Richard Jordan
PONTOTOC – Richard Wayne Jordan, 80, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at his home. He was born July 30, 1940. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, worked for the U.S. Postal Service, and attended First Baptist Church in Pontotoc. He enjoyed sports especially Mississippi State sports, and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sports.
A Private Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Pontotoc City Cemetery with Bro. Cody Stephens officiating.
He is survived by one daughter, Beth (Tracy) Smithey; one son, Todd (Christy) Jordan; six grandchildren, Jordan Varnadore, Jake Smithey, Jarvis Smithey, London Jordan, Harley, Jordan and Jax Jordan; three great-grandchildren, Covington Vernadore, Charleston Vernadore and Oxford Vernadore; and a half-sister, Debbie McComic.
He was preceded by his mother, Nellie Williams.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Alma Jean Bowdry
BALDWYN – Alma Jean Bowdry, 75, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, July 21,2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Full Gospel Deliverance Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Erma Irons
BOONEVILLE – Erma Irons, 66, passed away on July 18, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Phillip Ernest “Phil” Roberts
AMORY – Phillip Ernest “Phil” Roberts, 79, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at NMMC-Amory in Amory. Services will be on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church in Amory. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00 PM until the service hour at 2:00 PM at the church. Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Debrah Ann Braddock
HOLLY SPRINGS – Debrah Ann Braddock, 60, passed away on July 18, 2021, at her home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Carolyn Furlong Heaston
TIPPAH COUNTY – Carolyn Furlong Heaston, 77, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Hospital in Corinth. Services will be on Wednesday, July 21 at 12 Noon at Christ Temple Penecostal Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 20 from 5 PM to 9 PM at Christ Temple Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow at Christ Temple Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
James Frank Gurley
POTTS CAMP – James Frank Gurley, 87, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, at his home in Potts Camp. Services will be on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Tuesday 5-9 PM.
Donald Fields
TUPELO – Donald Fields, 55, passed away on July 15, 2021, at Hwy 245 in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations – Okolona.
Mozelle Aldridge Wilson
SMITHVILLE – Mozelle Aldridge Wilson, 92, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at The Meadows in Fulton. Private family graveside services will be on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Turon Cemetery. Condolences and memories maybe shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
James Braylock
WREN – James Braylock, 77, passed away on July 15, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors – Nettleton.
Michael C. Eleopoulos
TUPELO – Michael C. Eleopoulos, 52, passed away on July 19, 2021, at his home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
David Cecil Lee, Jr.
CALHOUN CITY – David Cecil Lee, Jr, “David Jr”, 53, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021 in Hobbs, NM. Born January 24, 1968, in Houston, MS, he was the son of David Lee, Sr. and Anne and Jeff Cannon. He was a 1986 graduate of Calhoun City High School, and was a member of Derma Baptist Church. After high school, David Jr went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree from Mississippi State University. He spent most of his career in Sales, most recently with Ellerbe and Harrison Oil Leasing. David Jr was easy going, and never met a stranger. He enjoyed the simple things in life, and always had a smile on his face. He had such a positive presence around everyone. His infectious smile and constant encouragement for everyone made him who he was. David Jr’s passion in life was golf. He was the guy that everyone wanted to play with. Not only because they had a chance of winning, but also because of the fellowship and the fun of being around him.
David Jr lived his life by always living in the moment and being a positive presence to the people and situations around him.
His memory will live on forever in the hearts and minds of his family and his countless number of friends.
Pryor Funeral Home has the honor of serving David Jr’s family.
A Funeral Service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 3:00pm at Derma Baptist Church. There will also be a visitation on Wednesday from 12:00pm until service time at the church. Bro. Floyd Lamb will be officiating, with interment to follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Big Creek.
Serving as pallbearers will be Steven Havens, Tony Morgan, Porter Casey, Douglas Bullard, Stacy Taylor, Barry Black, and Allen Clark.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his many golfing buddies from Pine Hills Country Club in Calhoun City and Natchez Trace Golf Club in Tupelo
He leaves behind his mother, Anne Cannon and her husband Jeff of Saltillo, MS; father, David Lee, Sr. of Calhoun City; daughter, Allysen Lee; son, Larsen Lee; brother, Brandon Lee and his wife Stephanie of Calhoun City; step-sister, Carla Blackwelder and her husband Allen of Bruce; step-brother, Neal Smith and his wife Catherine of Starkville; step-brother, Sean Cannon and his wife Julia of Fulton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cecil and Tina Mae Lee, and L.Z. and Winnie Hawks; and step-mother, Diane Holder Lee.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Natchez Trace Golf Club for The David Lee, Jr. Annual Memorial Golf Tournament. 978 CR 681, Saltillo, MS, 38866.
Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at www.pryorfuneralhome.com.
Lance Narowetz
BETHEL SPRINGS – Lance Narowetz, 34, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at home in Bethel Springs, TN. Services will be on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church in Selmer, TN. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Selmer, 731-645-3481. Burial will follow at Bethesda Cemetery Selmer, Tennessee.
Larry Hope
BYHALIA – Larry Hope, 60, passed away on July 18, 2021, at his home in Byhalia. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Audrey Boudreaux-Hotard
OKOLONA – Audrey Boudreaux-Hotard, 73, passed away on July 18, 2021, at her residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors – Okolona.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.