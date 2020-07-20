Rita Stubbs
NEW ALBANY – Rita Stubbs, 52, passed away on July 18, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home.
Phillip Williams
NEW ALBANY – Phillip Williams, 65, passed away on July 19, 2020, at New Albany Health & Rehab in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home.
Michael Richard Luckett
POTTS CAMP – Michael Richard Luckett, 70, passed away on July 20, 2020, at his home in Potts Camp. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.
Chiquita R. Orr
COLUMBUS – Chiquita R. Orr, 30, passed away on July 18, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Willie Bonnie
TUPELO – Willie Bonnie, 82, passed away on July 19, 2020, at his home in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
Virginia Berry
CHARLESTON – Virginia Berry, 66, passed away on July 20, 2020, at Grenada Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Grenada. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Lovie Rutherford Adair
TIPPAH COUNTY – Lovie Rutherford Adair, 92, passed away on July 20, 2020, at Diversicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Ripley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Michael McMillan
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Michael McMillan, 23, passed away on July 16, 2020, at Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Alfredia Miller
NETTLETON – Alfredia Miller, 62, passed away on July 19, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Virginia “Ginger” Grice Berryhill
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Virginia “Ginger” Grice Berryhill, 78, died on July 17, 2020, at Baptist East in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo.
Theotis Morris
TUPELO – Theotis Morris, 72, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at North Mississippi Rehab in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11 am, Graveside at Porters Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesansons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
David Yates
BLACKLAND – David Yates, 88, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 2-4 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Jumpertown Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Amie Mae “Punkie” Mardis
FALKNER – Amie Mae “Punkie” Mardis, 78, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at home in Falkner, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 11:00 AM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hopkins Cemtery.
Paul Dennis Besinger
RIPLEY – Paul Dennis Besinger, 79, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at home in Ripley, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 3:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Blue Mountain Cemetery.
Amy Montgomery
PONTOTOC – Amy Montgomery, 87, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 At 11 am, Graveside at Porters Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 4-6 pm, Walk-Thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Odell Crouch
GOLDEN – Lester Odell Johnson Crouch, 80, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Courtyards Nursing Home in Fulton. She was born January 18, 1940 to the late Ervin Johnson and the late Rena Cleveland Johnson. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading and gardening. She was a hard worker and loved being around people; especially her grandchildren.
Services will be 11:00 am on Monday July 20, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Kerry Lee Peden officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am Monday until service time. Burial will be in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughters: Shelia (Donnis) Martin and Hope Cantrell of Golden; sons: Ricky (Nita) Frederick of New Site and Mike (Regina) Frederick of Fulton; grandsons: Nathan (Britney) Martin, Lance (Klista) Martin, Bradley (Callie) Frederick, Zach Frederick, Scott (Amanda) Bridges, Phoenix Frederick; granddaughters: Nikki (Heath) Storment and Dakota (Anthony) Ponds; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Eddie (Linda) Johnson of Marietta; sister, Sue Robbins of Tupelo
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roy Crouch, brothers: Allen Johnson and Olan Dale Johnson
Pallbearers are Nathan Martin, Lance Martin, Bradley Frederick, Zach Frederick, Scott Bridges, Nikki Storment, Phoenix Frederick, Dakota Ponds
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Rebecca “Becky” Pounders Bass
PONTOTOC – Rebecca “Becky” Pounders Bass, 54, passed away July 20, 2020. She was the loving mother of two children, Anna Lois and Bobby Glynn Bass, Jr. She was a loving grandmother of four grandchildren, Channing, Kolby Jaylen, Elizabeth Kathryn “Kate”, and Kaden Joe Haze Bass.
She is survived by her two children; four grandchildren; and her siblings, Jerry Pounders, Jr., Nora Caldwell, Nathan Taylor, and Rusty Taylor.
She is preceded in death by her Dad, Jerry D. Pounders, Sr., mother, Barbara Taylor Hamblen; and a sister, Wilma Ann Nolan.
Services will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow in Valley Grove Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 21, 5-8 PM and Wednesday, July 22, 1 PM until service time.
Pallbearers: Denver Hallman, Dakota Hallman, Ronnie Caldwell, Aaron Olsen, Cody Cummings, and Chris Dowdy.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jerry Pounders, Jr., Channing, Kolby, and Kaden Bass.
James South
MANTACHIE – James South, 82, passed away on July 20, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
