Michael W Garmon
TUPELO – Michael W Garmon, 57, passed away on July 21, 2019, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
John Wayne Stutts
CORINTH – John Wayne Stutts, age 84, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Veterans’ Home in Oxford, MS. He was born June 2, 1935 to W.H. “Boss” and Pie Stutts in Booneville, MS. He spent most of his life in Corinth, where he worked as a car and insurance salesman and buildings manager.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A celebration of life will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Blake Nicholas officiating and Mr. Eugene Gifford delivering the eulogy. Burial will be in Gaston Cemetery.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jean ‘Parvin’ Stutts; his parents; brothers, Quay and Freeman Stutts; sisters, Lucy ‘Ford’ Smith and Lucille Linder.
He is survived by his nieces, Jo Ann ‘Ford’ Hopper Palmer (David) of Corinth, Sue Potts, Reba Hughes, and Cathy Owens (Butch); nephew, Randy Stutts (Vicki) all of Booneville. He is also survived by his lifelong best friend, Eugene Gifford and his family of Booneville.
Earl Brown
SALTILLO – Earl Brown, 63, passed away on July 22, 2019, at his home in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Opal Parker
SHANNON – Mrs. Opal Louise Parker, age 91, accomplished her goal to live her life to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 20, 2019 while at Simerson Green House, Methodist Senior Service, Tupelo Campus following a long fruitful life. She was born March 21, 1928 in Lee County, Mississippi where she lived all of her life. She married on August 15, 1953 to the late Gordon Parker who died in 2016. Opal retired two times, first working for 22 years at Reed’s Manufacturing, then as a Certified Nurse Assistant, employed for 19 years by North MS Medical Center. After her last retirement she worked at Dollar General. She enjoyed working and cross-stitching in her spare time, sharing her talent with others. Opal was a devoted member of Calvary Assembly Worship Center, Tupelo. She loved gospel singing.
Opal loved the ladies in the Simerson House. The family expresses their sincere appreciation for the loving care they showed during Mrs. Opal’s stay there.
A celebration of her life and home-going will be at 2 PM, today (Tuesday, July 23, 2019) in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Ben Raper and Bro. Tim Barber officiating. Private burial will follow at Garden of Rest Cemetery in Nettleton. Visitation will be today from 12 noon to service time.
Survivors include her daughter, Mitzi Carr (Jody) of Shannon; 2 brothers, Gerald Pate of Amory and Mark Pate (Betty) of Sherman; 2 sisters, Jo Hall and Dovie Pate, both of Tupelo; six grandchildren, Stephanie Cook (Robert), David Carr (Angel), Lori Lachney (Jerry Tackett), Chad Parker (Susan), Carmen Lowrey (Caleb Angle), and Summer Wikle (John); 14 great-grandchildren, Garrett, Carley, Grayce, Magers, Maegan, Magnum, Tristan, Brady, Nathalie, Myles, Myla, John Parker, Mary Sunshine, and Teddy. She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Nan Alexander; son, Phillip Parker; brothers, Buddy Pate, Jackie Pate, Junior Pate, and Mike Pate; sisters, Marie Kent and Elizabeth Sanders.
Pallbearers will be her nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons.
Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the services at 2 PM, today and for 60 days following at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/livestream.
Joe Brown
FULTON – Joe L. Brown, 89, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at Gilmore Hospital in Amory. He was born December 22, 1929 to the late Elmer Brown and the late Gertrude Brown. Joe loved the Lord and Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where he was a member since 1978. He enjoyed life and spending time with family and friends.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Bro. Tim Holsonback, and Bro. Jackie Gray officiating. Burial will be in Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 10:45 am on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Brown of Fulton, daughter, Shelley Isom of Hamilton, AL, 2 sons, Glenn (Michelle) Brown of Tupelo, Timmy Brown of Booneville, Grandchildren, Heath Isom, Sheldon Isom, Lamanda Holmes, Brannon Brown, Chaston Brown, Vance Brown, Jr.,Virginia Majors, and several great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Vance,Craig, Jeff, and Joe Michael Brown, his parents and 4 brothers.
Pallbearers will be Heath Isom, Sheldon Isom, Brannon Brown, Chaston Brown, Bobby Bennett, and Anthony Nabors.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Carter Delane “Gummy Bear” Clayton
NETTLETON – Carter Delane “Gummy Bear” Clayton, infant, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at NMMC Women’s Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, July 23 at 3 PM at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory. Visitation will be on 1:30 – 2:50 PM at at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Jones Chapel Cemetery.
William H. Taylor
TUPELO – William H. Taylor, 75, passed away on July 22, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Cedric Durane “Ced” White
TUPELO – Cedric Durane “Ced” White, 46, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 12:00P.M. at Springhill M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 3-5 and family hour 5-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Burial will follow at Porter memorial Garden Tupelo, MS.
Roseanna Pulliam
HOUSTON – 105, passed away on Wed., July 17, 2019 at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City.
Roseanna Pulliam was born to her late parents, Miner Bell and Lexie Wright on April 22, 1914 in Clay County. Mrs. Pulliam graduated from Liberty Baptist College in 1992 and has been a preacher since 1993.
Mrs. Roseanna Pulliam is survived by one daughter-in-law; Johnnie M. Pulliam. Two step-daughters; Willie Ray Maxwell of New York and Francis Rupert (Will) of Aniston, Indiana. One sister; Druecilla Ivy of Shreveport, Louisiana. One favorite niece; Rev. Lillian McKinney of Tupelo and a host of nieces, nephews, greats, and great- great grandchildren.
Mrs. Pulliam was preceded in death by two sons; Charles Pulliam and Al Pulliam. Four brothers; Howard Wright, Charlie Wright, Norris Wright, and Clifford Parks. First husband; Ollie Brownlee. Second husband; William Pulliam and one step-daughter; Virginia Miles.
The visitation will be one hour before the service at 11:00 a.m. on Wed., July 24, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge in Sparta with the Pastor of Red Bud MBC, Rev. A.L. Cole officiating. The service will be at 12:00 noon following the visitation. The burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Bobby Robbins
UNION COUNTY – Bobby Robbins, 58, passed away on July 22, 2019, at his residence in Union County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Jeanette Long
ETTA – Jimmie Jeanette Davis Long, 77, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at her residence. She was born August 2, 1941, in Burdette, AR., to Clayton Eugene and Cloyce Faye Gaines Davis. She was a member of Enterprise Church of Christ. She was a homemaker.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Enterprise Church of Christ with Minister Jay Tidwell officiating. Burial will be in Enterprise Cemetery. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her husband: LaDean Long; 2 brothers: James T. Gaines (Frances) of Olive Branch and Sam Davis of Etta; several nieces and nephews; and a special great-niece: Claire Douell.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Enterprise Church of Christ.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Lanita Neely
AMORY – Lanita Neely, 40, passed away on July 20, 2019, at Home in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Lee Roy Wells, Jr.
TUPELO/FORMERLY OF VICKSBURG – Lee Roy Wells, Jr., 88, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Greenhouses at Traceway in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Wesley Hall of First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Saturday July 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. until service time at the Wesley Hall of First United Methodist Church. Full obituary will follow. W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.
