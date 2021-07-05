Jimmy Dale “Jim” Tucker

BOONEVILLE – Jimmy Dale “Jim” Tucker, 64, passed away on July 4, 2021, at home in Cairo Community. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.

Frances Todd

TUPELO – Frances Todd, 98, passed away on July 4, 2021, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.

