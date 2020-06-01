Frank Dudley
COFFEEVILLE – Frank Dudley, 75, passed away on May 30, 2020, at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
Louine Hendrix
TUPELO – Louine (Cook) Hendrix, 85, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She was born on October 21, 1934 to Grady Cook and Lalar (Palmer) Cook. She lived most of her life in Tupelo, MS but spent the last four years in The Meadows in Fulton, MS. She enjoyed camping and fishing at their second home in Picwick. She loved reading and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of Jones Chapel Baptist Church.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Jones Chapel Cemetery outside of Nettleton. Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Nettleton will be in charge of the arrangements. Bro. Wesley Stephens will be officiating. Survivors include four daughters; Cheryl Russell, Joye Farris (Kent), Anne Tidwell (Jimmy), and Tina Robertson (Dave); one son Steven Collier (Cindy); one brother Julian Cook; seventeen grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lester Hendrix, three sons, Ricky Collier, Randy Collier, and Ricky Hendrix. Also two great grandchildren. There will be no visitation at the funeral home. An online guest registry and condolences may be accessed at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Rosa Hobson
NEW ALBANY – Rosa Hobson, 75, passed away on May 31, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home.
John Beeler
WATER VALLEY – John Beeler, 58, passed away on May 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Nellie Wallace
CHARLESTON – Nellie Wallace, 84, passed away on May 30, 2020, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Robby C. Michael
BOONEVILLE – Robby C. Michael, 40, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Desoto in Southaven, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1 pm at Piney Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 5-8 pm at the church. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Leatrice Scott Buse
SALTILLO – Leatrice Scott Buse went to be with her Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She will always be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother. Her family always looked forward to her Sunday after church lunch full of fried chicken and sweet tea and she never let anyone leave her house hungry.
She worked for Playcraft in Saltillo, until retiring to take care of her grandchildren.
Graveside services were held at Unity Cemetery on June 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Joe Coggins officiating. Waters Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by one son, Danny McBrayer (Shirley) of Fulton; daughter, Ann Cates (James) of Unity; three grandchildren, Christy McBrayer (Alan Francis), Misty Crowder (Chris) and Jeff Cates (Nikki); five great-grandchildren, Beth Shaffer (Shawn), Eli Crowder, Braden Cates, Aven Cates and Caden Cates; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Truman; infant son, Doyle Edward; her parents, Bob and Pearl Scott; and seven siblings.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Florence Jean Miller
OKOLONA – Florence Jean Miller, 63, passed away on May 30, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
John Wayne Glasco
TIPPAH COUNTY – John Wayne Glasco, 60, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. A private family service is planned. Arrangements will be provided by the Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Glasco family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Earnest Lee “Pap” Broyles
PRAIRIE – 83, passed away on Sat., May 30, 2020 at his residence in Prairie.
Earnest Lee Broyles was born to his late parents, Lee Johnson Broyles and Margaret Jones on Oct. 1, 1936 in Monroe Co. “Pap” was a lifetime farmer, deacon and Sunday School teacher at 2nd Baptist Church in Prairie.
Earnest Lee Broyles is survived by his wife Mary Louise Doss- Broyles of 58 years from Prairie. Three daughters; Angela Green (Arther) of Tupelo, Nerma Ware (Fulton) of Aberdeen, and Cassandra Carson (Zoltan) of Murfreesboro. One son; James Trent Broyles of Prairie. One sister; Annie Mae Metcalf of Prairie. One brother; Ray Thomas Broyles (Lorian) of Chicago. There are also 4 grandchildren.
The visitation will be on Tues., June 2, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at 2nd Baptist Church. The service will be Wed., June 3, 2020 at 12:00 noon at 2nd Baptist Church cemetery with Rev. Joe Bowen officiating. The mandatory safety policies will be in place.
Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
Billy Lee Townsend
RED BAY, ALABAMA – Billy Lee Townsend, 88, passed away on June 1, 2020, at Generations of Red Bay in Red Bay, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
James T. Fowler
PLANTERSVILLE – James T. Fowler, 85, died on June 1, 2020, at his residence in Plantersville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Lottie Brown Posey
TUPELO – Lottie Brown Posey, 108, died on June 1, 2020, at Tupelo Health and Rehab in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Justin Duncan
COLDWATER – Justin Duncan, 40, passed away on May 31, 2020, at Baptist Desoto Memorial Hospital in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Opal Faye Reece
PRENTISS – Opal Faye Reece, 90, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Cornerstone Nursing and Rehibilation in Corinth. Services will be on Tuesday, June, 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, from 12:00 PM until service time at Booneville Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cain’s Chapel Cemetery.
Vera Paulette Sanders
MARIETTA – Vera Paulette Sanders, 45, passed away on June 1, 2020, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Dennis Conerly
COLUMBUS – Dennis Conerly passed away on May 31, 2020, at his residence in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo.
Jason Anthony Brown
BOONEVILLE – Jason Anthony Brown, 45, passed away on May 26, 2020, in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Booneville Funeral Home.
Esther Howell
TUPELO – Esther Howell, 89, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at her home in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11 am, Graveside at Verona Cemetery, Verona, MS. Pastor Jeffery Daniels, Officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”.
Magnolia Eskridge
WINONA – Magnolia Eskridge, 59, passed away on May 31, 2020, at Winona Manor Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Winona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
James Duffy
UNION/LEE COUNTY – James Duffy, 62, passed away on May 30, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Wayne Beard
FULTON – Wayne Beard, 92, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Courtyards Community Living Center in Fulton. Services will be on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Senter Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 10:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home. The complete obituary will be published in Wednesday’s Daily Journal.
Jeffery Treece
CORINTH – Jeffery Treece, 63, passed away May 29, 2020. A drive-thru visitation will be Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 5:30 until 6:30 pm at Oaklawn Memorial Park. A private sunset service will follow for immediate family.
Kenneth M Clayton
PONTOTOC – Kenneth M Clayton, 72, passed away on May 31, 2020, at home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Dorothy Shumpert
DORSEY – Dorothy Shumpert, 79, passed away on May 30, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.