Holland Directory for Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Mr. Paul Fairley, Jr.
Tupelo
2 PM, Thursday, July 1, 2021
Tupelo Chapel
Mr. William V. “Bill” Garner
Tupelo / Sherman
Private family service
Mr. U.T. Nguyen
Tupelo
Arrangements incomplete
W.E. PEGUES FUNERAL
DIRECTORS
Tuesday
June 29, 2021
MRS. ELOISE MOORE KYLE
Wren
Andrews Chapel Cemetery
Visitation: 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Thursday, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo
MEMO
Synnic ("James") Judon
PONTOTOC - Synnic ("James") Judon, 78, passed away on June 26, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Ecru. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
MEMO
Curly Strong, Jr.
ABERDEEN - Curly Strong, Jr., 63, passed away on June 26, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen. Go to bellememorialfuneralhomes.com.
MEMO
Junior Frost
SNOWDOWN COMMUNITY - Junior Frost, 84, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 2 pm at Snowdown Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1-2 pm at Snowdown Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Snowdown Church of Christ Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
MEMO, MCMILLAN FH LOGO
Mavis Corpus
BOONEVILLE - Mavis Stevens Corpus, 73, of Booneville passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Methodist Central Hospital in Memphis. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Booneville. She was a special education school teacher for eleven years with the North MS School System. She loved quilting, coloring and listening to the news.
Funeral services will be at 4:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Sisk officiating. Burial will be the Magnolia Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service on Tuesday.
She is survived by four nieces, Vickie (David) Thompson, Joy Price, Cheryl (Jerry) Smith and Pamela Allen, a host of nieces and nephews and a very supportive group of church friends and neighbors at Pecan Grove. She is preceded in death by her parents, Burley Stevens and Emma Blanche Austin Stevens; seven brothers, Henry, JC, Oscar, and Lige Stevens and Herbert, Ivan and Gene Shepherd and one sister, Melba Allen.
Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Virginia Self
THAXTON - Virginia Lee Self, 77, passed Sunday, June 27 at Sanctuary Hospice House. She was a member of Discovery Church, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to mow the yard and loved her flowers. She also loved to travel, cook and spend time with her beloved family. She also loved her church and her Lord and Savior. She was owner of Blacksmith BBQ in Pontotoc.
Survivors include husband of 57 years Jerry Self, Daughters Teresa Self (Michael), Laurie Bishop (Michael), Amanda Baily (Michael); Grandchildren Bethany Franks, Chantry Belk, Tiffany Bishop, Tayler Bishop, Brandon Bailey, Payton Bailey and seven great-grands. Visitation will be Monday, June 28 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Discovery Church and from 10 am until service time at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 29 with Bro. Scotty Bland and Bro. David Westmoreland officiating.
Burial will follow in the New Faith Baptist Cemetery. She was preceded in death by Beatrice Spears (mother), Houston Spears (father), Mary Adams (sister), Paula Cox (sister), Martha White (sister), James Howard (brother), Michael Hudson Bailey (great grandson). Pallbearers will be Michael Bishop, Michael Bailey, Michael Forman, Byron Steen, Brandon Bailey, Austin Long and Wayne Tutor. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MEMO, FLAG, PHOTO, HOLLAND LOGO
Paul Vane Fairley, Jr.
TUPELO - Paul Vane Fairley, Jr., 90, surrounded by his loving family, went to his Heavenly Home on December 15, 2020 at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. He was born on July 1, 1930, to Frances and Paul V. Fairley, Sr. in Rutherford, Tennessee, and was delivered by his grandfather, Dr. J.B. Rickman.
He graduated from Treadwell High School and from Memphis State College, now the University of Memphis. While attending college, he worked as a therapist at the VA Hospital in Memphis. After graduating he began a career with the Social Security Administration, retiring as a Field Representative in 1988 with over 34 years of service. He served in the Tennessee Air National Guard during the Korean War with the 155th Fighter Squadron, and was activated in the USAF at that time.
He married Nina Carolyn Lumbley on June 5, 1954, in Memphis, TN. He was a loving and devoted husband, caregiver, son, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He and Carolyn were blessed to have each other for over 66 years as partners in life. They had the privilege to raise three children together. He was a devoted Christian, baptized at Thomasville Baptist Church in Georgia. He joined Harrisburg Baptist Church when he moved to Tupelo and was a devoted member, deacon, and Sunday School teacher for the last 50 years. He enjoyed going on mission trips in the United States years ago when he was able to work. He was active in aquatics and was selected as Mr. Aquatics in the National Aquatics School in 1953. He taught life-saving and first-aid for the American Red Cross in Memphis and later in Tupelo. He enjoyed being associated with scouting and served as an assistant scout master with Troop 12, under Scoutmaster Paul Eason, for over 33 years. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Scouting Award in 1986. He also enjoyed working as a sports broadcaster from 1978-2002, broadcasting football, basketball, and baseball games for the Tupelo High School and also for the American Legion. He was nicknamed "The Voice of the Golden Wave." He was a former member and former president of the Tupelo Breakfast Exchange Club for several years.
He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He was especially happy around the many animals the family has had over the years. He loved his labs. In November 2015, he adopted Cocoa Boy as a rescue dog.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with the arrangements.
Besides his wife, he leaves two sons: Buddy (Janna) Fairley, and Bubba (Joy) Fairley; one daughter, Marty (Benton) Berryman; five grandsons: Chris (Alana) Fairley, Jesse Berryman, Blake Berryman, Daniel Fairley, and Caleb (Kaylee) Fairley; one grand-daughter, Lauren (Lee) Burgess; three great-grandsons, Jase and Colby Burgess, and Kytan Reece; two great-granddaughters Emzie Burgess, and Penelope Robinson; his sisters-in-law, Nadine Fairley and Lynda Fairley; special nieces and nephews: Matt (Tammy) Alan, Glenn (Susan) Altschuld, Frank (Sherry) Fairley, Drew (Heather) Fairley, Lee (Jeff) Wise, and Amanda (Richard) Conine.
He is predeceased by his grandparents; his mother, Frances R. Fairley, and father, Paul V. Fairley, Sr.; his mother-in-law and step father-in-law, Eula and Wilbur Coats; his brothers, Lowell Fairley and James Fairley; his sister-in-law, Audrey Altschuld; his brother-in-law Glenn Altschuld; his nephew, Victor Altschuld; and special friend, Marty Owens.
Any memorials/donations in his memory may be made to your favorite charities.
MEMO, PHOTO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Sue Reynolds
MANTACHIE - Sue West Reynolds, 78, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the Greenhouses in Tupelo. She was born January 20, 1943, in Lee County to William Hassel and Margaret Mozell Hare West. She was a graduate of Shannon High School and a member of Brewer Baptist Church. She retired from Daybrite after 25 years of service. She enjoyed taking care of her birds and her dog, Pumkin. She loved working in the yard, cooking for her family, and taking trips to Walmart. She will be missed.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Roger Franks and Mike Wersonske officiating. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Survivors include two sons, Michael Reynolds (Melissa) and Donald Reynolds (Denise); two daughters, Susanne Miller and Kay Wersonske (Mike); one sister, Ann Francis (Wallace); one brother, Harold West (Linda); 14 grandchildren, Andrew Reynolds, Bethny Richmond, Brandon Reynolds, Aaron Miller, Andrea Miller, Avery Langley, Eli Langley, Laila Reynolds, Abby Reynolds, Kayla Cullins, Dakota Langley, Colton Langley, Harley Langley, and Ragan Parrish; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life-her husband Wendell Reynolds, and her parents, Hassel and Mozell West.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Reynolds, Brandon Reynolds, Aaron Miller, Eli Langley, Bill West, and Brad West.
Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Reynolds, Pat Thompson, and Tom Francis.
Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until service time today at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie.
Condolences may be shared with the Reynolds family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Richard Howard Dobbins
CAROLINA COMMUNITY - Richard Howard Dobbins, 70, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at his residence in Carolina Community. Services will be on Wednesday, June 20, 2021; 2:00 PM at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 1:00 PM until the service hour at 2:00 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at New Chapel Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with his family at eepicklefuneralhome@gmail.com
MEMO
William Cecil Gardner
GUNTOWN - William Cecil Gardner, 84, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 @11:00 A.M. at Trinity Memorial Garden (Graveside). Visitation will be on 4-6P.M. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn.
MEMO, BORDER, MCBRIDE LOGO
Clara Louise Alsup
WALNUT - Mrs. Clara Louise Alsup, 93, passed away on June 26, 2021 at her home in Walnut, Mississippi.
Clara Louise Alsup was born on June 17, 1928 in Tippah County, Mississippi to Claude Wilbanks and Jenny Wilson Wilbanks. She was married to Clyde William Alsup. Clara was an Inspector for 21 years at McGregor and was an Assembler for 14 years at Pep Industries. She was a member of the Walnut Baptist Church.
Clara is survived by three daughters: Carolyn McClain of Walnut, MS, Sue Carter (Kenneth) of Ripley, MS, Gloria Alsup (Billy) of Walnut, MS; one brother: Ricky Wilbanks of Pontotoc, MS; one sister: Lois Fields of Middleton, TN; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; eleven great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Clyde William Alsup; her parents: Claude and Jenny Wilson Wilbanks; two sons: Jerry Alsup, C.W. Alsup; seven brothers; five sisters; one grandson: James McClain.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at McBride Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Services will be Wednesday, June 30 at 1:00 p.m. Bro. Randy Smith and Bro. Tim Edwards will be officiating. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery in Walnut, MS. Pallbearers will be: Kenny Carter, Justin Alsup, Riley Alsup, William McClain, Danny McClain, Skyler Alsup.
Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc. ~ Ripley, MS
MEMO, PHOTO, HEART ICON, BORDER, RIPLEY FH LOGO
Lynelle Elliott Duncan
TIPPAH/DESOTO COUNTIES - Lynelle Elliott Duncan, 91, resident of Olive Branch, MS, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 26, 2021. A private family service took place on Monday, June 28 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Faulker.
Lynelle was born November 10, 1929, in Tupelo, MS, as the only child of O.C. and Minnie Lee Elliott. Times were hard during the Great Depression, but while she may have wanted for some things, she never wanted for love. She embraced her small town life and carried the fondness of it throughout her lifetime. A graduate of Nettleton High School, Lynelle served her senior year as Class President and was a favored member of the community. She left her beloved hometown to attend Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus, MS, where she earned a degree in Home Economics. During her collegiate years, Lynelle attended a dance at which she met Herschell Duncan, the Mississippi State University student who would become her husband. He fell into fondly calling her "Nell," which caught on with friends and family for the rest of her life. They married June 14, 1953, in Nettleton, MS; following their wedding, the Duncans moved to Mobile, AL, where they spent eight years and welcomed their first two children, Michael (1954) and Mary Nell (1956). In 1960, the family relocated to Memphis, TN, where they quickly welcomed their third child, Mark (1960).
Nell was an accomplished church pianist and gave music lessons for many years. Additionally, Mrs. Duncan went on to earn her teaching certification from Memphis State University and cherished her years teaching third grade at Towering Oaks Baptist School. Following Mr. Duncan's retirement, Nell and Herschell spent many wonderful years traveling the country with "The Campers," their beloved, lifelong group of friends formed at Balmoral Baptist Church. In 1990 and 1994, the Duncans two grandchildren were born, and in 1995, Nell and Herschell relocated to the quiet suburb of Olive Branch, MS. Here they lived only a mile down the road from their daughter and grandchildren, and together they all enjoyed many years of summer gardens, southern dinners, holidays, and lovely memories.
Among these numerous accomplishments, Mrs. Duncan's deepest devotion was to her faith and her family. A remarkably selfless, patient, and compassionate woman, she raised her children and grandchildren in warm homes full of fresh biscuits, back scratches, and belly laughs. She was a wonderful storyteller, talented writer, avid reader, and passionate genealogist.
Nell is preceded in death by her parents, O.C. and Minnie Lee Elliott, her husband, Herschell Duncan, and her eldest son, Michael Duncan. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Nell Duncan, her son, Mark Duncan, and her grandchildren, Blake and Claire Hajek.
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Duncan family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
MEMO, FLAG, TISDALE ABERDEEN LOGO
Edward Spivey Lipsey
ABERDEEN - Edward Spivey Lipsey was born January 30, 1931, in Stovall, Mississippi, to Edward Clifton Lipsey and Rosalie Spivey Lipsey.
He loved his church, his family, his friends and Ole Miss. Spivey was a leader in the church, community, and business. He was a Lay minister, Elder Emeritus, clerk of the session, and a Sunday school teacher for many years in the Presbyterian Church. He was president of the Rotary club and a Paul Harris fellow. He was a member of the Aberdeen Golf and Country Club where he participated in many activities such as tennis, fellowshipping with his many friends, and serving on the board.
While living in Seoul, South Korea, he was honored by the Seoul Union Presbyterian Church for his service and leadership as Administrator.
He attended Clarksdale High School, in Clarksdale, MS., where he served as president of the senior class. After High school, he attended Ole Miss on a Navy Scholarship. While at Ole Miss, Spivey joined the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and twice served as chapter president. He was a member of ODK and Scabbard and Blade. He graduated from Ole Miss with a bachelor of science degree in engineering. Later, while living in Baton Rouge, LA, he earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Louisiana State University.
He went on to serve in the Navy during the Korean War with a three-year active-duty station on the Navy Destroyer USS Waldron. Spivey loved the Navy and shared many fond memories of the various Navy cruises he embarked on. He remained an active naval reservist until his retirement from the Navy as a Commander.
After college and his military discharge Spivey met and married Martha Bradley McGee, of Gunnison, MS. They were married for 64 years.
Spivey's career included almost 30 years in the chemical fertilizer industry. He had engagements with Mississippi Chemical corp., in Pascagoula and Yazoo City;
ARKLA gas in Helena AR.; Gulf Oil (Later Agrico) corporation in Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and Henderson, Kentucky. From Kentucky, the Family moved to Seoul, Korea, where Spivey was the Executive Vice President representing the interests of Agrico in a joint venture with Namhae Chemical Corporation, overseeing production at one of the world's largest chemical fertilizer facilities in Busan, South Korea. The last 8 years of his engineering career took Spivey to Den Haag, Netherlands, Fort Madison, Iowa, and Lagos, Nigeria.
Upon retiring from the chemical fertilizer industry, Spivey embarked on a new chapter of his life. He trained and became a Stockbroker. In 1988, the family moved to Evergreen, an antebellum cottage in Aberdeen MS, where he opened an office for Edward Jones that remains in operation to this day.
In addition to Bradley, Spivey's family includes three sons: Gary (Shannon), Bradley (Tammy), and Spivey Jr. (Nancy). He also has six grandchildren--Taylor Lipsey, Spivey Lipsey III (Andrea), Alexandra Kinder (Andrew), Will Lipsey (Rachael), Jimmy Lipsey, and Sam Lipsey--and 3 great-grandchildren-- Eli Lipsey, Spivey Lipsey IV, and Esme James Kinder.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter, Martha Elizabeth Lipsey and a sister, Dorothy Lipsey.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
MEMO
Mary Prather
CLINTON/FORMERLY OF BALDWYN - Mary Prather, 95, passed away on June 28, 2021, at Clinton Health Care in Clinton. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
MEMO, CUTSHALL LOGO
Beulah Mae Blakney
IUKA - Beulah Mae Blakney, 89, of Iuka, MS, passed away peacefully, Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her residence. Beulah Mae was a very humble woman. She enjoyed reading and studying the Bible. She was introduced to the love of her life, RC Blakney, on a blind date that had been set up by their cousins. They were married October 11, 1952. Beulah Mae is survived by one daughter, Brenda Gale Kennedy (Edwin); two grandchildren, Hannah Leah Ruple (Branden) and Seth Isaac Kennedy (Moranda); 6 great-grandchildren, Brianna Thompson, Emilyn Ruple, Kamryn Ruple, Sutton Ruple, Deacon Ruple, and Kye Kennedy; one brother JT Skinner (Neville), and one brother-in-law JT Blakney, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, RC Blakney, her parents Jiddy Taylor Skinner, Sr. and Mamie Oberia Woolley Skinner, sisters-in-law, Judy Holt Blakney and Beatrice Blakney Alcock, and brother in law Howard Alcock.
Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements.
Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 5 pm until 8 pm, at Cutshall Funeral Home in Iuka. The body will lie in state from 10am until the time of service on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at New Salem Baptist Church. Services will be at 11 am on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at New Salem Baptist Church, officiated by Bro. Ron Norvell, Bro. Ted Bafeas, Bro. Seth Kennedy, and Bro. Ed Kennedy. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Beulah's honor to the Antioch Cemetery Fund or to The Station Church. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Billy Gene Thorn
COLDWATER - Billy Gene Thorn, 63, passed away on June 20, 2021, at his residence in Coldwater. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
MEMO
Amoirya Z'nae Griffin
CHARLESTON - Amoirya Z'nae Griffin, 1 day old, passed away on June 27, 2021, at The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Grenada. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
MEMO
Janelle Joshlin
TUPELO - Janelle Joshlin, 67, of Senatobia, MS and formerly of Tupelo passed away June 24, 2021. She was a devoted Christian and loved reading her Bible every day. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially grandchildren and great grands. When she was able, Janelle enjoyed golfing, playing cards, dancing and crocheting. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Carter, Stephanie Shirley, Crystal Joshlin and Melissa Sealy (Jeremy); grandchildren, Katelyn, Haiden, Hunter, Will, Sara, Katie, Etta Grace, Matt, Brandon, Anna, Evans and Ava; great grandchildren, Cassius and Gabriel; sisters, Wanda Grimes (Eldon) and Cheryl Whitfield (Kenny) and brothers, Ervin Ross, Ricky Ross, Ronnie Ross (Jonelle) and Terry Ross (Dorothy). She was preceded in death by her parents, Melberlene and Emett Ross and sister, Donna Newcomb.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Pate-Jones Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.
MEMO
Wanda Juanda
VERONA - Wanda Juanda, 38, passed away on June 28, 2021, at her home in Verona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
