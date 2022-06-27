TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jacob Devaughan, Baldwyn
Vilma Gamarro, Pontotoc
Annie Lee Heard, Nettleton
May Dixon Livingston, Tupelo
Randall Mayo, Booneville
Pat Moore, Dennis
Pat Moore
DENNIS - Pat Moore, 84, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at her residence in Dennis. Services will be on Tuesday, June 28, 4 p.m. at Golden Central Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 28, 2-4 p.m. at Golden Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Old Bethel Cemetery.
Jacob Devaughan
BALDWYN - Jacob Neil Devaughn, age 36, died Saturday June 25, 2022 at his home. He was a member of the First Baptist Church and read his Bible daily. He was an employee of Big M Trucking and an educator for seven years. He was an avid Ole Miss & Chicago Cubs fan. He umpired for Richey Sports for 8 years and was the 2021 umpire of the year. He was a standout athlete for the Baldwyn Bearcats and educator and coach for Pearl, Lee County, and Tupelo schools. He worked for The Children's Advocacy Center of North Mississippi for 3 years and enjoyed making memories with his cousins and nieces.
Services were Monday at 6 pm at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Stanley Huddleston Officiating. Burial was be in the Baldwyn Masonic Cemetery.
Survivors include his mother Becky Hamblin Devaughn, 3 sisters, Molly Goodson & Cole of Guntown Laura Jane Goodson & Cory of Madison, Katie Anderson & Benjamin of Honolulu, HI and Angie Morris & Jesse of Tupelo. Other family include Emma, Kate and Stella Goodson, Claire Hughes & John Hampton, Hallie Goodson, Ava, Addie and Lucy Anderson, Sadie, Mason, Jack and Kane Morris.
Pall Bearers will be Bart Palmer, Adam Prentiss, Casey Lott, Jerome Tyes, Zac Nelson, Chi Wesson, Jesse Morris, William Miller, Easton Michael, John Hampton Hughes Jr, Mason Morris, Jack Morris, Kane Morris, Zack Phillips, Chip Ryan, Will Webb, Guy Gardner.
Honorary Pall Bearers will be Richey Sports Umpires.
He was preceded in death by his father Buddy Neil Devaughn his grandparents Jack & Erma Rutherford Hamblin and R.C. and Inez DeVaughn.
Visitation was from 3-6 pm Monday at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
May Dixon Livingston
TUPELO - May Dixon Livingston, AT THE AGE OF 100 YEARS OLD, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Avonlea Assisted Living in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W. E. Pegues. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. until service time at W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy and a full obituary may be found at www.PeguesFuneralHome.com. Burial will follow at Tupelo Memorial Park.
Vilma Gamarro
PONTOTOC - Vilma Guisseth Montes Castaneda Gamarro, 61, passed away June 22, 2022, in Corinth, MS. Vilma was born in Guatemala in 1961 and came to the states when she was 14. She lived in NY until the late 1990s when she moved to Mississippi. She touched many lives with her generosity and compassion. She lived her life to the fullest doing what she loved most, spending time with her children, grandchildren, family, and friends. She loved sharing her stories and memories of her life growing up, sharing her wisdom with everyone. Nothing brought her more joy than the company of people. She became a mother figure and grandmother to so many. She gave all of her without expecting anything in return. We will miss her everyday of our lives.
She is survived by her children, Lidia Bobb, Alex Montes, and Stephanie Montes; son-in-law, Dale Bobb; grandchildren, Dominique Bobb, Manny Bobb, Jaxon Gomez, Ayden Montes, Delilan Bobb, and Emmalynn Montes; siblings, Henry Montes(Rhonda Baskin), Martha Deleon(Ariel), Maria Rivera(Juan), and Carlos Montes, Jr.(Shirley); and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Vilma was preceded in death by her mother, Maria del Rosario Cantaneda Flores Montes and her father, Carlos Alberto Montes Barrios, Sr.
Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc assisted the family.
Annie Lee Heard
NETTLETON - Annie Lee Heard, 86, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at her residence in Nettleton. Services will be on Tuesday June 28, 2022 at 2:00pm at East Springhill MB Church. Visitation will be on Monday June 27, 2022 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at Community Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Mullens Cemetery.
Randall Mayo
BOONEVILLE - Randall Lamar Mayo, 83, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his daughter's home in Fort Polk, LA. He was born in New Site, MS, on July 5, 1938, to Eddie and Irma Wilemon Mayo. He served in the United States Army and was a farmer. He enjoyed gardening, coon hunting, mowing the yard, helping others, watching his purple martins, meeting new people, building things, and sharing his love for Jesus. Randall loved being a Pawpaw.
Funeral services, with military honors, will be Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at Little Brown Freewill Baptist Church with Bro. Danny Short, Bro. Russell Clouse and Bro. Dewayne Morgan officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 PM at Booneville Funeral Home. A visitation will also be one hour before funeral service at the church. Burial will be in Little Brown Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Gayle Jeanes Mayo, daughters, Beverly Mayo, of Oxford, and Amanda Dodds (Ben) of Fort Polk, LA; sisters, Ellen Allen (Harry) of Booneville, Mathel Ambrose (Harold) of White River, SD, and Rathel Young (Dave) of West Frankfort, IL; grandchildren, Casey Mayo (Anna) of Corinth, Heather Binger (Dustin) of Corinth, Felicia Mayo of Corinth, Bryson Meeks and Brentyn Meeks, both of Fort Polk, LA; great-grandchildren, Kalee Mayo, Kooper Mayo, Ellison Binger, Mattie Mayo, all of Corinth.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Bill and Emma Jeanes; daughter, Tina Mayo Stephens; and a son, Greg Mayo.
Pallbearers will be Tyron Allen, Stevie Allen, Kevin Allen, Bryan Hargett, Jonathan Ambrose, and Robert Housewirth.
Memorials may be made to the family at Freewill Baptist Children's Home at 86 Academy Drive, Eldridge, AL 35554.
Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
