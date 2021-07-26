Tracey Susan Luna
TIPPAH COUNTY – Tracey Susan Luna, 58, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, July 28 at 1 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 28 from 11 AM to 1 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Tippah Memorial Gardens. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Terry Newman Westmoreland
TIPPAH COUNTY – Terry Newman Westmoreland, 59, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Services will be on Wednesday, July 28 at 1 PM at Lebanon Methodist Church in Potts Camp. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 28 from 11 AM to 1 PM at Lebanon Methodist Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Westmoreland family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Charles Garza
AMORY – Charles Garza, 6, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Services will be on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park.
Brenda Cox
BALLARDSVILLE COMMUNITY – Brenda Kay Hamilton Cox, 74, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 4, 1946 to the late Clifford Hamilton and the late Florence Frazier Hamilton. She was a cafeteria worker at Dorsey Elementary for many years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a homemaker and enjoyed being around her family.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Tuesday July 27, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:00pm until service time. Burial will be at Ballardsville Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Gene Cox; children: Norman (Deborah) Cox, Shannon Cox, Tommy (Anna) Cox; grandchildren: Amanda (Jonathan) Franklin, Thomas Cox, Preston Cox, Bridget (Phillip) Keef; great-grandchildren: Nora James Franklin, Jackson Wade Franklin, Lane Tipton, Clay Tipton, Bailey Keef, Tucker Keef; brothers: Royce Hamilton and Charles (Linda) Hamilton; twin-sister, Linda Davis, and sister, Connie (Bobby) Robinson; several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Shawn Tipton, brothers: James Hamilton and Pete Hamilton.
Betty Bullard McKinney
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Betty Bullard McKinney, 74, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at her residence in Red Bay, AL. Services will be on Tuesday, July 27, 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 27, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Belmont Memory Gardens, Belmont, MS.
John T. Fuller
RED BANKS – John T. Fuller, 77, passed away on July 26, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Vera Moss
PONTOTOC – Vera Moss, 54, passed away on July 24, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Ms. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME – TUPELO.
James Irvin Griffin-Robinson
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – James Irvin Griffin-Robinson, was born July 27, 1968 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina at North Carolina Baptist Hospital to Carol and Gary Griffin. James attended Trezevant and graduated from Lake View High School in San Angelo, Texas. James loved life and couldn’t wait to try everything. His interest included football, band, honor society, track, basketball, baseball, and ROTC. James was gentle, kind, and sincere. He was the biggest teddy bear with the most infectious laugh. James had accepted Christ as his Savior at an early age. Any place James was in, instantly became a better place and he truly lived a blessed life. He will be missed beyond measure.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to the service.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He passed away at home with his mother at his side just as she had been in life on January 23, 2021 at the age of 52. James leaves behind his devoted parents, Carol and Hubert Coker of Fulton; his sister and biggest fan, Chris Griffin of Memphis; he also leaves many other relatives, friends, and two four-legged babies.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gordon and Ruth Gray of Millington, TN and his father, Gary Griffin.
Dalton Stegall
PONTOTOC – Dalton Stegall, 76, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Monday, July 26, 2021 5-8PM and Tuesday, July 27, 2021 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
William Boyce “Pete” Harlow
PONTOTOC – William Boyce “Pete” Harlow, 86. passed away July 24, 2021 at his home in the Troy Community. Pete was a lifetime resident of Pontotoc County where he made his living as a farmer. He and his brother, Glenn, are known as the “Harlow Brothers” as one was rarely seen without the other. At the age of 85 he still enjoyed raising cattle. On March 15, 1963 he married Norma Monts and they began a life together, recently celebrating 58 years. Kids came along and he became a daddy. Then came the grands and he earned the title of “Big”. He was always happiest when spending time with family. He lived in the Troy Community for 55 years and attended Troy Baptist Church. Until December 2020, he was blessed with almost perfect health. For the last 7 months he was cared for at home by his family and special caregivers, Elaine Corder, Patricia Harlow, Joyce Bailey, Gloria Hester, Nekole Goree, Allie McIntosh, and NMMC Home Hospice.
Pete is survived by his wife, Norma Harlow; daughters, Suzanne Harlow and Robbin Pannell (Jeff); son, Jason Harlow (Dana); grandchildren, Andy McGregor (Annie), Alex Stokes (Jacob), Luke Pannell, Landon Pannell, Jack Harlow, and Eli Harlow; great grandchildren, Mason Stokes and Millie Kay McGregor due August 12; siblings, Glenn Harlow, Patricia Harlow, and Elaine Corder (Dennis); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Cleo Harlow; and sisters, Celeste, Doris, and Carolyn.
Service will be Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 11AM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Randy Spencer officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Andy McGregor, Jacob Stokes, Luke Pannell, Landon Pannell, Jack Harlow, and Eli Harlow; Honorary Pallbearers: Bruce Jaggers and Scott Jaggers.
Visitation will be Monday, July 26, 5-8PM and Tuesday, July 27, 10AM to service time all at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
Paul Savely
PONTOTOC – Paul Timothy Savely, age 74, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, July 25, 2021. He was born on January 27, 1947. He was a member of the Plumbers Local of Memphis for over 40 years. Paul retired from Plumbers Contractors, Inc. in Collierville, TN. He was also a retired Realtor with Mossy Oak Properties in Pontotoc. Paul was a 32nd degree Mason, a member of the Southaven Shrine Club, and served as Master of the Lodge in Horn Lake, MS. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Pontotoc, MS, where he loved being a member of the Gideon’s and the American Legion. Paul proudly served our country as a Sergeant E-5 in the 115th Artillery Battalion, TN Army National Guard. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, son, grandfather and uncle.
Services will be at 10 AM, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Ken Hester officiating; burial will follow at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, at Memphis Memory Garden in Memphis, TN. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Paul leaves his loving wife of 55 years, Connie Lou Arnold Savely; his daughter, Lori (Jimmy) Meggs, of Arlington, TN; his son, Timothy (Nicole) Savely of Cameron, NC; his grandson, Johnathan Meggs and three granddaughters, Zaida, Willa and Hazel Savely; his nieces, Michelle Garth and Candice Rose and many more nieces and nephews; his sisters, Nancy (Paul B.) Floyd of New Albany, MS, Dorothy Hughes of Coffeeville, MS and Beth Berryhill of Pontotoc, MS; and his brother, Jack (Sandra) Savely of Pontotoc, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Abbott Savely and Libby Russell Savely; three sisters, Doris Caldwell, Martha Ann Mayo and Marie Jones; and two brothers, John David Savely and Richard Savely.
Pallbearers will be Max Brassfield, Tommy Jones, Timmy Jones, Phillip Martin, Michael Floyd and Kevin Floyd.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, 848 Adams Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
Charlotte Morrow
FULTON – Charlotte Ann Ivy Morrow, 61, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville. She was born January 18, 1960 to Maynard Ivy and the late Patricia Ann Long Ivy. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a 1978 graduate of IAHS. She also graduated from I.J.C. with her Associate’s Degree in respiratory therapy which was her career for 30+ years. She was a giver and contributed to people in need all over this county. Her family was her pride and joy. She was devoted to them and would always put herself last.
Graveside service only at 10:00 am on Thursday July 29, 2021 at Old Bethel Cemetery with Bro. Darrell Cooper officiating.
Survivors include her husband, Kenny Morrow; father, Maynard Ivy; sons, Daryl Kent and Drew (Julia) Morrow; granddaughter, Mia Ann Morrow; nephews, Gary Ivy, II and John (Rachel) Ivy; and several other extended family and friends.
Preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Ann Ivy and a brother, Gary Ivy
Pallbearers will be Daryl Kent, Drew Morrow, Justin Yielding, Wes Ivy, Steve Baker, Jake Whitehead.
Honorary pallbearers are Hugh Ivy, Jack Ivy Jr., Chauncey Leathers, Jimmy Ivy, Billy Gahagan.
Hazel L. Riddle
RIPLEY – Hazel L. Riddle, 68, passed away on July 25, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Lovie E. Robbins
NEW ALBANY – Lovie E. Robbins, 63, passed away on July 25, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Billy Brasel
WHEELER – Billy Brasel, 85, passed away on July 24, 2021, at Longwood Nursing Home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Berlie Dunnam
PONTOTOC – Berlie Dunnam, age 85, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Landmark Nursing Home in Booneville, MS. She was a member of Bethany Primitive Baptist Church. Berlie was retired from the Pontotoc City School cafeteria and Methodist Outreach. She enjoyed sewing and reading.
Services will be at 3:00 PM, Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Wise officiating; burial will follow in the Locust Hill Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include her two daughters, Debbie Hutcheson (Bob) of Alpine and Diane Moody (Randy) of Blue Springs, MS; her son, Perry Clayton (Kay Best) of Pontotoc, MS; five grandchildren, Amanda Schaeffer (Brian), Kelli Greer (Shohn), Shaunda Caples (Kyle), Josh Moody (Cleo) and Chris Clayton (Connie); and nine great grandchildren, Felix Schaeffer, Ryhs Schaeffer, Clay Pitts, Makenzie Caples, Ava Moody, Lawrence Moody, Millie Moody, Cadyn Clayton and Mason Clayton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston Thomas Brandon and Maudie Wise Brandon; her husband, Vernon Dunnam; her five sisters, Geniva Williams, Essie Lewis, Berma Kelly, Loyce Kidd and Dovie Williams; and two brothers, John Brandon and Nolan Brandon.
Pallbearers will be Bob Hutcheson, Randy Moody, Josh Moody, Kyle Caples, Shohn Greer, Clay Pitts, Brian Schaeffer and Chris Clayton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Tadarrell Hall
NETTLETON – Tadarrell Hall, 28, passed away on July 24, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Maddie “Lady Rose” Johnson
AMORY – Maddie “Lady Rose” Johnson, 71, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at her residence in Amory. Services will be on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 9:00 am until the service hour at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home. Burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery, Nettleton, MS.
Evelyn A. Brooks
RIPLEY – Evelyn A. Brooks, 35, passed away on July 25, 2021, at home in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Mary Moore
NATCHEZ – Mary Moore, 74, passed away on July 25, 2021, at North Miss Medical Center hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones.
Dennis Parker
OKOLONA – Dennis Parker, 54, passed away on July 23, 2021, at his residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors- Okolona.
Sylvester Byers
HOLLY SPRINGS – Sylvester Byers, 60, passed away on July 24, 2021, at his home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Cliff A. Dixon, Sr.
SHANNON – Cliff A. Dixon, Sr., 84, passed away on July 23, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
