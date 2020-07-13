Lawrence Knox, Sr.
HOULKA – Lawrence Knox, Sr., 81, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on July 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Cane Creek Cemetery, Hwy 341. Graveside burial will follow. Carter Funeral Home of West Point, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Mae Della Gillespie
OKOLONA – Mae Della Gillespie, 89, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Graveside services will be on 11:00 A. M. at Chapel Grove Cemetery, Hwy 32 in Okolona, MS. Carter Funeral Home in Okolona, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Pearlie Gipson
OXFORD – Pearlie Gipson, 73, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Oxford Health & Rehab in Oxford. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 11:00 at Bethlehem CME Church 329 CR 245 Etta, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday July 14, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford. Burial will follow at Bethleham Cemetery. Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford.
Alice Lucille Putt
SALTILLO – Alice Lucille Putt, 89, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born November 30, 1930 to William Washington and Bertha Frazier Martin and was a graduate of Saltillo High School. In 1948, she married Junior Putt and they shared 39 years together before his death in 1987. She retired from North Mississippi Medical Center after over 30 years of service as a home health nurse’s aide. She was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing and loved spending time with her family and her poodles. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her son, David Putt and his wife, Sherry of Saltillo; three grandchildren, Tracie Putt and Janie Putt of Jacksonville, Florida and Daniel Bradford of Saltillo; four great-grandchildren, Katie, Camden, Adam and Abby Putt; and two sisters-in-law, Jewel Martin of Saltillo and Maxine Martin of Booneville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Junior Putt; son, Daniel Eugene Putt; three sisters; and three brothers.
A private graveside service will be held in McNeil Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Creekside Manor for the care and compassion offered to Mrs. Alice over the last several years.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Billy Hall
NETTLETON – Billy Wayne Hall, age 58, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his residence in Itawamba County. He was born in Monroe County on December 21, 1962 to parents Fred N. Hall and Myrtle (Williams) Streetman. He lived most of his life in the Nettleton and Plantersville area. He was a farmer. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Richmond Pentecostal Church.
Services will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Richmond Pentecostal Church. Burial will be in New Chapel Cemetery. Bro. Ricky Pierce will be officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife Patricia Diane Hall of Nettleton, two daughters; Jessica Caldwell of Nettleton, April Lira (Oscar) of Nettleton, two brothers; Jerry Hall of Mooreville, Rickey Hall (Rebecca) of Mooreville, three sisters; Judy Dillard (Jerry) of Nettleton, Amy Streetman (Jamie) of Mooreville, Sandy Carter of Bruce, and seven grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father. Pallbearers will be Oscar Lira, Estevan Lira, Jerry Dillard, Cody Streetman, Dennis Stanford, and Justin Parks.
You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com
Kitty Hill Brewer
TUPELO – Kitty Hill Brewer, 88, passed away on July 13, 2020, at Generations Assisted Living in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Xayna Laketria Bradley
TUPELO -Xayna Laketria Bradley, 24, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, as the result of a motor vehicle accident in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5 PM – 7 PM at Holland – Tupelo Chapel.
Eleanor “June” Shelton Whitehead
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Eleanor “June” Shelton Whitehead, 85, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at her residence in Memphis, Tennessee. Born on February 17, 1935, in Smithville, Mississippi, she was the daughter of the late John Robert and Maurine Hadaway Shelton. June grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Smithville High School. A woman who loved knowledge, she furthered her education by attending Itawamba Junior College then received her bachelor’s and master’s at Memphis State University. She loved all things history and worked as a teacher for over 35 years, where over 20 of those years were at White Station High School. At White Station, she was the Model UN sponsor and traveled the United States with students to attend conventions. June was particularly interested in WWI and WW2 and she did in depth study into the Holocaust. Her experiences and travels to Eastern Europe, Japan and Russia added life to her classroom lectures. Her passion enabled her to make learning fun.
June was member of the Shelby County Historical Commission, the Women’s Exchange, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and an avid supporter of the Facing History in Ourselves Organization in Memphis. She was blessed by God with five children, ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. June was a member of Christ United Methodist Church where she helped lead a Bible Study Group for years. She lived out her faith by teaching and mentoring many students through the years. Her family meant the world to her and she cherished the time with them, telling stories, traveling, or just hanging out at the beach together. In her free time, she liked to knit, read, do genealogy research, and make blankets for her Grandchildren. With her history knowledge she also liked to write and tell stories in a way that the history came back to life. She was a true Renaissance lady who was passionate about all things from the past. She loved to listen to Opera and Classical music. June also enjoyed cooking and gathering family for meals and fellowship. The lives impacted by June are immeasurable. A true historian, through her work she helped continue the love and passion for knowledge and remembering the past. Her family and friends are thankful for all the wonderful memories they had with her through the years. She will be missed dearly.
June is survived by her daughters, Karen Whitehead, Beth Edwards, Maggie Bowers (Brad); sons, Ralph Whitehead (Michele), John Whitehead (Tresa); grandchildren, Don Whitehead, Griffin Whitehead, Blain Whitehead, John Whitehead, Michael Perry, Maggie Perry, Katie Perry, Carley Bowers, and Laura Bowers; great grandchildren, Henry Whitehead, Liam Whitehead, and Garrett Whitehead; sisters, Barbara Collums, Joyce Marie Shelton; brother, Byron Shelton (Louise); several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Whitehead.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 11:00 am, at the Smithville Chapel of E. E. Pickle Funeral Home with Bro. Sammy Washburn officiating. A brief committal and burial will follow at Young Memorial Garden in Smithville, MS. Pallbearers will be Griffin, Blain, and John Whitehead; Michael Perry, Danny Shelton, and Phillips Collums.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, from 10:00 am until the service hour at the chapel in Smithville. There will also be a Memorial Service at Christ United Methodist Church, 4488 Poplar Ave. Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday, July 16 at 4:00 pm.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Facing History in Ourselves, 115 Huling Avenue, Memphis, TN, 38103; National Meningitis Association, P.O. Box 60143, Ft. Myers, FL 33906; or TN Donor Services, 1600 Hayes Street, Suite 300, Nashville, TN, 37203.
Henry Lynn Matthews
UNION COUNTY – Henry Lynn Matthews, 76, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Veterans Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Friday, July 17 at 2 PM at Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Visitation will be on Friday, July 17 from 1 PM to 2 PM at Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Burial will follow at Martintown Cemetery in Union County. The staff of New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Matthews family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Devonte Reshawn Beene
BALDWYN – Devonte Reshawn Beene, 28, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Baldwyn. Services will be on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Spring Hill cemetery in Baldwyn. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guest registry at www.agnewandsons.com.
Kenneth Leonard Underwood
ABERDEEN – Kenneth Leonard Underwood, 83, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at NMMC-Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory, MS. There will be a private family service and burial. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS assisted the family.
Wayne H. Parish
AMORY – Wayne H. Parish, 77, passed away on July 12, 2020, at Diversicare in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Darlene Myhand
SMITHVILLE – Darlene Myhand, 55, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, July 16, 2020; 1:00 PM at Young Memorial Garden in Smithville. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11:00 AM – 12:50 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home at Amory. Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
John Allen Thompson
AMORY – John Allen Thompson, 63, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, 4 PM at E. E. PIckle Funeral Home, Amory. Visitation will be from 2 – 3:45 PM at at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Crenshaw Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Larry D. Cox, Sr.
UNION COUNTY – Larry D. Cox, Sr., 62, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his residence in Hickory Flat. A Drive-By Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, July 15 from 5 PM to 6 PM at Family Life Center of Temple Baptist Church in Myrtle. Private family burial will be in Bethel Cemetery near Etta. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Jessie Clay
ABERDEEN – Jessie Clay, 85, passed away on July 12, 2020, at Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Larry Cork
REFORM – Larry Cork, 67, passed away on July 11, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – Golden Triangle in Columbus, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fields Funeral Home located at 202 N. Olive St. Okolona, MS 38860 (662) 447-2252.
April Hester
PONTOTOC – April Hester, 49, passed away on July 11, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.’
Mother Cornelia Ruth Cummings
BELDEN – Mother Cornelia Ruth Cummings, 93, passed away on July 12, 2020, at her residence in Belden. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Virgie Pulliam
BRUCE – Virgie Pulliam, 62, passed away on July 13, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.
