Bernice Gardner
TUPELO – Bernice Gardner, 82, passed away on July 27, 2019, at NMMC Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Jimmie Mardis
NEW ALBANY – Jimmie Mardis, 67, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at at his sister’s residence in New Albany. Services will be Wednesday at 4 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home. Visitation will be 2 P. M. until 9 P. M. Tuesday at Glenfield Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Glenfield Memorial Park.
Ruby Brooks
OKOLONA – Ruby Lorene Lambert Brooks, 93, a precious ole soul completed her earthly pilgrimage and entered into the pearly gates of heaven on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from Shearer-Richardson Nursing Home in Okolona, where she had resided the last 10 years. Ruby was born in Calhoun County on Feb. 16, 1926 to the late Kenny and Elsie Marie Neal Lambert. She lived most of her adult life in Okolona where she was a seamstress for many years with Delta Trousers/Meadow Sportswear. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, and cooking. A longtime faithful member of Bethany Church of God of Prophecy for 61 years, Ruby was passionate about her salvation through Jesus Christ and loved sharing the message of grace with everyone she came in contact with. She loved her Church, taught Sunday school and served in many other capacities. Ruby’s enduring legacy will be the love and loyalty she showed towards her Lord and Savior and the blessing she was to her precious family and many friends throughout her life.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Bethany Church of God of Prophecy west of Okolona with her pastor’s, Bro. Jim Jackson, Bro. Edwin Pharr and Bro. Jeremy Lincoln officiating. Burial will follow in East Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 PM-8 PM today (Tue) and from 10 AM -service time on Wednesday all at Bethany Church of God of Prophecy. Holland Funeral Directors, Okolona Chapel is honored to be serving their friends.
“Miss” Ruby leaves behind her children; Wanda Gail McCollum (Frankie) of New Albany, Kathy Parchman of Shannon, Eddie Brooks of Okolona, Robbie Brooks of Prairie and Ernie Sykes of Okolona; 16 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Kenny and Elsie Lambert, and her son, C. B. Brooks.
Pallbearers will be Aaron McCollum, James Allen “Buck” McIntosh, Owen Brooks, Kirby Sykes, Ricky McCollum, and Charlie Baughman.
Memorials may be made to Bethany Church of God of Prophecy, 2148 Hwy 32 West, Okolona, MS. 38860. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
Julia Skebo Tallant
TUPELO – Julia Skebo Tallant, 88, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Lakeview Place at Countrywood Manor in Mantachie after an extended illness. On May 28, 1931, she was, one of ten children, born to Samuel Skebo and Bessie Stanchic Skebo. She was born and raised in Olanta, Pennsylvania. In 1962, she transferred from Erie, Pennsylvania to Tupelo with Griffin Hinge Company, where she met the love of her life, Bill. They were married in 1962, and together shared 57 years until his passing December 31, 2018. She had worked for Blue Bell Manufacturing for over 20 years. She later retired from Hancock Fabric as a bookkeeper.
Julia had a tremendous work ethic, and never sat idle. She loved her family, and especially enjoyed doting over her two grandchildren. She was a longtime member of East Heights Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter, Pamela Tallant Pickens and her husband Randy of Shannon; grandchildren, Anna Catherine Pickens and Harrison Jennings Pickens both of Shannon; one brother, Harry Skebo and his wife Helen of Houtzdale, Pennsylvaia; and one sister-in-law, Ella Mae Skebo.
Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until service time Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring her life will be 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Dr. Tim Brown officiating. Graveside services will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Brig Avery, Scott Tallant, Chris Smith, Hoyt Curbow, Tim Allred, and Darrell Rankin.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
David Gaines
TUPELO – Robert David Gaines, 60, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX after a one month diagnosis of cancer. David and his wife, Rosemary, and their family were the owners of Jody’s Florist in Tupelo. A service celebrating his life will be held at 3 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo. Visitation will begin at 1 PM at the Church and continue until service time. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Kerry Lynn Stacy Stanford
WALNUT – Kerry Lynn Stacy Stanford, 43, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at home in Walnut, MS. Services will be on Wednesday July 31, 2019 1:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday July 30, 2019 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at McBride Funeral Home Ripley Mississippi. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery.
Mary Sue Huddleston
TIPPAH COUNTY – Mary Sue Huddleston, 80, passed away on July 29, 2019, at her residence in Falkner. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Myrtle Mercer
ATHENS COMMUNITY – Myrtle Mercer, 60, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle in Columbus. Services will be on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 4 until service time at the funeral home.
Martha Joyner
RED BANKS – Martha Joyner, 82, passed away on July 28, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holly Springs Funeral Home.
Ira Lee Hickinbottom
OXFORD – Ira Lee Hickinbottom, 52, passed away on July 29, 2019, at a motorcycle accident in Taylor. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity-Williams Funeral Home of Oxford.
Robert David Miller
ABERDEEN – Robert David Miller, 89, passed away on July 29, 2019, at residence in Aberdeen, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home – Aberdeen.
Shannon Driver Voyles
TIPPAH COUNTY – Shannon Driver Voyles, 48, resident of Ripley, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Magnolia Regional health Center in Corinth. Graveside Services will be at 10 AM Thursday, August 1 at Jacobs Chapel Cemetery near Ripley. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve Shannon’s family and invites you to share memories at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com.
