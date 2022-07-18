TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Sharron Kay Harrell Barks, Walnut
Mavienne Hanson, New Albany
John A. Law, Phil Campbell, Alabama/Smithville
Glema Mabry, Tupelo
Howard Miskelly, West Point
Gracie Murphy, Booneville
Stephanie Pass, Tupelo
Ruby Shields, Tremont
Mr. S. L. Tate, Moscow, Tennessee
Dean Walker, Hendersonville, Tennessee
Robert Winston, New Albany
MEMO
Robert Winston
NEW ALBANY - Robert Winston, 84, passed away on July 17, 2022, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home.
MEMO
Glema Mabry
TUPELO - Glema Mabry, 68, passed away on July 16, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
MEMO
Gracie Murphy
BOONEVILLE - Gracie Murphy, 80, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at Longwood Nursing and Rehab Facility in Booneville. Services will be on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday from 12-2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Booneville Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Mr. S. L. Tate
MOSCOW, TENNESSEE - Mr. S. L. Tate, 75, passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at his residence in Moscow, TN. Services will be on Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at New Dimension Salt & Light Ministries, 565 Neely Ave., Holly Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Friday, July 22, 2022, 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at New Community M.B. Church, 230 N. Memphis St., Holly Springs, MS. Burial will follow at Sand Hill M.B. Church Cemetery, 10575-10581 Lamar, Rd, Lamar, MS. Serenity-Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs, MS, is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Sharron Kay Harrell Barks
WALNUT - On Friday afternoon July 15, 2022, Sharron Kay Barks, 72, residence of Walnut, passed away peacefully at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mrs. Barks will be at 2 PM Tuesday, July 19 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Doc Shelton and Bro. Terrell Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow in Harmony Cemetery near Walnut.
Born March 21, 1950 in Manila, AR, Mrs. Barks was the daughter of the late Marvin and Virginia Kinder Harrell. In the mid-70's she moved to Walnut, MS with her husband, Lonnie and resided most of her adult life in the Chalybeate Community which she loved dearly.
A member of Oak Grove Independent Methodist Church, Mrs. Barks loved her church and church family dearly. Her pride and joy was her much loved family, especially her grandchildren. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook and enjoyed being in her kitchen preparing the dishes her family loved that included big family meals, locally famous pies and lots of Christmas candies. She enjoyed taking care of others; she definitely had a gift for nurturing. She was always a hard-worker, never resting when there was work to be done. In her more active years, she enjoyed camping, boating and water skiing as well as women's softball.
Visitation will continue today at The Ripley Funeral Home.
Memories will continue to be shared by a son, Gary Dulaney (Jessy) of Manila, AR, two daughters, Chastity Wood (Stan) of Belden and Tina Barks of Nashville, TN, three grandchildren, Denver Dulaney of Manila, AR, Lonnie Dulaney (Peyton) of Lake City, AR and Millie Kate Nails of Belden.
She is also preceded in death by her husband, Lonnie Barks and her brother, Donald Harrell.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PICKLE LOGO
John A. Law
PHIL CAMPBELL, ALABAMA/SMITHVILLE - John Allen Law, 93, beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away, quietly Thursday, July 14 at home in Phil Campbell, Alabama with his bride of 23 years by his side. He was born September 17, 1928, the son of Edward Reid Law and Evie Lorraine Williams and the oldest of 5 siblings. In 1949, he married Kazuko Osanai of Sapporo, Japan, with whom he had two daughters - Chieri Faye and Anita Jauquin and was married for 35 years. He later married the love of his life Sandra Johnson, January 22, 1999 and they enjoyed over two decades together filled with much love and happiness along with her children, Chuck Key (Jaime), Cassandra Funderburk (Shane) and their children and grandchildren.
John was born and raised in the Amory, Mississippi area, leaving for the United States Air Force in his late teens to serve his country. His distinguished 40-plus year career with the United States Air Force took him to post WWII Germany and other countries in Europe, Japan, Korea, Hawaii, and several states in the continental US. He was a member of the Strategic Air Command and retired his active military career at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois in the mid 60's. He began his civil service career at Chanute teaching until his full retirement in the late1970's. He was proud of his service to our country and was a true patriot, supporting many veterans organizations throughout his lifetime.
John moved to Florida after his military retirements and began working at Holley-By-The-Sea, then, a new residential development in Navarre, Florida as their maintenance supervisor. He managed staff responsible for outside ground services, development safety, minor construction projects and consulted on land development as the property expanded. He retired from Holley, after 15 years of service and moved back to his home state of Mississippi in the early 1990s to be near family.
John loved nothing more than to be outdoors fishing and hunting and did so at every opportunity. While his passion for fishing took him to the deep seas of the Gulf and the lakes of northern Minnesota and Canada, his favorite places to fish were in Alabama and Mississippi where he spent his childhood. He was an avid skeet and trap shooter and was pretty good at busting clay targets on a sporting clays course. He was never without dogs and cats, rescuing and finding furever homes for them but kept many who became his constant companions. He was a voracious reader and enjoyed "tinkering" in the garage or outside on his boats, cars, mower, and guns - always a project to do. John absolutely loved playing with his 4 year old great-grandson, Charlie. He would just light up every time Charlie walked through the door.
John was a 32nd degree Scottish rite Free Mason, an oath-bound society, devoted to fellowship, moral discipline, and mutual assistance. He joined the Masons as a young man.
John is survived by his wife, Sandra (Johnson) Law; three daughters, Chieri Esposito (Marty) of Gulf Breeze Florida , Anita Broeren (Stuart )of Scottsdale, Arizona, Cassandra Funderburk (Shane) of Phil Campbell, Alabama ; one son, Chuck Key (Jaime) of Phil Campbell, Alabama,; 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; a sister Joyce Browning of Amory, Mississippi; a brother Theldon of Lee Summit, Missouri; a sister-in-law Marie Law of Smithville, Mississippi and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Nella Mae Franks, and brother Roger Dale Law, and Sandra's daughter, Robin Haywood.
Arrangements are entrusted to Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, Mississippi. Visitation is scheduled Sunday, July 17 at 12:00-2:00 PM.at Pickle Funeral Home 500 3rd Avenue S in Amory. The funeral service will begin at 2 pm. John requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300 Jacksonville, FL 32256.
MEMO, UNITED LOGO
Mavienne Hanson
NEW ALBANY - Mavienne Hanson, age 88, died Friday July 15 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born December 9, 1933 to William Brewer and Essie Jewel Garrison Smith. She was a retired nurse. She previously served as director of the LPN nursing program at ICC for 20 years. She was an active member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church tentatively planned to be held on Tuesday afternoon with Dr. Rex Yancey and David Blackwell officiating. Visitation will be starting 2 hours before the service at the church. Details will be finalized and announced. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
MEMO
Stephanie Pass
TUPELO - Stephanie Pass, 48, passed away on July 16, 2022, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Ruby Shields
TREMONT - Ruby Yvonne Fowler Shields, 80, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at her home on Blue Ridge Rd. in Tremont. She was born October 24, 1941 to the late Eveard Fowler and the late Ounida Holland Fowler Barnes. She was a member of Gum church of Christ. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her greatest joys were time spent with her family and friends and her church family.
Services will be 11:00 am on Wednesday July 20, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Ministers Brady Ramey and Bobby Fowler officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday July 19, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Gum Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include her sons: Ricky (Sandi) Shields of Booneville, MS, David Shields of Fulton, Mike (Pam) West of Fulton; 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; brothers: Bobby (Lynn) Fowler, Jimmy (Gesa) Fowler, Brian (Sharon) Barnes,
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth L. Shields; brother, Charlie Fowler, sisters-in-law, Freddie Fowler, Denessa Barnes, Audrey Robinson; brother-in-law, Lewis Robinson, step-father, Bill Barnes
Pallbearers are Nick Shields, Cole Shields, Dywane Shields, Dylan Shields, Timmy West, Corey West.
In lieu of flowers the family asked to make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, FLAG
Howard Miskelly
WEST POINT - Howard Lafayette Miskelly was born July 17, 1925 in Faulkner, Mississippi and went home to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully on July 16 just short of his 97th birthday. Howard was proceeded in death by his parents, Homer and Wardie Miskelly and his sister Elva (Neil) Balch.
Howard graduated from Faulkner High School as class president where he selected the mascot and school colors for the black and gold Faulkner Eagles.
Drafted into WWII in 1943, he bypassed all deferments with his dad's encouragement. He served honorably, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant and being awarded two Bronze Stars.
Howard returned home and attended college at Union University on a basketball scholarship. He later transferred to Mississippi State University where he was president of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity and Cadet Colonel of the MSU ROTC.
After the war, he married the beautiful Letha Ann Street, and they were married 74 years. Howard and Ann's love for the Lord and for each other stands as a model for all.
Howard and Ann moved to Okolona in 1952 and opened Howard's Department Store which they owned and operated for 40 years. He loved the Okolona community and especially First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher for over five decades. He was a member of the Lions Club and founder of the Okolona Country Club where he enjoyed countless rounds of golf. He was appointed to the Veterans Administration Board, served on the board for Mississippi School for The Deaf and Blind, and was the President of the Mississippi Retail Association. His last years were spent in West Point, MS, where he served as an Elder at First Presbyterian Church.
When asked what was most prized in a life so full, Howard would say that his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren all walked with the Lord.
Howard is survived by his wife, Letha Ann Street Miskelly; his five children: Pam (Chuck) Carson, Marty (Jerry) Ishee, Chip (Geri) Miskelly, Oscar (Joyce) Miskelly, and Tommy (Lisa) Miskelly, along with his numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren: Chad (Merry) Carson, Kelli (Edgar) McKee, Jonathan (Anne) Ishee, Joshua Howard (Ragen) Carson, Elizabeth Ann (Tyler) Howell, Caleb (Avery) Miskelly, Miles (Amy) Miskelly, Anna Katherine Miskelly, Falon (Carter) Cowman, Anderson Miskelly, Abby (Colin) Agostinelli, Franklin (McKenzie) Miskelly, London Miskelly, Faith Carson, Jack Carson, Ava Carson, Carson McKee, Geer McKee, Max Ishee, Sims Ishee, Everly Howell, and Charlie Miskelly; nieces Laura Franz and Linda Fulton; nephews Marvin Reid and John Reid; life-long friends Celia and Harvey Fisher. The family sends sincere appreciation for Howard's attentive care-givers over the last years and the countless neighbors and friends who have continued to visit, call, and pray for our precious Howard.
The family is encouraged by 2 Corinthians 5:8 that while Howard is absent from his body, he is at home with the Lord.
A visitation will be held at First Baptist Church in Okolona, Mississippi on Monday July 18 from 4:30:-6:30 under the direction of Brother Randy Lewman.
A celebration of Howard's life will be held on Tuesday July 19 at 11am under the direction of Reverend Brandon Bates at First Baptist West Point with visitation preceding the funeral from 9:30-11:00 am. Howard's grandsons will serve as the pallbearers. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the First Baptist Church of Okolona (201 West Main Street, Okolona, MS 38860) or the First Presbyterian Church of West Point (PO Box 366, West Point, MS 39773).
Robinson funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements. Friends may leave an online condolence to the family at robinsonfh.net.
MEMO, PHOTO
Dean Walker
HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE - Dean Walker- passed away after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Although she is now in heaven, it would be wrong to say that she lost her battle with the disease, because she fought a long and courageous fight. Through her you could see what perseverance and strength looked like. She was 84 years old. She was a lifelong resident of Tupelo, MS, where she was well loved by her family, friends, and community. Dean was married to Dudley Walker for 64 years, and she was the proud mother of 4 children, 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She was the heart and soul of her family and they were her reason for living and laughing. She was larger than life--to know her was to love her, and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Dean is survived by her four children, Chip Walker (Thompson Station, TN), Tammy Wilson (Nolensville, TN), Jeff Walker and his wife Debbie (Thompson Station, TN) and Deanna Martin and her husband Tony (Cottontown, TN). Eleven grandchildren, Morgan Taylor (Joey), Nolensville, TN, Drew Wilson (Deborah) Clarksville, TN, Jake Martin (Shanna) Baldwyn, MS, Austin Martin, Cottontown, TN, Tyler Martin (Shelby), Gallatin, TN, Zach Martin (Alyson), Cottontown, TN, Amanda McElyea (Tony), Huntsville, AL, Faith Carter (Ryan), Thompson Station, TN, Kiersten Kirby (Geoff), Thompson Station, TN, Savannah Walker, Nashville, TN, Camille Walker, Thompson Station, TN and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Walker and her parents, Homer and Flossie Stovall. The family will hold a Celebration of Life Service in Tupelo with details to be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Association. Your donation will aid with further research in hopes to find a cure for this heartbreaking disease.
You can donate to the Alzheimer's Association online or to donate by check, please send to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601
