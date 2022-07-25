TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Walter L. Griffin, Holly Springs
Mr. Gene Harmon, Waterford
Bobbie Nell Hite, Booneville
Anthony Hunkapiller, Marietta
Whit McKee, Iuka
Fred E. Moore, Tiplersville
Shana Nelson, Pontotoc
Glenda Poteet, Mantachie
Ms. Johnnie Thompson, New Albany
Diane Baggett Wilbanks, Corinth
--------------------------------------------
LEE MEMORIAL AD
Mr. Lowery “Snooks” Bass
Carr Vista
Funeral Service
4 pm Tuesday at
Lee Memorial Funeral Home
Burial in Lee Memorial Park
Visitation: 1 hour prior to service
--------------------------------------------
MEMO, FLAG, CUTSHALL LOGO
Whit McKee
IUKA - William Whitman "Whit" McKee, 85, went to Heaven with the angels on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Tishomingo Manor Nursing Home. Whit accepted Jesus as his Savior as a young man and his life was a testimony to that act. He was a member of the Iuka Baptist Church and was a U. S. Army veteran. Whit was a fantastic cook and loved to cook for his family and friends. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railway in 2001 and moved back to his hometown of Iuka where he enjoyed living until the Father called him home. Left behind to mourn his passing are his wife of 63 years, Betty Gray McKee; a son, Roger McKee (Donna); two brothers, Ray McKee (Joyce) and Billy McKee (Jeanie); three sisters, Dot Timbes (Dean), Evelyn Whitehead, and Blondia Strachan (Willard); two grandchildren, Lorrie Baker (Alex) and Bill Brooks (Jennifer); four great-grandchildren, Ellie Baker, McKenzie Brooks, Zada Brooks, and Bo Brooks; and a host of nieces and nephews. In Heaven, he joined his parents, Elzie Clay and Mary Lou Milford McKee; as well as his other family members, Rivers and Charles Bates, Millie and Freeman Nunley, Clint and Rita McKee, Tulon and Helen McKee, Frances and Albert Wilson, Clay McKee, Jr., J. L. Whitehead, and Bozy Welch. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Bro. Johnny Hancock. Interment will follow in Rutledge Salem Cemetery. Pallbearers include Roger McKee, Billy Brooks, Bo Brooks, Hughie Bates, Todd Welch, and Clark Adams. Visitation is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 26, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Mr. Gene Harmon
WATERFORD - Mr. Gene Harmon, 60, passed away on July 23, 2022, at home in Waterford, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
MEMO
Shana Nelson
PONTOTOC - Shana Nelson, 51, passed away on July 22, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Pontotoc, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
MEMO
Ms. Johnnie Thompson
NEW ALBANY - Ms. Johnnie Thompson, 89, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center, in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Thursday, July 28, 2022, 12:00 Noon at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, New Albany, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 28, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home Chapel, New Albany, MS.
MEMO
Walter L. Griffin
HOLLY SPRINGS - Walter L. Griffin, 59, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs, MS. Services will be on Saturday, July 30, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at Holly Springs Multi-purpose, 235 N. Memphis Street, Holly Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 30, 2022, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Holly Springs Multi-purpose, 235 N. Memphis Street, Holly Springs, MS.
MEMO
Fred E. Moore
TIPLERSVILLE - Fred E. Moore, 93, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Services will be on July 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Tiplersville Baptist Church. Visitation will be on July 25, 2022, 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Tiplersville Baptist Church www.mcbridefuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Tiplersville Cemetery.
MEMO
Anthony Hunkapiller
MARIETTA - Anthony Hunkapiller, 52, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sumners Chapel.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Glenda Poteet
MANTACHIE - Glenda Mae Crabb Poteet, 79, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at The Meadows. She was born September 5, 1942, to the late Elmer and Lorraine Gholston Crabb of the Pratts community near Baldwyn. She was retired from the garment industry having worked at Mantachie Manufacturing and Golden Manufacturing in Marietta. She was a member of the Lakeland Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, playing games, and being with her family.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Lakeland Baptist Church with Bro. Cody Crum and Bro. Dempsey Rowland officiating. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include one son, Rodney Poteet (Sue) of the Ozark community; two daughters, Gina Hood (Keith) of Tupelo and Rose Williams (Rick) of the Ozark community; one sister, Gayle White (Lelva) of Mooreville; four grandchildren, Hannah Patterson (Neil), Ross Hood, Amber McCarty (Jarred), and Whit Williams (Samantha); and two great-grandchildren, Gatlin McCarty and Darrin McCarty.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Poteet; an infant son, J.C. Poteet, Jr., and her parents.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time Saturday at Lakeland Baptist Church.
Condolences may be shared with the Poteet family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Bobbie Nell Hite
BOONEVILLE - Bobbie Nell Hite, 92, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born March 16, 1930, to William Howard and Dovie Elizabeth Barnes. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, and Hanson Homemaker's Club. She worked for Abbott Labs and Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company. Bobbie enjoyed shopping, gardening, canning, cake baking, and sewing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, July 25, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home. Burial will be in Zion Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
She is survived by three daughters, Diane (Frank) Ayers, Sandra Sandlin, and Jami (Darryl) Estes; four granddaughters, Vonda, Dawnda, Melissa and Kelsey; six great-grandchildren, Nic, Kearstin, Clay, Cody, Morgan and Megan; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother; two sisters, Bonnie Sue Jumper and Cathryn Ann Walden; and one son-in-law, James Ray Sandlin.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, MCMILLAN LOGO
Diane Baggett Wilbanks
CORINTH - Diane Baggett Wilbanks, 70, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. She was born January 2, 1952, to Cullen and Dorothy Baggett. Diane was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her church family, and enjoyed going out to eat shopping and watching old shows on TV.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Karl Mills and Bro. Kevin Absher officiating. Burial will be in Antioch #2 Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
She is survived by one daughter, Dana (Matt) Smith; three sisters, Nema (Dennis) Reed, Marty Horne and Eva (Carey) Houston; and two grandchildren, Stegan Smith and Mana Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Danan Smith.
Pallbearers are Stegan Smith, Justin Berry, Doug Houston, Carey Houston, Ronnie Baggett and Dennis Johnson.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.