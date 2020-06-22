Courtney Thomas
DORSEY – Courtney Thomas, 37, passed away on June 20, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Marianne Reinhardt Taylor
TIPPAH/ALCORN COUNTIES – Marianne Reinhardt Taylor, 88, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Cornerstone Health and Rehabilitation Center in Corinth. Graveside Services will be on Thursday, June 25 at 2 PM at Henry Cemetery in Corinth. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 25 from 1:30 PM to 2 PM. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home.
Jerry Kenneth Ragan
TIPPAH COUNTY – Jerry Kenneth Ragan, 66, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his residence in Walnut. Services will be on Wednesday, June 24 at 3 PM at Campground Methodist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 23 from 5 PM to 8 PM and Wednesday, June 24 from 12 noon to 3 PM at Campground Methodist Church. Burial will follow at The Church Cemetery. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Ragan family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Chuck Young
TUPELO – Charles Howard “Chuck” Young, 82, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020. He was born April 5, 1938, in Collins to Vernon and Texana Young. He graduated from Collins High school and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. Chuck served his country in the United States Navy. After moving to Tupelo in 1972, he worked for Rockwell International. He owned and retired from Indian Head, LLC. He enjoyed operating his Ham radio, waxing the Mustang, going to the gun range, and Southern Miss football. He was a member of American Legion Post #49 and Tupelo Amateur Radio Club, and a die hard Republican. He attended The Orchard, was a Civil War history buff, and the senior radio operator for Wireless Prayers, an outreach program of the radio club. But above all else “Grandpa” loved spending time with his grandsons who he referred to as “the little guys” even after they reached their 20s.
Services will be 11 AM Wednesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Will Rambo and Bro. Joe Young officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Lee Memorial Park and prayers offered by Dr. Tim Brown. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his daughter, Michele Turberville (Steve) of Tupelo; two grandsons, Josh Turberville and Drew Turberville both of Tupelo; one brother, Jimmy Young of Houston, TX and 4 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Don Young.
Pallbearers will be Mike Pettigrew, John Repult, Tommy Carr, Allen Sudduth, Jim Waltress, and Robert Gaines. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of American Legion Post #49 and Tupelo Amateur Radio Club.
Memorials may be made to Tupelo Veterans Museum – P.O. Box 7212 – Tupelo, MS 38802, American Legion Post #49, or The Orchard.
Visitation will be 9 – 11 AM Wednesday preceding the service.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Diana Necaise
BAY ST. LOUIS – Diana Necaise, 76, died on June 22, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo.
Freddie Louise Clayton Kolb
BLUE SPRINGS – Freddie Louise Clayton Kolb, 92, departed from this life Sunday, June 21, 2020, at her home in Blue Springs. She was born in the Liberty Community on December, 23, 1927 to Walter F. Clayton and Fannie I. Wilder Clayton. She was a homemaker and a member of the New Harmony Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at New Harmony Baptist Church in Blue Springs, with Rev. Randy Kolb officiating. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She is survived by her daughter, Janie Kolb-Vinson of Blue Springs; a son, Randy Kolb (Betty) of New Albany; two granddaughters, Brandy Kolb of Tupelo and Rachel Kolb Murphree (Shane) of New Albany; three great-granddaughters, Reagan Vinson, Rachel Katherine Smith, and Molly Caroline Murphree; and one great-grandson, Clayton Murphree.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 70 years, Ralph E. Kolb; sisters, Mattie Lee Clayton Littlejohn and Dorothy Mae Clayton Freeman; and a grandson, Brad Vinson.
The family would like to thank Home Care Hospice for their kindness and caring of Freddie during her last days and in particular Farrah Hawkins, Brandon Beck and Annie Leseuer. They were a Godsent.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Baptist Children’s Village, P.O. Box 27, Clinton, MS 39060-0027.
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Psalms 116:15.
Martha Craner
PONTOTOC – Martha V. Craner, 68, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, at her home surrounded by her husband, Jim and granddaughter, Jessica Martinez. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She loved working in her flowers and playing with her grandchildren. She translated in the Pontotoc County courts for over 20 years.
Services will be at 2:00 pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Baldwin Memorial Gardens. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-Husband of 51 years-Jimmy Craner; granddaughter-Jessica Martinez; great grandson-Gilbert Martinez; daughter-Sally Patterson; son-Jim Kramer; 11 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sister-Isabel Valdez Torres.
Preceded in death by her parents-Pablo and Nancy Valdez; siblings-Alex Valdez, Andria Thompson, Lucy Valdez, Johnny Valdez, Paul Valdez Jr., Larry Valdez and Marie Wright. Pallbearers-Armando Rangel, Lloyd Torres, Colby Torres and Austin Torres. Visitation-10:00 am until service time Wednesday, June 24, 2020.
Ronald Ross Smitherman
TUPELO – Ronald Ross Smitherman, 63, died on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his residence in Tupelo. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 3 PM to 5 PM at Holland Funeral Directors – Tupelo Chapel. All other services will be private to the family.
Kathleen Mona Fealhaber
TUPELO – Kathleen Mona Fealhaber, 72, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Graveside service will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 8:30 AM at Tupelo Memorial Park.
