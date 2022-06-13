TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Joni Salinas-Aguilar, Saltillo
Edgar Alexander, Blue Mountain
Rachel Bagwell, Pontotoc
Armetta M. Brown, Ripley
Margaret Castro, Pontotoc
Lynda Coleman, New Albany
James Mackey Copeland, Mantachie
John Wesley Holiday, Okolona
Andra Faye Kiser, Amory
Francis Monroe Lindsey, Baldwyn
Pamela Martin, Guntown
Hunter Jacob McDaniel, Booneville
Betty J. Monroe, Saltillo
Kenneth Marshall Moody, Rienzi
Linda McKinney Pettigo, Booneville
Carolyn Rayburn Ray, Mantachie
Martha Summers, Belden
Jimmy Leon Willis, Jr., Tupelo
--------------------------------------------
Holland Block ad for Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Mrs. Martha Summers
Belden
2 PM Today
Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel
Old Union Cemetery-Belden
Visit: Noon-Service time today
Mrs. Ruby Nell McCully Sherfey
Tupelo
Graveside- 2 PM Wednesday
Tupelo Memorial Park
No Public Visitation
Ms. Joni Merchant Salinas-Aguilar
Saltillo
4 PM Wednesday
Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel
St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery
Visit: 2 PM –Service time
Mr. Dennis Sanders
Tupelo
4 PM Thursday, 6/16/22
Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel
Visit: 3 PM-service time
Private Burial
Dr. Eldridge Fleming
Tupelo
First United Methodist Church-Tupelo
2PM Saturday, August 13, 2022
--------------------------------------------
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL DIRECTORS
Tuesday
June 14, 2022
MR. JIMMY LEON “JIM” WILLIS JR.
Tupelo
Memorial Service
5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Visitation: 3:30 p.m. until service time
Wednesday, W.E. Pegues, Tupelo
MR. BILLY HAMBLIN, SR
Tupelo
3 p.m. Thursday
Jefferson Street Chapel
Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery
Visitation: 1 p.m. until service time
Thursday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
--------------------------------------------
MEMO
Hunter Jacob McDaniel
BOONEVILLE - Hunter Jacob McDaniel, 25, passed away on June 9, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
MEMO
John Wesley Holiday
OKOLONA - John Wesley Holiday, 75, passed away on June 12, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Fields Funeral Home.
MEMO
James Mackey Copeland
MANTACHIE - James Mackey Copeland, 62, passed away on June 11, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
MEMO
Kenneth Marshall Moody
RIENZI - Kenneth Marshall Moody, 54, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at his home in Rienzi. Services will be on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 11 am at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 5-8 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Gaston Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Linda McKinney Pettigo
BOONEVILLE - Linda McKinney Pettigo, 75, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home - Baldwyn Chapel. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11-1 at Kesler Funeral Home - Baldwyn Chapel. Burial will follow at Martin Hill Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, WATERS LOGO
Pamela Martin
GUNTOWN - Pam Martin 57, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at her home. She was born on July 7, 1964 in New Albany, MS. She was the daughter of the Late Billy Fred and Cora Taylor. She enjoyed spending time with her family and going to yard sales. Pam was dearly loved by her family and she will be greatly missed.
Services will be Tuesday June 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. James Gowan officiating. Burial will be in the Campbelltown cemetery.
She leaves behind her husband Bobby Martin of 28years; Son, Thomas White (Brandie) of Booneville, MS; Daughter, Carley Jenkins (Shawn) of Pope, MS. Step Daughter, Bridget Holcomb (Aaron) of Baldwyn, MS; Grandkids- Brayden Williams (Alex), Bentley Seger, Allie-Grace and Coltn White, Jaci Kate, Gracie and Robbie Jenkins; Brothers, Dean Taylor of Pontotoc, MS; Bill Taylor (Beverly) of Savannah, TN; Sisters, Rhonda and Tracie Taylor of Ecru, MS; Anita Organ of Ecru, MS; Sandy Dodds and Tina Taylor of New Albany , MS. She also leaves behind a loving father-in-law James Martin of Guntown, MS. and Candy and Jim Spencer of Saltillo, MS. dog Willy, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers are Nick Martin, Coltn White, Braydon Williams. Bentley Seger, Anthony Fooshee.
She was preceded in death by her parents Billy and Cora Taylor.
Visitation will be 9 - 2 Tuesday June 14, 2022 at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
MEMO, PHOTO
Rachel Bagwell
PONTOTOC - Rachel Bagwell was born on February 27th, 1946 to Hoyle and Mavis Smith of Pontotoc where she resided her entire life. She married the love of her life Luther Bagwell on August 7th, 1965. She faithfully loved and served alongside of him during their years together. Rachel was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She left this world suddenly on June 6th, 2022 at age 76 as she was surrounded by ones she loved. She graduated from Algoma High School and after marrying Luther they welcomed two children, Tammy Austin(Donald) and Jeff Bagwell (Kim). Alongside Luther she exemplified a strong work ethic in her career to provide for her family as she worked until retirement. They not only demonstrated this in the work force but faithfully served in many roles and churches throughout the community. She was saved at a young age and her love for Christ radiated in all that she did. Her compassion for those around her was always on the forefront of her heart and would always put the needs of others above those of her own. Her sacrificial love was clear for her children but grew tremendously as she welcomed her grandchildren: Amber (LD), Caylan, Eli, Jacob and Joseph and her great grandchildren: Eme Rae, Kimberly, Leo, Law Gillespie and Avery Austin. There were very few ballgames, band concerts, horse rides, graduations or recitals that she wasn't sure to be present at. Time with her babies were of the utmost importance to her until her very last day on this Earth. Rachel taught so many of us how to believe, how to praise, how to worship, how to LOVE. She worshiped her Savior without reserve and we have comfort in knowing that she will be doing that for all of eternity. She brought joy, peace, kindness, and love everywhere she went. She was a gift to us all and we pray that her love will spread through her family to others as we honor her legacy, what a legacy she leaves. Also left to cherish her memory is her brother, Johnny Smith (Linda) and sister-in-law, Eva Smith.
Visitation will Friday, June 10 from 5 until 8 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will also be Saturday, June 11 from 11 until 1 at Impact Ministry. Funeral Service will be held at 1pm at Impact Ministry in Pontotoc with burial to follow in Jernigan Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hoyle and Mavis Smith, sister Patricia Daniels and brother William Smith.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Simmons, Cory Brown, Bo Robertson, Shane Simmons, Michael Delprete, Blake Bagwell, Frank Wilder and Royce Wilder.
MEMO
Margaret Castro
PONTOTOC - Margaret Estell Castro went to her heavenly home on Saturday, June 11, 2022. She was born February 29, 1952 to the late Louis Earl Brown and Nettie Sue Franks. In April 1983 Margaret met and fell in love with her husband Ken Castro of 39 years. She and Ken raised two children, son, Larry Tutor and daughter, Tara Miller. She always took pride in her family and especially her eight grandchildren, Seth and Tyler Jones, Everett, Stanlee and Kelton Tutor, Ashton Miller, Megan Byrd and Jada Miller and her three great grandchildren. She loved children and spent the last 10 years of her career teaching pre-school, kindergarten math at the Tupelo Children's House Montessori School, where she was known and loved as their Ms. Maggie. She also was an active member of Lakeview Baptist Church and loved her church family and Pastor Rob Garland. She not only leaves behind her husband, Ken Castro, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, but also 4 sisters, Frankie McGregor, Marcia Brown, Tammy McAnally and April Vernon, 2 brothers.David Huggins and Stanley Garrett, and a very special friend of 40 plus years, Debbie Munn. She has one brother, Jimmy Williams waiting with open arms at Heavens door.
A graveside service will be at 2:00pm Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Guinn Cemetery. Bro. Rob Garland will officiate. Burial will be in the Guinn Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be her six grandsons.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Carolyn Rayburn Ray
MANTACHIE - Carolyn Joyce Rayburn Ray left this world for her eternal home on Sunday June 12, 2022. She entered this life on January 19, 1953. She worked at FMC for many years and also worked for Belk and Darlington Oaks in Verona. She loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and made sure that everyone she came into contact with knew who Jesus was. She lived with a servant's heart, continually putting others' needs before her own and living out her faith. She never met a stranger and to have known her was to love her. She loved others with a genuineness that only comes from Christ. She enjoyed gardening, spur of the moment "adventures" with family and friends, and spending quality time with those she loved.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Dr. Kevin Clayton, Bro. Robert Humphres, and Bro. Tracy McMillen officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmie Ray; her daughter Elizabeth Walls (Wayne); 4 grandchildren, Alexandria Russell, Madi Grace Walls, Emma Katherine Walls and Presley Walls; one great-grandchild, Elijah James Russell; one step-daughter, Suzanne Berry (Rob) and one step-son, James H. (Tripp) Ray III and a host of cousins, friends and church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Colly and Beatrice Tyre; a sister, Maggie Janett Tyre Watson; her first husband of 30 years, James C. Rayburn.
Pallbearers will be Mitchell Pettigo, Ronnie Brazile, Danny Russell, Bubba Lollar, Matt Rayburn, and Blake Sheffield.
Courtney Stringer will be an honorary pallbearer.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, PEGUES LOGO
Jimmy Leon Willis, Jr.
TUPELO - Jimmy Leon Willis, Jr., 50, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at his home. He was born in Tupelo on November 23, 1971, to Jimmy Leon Willis, Sr., and Mary Jean Kelly Willis. He was a 1989 graduate of Tupelo High School. He also attended Itawamba Community College in Fulton and Mississippi College in Clinton. He worked at J. T. Gilbert and Associates while attending college. He also worked briefly at BancorpSouth in Tupelo, prior to taking over ownership of Putter's Bottom Driving Range and Turtle Creek Golf Course. Most recently, he has overseen property rentals and management. During his junior high and high school years, Jimmy enjoyed football, basketball, and pole vaulting. He also enjoyed cycling and participated in some cycling events. As an adult, he greatly enjoyed watching movies, Formula 1 racing, and driving and working on his beloved Corvettes. He was a long-time member of the Eggville Church of Christ.
Survivors include his mother, Jean Willis; his sisters, Ramon Willis Feather and Donna Willis; his nephews, Kyle and Colton Feather; one uncle, James Kelly (Ruth); and many beloved cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Leon Willis, Sr.; a sister, Mary Lee Willis; his paternal grandparents, R. C. and Betty Sue Willis; and his maternal grandparents, Raymond and Lizzie Kelly.
Services honoring his life will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Visitation will be 3:30 p.m. until service time Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. The family respectfully requests visitors to wear masks.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chad Willis, Gregg Willis, Dan Willis, Ken Cathcart, and all members of the Eggville Church of Christ.
The services will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend, at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, WATERS LOGO
Francis Monroe Lindsey
BALDWYN - Francis Monroe Lindsey, 94, husband to Billie Frances Lindsey, passed away on June 12, 2022. Born in Baldwyn, Mississippi, he was the son of the late Jube and Carrie Lindsey. He was preceded in death by 7 siblings, Alton, Relmon, Flavis, Jake, Maxine, Mary Nell, and Elton Ray; and two daughter-in-laws, Lynette Lindsey and Tami Lindsey.
Francis was an Army Veteran, serving on the frontline during the Korean War in 1950-1952. He was assigned to the K Company 9th Infantry Regiment. He received an honorable discharge in 1952 receiving a CIB Korean Service Medal, 2 Service Stars and a UN Service Medal. Francis would tell his grandchildren stories of the trials he encountered during his time at war and would wear his Korean War Veteran cap with pride. After the war, Francis came home and met Billie and they were married in 1954.
He was an avid craftsman and worked as cabinet maker for years before starting his own company, Lindseys Cabinet Shop with his son, Randy, in 1984. After retiring, Mr. Lindsey spent time in his wood shop creating one-of-a-kind wood pieces. He and his wife, Billie, spent years attending craft fairs and flea markets to display and sell his special items and her special baked goods. His most beloved creations were his unique dough rollers that he would craft from various woods. Some dough rollers would be crafted from over 300 individual wood pieces and would vary from different types of woods that were native to Mississippi. Each was its own special piece of art and each had its own story to tell.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Billie Frances Lindsey, his three sons, Ricky Lindsey (Linda Cummings) of Baldwyn, Randy Lindsey (Chalone Mallett) and Rocky Lindsey (Teresa), both of Mantachie and his two daughters, Rhonda McCarley (Rodger) of Baldwyn and Regina Logan (Scott) of Statham, Georgia; Grandchildren, Phillip Lindsey, Michael Lindsey, Amanda Underwood, Kaitlin Barnes, Cory Lindsey, Justin Wiginton, Lindsey Dunn, Summer Mocaby, Brady Logan and Bennett Logan; and 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm and Wednesday, 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 15th at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Kirkville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Phillip Lindsey, Michael Lindsey, Cory Lindsey, Justin Wiginton, Brady Logan and Bennett Logan. Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Underwood, Brad Barnes, Jesse Dunn and Andy Wilburn.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www/watersfuneralservice.com
MEMO, PHOTO, PICKLE LOGO
Andra Faye Kiser
AMORY - Andra Faye Kiser, 77, was reunited with her family and met her Savior face to face on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. She was born on July 19, 1944, in Amory, to the late Charles Andrew Kiser and Dimple Lann Kiser.
Andra Faye grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Amory High School. She was a very smart young lady who furthered her education at "The W" and she eventually obtained her Master's Degree in Accountancy. Andra Faye enjoyed education and knowledge and loved her Alma Mater, "The W". Andra Faye was a diligent worker and was most proud of obtaining her CPA license. She was both self-employed as a CPA and worked with clients through Gerald Marion, CPA. Andra Faye thoroughly enjoyed her CPA work and anything associated with numbers. She was matter of fact and always real precise in all aspects of her life.
When she was young, she and her family attended the Methodist Church in Amory. Later, after her father's passing, she and her mother started attending First Baptist Church. Eventually she became a member of First Baptist Church where she was a longtime member. She loved God, her Sunday school class and enjoyed gospel music.
She and her mother were best friends, they enjoyed drinking coffee and visiting with others while at the Wellness Center. Every morning, she connected via phone with her family. Her favorite day of the week was always the day she went to the beauty shop, where her friend Vera made her beautiful. Some of the other special people in her life were Sam Mitchell and Sue Brown. She was definitely a character and will be missed.
Left behind to cherish the memories of her are her cousins, Phil Hoots (Glenda), Doug Hoots (Peggy), Jimmy Phillips (Frankie), Eloise Harrison (Thomas) and Glen Devall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, Redder Lann and Murray Lann, close friend, Nancy.
A Celebration of Life Service will held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 11:00 am at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Jimmy Mc Fatter officiating. Burial will be at Hatley Cemetery.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
MEMO, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Martha Summers
BELDEN - Martha Juan Stokes Summers departed this life for her life in eternity from her residence in Belden on Sunday, June 12, 2022 after a long illness with Alzheimer's. She was 84. Martha was born in Belden on May 15, 1938 to the late Lester Juan Stokes and Alva Herring Stokes. She lived her entire life in the Belden area graduating from Belden High School as Valedictorian in 1956. She married Trenton Earl Summers on June 7, 1959 at the Belden United Methodist Church, a marriage of 62 years. Martha was a lifelong member of the Belden United Methodist Church where she was always active with the youth and enjoyed singing the old hymns of the Church. Industrious and always doing purposeful work, Martha spent 45 years as a loyal and faithful employee of Central Service Association and was the "go to" lady for all that dealt with CSA for many years. She loved the outdoors especially her yard, flower beds and was a master promoter of her annual caladiums. Martha loved to read and cross stitch. Completely family oriented, she was a perfect wife, mother and grandmother to her beloved family. A quiet moving force, Martha loved old traditions such as lunch at MeMaw's every Sunday after Church, a tradition her daughter still carries on.
A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, June 14, 2022 from the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors with Rev. Danny Wilburn officiating. Private burial will follow in the Old Union Cemetery near Belden. Visitation will be from Noon-service time today only at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Livestreaming at 2 PM and will be permanently archived thereafter.
Mrs. Summers is survived by her husband, Trent Summers; her daughters, Lisa Summers Gilland (James) of Belden and Jennifer Summers Kyle (Tim) of Blue Springs. Her grandson, Chris Gilland (Jenny) of the Unity Community; her great grandchildren, Kayleb Gilliand and Skyler Gilland. She was preceded in death by her parents, L.J. and Alva Stokes; her sister, Mary Ann Stokes, her grandson, Justin Gilland.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Mississippi, 1900 Dunbarton Dr., Suite 1, Jackson, Ms. 39216.
MEMO, PHOTO, FLOWER ICON, BORDER, AGNEW LOGO
Betty J. Monroe
SALTILLO - Mrs. Betty Jo Monroe was born on September 5, 1940 to the late Cleophes and Mae Sue Lee Pannell in Lee County Mississippi. Betty, affectionately known as "Jean", passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at North Mississippi Medical Center surrounded by her family.
She was saved at an early age at Mt Pleasant M B Church in Tupelo, MS and shortly after marriage joined Mud Creek M B Church in Saltillo, MS. During her membership, she faithfully served in various ministries including the Adult Choir, Sunday School teacher, Usher Board, President of Home Mission and President of the Kitchen Committee. She was crowned "Queen Elizabeth" by special church friends who took note of her stylish suits, hats and gloves.
She married the love of her life, Howard L. Monroe on December 22, 1961. They were blessed with five children, twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren during their marriage.
Survivors include: her devoted husband, Howard; her children: Teressa Monroe, Hayward Monroe (Pam Crump), Melissa Hall (Robert), Anita Jo Monroe, and Tawana Jones (Bryan); 12 grandchildren: Crystal, Zachary & Benjamin Martin; Kendra Dekle (Alex) and Isaac Monroe; Terrell, Brandon, and Marissa Hall; Laken Monroe; Halle, Daniel, and Olivia Jones; 4 great-grandchildren: Hayes Jones, Zander Jones, Jabin Martin and Laila Jo Monroe; Siblings: Arthur B (Eloise) Pannell of Dorsey, Dorothy Penn (Ozzie) of Cleveland, OH, James Pannell of Belden, Bertha Pannell and Delois Thomas (Sylvester) of Tupelo; Nieces, nephews, cousins and very special friends. Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. at Mud Creek M. B. Church in Saltillo, MS. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 14, 2022 4-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona, MS. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
MEMO
Lynda Coleman
NEW ALBANY - Lynda Coleman, 93, passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Magnolia Assisted Living in New Albany. Services will be on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 2:00 pm at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be on June 16, 2022 from 12 noon till 2:00 pm at United Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Wallerville Cemetery.
MEMO
Edgar Alexander
BLUE MOUNTAIN - Edgar Alexander, 68, passed away on June 11, 2022, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
MEMO
Armetta M. Brown
RIPLEY - Armetta M. Brown, 87, passed away on June 11, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
MEMO
Joni Salinas-Aguilar
SALTILLO - Joni Salinas-Aguilar, 43, died Saturday, June 11, 2022, at her residence in Saltillo. Services will be on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 @ 4PM at the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors . Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2PM to service time at Holland Funeral Directors.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.