Wayne Blansett, Pontotoc
Benny "Ben" Edward Compton, Sr., Ripley
James Thurman Cruse, Sr., Pontotoc
Sharon E. DeRucki, Tippah/Union Counties
Teresa A. Fields, Tupelo
Saylor Finney, Belden
Mary Ann Norvell Gatewood, Walnut
Bessie Goode, Cornersville
Mattie Hardwick, New Site
Consuelo Cheyenne Henry, Tupelo
Eunice L. Hill, Blue Mountain
Minter Marion Jr., Holly Springs
Jettie "Mae" Beaty Martinez, Tippah County
S. L. Tate, Moscow, Tennessee
Minter Marion Jr.
HOLLY SPRINGS - Minter Marion Jr., 88, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at his residence, in Holly Springs, MS. Services will be on Saturday, July 16, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Hamilton Chapel C.M.E. Church, 19 Hamilton Chapel Rd., Waterford, MS. Visitation will be on 10:00 a.m. at Hamilton Chapel C.M.E. Church, 19 Hamilton Chapel Rd., Waterford, MS. Burial will follow at Hamilton Chapel Church Cemetery. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
Teresa A. Fields
TUPELO - Teresa A. Fields, 52, passed away on July 11, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
S. L. Tate
MOSCOW, TENNESSEE - S. L. Tate, 75, passed away on July 11, 2022, at his residence in Moscow, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
Eunice L. Hill
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Eunice L. Hill, 95, passed away on July 8, 2022, at Home in Blue Mountain, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Consuelo Cheyenne Henry
TUPELO - Consuelo Cheyenne Henry, 15, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, at Lebonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 10th 4-6PM and Monday, July 11th 1PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Edington Cemetery.
Wayne Blansett
PONTOTOC - Wayne Blansett, age 86, passed away on July 10, 2022. He was born August 22, 1935 to Rev. Willie Blansett and Cleora (Davis) Blansett, the youngest of five children.
He worked for over 38 years in Facility Operations at NMMC. A dedicated supporter of NMMC, Wayne's wife and all five of his children worked at the hospital at some time in their lives. Wayne retired from NMMC in 2001. He had a very strong work ethic and was never one to let the grass grow under his feet. His hobbies included gardening, fishing at Grenada Lake, playing sports with his friends and sons. However, his main focus in life was his walk with Jesus, and he was never shy in sharing his faith with friends or strangers.
Wayne is survived by his wife: Patty (Wilbanks) of Pontotoc, five sons, Ronnie Blansett (Pontotoc), Dickey (LaShay) Blansett (Red Bay, AL), Rick Blansett (Pontotoc), Paul (Lori) Blansett (Mooreville), and Patrick Blansett (Pontotoc). He was blessed with 8 grandchildren: Ryan, Hunter, Austin, Olivia (Frankie Puente), Parker, Cooper, Kaiden, and Darby. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents: three sisters, Ruth (David) Bridgman, Corrinne (Lavoy) Staten, and Nan (Gene) Jenkins, one brother, Bill (Alline) Blansett. He was preceded in death by a special daughter-in-law, Candie Blansett.
Visitation will be from 5 - 8 P.M. Monday, July 11 at Life at Tupelo Church, 900 S. Thomas Street, Tupelo, MS. The funeral service will be at 11 A.M. Tuesday, July 12 at Life at Tupelo Church with Bro. Jay Carney and Bro. Larry Hill Sr. officiating. Tutor Funeral Home (Pontotoc) is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Hunter Blansett, Austin Blansett, Parker Blansett, Cooper Blansett, Kaiden Blansett, and Frankie Puente.
Bessie Goode
CORNERSVILLE - Bessie Mae Campbell, 94, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Union County Health and Rehab in New Albany. She was born July 3, 1928 in Union County to the late DeWitt and Govie Campbell. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, particularly The Bible and the Guidepost Magazine, cooking, and watching soap operas. She was a member of Cornersville Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at 1:00p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mike Brazeal officiating. Burial will be at Ebenezer Methodist Church Cemetery. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
She is survived by two granddaughters, Savannah Goode and Layne Goode.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Coleman Goode; her parents; her son, Kenny Goode; an infant daughter, Bobby Jo Goode; and a sister, Laverne Bradford.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 12 from 5:00p.m. until 7:00p.m. at the funeral home.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Mattie Hardwick
NEW SITE - Mattie Ellen Hardwick, 94, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was born July 17, 1927, to Milas and Modena Taylor. She was a member of New Bethel Church of Christ, and enjoyed sewing and quilting.
A Celebration of Life will be at 4:00 P.M. Monday, July 11, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Shawn Weaver officiating. Burial will be in Allen Line Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
She is survived by one son, Mike (Vercilla) Adams; one sister, Maxine Ward; three step-grandchildren, Tonya (Ricky) Moore, Kenneth (Gail) Michael and Candy Dickerson; four step-great-grandchildren; 11 step-great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by four husbands, Lilburn Adams, Ed Wilson, Roy Miles and Ed Hardwick; her parents; and four brothers, Vernon, Bill, Doyle and Bela Taylor.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
James Thurman Cruse, Sr.
PONTOTOC - James Thurman Cruse, Sr., 79, passed away July 8, 2022, at home after a long illness, surrounded by family and friends. He was born July 29, 1942, in Pontotoc to Fred and Prudell Owen Cruse. He graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1960 and married Alice Hitchcock in 1963. He spent most of his life working as a truck driver and working for several industries in Pontotoc before opening, J.T.'s Cafe in Ecru, where he loved serving his friends for over 20 years. He was a member of Fairview Methodist Church and was a Mason.
He leaves behind the love of his life and loving caregiver, Alice Cruse; one son, Jimmy Cruse(Linda); one daughter, Sherry Williams(Ricky); one sister, Neva Nash; 10 grandchildren, Kayla Snider(Will), Anna Claire McCary, Sara Beth Hardman(John), Dylan Cruse, Jessica Mann(Rick), Maegan Garrison(Chase), Jacob Stokes(Alex), Ashley Johnson(Bryan), Bradley Tucker(Nora), and Alex Parish(Ben); 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his siblings, Marie Huey, Buddy Cruse, Fuzzy Cruse, Opal McCoy, Helen Cruse, Boyd Cruse, Freddie Walker, and Carolyn Thomas.
Services will be Monday, July 11, 2022, at 2PM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Wayne Cobb and Bro. Cory Collins officiating. Burial will follow in Cruse Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Wilbur, Randy Cruse, Neil Cruse, Terry Cruse, Elmer Holder, and Jackie Cruse.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ronnie Leggett, Ray Huey, Mike Cruse, Tony Cruse, Danny Robbins, Rex Mooney, and Bobby Brown.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 10th 5-8PM and Monday, July 11th 1PM until service time.
Jettie "Mae" Beaty Martinez
TIPPAH COUNTY - Jettie "Mae" Beaty Martinez, 63, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Cornerstone Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Corinth. Services will be on 4PM, Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2PM until time of service. Burial will be private.
Mary Ann Norvell Gatewood
WALNUT - On Sunday, July 10, 2022, we gathered to Celebrate the life of Mary Ann Gatewood (Memaw or Aunt Ann). She was born on May 29th, 1937 at home and she departed this life on July 8, 2022 at her home located on the same property that she lived on her entire life. She was a lifelong homemaker and loved her community of Muddy Ridge. She believed it was the most beautiful place in the world and had no reason to ever leave. Mary Ann enjoyed cooking, sewing, and many other tasks around the home but her passion was her family, along with her church family and her community. She was a member of Oak Grove Methodist Church where she attended faithfully for over 70 years. She was married to Bobby Gatewood for over 64 years. They were married on January 4th, 1958 at the West Corinth Tabernacle in Corinth, MS by the Rev W.E. Sharp.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Bobby, and their two sons, Kent Gatewood and wife Nicole and Terrell Gatewood and wife Tammy. Mary Ann was Memaw to four grandchildren, Danielle Johns (Marshall), Joshua Hall, Ryan Gatewood (Katie), and Lauren Maness (Tanner). She had six great grandchildren, MacKenzie, Haden, Parker, Maggie, Mig, and Stella. Mary Ann had a large extended family that were more like her kids than nieces and nephews including Dewayne Norvell (Amy), Ron Norvell (Candy), Kim Walker (Brian), and Reggie Norvell (Melody). Her lifelong friend and sister in law, Annie Bell Norvell, was never far from her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Bartlett Norvell and Minnie Mae Champion, and her brother Odell Norvell.
Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
Saylor Finney
BELDEN - Seven month old Saylor Annae Finney was a beautiful little baby girl with an infectious smile and a fun loving personality. She was a healthy and happy baby who always had a smile on her face and loved to eat. Bouncy and full of energy, Saylor slipped away into the arms of her Savior on Friday, July 8, 2022 from her home in Belden. Saylor was born in New Albany on December 8, 2021 to Bronson Finney and Shawna Thompson. She also leaves her 2 year old sister, Stella Finney; her grandparents, Shelia Bray, Chris Thompson and Rachael Pillaro; Uncle, Brayden Thompson; Aunt, Sydney Thompson; her bonus dad, Anthony Kleyla; two great aunts, and many cousins and all their families. Saylor was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert Bishop and great grandmother, Renee Nelson.
Saylor will be remembered at a service celebrating her life at 6 PM Tuesday, July 12, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Bro. Steve Denton will officiate. Visitation will begin at 5PM and continue until service time. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 6 PM Today.
The family thanks all of you for your many kind deeds and expressions of love.
Benny "Ben" Edward Compton, Sr.
RIPLEY - Benny "Ben" Edward Compton, Sr., 87, of Ripley, MS passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Sugar Land TX, he is survived by his wife Sandra Reddick Compton. Funeral services will be held at Lakewood Funeral Home Chapel, 6011 Clinton Blvd., Jackson, MS, 39209, on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior.
Ben was born on November 20, 1934 in Grundy, VA. to the late Wallace Compton and Corra Kiser Compton. He graduated from Dublin High School in 1954. He retired from the United States Air Force with 23 years of service. He married his first wife, Shirley Dodson Compton, they had 3 children.
Ben's passion for aviation lead him to continue his love of aircraft while teaching Aircraft Mechanics at the Technical College in Ripley, MS. This lead to settling down in Ripley, MS, where he and his wife Sandra worked with the City of Ripley to create "The Compton Center". This is a place where Seniors can go to do any type of crafts that their heart desires, from crocheting, knitting, sewing, flower arranging, ceramics and wood working, under the direction of Kim Hellums,
Besides his family he loved golf, traveling in their RV and wood working.
Ben is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Theodore "Ted" Compton, Jackie "Jack" Lee Compton, sister Frieda Compton Howell and 3 infant siblings. Former wife Shirley Dodson Compton, Mother-In-Law Evelyn Thomas, brother-in-law William Dalton "Bubba" Thomas and sister-in-law Bobbie Patterson.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Reddick Compton, children: Lynn Adair Compton, Cyde Compton Gregersen (Martin), Benny E. Compton, Jr., Beau Reddick (Donna), Jon Reddick (Nora Lee). Grandchildren: Mischel Faltysek, Erik Gregersen (Krista), Angela Gregersen Sneed (Jackson), Hunter Reddick, Chase Reddick, Sandra Reddick Allen, Jon David Reddick. Great Grandchildren: Lane Gregersen, Kooper Faltysek, Lexie Faltysek and Elle Gregersen. Special friend Gene Pell.
A Memorial service will be held Sunday, July 17, 2022, at First Baptist Church Ripley, MS, at 1:00 p.m.
Sharon E. DeRucki
TIPPAH/UNION COUNTIES - Sharon E. DeRucki, resident of Blue Mountain, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 7, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Services honoring the life of Sharon will be announced at a later date by the family.
Ms. DeRucki was born March 21, 1942, in Detroit MI to the late Ernest and Loretta Rausch White. She was a graduate of Kimble High School and was employed with Lucent Technologies in the communications industry for 25 years before her retirement.
A Christian, Ms. DeRucki was a devoted wife to her late husband, Daniel "Doc" DeRucki of 19 years. She cherished her family time and is described as being a little bit "spoiled rotten". Ms. DeRucki will be remembered as a hard worker who enjoyed traveling, camping, listening to Elvis and watching British Cinema.
Those left to cherish her memories include one daughter, Deanna Yates (Don) of Blue Mountain, one son, Edward Crider of Myrtle Beach, SC, three grandchildren, Adrianna Copeland, Mike Reyes, and Amber Crider, and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother, Melvin White.
Memories can be shared with the DeRucki family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
