TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Robert Beard, Tupelo
Walter Cleve Butler, Tippah County
Bonnie Clayton, Mooreville
Christopher Cody "Bubba" Daniel, Tippah/Union Counties
Flora Fennell, Mooreville
Thomas Ginn, Fulton
Mary A. Hastings, Baldwyn
Jonell Hill, Tupelo
Ronnie Pruitt, Belmont
Kane Sartin, Potts Camp
------------------------------------------
MEMO
Ronnie Pruitt
BELMONT - Ronnie Pruitt, 63, passed away on July 2, 2022, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
MEMO
Thomas Ginn
FULTON - Thomas Ginn, 75, passed away on July 4, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
MEMO
Mary A. Hastings
BALDWYN - Mary A. Hastings, 69, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at her home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 @ 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Zion Community Church, Guntown, MS. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 6, 2020 two hours prior to service at Mt. Zion Community Church. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO
Robert Beard
TUPELO - Robert Beard, 65, passed away on July 3, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Senter Funeral Home.
MEMO
Walter Cleve Butler
TIPPAH COUNTY - Walter Cleve Butler, 84, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 2PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12 Noon until time of service. Burial will follow at Falkner Cemetery. Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Butler family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Kane Sartin
POTTS CAMP - Jeffery Kane Sartin, 28, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home. He was born November 7, 1993 to Jeffery Sartin and Sabrina Clanton in Tupelo. Kane enjoyed fishing, riding horses and 4 wheelers and clowning around. He was known for his mechanic skills and was able to fix almost anything with a motor.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday July 7, 2022 at Bethlehem Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Potts Camp with Bro. Jonathan Vazquez officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday July 6 at Senter Funeral Home in Fulton. There will be no visitation on Thursday July 7 prior to the funeral service.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by father; Jeffery (Carolyn) Sartin, of Potts Camp, mother; Sabrina (Ronald) Clanton of Golden, brothers; Farron (Leah) Reich of Myrtle, Kristian (Mia) Sartin of Potts Camp, Kolton (Ryleigh Sartin) Sartin of Myrtle, Konner Sartin of Dumas, Landon Sartin of Potts Camp, Brody Sartin of Potts Camp, sisters; Katelyn (Ruble) Baker of Potts Camp, and Miranda (Seth) Nichols of Potts Camp, paternal grandfather; Roger Sartin of Tremont, paternal grandmother; Lynette Johnson of Tremont, materanl grandparents; David and Patricia Courtney of Fulton, and several nieces and nephews.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, HOLLAND LOGO
Jonell Hill
TUPELO - Jonell Summers Hill, 69, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 at her home in Tupelo. Her passing was due to complications of dementia. Jonell was born on July 29, 1952 in Tupelo, Mississippi to the late Harvey L. and Nellie Rue Nanney Summers. After growing up in Tupelo, she graduated from Tupelo High School in the Class of 1970. Following high school graduation, Jonell attended Itawamba County Junior College where she would go on to graduate in 1972. She was a faithful member of the West Jackson Street Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her sister, Diane. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Kirby Lynn Hill; one son, Joey (Kendrah); four granddaughters, Mackenzie, Khloey, Khaleigh, and Gracie; one step-grandson, Khalique; and two brothers, Stacy (Joahn) and Eddie (Maria).
A Celebration of Mrs. Hill's life will be held at 2 PM today, Tuesday, July 5 at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors in Tupelo with private burial in Pontotoc City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Services will be officiated by Dr. Keith Cochran. For those unable to attend, a livestream of the service as well as online condolences may be found by visiting www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com. The staff of Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Jonell Summers Hill during this time.
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, NEW ALBANY FH LOGO
Christopher Cody "Bubba" Daniel
TIPPAH/UNION COUNTIES - Christopher Cody "Bubba" Daniel, 30 of Blue Mountain, passed away July 02, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services honoring the life of Chris will be at 2PM, Tuesday, July 05, at Bethlehem Methodist Church in New Albany with Bro. Jeff Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in the Wallerville Cemetery located in Union County.
A Christian, Chris was born September 25, 1991, in New Albany to Bobby and Rhonda Hall Daniel. He received his education from the Mrytle School System and was a mechanic and auto body man for many years as long as his health allowed.
Chris will be remembered as a loving dad and uncle who had a big heart and always helped others. He liked to stay busy, enjoyed TikTok and sharing time with his pets.
Along with his parents, those left to cherish his memories include his maternal grandmother, Faire Lee Hall, four daughters, Adalyn and Nevaeh Daniel of Blue Mountain, Dakota Whitt and Kynzlee Daniel of Houston, one sister Samantha Moody (John) of Pinedale, two brothers Tyler Daniel (Ashley) of Ingomar and Devin Daniel of Blue Mountain.
Preceding him in death include his maternal grandfather, Harold Hall, paternal grandmother Bonnie Haney and paternal grandfather Bobby Daniel Sr. and one special aunt, Kay McClean.
New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Daniel Family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Bonnie Clayton
MOOREVILLE - Bonnie Faye Clayton, 90, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born June 15, 1932 in Clarksdale to Dewey and Maudie Russell. She worked as a telephone operator for many years and later as a caregiver. Bonnie was a member of Allens Chapel Methodist Church. Always staying busy, she loved being outdoors taking care of her yard and flowers and going for walks.
Bonnie leaves behind four children, Lorrie Chunn (Dale) of Mooreville, Lynn Clayton (Wesley Rinehart) of Plantersville, Ken Clayton (Kay) and Sheila Clayton, all of Mooreville; four grandchildren, Kody Clayton (Christy), Karly Spires (Jimmy), Chris Chunn and Kaleb Chunn; great-granddaughter, Kaylee Clayton; a sister, Juanice Hooker; and a brother, R. L. Russell.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Clayton; three brothers, Neubern, Robert, and Warner Russell; and four sisters, Marjorie Hooker, Mary Kelly, Glenese Stedman, and Barbara Jacobsen.
Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services celebrating Bonnie's life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Street chapel with Bro. Robert McCoy and Bro. Russell Fletcher officiating. Burial will be in Gilvo Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Kaleb Chunn, Chris Chunn, Kody Clayton, Rickey Hooker, Dennis Westmoreland, and Buddy Bowden.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PEGUES LOGO
Flora Fennell
MOOREVILLE- Flora Lorene Fennell passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at her home at the age of 87. She was born December 21, 1934 in Talladega, Alabama, the daughter of Jim and Mary Langley Morris. She was the widow of Benson Fennell to whom she was married for 63 years. Flora was a longtime dedicated member of Richmond Pentecostal Church. She absolutely loved listening to southern gospel music. Flora was a talented quilter and produced many beautiful quilts for her family. She enjoyed visiting with kinfolks, discussing the latest family news. Her family and neighbors would always smile when they would see Flora taking long rides with her son in his side by side which seemed to bring her contentment in her later years.
Flora leaves behind her four children, Cloyce Fennell and wife, Kathy of Nettleton, Wanda Barnard Lindsey of Mooreville, Tommy Fennell of Mooreville, and Pam Holloway and husband, Marty, of Fulton; five grandchildren, Rachel, Jonathan, Steven, Rebecca, and Marty; nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a grandson, Joseph Lindsey; two brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services celebrating Flora's life will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Rev. Ricky Pierce and Rev. Sammy Raper officiating. Burial will be in Andrews Chapel Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Barnard, Steven Fennell, Marty Holloway Jr., Buddy Brown, Ricky Dill, Chip Riner, and Rickie Roberts.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Kindred Hospice and especially Flora's special CNA, Abigail Jones, for their compassionate care.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.