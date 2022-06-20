HOLLY SPRINGS - Patricia Campbell, 48, passed away on June 18, 2022, at Methodist Healthcare in Olive Branch, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity-Autry Funeral Home.
Tommie L. Briggs
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Tommie L. Briggs, 74, passed away on June 18, 2022, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity-Autry Funeral Home.
Barbara Nichols
RIPLEY - Barbara Nichols, 80, passed away on February 19, 2022, at her residence in Ripley, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home-Belmont.
Lanie Tanner
BALDWYN - Lanie "Elois" Tanner went to her heavenly home on June 19, 2022 at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility. She was a Baptist and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She was born to Wes and Betty Melson on December 26, 1929 in Union County. Elois married the love of her life, Troy Tanner, in January 1950. She enjoyed talking on the phone, gardening, gospel singings, going to yard sales, and most of all laughing and spending time with her family and friends.
Services will be held Tuesday, June 21 at 2 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Jerry Bishop officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery
Survivors include one daughter, Janice Bullock (James); one daughter-in-law, Pam Tanner; two granddaughters, Tammy Rutherford (Rusty) and Jessica Nelson (Wesley); one step-grandson, Trent Glover; one great-granddaughter, Amelia Nelson; one great-grandson, Davis Nelson; five step-great-grandchildren, Cami, Stoni, Jaycee, Briley, and Hannah Glover. A special niece, Darlene Dunaway, her best friend, Betty Pannell and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her son, Tony Tanner; her sisters, Ara Wiggington, Pauline Taylor, Hazel Taylor, Jesteen Dunahoo and Edith Green; her brothers, Enoch Melson and Vernon Melson and one step-grandson, Joey Glover.
Honorary pallbearers will be Davis Nelson, Jase Gillentine, Mason Gillentine and Titus Magers.
Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday.
No graveside services will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
