L.B. Green
TUPELO – L.B. Green, 60, passed away on July 25, 2020, at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Lonnie B. Vance
ABERDEEN – Lonnie B Vance, 63, passed away on July 24, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen- go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Willie Braylock
WREN – Willie Braylock, 66, passed away on July 25, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen- go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
Ms. Irish Shuntell Jones
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Ms. Irish Shuntell Jones, 50, passed away on July 25, 2020, at Methodist South Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.
Willie Ike Harris
WATER VALLEY – Willie Ike Harris, 68, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home in Water Valley. Services will be on on later date at private setting. Visitation will be on Wednesday July 29, 2020 4:00 – 6:00 at Serenity Daniels Funeral Home Water Valley, MS.
Charlene Floyd
NEW ALBANY – Charlene Lavon Thompson Floyd, 79, passed away peacefully on July 25 at New Albany Health and Rehabilitation after a long illness. She was born October 9, 1940, in Benton County to Jim and Gur Neal Brock Thompson. She graduated in 1958 from Hickory Flat Attendance Center. At an early age she came to know Christ at Flat Rock Baptist Church and was baptized in Ms. Mary Lee Todd’s lake. She was a member of Glenfield Baptist Church but her love for Flat Rock remained strong until her passing. She was a lady with a big personality and was a bit feisty. Known as “Nana”, “Aunt Lene”, or “Charlie”, she was loved by everyone. Her house was always full of activity. Everyone was welcome and there was always an endless supply of everyone’s favorite snacks, especially cookie cakes for the grandchildren. Charlene had a heart for others. Being the oldest of eight children, she learned early in life the meaning of giving to others. Before failing health she and Bernice enjoyed travelling on many trips with friends.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bernice Floyd, and her children: Gary Floyd (Kathy), Terry Floyd (Jane), and Lisa Gaines (Joel). She leaves behind 7 grandchildren: Kyle Floyd (Natalie), Hayden Floyd (Sarah), Logan Floyd (Michelle), Ben Floyd (Rachel), Brock Gaines, Betsy Wages (Mason), and Sarah Gaines, and 1 great-grandchild: Atticus Wages. She also leaves behind 3 sisters: Pat Love (Carl), Brenda Smith, and Gail Hamblin (Harlen); 1 brother: Bobby Thompson (Sylvia); and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers: David Thompson and Robert Thompson; and 1 sister: Tammy Moore.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Kyle, Hayden, Logan, and Ben Floyd, Brock Gaines, and Mason Wages.
Graveside services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Glenfield Memorial Park with Bro. Jerry Lowery officiating. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Special thanks to New Albany Health and Rehabilitation Staff and Home Care Hospice.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Glenfield Baptist Church.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Jimmy Hugh Lewis
TIPPAH COUNTY – Jimmy Hugh Lewis, 75, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his residence in Ripley. Services will be on Wednesday, July 29 at 11 AM at Trinity Assembly of God Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 28 from 5 PM to 8 PM and will continue from 9 AM to 11 AM Wednesday, July 29 at Trinity Assembly of God Church. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Ripley City Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Lewis family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Verniece Mabry
PLANTERSVILLE – Verniece Mabry, 69, passed away on July 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Patricia Lester
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Patricia Lester, 59, passed away on July 27, 2020, at Signature Health Care in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
George Simpson
SALTILLO – George Simpson, 90, passed away on July 27, 2020, at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Herchel McClusky
HOLLY SPRINGS – Herchel McClusky, 61, passed away on July 27, 2020, at his home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Brenda Marie Hall McDonald
MYRTLE – Brenda Marie Hall McDonald, 72, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Union Hill Cemetery Myrtle, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday 9:30 a.m. before service at the cemetery. Burial will follow at Union Hill. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of services.
Shirley Rose Baskin
HOUSTON – Shirley Rose Baskin, 67, passed away on July 26, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
James Anderson Poe, Jr.
ABERDEEN – James Anderson Poe, Jr., 52, passed away on July 27, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
William Edgar Brown
LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS – William Edgar Brown, 78, passed away on July 26, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Premier Funeral Home- Little Rock, AR.
Roy Wren
MOOREVILLE – Roy Wren, 80, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home in Mooreville. Services will be on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 2 pm at Grace Memorial Baptist Church Gym. Visitation will be on Monday, July 27, 2020 5-8 pm at Grace Memorial Baptist Church Gym. Burial will follow at Auburn Cemetery.
Elliott Jones
AMORY – Elliott Jones, 91, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Courtyard Nursing Home in Fulton.
Elliott Jones, Jr. was born to his late parents, Elliott Jones, Sr. and Lue Ella Strong on Nov. 28, 1928 in Monroe Co.
Elliott Jones, Jr. is survived by six sons; Larry (Kimberly) Jones, Vernon Brown, Lester Brown, Ellis Smith, Jr., Rodgie Smith, and Cornell Jones. Seven daughters; Loutricia Jones, Everta Jones, Wilma Jones, Cynthia Jones, Glennee Young, Elaine (Howard)Hunter, Valerie Smith-Nixs. Two sisters; Josie L. Clay and Willie Moore-Robinson. There are a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
The visitation will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel. Masks are required. The service will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Greater New Prospect Cemetery in Nettleton at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Leon Grifffin officiating. Mandatory safety policies will be in place.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Tempie L. White
OKOLONA – Tempie L. White, 91, passed away on July 26, 2020, at Nursing Home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Jennie O’Shields Boone
TUPELO – Mrs. Jennie O’Shields Boone, known to all her family and friends as “Granny”, 88, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 7, 1932 in Baldwyn, Mississippi to Enoch and Betty O’Shields. She was a graduate of Tupelo High School. She was employed by Southern Bell until the birth of her third child at which time she became a homemaker.
Jennie married Howard Boone, Jr. on October 1, 1955. They made many special memories during their marriage. They enjoyed traveling with their 3 children and collecting antiques. She still enjoyed making small road trips which usually involved antiques. Granny was the sweetest and kindest person. She had a gentle spirit and was always genuinely thankful and grateful for her family and friends. She loved being with her family and friends. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, painting and drawing. She was an avid reader.
She was a faithful member of West Main Church of Christ. She loved her church and her church family. Her life on earth is complete and she will live in heaven and be with the Lord forever.
Survivors include two daughters, Bridget Watson (Myron) of Tupelo and Bonnie Bezny (Ray) of Arab, AL; one son, Enoch Boone of Godrey, IL; granddaughter, Jessica Hawkins (Jay) of Tupelo; five grandsons, Nick Watson (Anna) of Palmetto, MS, Anthony Bezny of Huntsville, AL, Patrick Bezny of Huntsville, AL, Nathan Boone of Godrey, IL, and Kyle Boone of Omaha, NE; six great grandchildren, Gavin and Hayes Hawkins of Tupelo, Maddie and Zakk Watson of Palmetto, and Brayden and Payton Bezny of Arab, AL; one brother, Wayne O’Shields (Ramona) of Memphis, TN; sister-in-law, Pat O’Shields of Clermont, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Enoch O’Shields and Betty Grisham O’Shields, her biological mother who died when Jennie was a young child, and the mother who raised her, Jean O’Shields; her husband, Howard Boone, Jr. (Pawa); two brothers, Tom O’Shields of Clermont, FL and John O’Shields of Saltillo, MS; a daughter-in-law, Linda Boone of Godfrey, IL.
Per her request a Private Service will be held at the family residence. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the following: Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803, West Main Church of Christ, 2460 W Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801 and Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2013, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Polly L. “Bug” Vance
WOODLAND – Polly L. “Bug” Vance, 68, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at her residence in Woodland, MS. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with all safety policies implemented at Prospect M. B. Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Prospect M.B. Church Cemetery in Woodland, MS.
Gene Clark
HOUSTON – Thomas Gene Clark,77, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Mr. Clark was born February 28, 1943 in Houston to the late Hester C. Clark and Idell Lowery Clark. He was a retired Consultant in the Oil/Gas Industry and a member of McCondy United Methodist Church.
Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro.Steve Lampkin, Bro.Will Livingston and Bro. Kevin Lindley officiating. Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Dexter Clark of Houston; two sons, Thomas G. Clark, Jr. and Billy C. Clark, both of Houston; a daughter, Cassie Clark of Sacramento, CA; two step-sons, Mike Seiler of Calhoun City and Jim Blissard of Houston; a step-daughter, Kim McCoy of Houston; a brother, Rad Clark of Houston; a sister, Jo Ann Herrod of Okolona; nine grandchildren; Savannah Clark, Alex Clark, Will Livingston, Taylor Kelly Moore, Tina Griffin, Dexter Blissard, Alex Blissard, Chad McCoy and Blake McCoy.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Hester C. Clark and Idell Lowery Clark; a brother, Billy Clark; a sister, Ruth Pearson.
Pallbearers will be Tony Pearon, Eddie Pearson, Randy Pearson, Jerry Clark, David Clark and John Herrod, Jr.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Elizabeth Irwin Barnes
LEE COUNTY – Mrs. Elizabeth Ann (Irwin) Barnes, of LaGrange, Georgia, formerly of Saltillo, Mississippi, died July 24, 2020 in Hospice at Florence Hand Nursing Home of LaGrange, Georgia.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Ann (Barnes) Ogle, and her son-in-law, Randy, of LaGrange; one brother, William Love Irwin, and his wife, Magdalene, of Saltillo; one sister, Sarah Francis (Irwin) Harris of Mooreville, MS; six granddaughters, one grandson, and nine great-grandchildren: Laura Solomon of Milwaukee, WI; Mary Carter and her husband, Adam, of Fort Drum, NY; Laura Ogle of Mobile, AL; Maggie Pounds and her husband, Seth, of Starkville, MS; Anna Kate Nelson and her husband, Zack, of Booneville, MS; and Bonnie Barnes of Plantersville, MS; Richard Ogle and his wife, Erin, of Dallas, TX; and her nine great grand-children: Will, Josie, Eva Mae, Georgia, Jackson, George, Barnes, Ella Kate, and Anne Clayton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leonard C. Irwin of Saltillo; her brothers Robert Love Irwin, and his wife Mildred, of Tupelo, David Herman Irwin, Sr., and his wife Billie Dale, of Saltillo; and her faithful and loving husband of 68 years, George Gary Barnes, Sr.; and her beloved son, George Gary Barnes, Jr.
Known as Ann to family and friends, she was born in Saltillo on June 20, 1932, and grew up and spent almost her entire life in Lee County, Mississippi. She was well known in the area for her beautiful singing voice and endearing spirit. To know her was indeed to love her.
She and her husband Gary eloped in August, 1950, when the Mississippi Guard was activated. They then moved to Fort Jackson, South Carolina, before he shipped out to Korea. After the war, they finally settled in Saltillo and reared their family there. She retired from Deposit Guaranty in Tupelo in 1997, where she worked in the loan department.
Ann was a life-long member of Saltillo First United Methodist Church where she sang alto in the choir. A gifted musician with an unbelievable ear for harmony, she never lost her ability to sing even as her illness got progressively worse. Good music, in most every genre, made her smile, and she passed along that love of music to all her family, making sure that piano lessons were a must and introducing her daughter to the joys of classical music by patronizing the Tupelo Community concert series. She and her sister-in-law, Billie Dale Irwin, bought season tickets and took their daughters, Nancy Carole and Debbie, for several years.
Always a caring and generous person who met everyone with a smile, Ann gave of herself to her family beyond every measurable standard. She adored her children and they, her. The love that she and Gary had for each other was a joy to witness. They never quit watching after each other throughout their long love-story marriage. Only death finally separated them. Her children were blessed to have had her for a mother, and they both knew it; she made life grand by just being her beautiful, vivacious, and strong self. She remains a stirring example to all of us who survive her. Even at the end of her life, as she faced he life’s final challenge, she won hearts at the nursing home, still demonstrating the joy in living. And while the good folks at Florence Hand and Hospice didn’t know her as long as her family and friends did, they will no doubt remember nevertheless, that beautiful smile and sweet voice. She leaves an unfillable void in all our lives.
Due to the pandemic, there will not be a formal service until it is safe to gather again. She will be buried at Springhill Church Cemetery in Saltillo, Mississippi, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 12 noon CST, with Brother Tim Green leading a graveside service.
Higgins Funeral Home at Hunter Allen Myhand, 506 Hill Street, LaGrange, 706-8845-5626.
The service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/Higgins-Funeral-Home-at-Hunter-Allen-Myhand-112934447035221/
Anne Weaver Lettieri
AMORY – Anne Weaver Lettieri, 82, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 AM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 AM to service time at Holland – Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.’
Robert “Bob” Davis
GUNTOWN – Robert “Bob” Davis, 65, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Creekside Personal Care Facility in Saltillo. Services will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 1:00 – 4:00 Wednesday at Waters Funeral Home.
