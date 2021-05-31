Van Whiteley
KIRKVILLE – Van Whiteley, 83, passed away on May 30, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Marty Barnes
TUPELO – Marty Barnes, 51, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Methodist South Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:00 am at The Chapel at N.L. Jones Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 3-6 pm, walk-through at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Porter’s Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Gladys Scott Whatley
TUPELO – Gladys Scott Whatley, 95, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:30 AM at The Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with burial in Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10:30 AM until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Good Samaritan Free Clinic, PO Box 1821, Tupelo, MS 38802. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner.
Mary Taylor
CORINTH – Mary Taylor, 79, passed away on May 30, 2021, at her home in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Louise Whitley
BOONEVILLE – Janie Louise Whitley, 91, of Booneville, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at her home. She was born on December 12, 1929 to Willie and Mamie Livingston. She was the oldest member of Mt. Pisgah Freewill Baptist Church. She was the owner and operator of the Big V Grocery and Service Station for over 30 years. She loved sewing, crocheting and reading. She was a collector of antiques, dolls and cookie jars.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Jack Whitley and Bro. Glenn Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation was on Monday, May 31, 2021 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M at the funeral home.
She is survived by her children, Danny Whitley (Alice), Davey Whitley (Jan) and Kim Bingham; her grandchildren, Jeremy Whitley, Kelley Penney, Lori Sims, Marcie Whitley McCafferty, Britney Whitley, Misty Whitley DeVaughn, Colt Bingham, Catlin Bingham and Whitley Bingham Alford; her great grandchildren, Kaylee Sims, Ruthie McCafferty, Maggie McCafferty, Webb DeVaughn, Will DeVaughn, Callie James Alford, Claire Alford, Hadleigh Moore and Ava Carter; her sister, Sue Scroggins and her caregiver Bootsie Holland.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Tommy Whitley, a son, Gary Mike, her sister, Jackie Livingston, and two brothers, Doyle Livingston and Jimmy Livingston.
The family would like to thank, Bootsie Holland, Dr. Cliff Cartwright, Kindred Home Health, and Kindred Home Hospice for their loving care of our mother.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons, Colt Bingham, Catlin Bingham, Dustin McCafferty, Derek DeVaughn, Caleb Alford, Webb DeVaughn and Will DeVaughn.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the Lindsey brothers, H.B., Jackie, Mac and Jobie.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Willie Holley
FULTON – Willie Holley, 76, passed away on May 29, 2021, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Ronnie Lee Chittom
RIPLEY – Ronnie Lee Chittom, 67, passed Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. He was born November 30, 1953, to Forrest and Modena Chittom. Mr. Chittom enjoyed fishing, spending time with his friends, and spoiling his grandson, Cole.
A Celebration of Life will be at 5:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Keith Sanders officiating. Burial will follow at Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery.
He is survived by his one son, Charles Chittom; one daughter, Miranda Chittom; and one grandson, Cole Thomas.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Thrasher, Len Thrasher, Joe Childs, and Wesley Thrasher.
Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Nyairreo DeHarold
Murry Friar
BOONEVILLE – Nyairreo DeHarold Murry Friar, 27, passed away on May 29, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Booneville.
Martez C. Armstrong
BLUE SPRINGS – Martez C. Armstrong, 28, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 12:00 noon at Sherman Grove M. B. Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 two hours prior to service at Sherman Grove M. B. Church. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
W.E. Boggs
SALTILLO – W.E. Boggs, 84, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. A service of death and resurrection will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2 PM at St Luke United Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 5 PM to 7 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. A full obituary will follow.
James Coker
BLUE SPRINGS – James Chosen Coker, 80, went to his heavenly home Saturday, May 29, 2021. He was born to Kermit Chosen Coker and Edna Basden Coker on January 4, 1941. He began his working life on the family farm, caring for the milking cows and working the cotton fields. After graduating from Center High School, he graduated from Northeast Mississippi Community College, and went to work briefly at Mid-South Packers, and then on to what was the Mississippi Highway Department. After marriage, he and his wife, Jonell, moved to Tupelo. For most of the 70’s and part of the 80’s he was a quality control engineer, running specification checks on asphalt, sand, and gravel for C&F Contracting, which later became Cook Construction. He then returned to MDOT as a bridge crew foreman, where he retired after 25 years of combined service. Mr. Coker also retired from the Mississippi Army National Guard. He started his military career in the 108th Calvary in New Albany and finished in the 155th Armored Brigade as 1st SG in Tupelo. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, being outside, riding his four-wheeler on family land, and helping with the cotton harvest on the farm. He also enjoyed working with wood, making walking sticks for old friends and sling shot stocks for kids. During the summer months he would be seen out in the garden with his grandchildren, teaching them about planting okra, corn, peanuts, and tomatoes. He always enjoyed seeing old friends and meeting new people, and seemed to have an old funny story to tell about almost situation. He was a member of Ellistown Baptist Church.
Services will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11 am at United Funeral Service with Bro. Mike Powell and Bro. Frank Panzrino officiating. Visitation will be from 5 till 8 pm Tuesday June 1, 2021 at United Funeral Service. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park in New Albany, MS.
He is survived by one son, Kerry Lynn Coker (Tabatha), a grandson, Caleb James Coker, a granddaughter, Katie Jewel Coker, and one brother Larry Coker (Paula).
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Jonell Sanders Coker, one son, Edward Thomas Coker, and one brother Billy Basden Coker.
Pallbearers will be William (Buddy) Hitt, Bobby Lee Rogers, David Chaney, Brian Crump, Steve Coker, and Mike Moore. Honorary Pallbearers are the Senior Men’s Sunday School Class of Ellistown Baptist Church.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. United will fly the United States Army flag in honor of his service to his country.
Bertha Pannell
PONTOTOC – Bertha Lee Pannell, 88, passed away May 30, 2021 at her home. She was born in Pontotoc County and married William Ross Pannell at age 17. Bertha was a faithful Christian and faithful to her church. She was the seamstress for her family. She loved her grands, great grands, traveling, baking, working hard in her garden, and most of all she loved her mowing.
Bertha is survived by her daughters, Brenda Greer, Rita Ard (Dale), and Joyce Chittom (Walter), sister, Irene Roye Brand; 6 grandchildren, Waylon Black (Casey), Heath Black (Shawnda), Claylon Ard (Michelle), Charissa Grissom (Lee), and Marlana Huffstatler (Steven), and Rob Chittom (Molly); and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William Ross Pannell; her loving son, William Phillip Pannell; son in law, Steve Greer; sisters, Betty Davidson, Thelma Ruth Dearman, Anna Lou Peden, and Flora Lee Carroll; brother, Donald Roye; and her parents, Evie Williams Roye, E.J. Roye, and James Erskin Williams.
Visitation will begin at 12:30 pm Tuesday, June 1, 2021 continuing to service time of 2 pm at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Bro. Paul Childress, Bro. Rusty Miller, and Bro. Rob Chittom will officiate. Burial will follow in Edington Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Waylon and Heath Black, Lee Grissom, Claylon Ard, Steven Huffstatler, and Rob Chittom. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jesse Johnson and Lynn Wilson.
Sybil Hodge
IUKA – Martha Sybil Hodge, 87, of Iuka, Mississippi, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Hodge was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church and a homemaker. She was a member of the Midway Homemakers Club and was also a supporter of the Friends of the Iuka Public Library.
She is survived by one son, Steve Hodge of Iuka; one daughter, Sharon Kinder (Stuart) of Austin, TX; and three grandchildren, Luke Kinder, Sam Kinder, and Hannah Kinder. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Hodge; two sisters, Naomi Johnson and Montez Bryant; and a brother, Raymond Turner. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka, officiated by Bro. Doug Christy and Bro. Sean Glidewell. Interment will follow in New Prospect Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 5:00 until 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 1, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka.
Pallbearers include Luke Kinder, Sam Kinder, Reid Hodge, Larry Simmons, Glen Hodge, and Anthony Cooksey. Memorials may be made to the New Prospect Cemetery Fund.
An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Edward Erskine Harris
ABERDEEN – Edward Erskine Harris, 85, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021, at Aberdeen Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Services will be on Thursday, 3 June 2021 -11 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church-102 S James St-Aberdeen,MS. Visitation will be on Wed. 2 June 2021 -3 PM to 8 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home Chapel-216 Hwy 25/45 S., Aberdeen, MS. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
