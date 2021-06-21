Jerome LaMontagne
UNION – Jerome Anthony LaMontagne Sr., 72, passed away June 19, 2021. He was born October 29, 1948 to Robert Ovila LaMontagne and Lillian Cypkoski Lamontagne. He retired from the Columbian Rope Company and served our country in the Navy. Mr. LaMontagne was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved to watch his family play sports and was a great family man. He was very loved by his family and will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be Friday, June 25, 2021 at 5:00 pm at United Funeral Service. A visitation will be from 4 pm till start of the service at 5 pm.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Rozelle LaMontagne, one daughter, Yvonne Marie Leonard, two sons, Chip LaMontagne (April) and Eric LaMontagne (Jennifer), one sister Arlene Nash (Leeland), two brothers, Robert LaMontagne (Patricia) and Tom LaMontagne (Frances), nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one son Shawn LaMontagne.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements, and in honor of his service, United will be flying the U.S. Navy flag.
Linda Jeanne Hollenbeck
TIPPAH COUNTY – Linda Jeanne Hollenbeck, 57, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at her residence in Ripley. Services will be private. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Sue Bell
TUPELO – Sue Bell, 79, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. A service honoring her life will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with burial in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from noon – service time Thursday only at the funeral home. A full obituary will follow.
Crystal Heikenfeld
FULTON – Crystal Brianna Heikenfeld, 26, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021, at her home. She was born February 12, 1995, in Lake Forest, Illinois, to Michael Edward Heikenfeld and Shellie Jane Stone Heikenfeld. She was a graduate of Lake View High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and moved to Fulton three years ago. She worked in customer service at Bancorp South in Tupelo. She loved being around her family, especially her son.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Scott Hunter officiating.
She is survived by her son, Kurt David Williams; her father, Michael Heikenfeld (Tara) of Fulton; her mother, Shellie Heikenfeld of Kenosha, WI; two brothers, Kyle Heikenfeld of Kenosha and Robert Heikenfeld of Fulton; grandparents, Sandra Zizzo, Ronald Stone, Frank and Joan Maysak, and Steve and Judy Schneider; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert and Inez Heikenfeld.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared with the Heikenfeld family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com. Wanda Tubbs
AMORY – Wanda Tubbs, 44, passed away on June 18, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Jimmy G. Parker
PITTSBORO – Jimmy G. Parker, 76, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 2PM at Old Town Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 11AM-1PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home, 270 Coffee St, Pontotoc, MS.
Billye Bailey
SALTILLO – Billye Elizabeth Bailey, 99, passed from this life on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the Simerson Greenhouse. She was born October 31, 1921 in Webster County to Willie Lee and Lula Elizabeth Oswalt. She was a graduate of Eupora High School. She was a homemaker and of Baptist belief. She enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers and cooking. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren.
Services will be 2 PM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dan Rupert officiating. Entombment will be in the Chapel of Faith Mausoleum. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her seven children, Ann O’Neal (George) of Saltillo, Sidney Bailey (Sue) of Belden, Mike Bailey (Teresa) of Saltillo, Bill Bailey (Donna) of Saltillo, Jack Bailey (Dana) of Saltillo, Jeff Bailey (Julie) of Tupelo and Joe Bailey (Renee) of Belden; 13 grandchildren, Stephen Bailey, Elizabeth Reichman, Michael Bailey (Kelly), Scott Bailey (Leslie), Jessica Wall (Carlton), Jon Bailey (Joylynn), Kathryn Robinson, Anne Marie Bailey, Lindsey Tedford (Blake), Alex Bailey (Amelia), Avery Bailey, Liza Bailey and Eli Bailey; 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jay Bailey; two sisters, Mavis Mitchell and Juanita Bailey.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Bailey, Michael Bailey, Scott Bailey, Jonathan Bailey, Alex Bailey and Eli Bailey.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Visitation will be 12 – 2 Wednesday.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Skylah Joi Latham
OXFORD – Skylah Joi Latham, 14 months, passed away on June 18, 2021, at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Edgar Erskine “Judge” Barton
PONTOTOC – Edgar Erskine “Judge” Barton, age 82, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born December 19, 1938 to Thomas Ervin and Claudia Mae Cobb Barton. Edgar was a member of Anchor Baptist Church. He served in the MS National Guard with the Dixie Darlings from 1955 to 1957. Edgar was retired from United Steel Workers and served as Pontotoc Justice Court Judge from 2000 to 2008 and after the untimely death of his dear friend, Judge Phil Weeks, Edgar filled his unexpired term from 2010 to 2012. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Pontotoc Cattlemen’s Association. Edgar enjoyed ancestry, collecting guns and knives, collecting Dale Earnhardt memorabilia and spending time with his family.
Services will be at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Anchor Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Herndon officiating, burial will follow in the Anchor Cemetery. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Martha Jo Vaughn Barton; his two daughters, Bonita Barton Wright of Carlsbad, NM and Lori Barton Littlejohn (Scott Welch) of Pontotoc, MS; son, Roger Barton of Pontotoc, MS; two brothers, Charles Barton (Brenda) of Pontotoc, MS and J.D. Barton (Joyce) of Germantown, TN; five grandchildren, Justin Barton Wright (Stephanie) of Carlsbad, NM, Rachel Wright Spindle (Joseph) of Albuquerque, NM, Tyler Barton of Pontotoc, MS, Luke Littlejohn (Bailey) of Pontotoc, MS and Carmyn Barton (Matt Waddell); and five great grandchildren, Laynie Burnell, Isabella Wright, Colton Barton, Marley and Brynn Spindle.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Thomas Eldridge Barton, Bobby Reed Barton and William C. “Billy” Barton; and his son-in-law, Windham Floyd Wright, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Barton, Luke Littlejohn, Matt Waddell, Scott Welch, Willie Sisk and Justin Wright. Honorary Pallbearers will be Colton Barton, Judge David Hall, Marvin Britt, Mike Westmoreland and “the rest of the Round Table”.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Tuesday and from 10 to 11 AM Wednesday, all at Anchor Baptist Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Lee Eggleston
CHARLESTON – Lee Eggleston, 53, passed away on June 18, 2021, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital in Greenwood. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Willie Shumpert
DORSEY – Willie Shumpert, 82, passed away on June 19, 2021, at his grandson’s residence in Fulton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations – Nettleton.
Patricia “Pat” Fleishhacker
BELDEN – Patricia “Pat” Fleishhacker, 70, died on Sunday June 20, 2021, at her residence in Belden. There will be no formal services.
Ruby Horton Bounds Bell
BALDWYN – Ruby Horton Bounds Bell, 93, passed away on June 20, 2021, at her home in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Lonnie Collins, Jr.
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – Lonnie Collins, Jr., 42, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at his residence in Memphis. Services will be on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11 am at Henderson Funeral Home – Hernando. Visitation will be today from 4 pm – 6 pm at Community Funeral Directors – Coldwater.
Donald Taylor
NEW SITE – Donald Taylor, 78, passed away on June 21, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McMillan Funeral Home.
John Hailman
OXFORD – John R. Hailman, 79, passed away peacefully at his home in Oxford with his family at his side on Saturday, June 19, 2021. A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford, and a memorial service will follow immediately at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be at Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
John was born on March 18, 1942, in Huntington, Indiana, to Harry L. and Edith Trulock Hailman. An only child, he grew up in Linden, Indiana, a small farming community of 500 people.
John attended Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi from 1960 – 1965, where he pledged Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, graduating with a B.A. in French. During his junior year, he studied abroad in Paris, France, at the Sorbonne, where he learned to speak French fluently. At Millsaps, he met his wife-to-be Waverly Regan McGrew (“Wavy”) while walking to their French class, after a bumble bee tried to attack John. On June 9, 1969, he and Regan were married in Jackson. They recently celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary. They raised two daughters, Allison and Lydia.
John received his law degree from the University of Mississippi in 1969. During law school, he worked as a civil rights lawyer for both North Mississippi Rural Legal Services and California Rural Legal Assistance. He and Regan moved to Greenville, MS in 1969 as newlyweds. John served for two years as law clerk for Chief District Judge William C. Keady during the integration of the public schools in north Mississippi.
After Greenville, John and Regan moved to Washington D.C. in 1971 where John was named a Prettyman Fellow at Georgetown University School of Law to pursue his LLM degree. He served as Legal Counsel to the late U.S. Senator John C. Stennis when the Senator was chairman of the Armed Services and Ethics Committees, during the historic period of Watergate. John and Regan moved back to Oxford in 1974.
John was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Oxford for 33 years, from 1974 until retiring in 2007. He served in many leadership positions including Criminal Division Chief. He won several awards during his tenure in the U.S. Attorney’s Office, including the rarely given Attorney General’s Distinguished Senior Award and the Executive Service Award of Excellence.
For over 20 years, John was Adjunct Professor of Law at the University of Mississippi School of Law where he shared his own love of literature and the law with students. He taught law internationally for the Department of Justice in over a dozen countries, from Morocco and Tunisia to Indonesia, the Republics of Georgia and Moldova, and the Sultanate of Oman. Hailman spoke fluent French and served as an interpreter both for France and DOJ’s Office of International Affairs.
A true Renaissance man and gifted storyteller, John was an accomplished author and wrote five critically acclaimed non-fiction books: Thomas Jefferson on Wine; From Midnight to Guntown: True Crime Stories from a Federal Prosecutor in Mississippi; The Search for Good Wine; Return to Guntown; and Foreign Missions of an American Prosecutor: From Moscow to Morocco and Paris to the Persian Gulf.
John had a lifelong passion for wine. He and Regan worked together at the Original Wine and Cheese Shop in Georgetown D.C. where he got the idea to apply to be the wine columnist at the Washington Post. Later, he became a syndicated wine columnist for fifteen years with Gannett News Service where he was published in 100+ daily newspapers across the nation. John was an international wine judge for 35 years in California, Oregon, France and Italy.
In his youth, he loved playing sports and was a standout first baseman on his high school baseball team. He batted over .400 average for three years, making the All-Star Team of Indiana for three years. He was a left-handed curveball relief pitcher. After high school, John was offered a contract with a cash bonus from the Chicago White Sox to play baseball.
John was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife of 52 years, Regan Hailman, his daughter Allison Hailman Doyle of Cleveland, MS; his daughter Lydia Hailman King of Oxford, MS; and three beloved grandchildren, Abbey Doyle, and Leland and Maggie King.
His family and many friends will miss his bright expressions and gentle bonhomie. Gifts in his remembrance may be made to the University of Mississippi Foundation, 406 University Avenue, Oxford MS 38655.
Please leave online condolences on the Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.
