Mickey Dozier
FULTON – Mickey Crafton Dozier, 64, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 12, 2021, after a brief illness. He was born August 5, 1956, to Crafton and Lenora Barrett Dozier. He served his country for 21 years in the Army and National Guard. He worked at JESCO for several years and was presently working in maintenance department at Mueller Copper Tube. He was a member of the Family Worship Center. He enjoyed being outside and doing yardwork.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Merlin Johnson and Bro. Tommy Mayhall officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife and best friend, Laura Dozier; two brothers, Charles H. Dozier of Fulton and Roger Dozier of the Carolina community; several nieces, nephews and other family members.
He was preceded in death by one nephew, Michael Charles “Mike” Dozier; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Harold Holcomb, Brad Underwood, Jason Underwood, Mickey Underwood, Mickey Russell, and Richard Jones.
Honorary pallbearer will be John Berry Thompson.
Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Louise Hamilton
HOUSTON – Louise Hamilton, 88, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 5 pm at Houston City Cemetery.
James C. Jenkins, Sr.
OKOLONA – James C. Jenkins, Sr., 64, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Jolly Chapel M.B. Church in Okolona, MS with masks required. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 4-6:00 p.m. at Montgomery Mortuary in Houston, MS. Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow at Jolly Chapel Church Cemetery in Okolona, MS.
Tommy John McIntosh
OKOLONA – Tommy John McIntosh, 56, passed away on June 12, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Kevin Dale Westberry, Sr.
HOUSTON – Kevin Dale Westberry, Sr., 65, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at his home. He was born June 7, 1956 in Shreveport, LA to the late James Doyle Westberry and Ethel Elizabeth Smith Westberry. He worked for Prestage Farms.
Private memorial services will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Houston.
He is survived by his wife Patricia Ann Moon Westberry of Houston; one son, Kevin Dale Westberry, Jr. (Amy) of Ludowici, GA; three daughters, Hazel Elizabeth Phillips (Jonathan) of Wray, GA, Kathrene Dale Britt (Misty) of Saltillo and Melissa Gail Britt-Clay (David) of Houston; 12 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two brothers, Floyd Lemuel Westberry of Jacksonville, FL and James Halbert Westberry of Fitzgerald, GA; two sisters, Marda Ree Gildon of Heflin, LA and Nina Kay Camp of Bossier City, LA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Frances Lenora Creech; two grandchildren, Autumn McKenzie Britt and Gabriella Rose Westberry.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Holland R. Joyner, Sr.
TUPELO – Holland Ray Joyner, Sr., at the age of 74, died Saturday, June 13, 2021 at Diversicare in Tupelo. Holland was the only child of Harold Joyner and Lettress Martin Joyner; he was born on February 28, 1947 in Prentiss County. After graduating from Baldwyn High School, Holland married at the age of 17, Thresia Ann Abernathy. Soon after marriage they relocated to Tupelo. Holland served his country in the United States Army earning the ranking of Sergeant. He was stationed early in his military career in Panama and was a trained Green Beret Parrot Trooper. Spending the majority of his working life in sales, Holland retired from The Pinkerton Tobacco Company. He was a longtime member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. Recently he moved his membership to Belden Baptist Church. In his free time, Holland enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Holland is survived by his daughter, Rachelle Park and her husband, Kevin of Tupelo; seven grandchildren, Laura Park, Hannah Park, Joshua Park, Elijah Park, Nate Joyner, Zac Joyner, and Cam Joyner; and his daughter-in-law, Leslie Joyner Thornton of Rodgersville, Alabama.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of almost 50 years, Thresia Joyner; son, Holland Ray Joyner, Jr.; and grandson, Nolan Alan Park.
Visitation will be on 2:30 p.m. until service time Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo.
Services honoring the life of Holland will be 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues with Rev. Scooter Nolan and Rev. Chris Terry officiating. Burial will be in East Mount Zion Cemetery in the Pratts Community.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Jean Stanford Tubb
AMORY – Clara Jean Stanford Tubb, 82, met her Savior face to face on Friday, June 11, 2021. Born in Bigbee, MS, on August 4, 1938, she was a daughter to the later Virgil Clifton Stanford and Una Noe Stanford.
Jean grew up in a large family, having six brother and five sisters. She attended Bigbee School and learned at an early age the importance of family. She worked for 15 years as a Seamstress for Monroe Trousers yet her main career in life was being a homemaker. On a double date, she met the love of her life, Russell J. Tubb. They were married on June 29, 1956 and together they were blessed by God with four children.
A caring Christian woman, Jean was a long time member of Gregory Chapel Baptist Church. Her faith in Jesus Christ and her family meant the world to her. Her church’s growth and outreach gave her great joy. She really enjoyed listening to any artist who sang Gospel music. Jean always set a great example for her family by living a life of love and always doing for others. She definitely believed that cleanliness was next to godliness and her family was blessed to have such a wonderful woman in their lives.
In her free time, she liked to visit with both Eloise Shields and Bonnie Tate as well as go shopping with Lavelle Collums, especially at Belks Department Store. Every Friday, like clockwork, Jean would always get her hair done so that she was ready for the weekend. Of all her activities, she enjoyed cooking and visiting with her family most of all. She made incredible homemade macaroni and cheese and her family always felt her great love when they were around her.
Words fall short in describing all that she meant to her family and friends. She touched many lives and the memories made through the years will be cherished for generations.
Left behind to cherish her are her daughter, Teresa Johnson (Jimmy), Amory; son, Cliff Tubb (Lisa), Amory; grandchildren, Lori Tubb, Amanda Jones (Brian), Lindsey Best (T.J.), Alex Tubb, and Russ Johnson; great-grandchildren, Cameron Franklin (Allen), Paige Tubb, Silas Sloan, Shea Sloan, Harley Tubb, Ramsey Best, Alba Jane Jones, Heath Tubb, Jep Jones, Rae Rhodes Best, Jaycee Best, and Austyn Best; great-great-grandchild, Hudson Luke Franklin; brother, Harold Stanford (Wanda), Citrus Springs, FL; many nieces and nephews; special caregivers, Hattie Smith and Terersa Westbrook; special Hospice nurses, Jessica and Camille.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Russell; son, Warren Tubb; daughter, Amanda Dawn Tubb; grandson, Luke Tubb; brothers, Doc, J.D., Dale, Junior, and Joe Stanford; sisters, Flora Seals, Ollie Bell Parham, Myrtle Cantrell, Dean Thompson, and Dorothy Pickle.
Her celebration of life service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at 2:00 pm at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory, with Bro. Clinton Worthey and Bro. Justin Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park with Pallbearers being her nephews and Patrick Williams. Honorary Pallbearers will be Alex Tubb, Russ Johnson, Silas Sloan, Ramsey Best, Heath Tubb, Jep Jones, and Hudson Franklin.
Visitation for friends will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice, 5159 West Main St, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuneralhome.com.
Terry Leon Yager
BYHALIA – Terry Leon Yager, 55, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Marianna Road in Holly Springs. Services will be on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Red Banks Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge. There will be a Visitation also Wednesday at the church from 12 noon until service time.
Earl Market
OXFORD – Earl Market, 85, passed away on June 11, 2021, at Panola Medical center in Batesville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home of Oxford.
Emma Walton
MANTACHIE – Emma Sue Cates Walton, 80, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born September 6, 1940, to the late Curtis Cates and the late Ruthie Johnson Cates. She worked for Mantachie Manufacturing and Action Industries before retiring. She also worked as a cook for several cafes in Itawamba County where she loved seeing all her customers. Emma attended Shiloh Baptist Church in Mantachie. She enjoyed cooking, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Robert Humphres officiating. Burial will be in the Mantachie Cemetery.
Survivors include one son, Phillip Walton (Lisa); three grandchildren, Christopher Walton, Rylee Walton, and Anderson Walton; two sisters, Winnie Strange and Irma Justice (Lavon); two brothers, Donnie Cates (Peggy) and David Cates (Carla); and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Windle Walton; her parents, Curtis and Ruthie Cates; two sisters, Minnie Lee Walton and Sylvia Cleveland; one brother, R.C. Cates; two nephews, Terry “Bubby” Walton and Ronnie Strange; and niece, Teresa Crawley.
Pallbearers will be Randy Justice, Ben Spigner, Dean Cates, Jamie Cates, Greg Cates, and Dalton Cullen.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, and from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday, June 16, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with the Walton family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Robert “Bob” Lumsden
TUPELO – Robert Earl Lumsden, 89, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021. Mr. Lumsden was born September 8, 1931, in Dewitt, Arkansas, to the late Walter and Luella Lumsden. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Business from Arkansas Tech University. Mr. Lumsden served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Enterprise during the Korean War. In 1957, he married Nancy Bland from Fort Smith, Arkansas. He moved to Tupelo to open Lee County Tire Company and operated it until 1990.
In addition to his parents; Mr. Lumsden was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Lumsden; brothers, Oliver Lumsden, Avery Lumsden, and John Lumsden; and sisters, Alice Brown and Edith Smith.
He is survived by his children, Chris Lumsden (Ginger) of Tupelo, Ben Lumsden (Carol) of Abbeville and Jay Keim (Richard) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; his grandchild Drew Lumsden (Alison) of Tupelo and two great-granddaughters, Lilly and Elizabeth Lumsden.
Private family services honoring Mr. Lumsden’s life will be held.
Memorials may be made to the Tupelo Lee Humane Society, P.O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS 38803.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Lavelle Talkington
SOUTHAVEN – Irma “Lavelle” Talkington, 88, formerly of Booneville passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, June 11, 2021 at her home in Southaven, MS. She was a devoted wife for 59 years, a Mom and MamMaw, who loved taking care of her family, gardening and cooking, who always put others before herself. She worked many years as a loving house parent at the Baptist Children’s Village before retiring.
Funeral services will be 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Eddie Randolph officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
She is survived by three daughters, Pam Keeton (James), Pat Swindoll and Kay McEntyre (John); one brother and five sisters; six grandchildren, Mechell Brunes (Charlie), Kelly Carper (Ricky), Jennifer Barton (David), Shawn Keeton (Rebecca), Tommy Swindoll II (Jennifer) and Kim Manues; twenty great grandchildren and eight great great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Annie Pugh; her husband Wesley Talkington; son-in-law, Tommy Swindoll; two brothers, two sisters and one great grandchild, Alli Kelly.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Swindoll II, Charlie Brunes, Tyler Downs, Dylan Downs, Jordan Fox and Caleb Chisholm. Honorary pallbearer will be Ezra Keeton.
Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Peyton Carnes McCormack
TUPELO – Peyton Carnes McCormack, 46, died Friday, June 11, 2021, in Amory. A service of death and resurrection will be held at 11 AM Thursday, June 17, 2021 at First United Methodist Church – Tupelo. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 AM to service time at the Gathering Room. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. A full obituary will follow.
Willie Curtis Franklin
OKOLONA – Willie Curtis Franklin, 66, passed away on June 10, 2021, at his residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Walter “Sonny” Jackson Tumblin
OKOLONA – Walter “Sonny” Jackson Tumblin, 86, passed away on June 10, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Faye Carnell
NEW ALBANY – Faye Carnell, 79, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born July 1, 1941, in New Albany, the daughter of Roscoe and Evelyn Renfrow Edwards. Mrs. Carnell was a member of Northside Baptist Church and was a housewife, who enjoyed her time with her family and tending her flowers. She was the widow of Chester Carnell.
A graveside service will be held today at 11:00 A. M. at Glenfield Memorial Park with Brother Michael Baker, officiating.
Survivors include two sons, Greg Carnell (Sandra) of New Albany; Chris Carnell (Lesia) of Hickory Flat; daughter, Sharon Harris (David) of New Albany; two brothers, Jimmy Edwards of New Albany, and Hugh Edwards of Ripley; three sisters, Carolyn Davis of Pontotoc, Marie Baker of Greenville, and Ruth Northcutt of Savannah, TN; six grandchildren, Meagan Waldrip (Mike), Tyler Hendrix, Zach Carnell (Jessie), Tyler Reed (Taylor), Trey Reed (Hope), and Noah Carnell; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, David and Mike Edwards; and three sisters, Mary Lou Hatley, Katherine Allison, and Marilyn Hunter. Condolences may be left at GlenfieldFuneralHome.com.
Joan Davidson
SHANNON – Joan Davidson died Sunday, June 13, 2021. A private family service will be held. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements. A full obituary will follow.
Kevin Bays
UNION COUNTY – Kevin Bays, 70, passed away on June 14, 2021, at Baptist Memorial hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Robbie Nell Bowen
AMORY – Robbie Nell Bowen, 83, passed away on June 14, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by E E Pickle Funeral Home.
Sallie A. Storey
RIPLEY – Sallie A. Storey, 70, passed away on June 11, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Foster and Son Funeral Home of Ripley, MS.
Nathan “Curly” Hughes
MANTACHIE – Nathan “Curly” Carrell Hughes, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born June 25, 1948 to the late Julius Carrell Hughes and the late Cutah Pettigo Hughes in Itawamba County. He was a US Navy Veteran and a 32nd Degree Mason, Center Star Lodge 322. He worked for many years as a tool and die maker. Curly married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Nell Cockrell on February, 20 1970. He enjoyed spending time outdoors at the “80” with his sons and grandchildren. When he wasn’t there, he was at home in his shop “tinkering” or watching westerns.
Services will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday June 16, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tracy McMillen officiating. Burial will be in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday June 15, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his sons; Nathan Carrell (Renae) Hughes, II of Mantachie, and Justin Cary (Leanna) Hughes of Fulton, grandchildren; Nathan “Trey” Carrell Hughes, III of Mantachie, Brooklynn Faith Hughes of Mantachie, Jevan Cade Hughes of Fulton, Kendall Brooke Hughes of Fulton, and Tatum Caroline Hughes of Fulton, sister; Eddie Sue (Danny) Coker, brother; Billy “Bird” Hughes, brother in law; Jackie Thompson, sister in law; Susie Goosetree.
He was preceded in death by his wife; Barbara Nell Hughes, parents; Julius and Cutah Hughes, father in law; Walter Homer, mother in law; Lizzie Cockrell, sister in law; Linda Thompson, and brother in law; Thomas Cockrell.
Pallbearers will be Nathan “Trey” Hughes III, Jevan Hughes, Sam Brown, Mike Frederick, Mac Grimes, and Matthew Pettigo.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cole Hughes, Britt Thompson, Brian “Bruno” Thompson, Lanny Franks, Al Brock, Danny Lindsey, and Jimmy Pettigo.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sanctuary Hospice House, 5159 West Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Delores Gillespie
TUPELO – Delores Gillespie, 85, died on June 14, 2021, at her residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Robbie Joe Guyton, Jr.
SHANNON – Robbie Joe Guyton, Jr., 56, passed away on June 12, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
