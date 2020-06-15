Walter Frank Cook
NEW ALBANY – Walter Frank Cook, 65, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday following visitations at Mosley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 11:00-1:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Florence L. Barr
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI/FORMERLY OF WATER VALLEY – Florence L. Barr, 83, passed away on June 12, 2020, at her home in St. Louis, MO. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home Of Water Valley.
Mary E. Bradley
NEW ALBANY – Mary E. Bradley, 72, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Union County Health & Rehab in New Albany. Services will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Private burial will follow at Shiloh Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday June 17, 2020 4:00 – 7:00 at 178 Church of Christ New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home in charge of services.
Chris O’Neal Brown
NEW ALBANY – Chris O’Neal Brown, 24, passed away on June 13, 2020, at Fulton Lake in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home.
Mary Ann Harris
NETTLETON – Mary Ann (Pender) Harris, age 81, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Generations Assisted Living in Saltillo, MS. She was born on January 7, 1939 to parents Harvey Pender and Thelma (Anthony) Pender in Lee County. She lived most of her life in the Nettleton area but for the past year and half she had been residing at the Generations Assisted Living Facility in Saltillo,MS. She loved singing in the choir, reading her Bible, cooking and gardening. She was was a retired registered nurse. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nettleton.
There will be a graveside service Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Nettleton Cemetery. Bro. Ron Cottom will be officiating. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her husband Robert Troy Harris of Nettleton, two daughters; Linda Harris Swinney (Richie) of Saltillo, Tammy Harris King (Mike) of Columbus, MS; one grandchild Robert William “Will” Hutcheson: two great-grandchildren Addison Skye Hutcheson and Brogan Troy Hutcheson. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers; Leasel Pender and Dank Pender, one sister; Ruby Waddle, and stepmother Dulcie (Gray) Pender. There will be no public visitation.
Donations can be made to Generations Assisted Living in Saltillo, MS in memory of Mrs. Harris. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Delores Lagrone
TUPELO – Delores Lagrone, 76, passed away on June 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by the love of her family and friends in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Grayson-Porter’s Mortuary.
Kenneth Gardner
NETTLETON – Kenneth Gardner, 60, passed away on June 14, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Maxine James
BOONEVILLE – Maxine Stark Owens James, 92, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Meadows Nursing Facility in Fulton. She was an inspector in a factory before retiring, she enjoyed taking care of people, she loved spending time with her church family and her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a Pentescostal.
Funeral services were held at Waters Funeral Home on Monday at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Johnny Bridges and Bro. Terry Barley officiating. Burial will be in Crossroads Cemetery in Jumpertown.
She is survived by (3) daughters, Frieda Jones (Claude) of Fayette, AL, Alice McAnally (Danny) of Booneville and Barbara Holt (Jerry) of Tupelo; son, Boyce Stark (Sherry) of Hamilton, AL; (7) grandchildren, Tammie Thomas (Craig), Tracie Weatherby (Todd), Floyd “JR” Reed (Lisa), Terry Stark (Kim), Kimberly Edwards (Derek), Elisha Damone (Carl),Heather Wright (Michael), Tina Barley (Terry) and Brandi Bozeman; (25) great-grandchildren; (1) great-great-grandchild; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Stark; her parents, William and Lola Inman Owens; (1) great-granddaughter; (1) sister and (3) brothers.
Pallbearers will be Terry Stark, Kendrick Million, Kolson Million, Jace Miller, Ian Miller and Craig Thomas.
Visitation was at Waters Funeral Home on Monday from 10:00 until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Ozell Marshall, Jr.
AMORY – On June 11, 2020, Ozell Marshall, Jr, left his Earthly Home to live in his Heavenly Home with his Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. He was born in Monroe County on November 15, 1937, to the late Verlean & Ozell Marshall, Sr. He attended school in Monroe County at Post Oak Church School. He was a member of St. James UM Church, where he served as Sunday School Teacher, Supt. of Sunday School, and Trustee for more than 20 years. He was a Truck Driver for Marion Chicken Co. for many years and True Temper Sports until he retired. He was raised to be loyal to God, his family, and country. He loved his wife, children, and church family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Yvonne Marshall; one son, Dwight Smith of Jackson, MS; three daughters, Teresa Johnson, Regina (Don) Weatherall of Amory, and Janice (Jesse) Tyler of St. Louis, MO; two brothers, Jake Marshall and Myron Pack of Amory; one sister Venettra Pack Dobbs of Amory; seven grandchildren; five great grands; and one great-great grand.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be on today Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at United Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 pm with Rev Elbrist Mason officiating. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation took place on Monday at Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel from 2 to 5:00 pm.
T. “T.L.” Leveal Riddle
PONTOTOC – T. Leveal “T.L.” Riddle, 82, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Algoma, MS. He was an avid gardener, musician, piano technician, furniture manufacturing engineer, and Ole Miss fan. He was married to the love of his life for almost 65 years (June 25th). At the time of his death, he was still working in the R & D department at Washington Brothers Furniture. He was a charter member of Black Zion Pentecostal Church, where he was still active as a guitarist and Sunday School director.
He is survived by his wife, Sina Brady Riddle; sister, Faye Gray; brothers, Pete Riddle and Ernest Riddle; children, Mark Riddle (Kathy), Jody Riddle (Robyn), Janet Washington (Danny), and Lori Dawn Jones (Richie); grandchildren, Ben Riddle (Ashley), DJ Washington (Erin), Jesse Washington (JP), Nicole Gray (Randy), Cody Riddle (Leslie), and Gibbs Jones; great-grandchildren, Cole Riddle, Miles Jordan, Gracen Gray, Brady Gray, Kaden Washington, Keegan Washington, Dalton Riddle, Landon Hood, and Logan Hood.
He is preceded in death by his father, Tommie Riddle; mother, Estell Grant Riddle; grandsons, Cash Jones and Izzy; sister in law, Doris Riddle; and brother, Jim Riddle.
Services will be Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2 PM at Black Zion Pentecostal Church with Bro. Charles Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Ben Riddle, DJ Washington, Jesse Washington, Cody Riddle, Randy Gray, and Ronald Brady.
Honorary Pallbearer: Gibbs Jones
Visitation will be Sunday, June 14, 5 PM-8 PM and Monday, June 15, 12 PM until service time. All visitation and service for Mr. Riddle will be at Black Zion Pentecostal Church.
Willie Carter, Jr.
ABERDEEN – Willie Carter, Jr., 91, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Diversity Care Nursing Home In Amory.
Willie Carter, Jr. was born to his late parents, Willie Carter and Pearlie Heard on March 3, 1929 in Monroe Co. He was a farmer and also a member of the Baptist Grove MBC.
Mr. Willie Carter, Jr. is survived by some special friends; Nancy Duncan, Royce Duncan, and Ray Vasser. Three sons; Willie Earl Carter, Charlie Carter, and Henry Carter. One brother; Horace Eckford, Jr. of New York.
The visitation will be Monday, June 15, 2020 from 4-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial with a walk-in/walk-out policy. The service will be on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Baptist Grove Church Cemetery with Rev. Joseph Lampkin officiating with mandatory policies in place.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Fannie Moore
FULTON – Fannie L. Moore, 87, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at her home in Fulton. She was born January 7, 1933 to the late Charles “Bobby” Whitford Spencer and the late Gervis Moore Spencer. She was a member of East Fulton Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, cooking, and shopping. She was devoted to her East Fulton Baptist Church family. She dearly loved spending time with her family.
A private family service will be 10:00 am on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery with Bro. Terry Paul Graham. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her son, Charles “Cliff” McGlothin Jr. of Ocean Springs, MS; daughters: Kathy Ables of Fulton, Tami (Rick) King of Saltillo, MS, Nancy (Eric) Williams of Red Bay, AL; step-son, Eddie (Susan) Moore of Rock Hill, SC; grandsons: Brandon Hood and Adam (April) Crane; step-grandsons, Chris (Ally) Moore, Kevin (Linda) Moore, Matthew King; step-granddaughters: Christy (Brad) Harlow and Samantha King; step-great grandsons: Hunter Harlow, James Moore, Miller Moore, Liam Moore; step-great granddaughter, Caitlyn Harlow; brothers: Charles Allen Spencer and Trice Spencer; special caregiver, Nicole McCracken.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Charles McGlothin Sr. second husband, Dolan Moore; brothers: James Spencer and John Henry Spencer.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sanctuary Hospice, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803 or at www.sanctuaryhospice.org.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Betty Ray
GOLDEN – Betty Ray, 77, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her residence in Golden, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, June 16, 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, June 15, 6-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements.
Archie Ted Brown
HOULKA – Archie Ted Brown, 47, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home in Houlka, Mississippi. Services will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in Rose Hill Cemetery at Houlka, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10:30 A.M.
Guy Lee Patterson, Sr.
BLUE SPRINGS – Guy Lee Patterson, Sr., 87, died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Saltillo, September 20, 1932 to John Anderson and Mary Bell Jones Patterson. After graduating from High School, he served in the Dixie Division of the Mississippi Army National Guard out of Saltillo. He received a Bachelors degree in business and worked for over 40 years traveling the globe starting up manufacturing facilities for Wrangler, formerly known as Blue Bell Overall Company. Guy enjoyed golfing, shooting pool and traveling. He loved his church and his wife. He was a member of Oak View Baptist Church in New Albany.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Juanita “Nita” Herndon Dawe Patterson of Blue Springs; two children, Guy Lee Patterson, Jr. (Katy) of Saltillo and Jennifer Patterson of Byhalia; two stepsons, Phillip Dawe (Donna) of Tupelo and Reid Dawe (Jennifer) of Ellistown; seven grandchildren, Shane Conway, Shonda Jones, Ashley Allen and Jacob, Scotty, Stephen and Cameran Dawe; eight great-grandchildren, Breanna and Brandon Conway, Mylan, Brayden, Luca and RemyKate Dawe, Landry Allen and Wyatt McCord; and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and two brothers.
Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020 and 1 p.m. until service time Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Saltillo.
Services honoring his life will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Saltillo Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Bro. Dale Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Euclatubba Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Cameron Dawe, Stephen Dawe, Brandon Conway, Caleb Henderson, James West and Steve Malone.
The service will be live streamed and recorded for those who may not be able to attend at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101 or the Alzheimer’s Society, 1900 Dunbarton Drive, Suite 1 Jackson, MS 39216.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Teresa E. Haynes
UNION COUNTY – Teresa E. Haynes, 59, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her residence in New Albany. A Graveside Service will be on Wednesday, June 17 at 11 AM at Ingomar Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 17 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Teresa’s family at nafunrealsandcremations.com.
Curly Mae Reese Price
VERONA – Curly Mae Reese Price, 68, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home from 10:00-10:45 A.M. Private family services will be on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Verona City Cemetery. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Jeanette Hayden
TUPELO – Jeanette Hayden, 93, died on Monday, June 15, 2020, at NMMC Hospice Unit in Tupelo. A private family graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 17 at 2 PM at Houston City Cemetery.
Larry Wayne Beard, Jr.
BELDEN – Larry W. Beard, Jr, 53, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis, TN. Larry Jr. was the first son born on February 15, 1967 to Larry W. Beard, Sr (deceased) and Georgia E. Beard in Memphis, TN.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Adrienne Lynette Beard, a son Donte’ Beard, and a daughter Aaliyah Beard all of Belden, MS, his mother Georgia E. Beard of Memphis, TN, a brother Adrian Beard of Memphis, TN, and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Dr. Ray Wilkinson
TUPELO – Dr. Ray Wilkinson, 90, died on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 4 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be on Thursday from 2 PM-service time at Holland – Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Lee Memorial Park.
Kelby Townsend
NETTLETON – Kelby Townsend, 52, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at home in Nettleton. Services will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 11 am at Porters Memorial Garden Tupelo, MS. Professional services are being handled by Community Funeral Directors www.communityfuneraldirectors.com.
Daryle Lewis
AMORY – Daryle Lewis, 71, passed away on June 15, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore in Amory. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Mona L. Davis
NEW ALBANY – Mona L. Davis, 60, passed away on June 13, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home.
Vivian Youngblood
POTTS CAMP – Vivian Youngblood, 77, passed away on June 14, 2020, at her home in Potts Camp. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home Holly Springs.
Doris Ann Clayborne
HARVEST, ALABAMA – Doris Ann Clayborne, 62, passed away on June 14, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home Pontotoc.
William “Bill” Laster Whiteside
PONTOTOC – William “Bill” Laster Whiteside, 73, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Green Valley Baptist Church. Visitation will be 1:00 pm until service time. Burial will follow at Jernigan Cemetery.
John Irvin Lyons
TUPELO – John Irvin Lyons, 90, died on June 14, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
