Virginia Ann Sorrell Jones
CORINTH – Virginia Ann Sorrell Jones, 67, passed away on July 4, 2020, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland, Miss. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Johnny Edward Patton, Jr.
CORINTH – Johnny Edward Patton, Jr., 42, passed away on July 5, 2020, at his home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Billy Joe Williams
CORINTH – Billy Joe Williams, 68, passed away on July 5, 2020, at Corner Stone Health and Rehab in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
James Patrick Gordon
AMORY – James Patrick Gordon, 59, passed away on July 1, 2020, at NMMC in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Darden and Sons Funeral Home.
Sherry Lockridge
TUPELO – Sherry Lockridge, 59, passed away on July 6, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Mr. Walter Fields
SHANNON – Mr. Walter Fields, 82, passed away on July 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Lenora Sorrell
TUPELO – Lenora Sorrell, 83, passed away on July 6, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Kiera Williams
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – Kiera Williams, 21, passed away on July 6, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Goodlettsville, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Dorothy Ann Meadows
TUPELO – Dorothy Ann Meadows, 74, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11 am, Graveside at Heavens Gate Memorial Garden, 4020 Hwy 371 S., Nettleton, MS 38858. Visitation will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 4-6 pm, Walk-Thru at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N. L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Ashley Scott Best
GUNTOWN/SALTILLO – Ashley Joyce Scott Best passed away at her residence on July 4, 2020. Visitation will be at 12 Noon Tuesday, July 7, 2020 with a funeral service to follow at 2 pm at Tupelo Chapel of Memories located at Associated Family Funeral Home at 109 Rankin Blvd Extended in Tupelo. Burial will be in the Kirkville Cemetery. Bro David Boyd will officiate at the services.
Ashley was baptized into the Pentecostals of Saltillo Church on February 16, 2020. She loved gardening, was a member of AA, and never met a stranger. She was born on March 6, 1988 to Michael Wayne Scott and Linda Stevens and both survives. She also leaves 1 Son Bentley Wayne Best, a Sister Sarah Nicole Carr (Scott) and 2 Brothers Levi Kidd (Angela) and Brad Kidd. She also leaves 2 Grandmother Dora Ethel Copeland and Betty Joyce Stevens.
Pallbearers will be Scott Carr, Levi Kidd, Jimmy Young, Clint McNinch, Donny Edward Scott, Jeff Donahue, and Jimmy Hale.
Ashley loved her family and friends. You may leave your comments and condolences on Ashley’s tribute page at associatedfuneral.com. OUR FAMILY AT ASSOCIATED ARE VERY HONORED THAT WE WERE CHOSEN TO PROVIDE SERVICES TO THE SCOTT, STEVENS, & BEST FAMILIES.
Sam Allen
AMORY – Sam Allen, 49, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Columbus. Services will be on Wednesday, July 8 at 1 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday evening July 7 from 5-8 pm at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Church Cemetery.
Bobby White
NEW ALBANY – Bobby Earl White, 63, went home to be with his Lord on Friday July 3, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center following a short illness. He was born December 23, 1956 in New Albany, Mississippi to Robert Earl and Shirley Ruth Elder White. He graduated from W. P. Daniel High School in 1974. He worked his whole life starting in high school at Union County Feed and Seed. He went on to have a varied career including Harwells, Tutor Ford, Futorian, Otasco, HMC Technologies, CPC Laboratory and Gamma Healthcare. The job he loved the most was custodian with B.F. Ford and New Albany Elementary. He truly enjoyed helping everyone there and being with the children. Most recently he was managing the pro shop at Oaks Country Club.
He loved the Lord with all his heart and enjoyed serving Him by serving others. He was an active member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. He served as a deacon, sang in the choir, worked with RA’s, Youth, Vacation Bible School, HALOS Ministry, Night To Shine and Clothes Closet.
He was a member of New Albany Jaycees for many years, serving in many local and state offices. He was an active member of New Albany Civitan, participating in many projects. He was currently serving as Chaplain.
He enjoyed fishing, gardening, collecting and crafting. For many years he was an active member of the Tallahatchie River Players, having roles in multiple plays. He also greatly enjoyed participating in all the Hee Haw productions. He loved spending time talking with all types of people, drinking tea with the afternoon crew at Huddle House. He had a very special group of friends that met each day at Two Sisters Diner. He loved them very much. He also had a special relationship with all the clients and staff of New Haven School.
Spending time with his family was the highlight of his life. His children and grandchildren meant the world to him. Anything they were a part of he wanted to be a part of. He also had a special place in his heart for his niece and nephew. There are not enough words to convey the love he had for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Deborah Dianne Simmons White, his son Beau White (Emily), his daughter Brooke Herring, (Chris, whom he loved like a son), 3 grandchildren, Alex Coats and Nicholas Herring, two sisters Ruth Brown (Rick), Stacey Bell (Keith), a niece Porche White and a nephew Jordan Bell.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday July 8, 2020, 10 am, Keownville Baptist Church Cemetery with visitation one hour prior. The services will be conducted by Bro. Charlie Davis and Bro. Don Chandler. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Dewey Davidson, Michael James, David Foley, Jeremy Hall, Mike Labella and Mark Garrett.
All clients of New Haven School are named as Honorary Pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to New Haven School or HALOS Ministry at Hillcrest Baptist Church.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Stanley Yeager
LAMAR – Stanley Yeager, 91, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 PM graveside in Rice Chapel Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Clytee Stone
TUPELO – Clytee Stone, 85, passed away on July 6, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Mary Leona Washington Murphree
HOULKA – Mary Leona Washington Murphree, 80, passed away on July 5, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home – Houston.
Dolly J. White
ABERDEEN – Dolly J. White, 78, passed away on July 4, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen-go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for update.
Elizabeth Ann Adams
AMORY – Elizabeth Ann Adams, 62, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at University Medical Center in Jackson. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. No services are planned.
Dorothy Bailey
NEW SITE – Dorothy Bailey, 74, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home in New Site. Services will be on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 2 pm at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 12:00 until service time at 2 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Lee Starr
AMORY – Charles Leland Starr, known as “Lee” to family and friends, was born on February 9, 1950 in Greenville, South Carolina to Walter H. Starr and Ruth Starr. Lee departed this life after many health battles, at Riverplace Nursing Home in Amory, MS on July 3, 2020. He was a proud Boy Scout and was only three badges shy of being an Eagle Scout. Lee was well known for his love of music and all things sports, especially the Ole Miss Rebels. He was a proud employee of Lane Furniture for almost 40 years.
Lee was preceded in death by both his father and mother, Walter H. Starr, Sr. and Ruth Starr, as well as a great grandson, Caycen Keith Franks, and the mother of his children, Martha Ann LaPrade Starr.
Lee is survived by one daughter, Tonya Ann Starr, and one son, Bradford Lee Starr (Whitney), both of Amory, MS; one brother, Walter H. Starr, Jr. (Julie) of Hernando, MS and one sister, Susan Starr Ohly of Peachtree, GA. His surviving grandchildren are Emily Jace Reich, Kelsie Orman (Allan), Macie Starr, Brannan Starr, and Makk Starr. Surviving great-grandchildren are Makylia Wood, Camden Reich, Alice and Zada Ables, as well as four nieces and great-nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 6 PM on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory. Inurnment will be in the New Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Donnie Plunkett, Jr, and R.J. Smitherman. Visitation will be on Wednesday evening prior to the service from 4 PM until 5:45 PM.
Phyllis Lane Nichols Tidwell
PONTOTOC – Phyllis Lane Nichols Tidwell, 77, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on 10 AM, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on 4-8 PM, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Macedonia Cemetery.
Fay Young
FAIRVIEW COMMUNITY – Marcia Fay Young, 76, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at the Meadows in Fulton. She was born March 27, 1944 to the late Fred Graham and the late Mary Vivian Johnson Graham. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, arranging flowers, and going shopping. She also loved spending time with her family and friends.
A graveside service will be 10:00 am on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Dale Sartin officiating. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include her grandson, Tyler Young of Golden; sister, Helen Hall of Red Bay.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, F.M. Young, son, Gregory Wade Young, 3 brothers and 1 sister.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Ollan Kenneth Rowell
ABERDEEN – Ollan Kenneth Rowell of Aberdeen, MS passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Mississippi Veterans Home in Oxford, MS. He was 91 years old.
Ollan was the son of James Kelcy and Molene (Parker) Rowell. He was born in Tremont, MS February 18, 1929. He was married in Dothan, AL to Barbara Jennette Scarborough on October 9, 1951.
Ollan joined the Navy at 14. He served as a seaman 1st class in the South Pacific during WWII aboard the submarine rescue vessel USS Widgeon (AM-22) and later on the submarine USS Saury (SS-189). After completing his naval duty, he enlisted in the Air Force and served there until he retired as a Tech Sergeant in 1964. While in the Air Force Ollan served as an Electronics Warfare Officer (EWO) and senior crew chief aboard B-36, B-47, and B-52 Strato-Jet bombers under the Strategic Air Command. Ollan was stationed in Tokyo, Japan; Eielson AFB Alaska; March AFB Riverside, CA; Glasgow AFB Glasgow, MT; Brookley AFB Mobile, AL; and Kessler AFB Biloxi, MS.
Upon his retirement from the USAF, he began his career with Ingalls Ship Building Pascagoula, MS East Bank Facilities in the fast attack submarine program. He later transferred to cost estimating and change order departments. He advanced to Superintendent of Shipbuilding of the West Bank Facilities where he outfitted weapons systems on US Navy Spruance and Aegis Class destroyers. Ollan retired from Ingalls in 1983.
After Ollan retired from Ingalls Shipbuilding, he moved to Aberdeen, MS and later developed the Walnut Main and Walnut Point communities in Aberdeen.
Ollan was a 33rd degree Mason and member of the Grand Lodge of Mississippi, Joppa Temple, and York Rite Masonic Lodge. He was active with the US Coast Guard Auxiliary in Mobile, AL and in the Jackson County, MS Sheriff’s Reserve. Ollan enjoyed hunting, fishing, and visiting with family and friends at his beloved cabin on the lake in Aberdeen.
He is preceded in death by his parents James Kelcy and Molene (Parker) Rowell, his wife of 30 years, Barbara Scarborough Rowell, Ocean Springs, MS, his brother James Darrel Rowell, Acmar, AL, and a sister Mary Ann Rowell Crosby, Aberdeen, MS.
He is survived by his brother William Thomas Temple, Jackson, MS, his sister Martha Jean Rowell Morrison (Walter), Pontotoc, MS, sons, Richard Kenneth Rowell, Aberdeen, MS, Stephen Parker Rowell (Karen), Vicksburg, MS, and daughter Leigh Anne Rowell Phillips (Aubrey), Elberta, AL. Ollan has eleven grandchildren, Chris, Harley, Jesse, Lura, Taylor, Ryan, Kristina, Kaden, Lera, Luba, Vlad, and a lively group of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be Wednesday, July 8th at 3:00 pm at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen, MS. with Bro. Van Moore officiating. Visitation will begin at 2:00 pm until the hour of service. Burial will be at Pine Crest Cemetery, Mobile, AL.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Hoxie, Kaden Rowell, Vlad Rowell, Aubrey Phillips, Phillip Rowell, Billy Ray Rowell, William Rowell and John McBeth.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Wounded Warrior Project at woundedworriorproject.org or by calling 1-855-448-3997, or to a charity of their choosing.
The family wishes to express their special thanks to the nurses and staff at the Mississippi Veterans’ Home Oxford, MS for their love and care of our Father.
Lonnie Greene
OKOLONA – Lonnie Ray Greene died Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his residence in Okolona on his 69th birthday. He was born on July 2, 1951, in Carbon Hill, AL to Nelson and Annie Mae Busby Greene and spent his childhood growing up in Centerville, AL. On March 12, 1970, Lonnie married the love of his life, Perry Dean Perkins, and together they made their home in Heiberger, AL where he started a career in manufacturing. He and his family moved to Smithville, MS in 1989 so that he could take the position as plant manager for Lou Levy & Sons in Aberdeen, MS. Lonnie started his own company called Greene Small Engine Repair in 1994 and in 1996 he moved his family and his business to the Wren Community just outside of Okolona where they have lived since. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Doty Chapel Church. He was very mechanically inclined, loved to tinker and could fix most anything. Lonnie enjoyed fishing, woodworking, traveling, especially to see family, and visiting with his friends. He was a devoted family man, his family was his life, and he enjoyed every moment he spent with his family and his grandchildren, of whom he was so very proud.
A life celebration will be held at 5 PM today (Tuesday, July 7, 2020), at Doty Chapel Church in Shannon with Bro. Steve Paul officiating. Visitation will be from 3 PM until service time only at the church. Holland Funeral Directors – Okolona Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
Lonnie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dean Greene of Okolona; his two sons, Ray Greene (Tesha) of Destin, FL, and Timothy Greene of Okolona; five grandchildren, Coty Scott (Jenn) of Aurora, CO, Hunter Greene (Anna) of Ft. Campbell, KY, Holden Greene of Senatobia, MS, Jordyne Dearco (Xavier) of Virginia Beach, VA and Lillian Greene of Destin, FL; two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Greene and Isiah Scott; his sister Brenda Harper (Walter) of Sevierville, TN; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
Condolences may be posted for the family at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Ester Shepard
ABERDEEN – Ester Shepard, 72, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Thursday, July 9 2020 at 1 PM at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on one hour prior to services at Oddfellow Rest Cemetery- Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com for updates.
Virginia Houpt
PONTOTOC – Virginia Houpt, age 98, passed away peacefully and met her Lord and Savior on July 5, 2020. She was born April 15, 1923 in Falkner, MS to James Andrew “Jim” and Verlen Easley Ruth. Virginia was a member of West Heights Baptist Church and a homemaker. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, and loved spending time with her family. Virginia enjoyed working in her flowers and yard. She was a very strong lady and loved her Lord, loved to sing songs about Jesus and loved to talk about old times. She is now singing with the Angels.
The service will be at 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Browning Funeral Home Chapel for the family, with Rev. David Hamilton officiating; burial will follow in West Heights Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements. Due to COVID 19, we ask that you practice social distancing during the visitation and the service.
Survivors include her son, Jim Houpt and wife Sue; her grandson, Andy Houpt and wife Lee Ann, and granddaughter, Ginger Towery and husband Randy; five great-grandchildren, Averi, Ryleigh and Braiden Towery, and Brodey and Collins Houpt; one sister, Charla (Cha-Cha) Austin; several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Alvis Wayne Houpt, and two sisters, Essie Poole and Agnes Gilispie and two brothers, James Robert Ruth and A.W. Ruth.
Pallbearers will be Andy Houpt, Randy Towery, Braiden Towery and Brodey Houpt.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Wiley Gladney, III
ABERDEEN – Wiley Gladney, III, 39, passed away on July 3, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Michael Dyer
LONGVIEW – Michael Dyer, 58, passed away on July 5, 2020, at Cancer Treatment Center of GA, in Newnan, GA. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc, MS.
Maxie Hampton
HOUSTON – Maxie Hampton, 84, passed away on July 5, 2020, at home in Greenbrier, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Forest Lawn Funeral Home.
Jerry Slack Frederick
BOONEVILLE – Jerry Slack Frederick, 80, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka. He was born in Tishomingo on March 21, 1940, to Jesse P. Frederick and Ida Slack Frederick. He enjoyed deer hunting, watching New Site basketball and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved his wife and children, and was an active member of Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church. He also enjoyed playing canasta and other games.
Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Visitation for Mr. Frederick will be from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the church. Burial will be in Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Jean Taylor Frederick; two sons, Eddie Frederick (Dedra) of Mantachie; and Tommy Frederick (Shannon) of Burnsville; one daughter, Teresa Wade (Roger) of Booneville; four grandsons, Justin Wade (Celeste) of Booneville; Neil Cockerell of Mantachie; Tyson Frederick of Cairo; Jason Berryhill (Kelsey) of Iuka; six granddaughters, Whitney Wade of Corinth; Cassandra Smith (Adam) of Booneville; Jessica Jeter (Riley) of Corinth; Lacey Frederick (Cole) of Saltilo; Shannon Berryhill of Corinth; and Staci Baggett (Brandon) of Mantachie; mother-in-law, Vara Taylor of Booneville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James H. “Harold” Frederick; a sister, Lucille Mitchell; and father-in-law, Milton Taylor.
Pallbearers will be Justin Wade, Tyson Frederick, Adam Smith, Neil Cockerell, Jason Berryhill, Riley Jeter, and Brandon Baggett. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Flanagan, Roger Frederick and Kenneth Frederick.
William “Gerald” Young
BOONEVILLE – William “Gerald” Young, 81, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home in Booneville. He was born October 30, 1938, in Prentiss County to William Henry Young and Fairy Mabel Pannell Young. He enjoyed bird hunting, watching basketball, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and the Ole Miss Rebels. Gerald also admired farming, horse shows and gospel music. He was a member of Carolina Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Dan Estes and Bro. David English officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by a son, Jerry Young (Jo) of Jumpertown; daughters, Sherry Young of Booneville, Pamela Manley (Chuck) of Dry Creek, and Traci Murphy (Chris) of Booneville; a sister, Shirley Barron ( Jimmy); sister-in-law, Olene Davis (Sidney) of Ripley; grandchildren, Amy Jo Brooks (Steve) of Blue Springs, Logan and Zachary Manley of Dry Creek, Katelyn Murphy and Eli Murphy, both of Booneville; great-grandson, Ethan Brooks.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mavis “Dimple” Young; and sister, Fairy Dale Young.
Pallbearers will be Logan Manley, Kyle Barron, Zachary Manley, Bud Lindsey, Eli Murphy, W. L. Potts.
Memorials may be made to Carolina Methodist Church 2001 Ninth Street, Booneville, MS 38829.
