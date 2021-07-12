Mary Armstrong
TUPELO – Mary Armstrong, 76, passed away on July 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Marilyn Holcomb Cunningham
BELMONT – Marilyn Holcomb Cunningham, 75, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her residence in Belmont, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, July 13, 1 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at New Bethel Cemetery, Belmont, MS.
Timothy Henley
DREW – Timothy Henley, 45, passed away on July 6, 2021, at Liberty Hospital in Hinesville, GA. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Susan Robinson
AMORY – Susan Robinson, 67, passed away on July 9, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center – Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors – Okolona.
Eva Lou Williamson
SALTILLO – Evie Lou Matthews Williamson died Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was 81. Born on June 19, 1940 in New Albany, MS to Joe Gilbert Matthews and Allie Lee Prather Matthews, she grew up in Plantersville and attended Shannon High School. She married Joe Paul Hood, who died in 1977. In 1986, she married James Williamson, who died on Sept. 9, 2012. She worked in the Bundling Department at Blue Bell for over 25 years. Evie Lou never met a stranger, was remarkably independent in thought and deed- yet was kind hearted and loved her many friends and family. She loved being loud, being the life of the party and making things happen with lightening speed. She grew up in the Plantersville Baptist Church but was a member of the First Baptist Church in Fulton at her death. Evie Lou cut a wide path, lived large every day and will long be remembered as a good wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Tommy Winders officiating. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 7 PM today (Tuesday) and from 10 am-service time on Wednesday all at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at 11 AM on Wednesday at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming and will be archived thereafter.
Evie is survived by her daughter, Teresa Webb of Plantersville; two grandchildren, David “Little David” Webb, Jr. (Amanda) of Mooreville and Cheyenna Gates of Little Rock, Ark. , 5 great grandchildren; brother, James “Jiggs” Matthews (Debbie) of Plantersville, and Gary Matthews of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband’s, Joe Paul Hood and James Williamson, two daughters, Tammy Hood Gates and Kay Hood and two brothers, Bobby Joe Matthews and Larry Matthews.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Deborah Evans-Bell
FULTON – Deborah Evans-Bell, 56, passed away on February 8, 2016, at her residence in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors – Nettleton.
Hazel Marie Porter
TUPELO – Hazel Marie Porter, 90, died on July 12, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Lois Pickens Turner
OKOLONA – One of Okolona’s most respected and revered ladies, Lois Pickens Turner, met her Creator on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from her longtime Okolona residence after a long, productive and purpose driven life of 92 years, 10 months and 18 days. Lois was born on August 29, 1928 in Lee County to Dewey J. Pickens and Kate Crosby Pickens. She graduated from Okolona High School in 1947 and married a dashing World War II hero from the Battle of the Buldge, Harold A. Turner on June 30, 1949, a wonderful, eventful and blessed union of 72 years. A quintessential Southern Lady, always dressed to the 9’s with accompanying jewelry, Lois was always smiling- radiating her sterling personality, her genteel spirit and her encouraging persona. She always opened her home to her daughter’s friends and the community and loved great conversation and fellowship. A meal and evening at her home was always delightful and memorable. “Miss” Lois was an accomplished cook, florist, home decorator, nurse and a faithful, doting wife, mom and grandmother. She was “feisty” and had an independent, “can-do” attitude. At age 60 when most folks were ready to retire, she entered the floral design program at Mississippi State University and excelled. She came back to Okolona and started a gift shop/flower shop that became Turner’s Florist, an Okolona landmark for 32 years. A member of the Pilot Club, she and Mr. T. were charter members of the Okolona Country Club. She was a longtime active and faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Okolona. A selfless soul always putting others before her own needs, “Miss” Lois will be long remembered as a Proverbs 31 “virtuous woman” whose living was never in vain.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 PM on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Okolona with Rev. Dr. Randy Lewman and Rev. Dr. Roy McHenry officiating. Visitation will be from 1 PM to service time on Wednesday only at the church. Burial will follow in Oddfellows Cemetery. Holland Funeral Directors-Okolona Chapel is honored to serve the family.
Lois is survived by her husband, Harold A. Turner of Okolona; daughters Sarah Joy Turner Brewer (Benji) of Madison and Harolyn Turner Flynt (Rick) of Okolona; grandchildren, Katelyn Kelly (Jesse) of Okolona, and Ridge Flynt of Okolona and one great-grandchild, Canyon Ridge Kelly of Okolona; a brother, Glen Pickens (Ruby Jean) of Springfield, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Ruth Evelyn Librach.
Pallbearers will be Ridge Flynt, Jesse Kelly, Dylane Pannell, Buddy Mims, Tommy Rogers, and Gary Hancock.
Memorials in her memory may be made to First Baptist Church, 201 West Main St., Okolona, MS 38860.
Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Dian Miller
COLUMBUS/FORMERLY OF OXFORD – Dian Miller, 65, passed away Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Columbus. Graveside. Services will be on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Oxford City Memorial Cemetery. Serenity Burney Funeral Home is in charge of services. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 13 , 2021 4:00- 6:00 at Serenity Burney funeral Home Oxford.
Michael Anthony Smith
RED BANKS – Michael Anthony Smith, 39, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Methodist Health Care in Olive Branch. Services will be on Thursday, July 15, 2021 1:00 p.m. at Cornerstone Institutional Church, 7288 E. Shelby Drive, Memphis, TN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 4:00 – 6:00 at Berachah Ministries, 1191 Taska Road, Mt. Pleasant. Burial will follow at Berachah Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Emily McLellan
WINONA – Emily McLellan, 96, passed away on July 9, 2021, at Winona Manor Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Rodney Dexter Taylor
TUPELO – Rodney Dexter Taylor, 41, passed away on July 12, 2021, at his home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home.
Vara Stone Sheffield
OLIVE BRANCH/PLANTERSVILLE – Vara Stone Sheffield, 73, died on July 12, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Cindy Ferris
RIENZI – Cindy Ferris, 53, passed away on July 11, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Mareico Swingrum
TUPELO – Mareico Swingrum, 31, passed away on July 10, 2021, in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home.
Peggy Hollaway Caldwell
OLD UNION COMMUNITY – Peggy Hollaway Caldwell, 72, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 PM – 7 PM at Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.