 2020 at the North MS Medical Center hospice unit after an extended illness. She was born June 1, 1940 to Guy & Ella White Herring, she attended Baldwyn and ICC. She was a past employee of The Peoples Bank & Trust, Day Brite and Parisians. She was a member of the Jericho Baptist church, she loved her church family and she enjoyed gardening and growing roses that had won her several awards.
Services will be Tuesday at 2 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Neal Davis and Bro. Steve Roberts officiating. Burial will Be in the Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Shelly Glenn & Don Of Guntown, Karen Roberts & Billy of Baldwyn; son, Tommy McCalmon of Jackson, TN; 6 grandchildren, Maggie Kirby & Blake of Nashville, Abby McCalmon of Jackson, TN, Jeff Roberts & Katie of Guntown, Steve Roberts & Nickolee of Kossuth, Cole Glenn & Jamie of Guntown and Carlee Glenn of Guntown; 5 great grandchildren, Austin Roberts & fiance, Carleena King, Kaylee Roberts, Ryleigh Roberts, Lyllian Roberts and Mack Glenn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson Andrew McCalmon and a daughter-in-law Carmen McCalmon.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 12 noon until service time at 2 pm.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Penny Miller
CORINTH – Penny Gail Miller, 59, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital in Memphis. She was born February 25, 1960, to Garvin Laster and Betty Jane Cole. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ. She enjoyed coloring, and collecting purple, unicorn, and Tinker Bell items.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at McMillian Funeral Home with Bro. T.L. Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
She is survived by one son, Harold Cole; one sister, Treasa (T.L.) Jackson; one nephew, Jeffery (Amanda White) Gatlin; one niece, Teressa (Zack) Livingston; one great-nephew, Bryson Gatlin; and two great-nieces, Breonna Gatlin and Skylar Gatlin.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Miller, and his parents.
Pallbearers are Harold Cole, Michael Hooper, Jimmy Hooper, and Jeffery Harold.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Robert Dewayne Luttrell
TIPPAH COUNTY – Robert Dewayne Luttrell, 43, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Regional One Medical Center in Memphis. Services will be on Wednesday, January 22 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 21 from 5 PM to 9 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Anitoch Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral is honored to serve the Luttrell family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Billy R. Otts
DUMAS – Billy R. Otts, 84, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at home in Dumas, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 2:00 PM at New Life Pentecostal Church Ripley, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM at New Life Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens.
Eddie Joy
TUPELO – Eddie Joy, 70, passed away on January 17, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS.
Catherine Jolly Taylor
WATER VALLEY – Catherine Jolly Taylor, 85, passed away on January 18, 2020, at her home in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home.
Danny Rogers
WATER VALLEY – Danny Rogers, 53, passed away on January 18, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home.
Lonnie King
HOLLY SPRINGS – Lonnie King, 49, passed away on January 19, 2020, in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Deshawn Merritt
PLANTERSVILLE – Deshawn Merritt, 7 months, passed away on January 17, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Marvin Ray Boyd
DENNIS – Marvin Ray Boyd, 75, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Iuka Hospital in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Monday, January 20, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, January 20, 12-2 at Deaton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Bethel Cemetery.
Robbie D. Walls
PONTOTOC – Robbie D. Walls, 94, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at NMMC-Exteneded Care, Pontotoc, MS. She was retired from Houlka Glove Factory and was preceded in death by her husband, William Elmer Walls.
She is survived by her three children, Charles Walls of Pontotoc, Phillip R. Walls of Randolph, and Donna Walls Bagwell of Tupelo; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; 1 brother, James Edwin Prater; and 1 sister, Rachel Mae Hester.
She was preceded in death by her husband; 1 brother; and 6 sisters.
Services will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Danny Prater officiating. Burial will follow in West Heights Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Scott Hester, Shad Hester, Ray Hester, Wesley Walls, Patrick Bedgood, and Randy Willard.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21, 12 PM until service time.
Cheryl Moore Alexander
HOLLY SPRINGS – Cheryl Moore Alexander, 54, passed away on January 20, 2020, at her home in Red Banks. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Dale Weaver Guins
CANTON/FORMERLY OF AMORY – Dale Weaver Guins, 75, passed away on January 18, 2020, at her residence in Canton, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Sam Welch, Jr.
ABERDEEN – Sam Welch, Jr., 82, passed away on January 18, 2020, at Diversicare in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Tommy Prestage
HAMILTON – Tommy Prestage, 59, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, January 22, 2020; 1:45 PM at Keyes Cemetery. Visitation will be on 10:00 AM – 1:50 PM, Wednesday at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory. Condolences and memories maybe shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Jenny Turner
MYRTLE – Jenny Turner, 85, passed away on January 19, 2020, at Sunshine Inn Assisted Living in Myrtle. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by United Funeral Service.
Bobby Dean Olive
BOONEVILLE – Bobby Dean Olive, 54, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at Home in Booneville. Services will be on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Kesler Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3:00 until service time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.