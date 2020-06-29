Ester Shepard
ABERDEEN – Ester Shepard, 72, passed away on June 28, 2020, at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Cortney Danielle Lancaster
RIPLEY – Cortney Danielle Lancaster, 31, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Tuesday June 30, 2020 11:00 AM at Shiloh Cemetery. McBride Funeral Home of Ripley is in charge of arrangements.
Wayne J. Deckley
PONTOTOC – Wayne Joseph Deckley, 77, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born in Pennsylvania, October 28, 1942 to Verl and Mary Deckley. A life-long seeker of knowledge, Wayne never missed an opportunity learn something new. He enjoyed reading, staying up to date with technology and technological gadgets and was a member of a ham radio club.
He is survived by his three daughters, Heather Deckley and her husband, Damian McCleskey of Columbus, Dana Deckley of Tishomingo and Holly Daniels and her husband, Jeff of Pontotoc; nine grandchildren; and brother, Gregory Hulak of Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 37 years, Patricia Lea Deckley; and sister, Karen Winiarz.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Bull Bullock
BOONEVILLE – Grover Lavaughn “Bull” Bullock, 79, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. He was born August 23, 1940, to Grover and Virginia Bullock. He attended Tuscumbia Baptist Church, and was a member of the Booneville Masonic Lodge. He was a mechanic, had a saw shop, worked for NAPA and operated Bull’s Bar BQ. Part of Bull’s life was eating breakfast at Deb’s Diner so he could aggravate people and going on Sundays to China Buffet with Kaylee (the second love of his life). He also enjoyed fishing with Jayce, hunting, cooking and NASCAR.
A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Tuscumbia Cemetery with Bro. Rex Bullock and Bro. Ben Parman officiating. Services are under the direction of McMillan Funeral Home.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Bullock; one daughter, Cristy (Jayson) Tankersley; two brothers, Elton (Margie) Bullock and Danny (Annette) Bullock; one brother-in-law, George (Betty) Goodin; and two grandchildren, Kaylee Tankersley and Jayce Tankersley.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ronnie Bullock.
Pallbearers are Horace Huddleston, Denny Richardson, Jackie Kennedy, Ray Miller, Eddie Green and Derrick Blyth.
Drive-thru visitation will be Monday from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Terry Clay Akers
PONTOTOC – Terry Clay Akers, 60, passed away Sunday, June 29, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Services will be on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 30, 4-8 PM and Wednesday, July 1, 12 PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pontotoc Memorial Gardens.
Janet Towery
GUNTOWN – Janet Towery, 68, passed away on June 28, 2020, at North MS Medical Center Hospice Unit in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Associated Family Funeral & Cremation – Tupelo. Send your condolences to her family by clicking on Tribute Wall at associatedfuneral.com.
Aileen Ponton
SALTILLO – Aileen Marie Smith Ponton, 95, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Creekside Manor in Saltillo. She was born in California, March 17, 1925 to John and Georgia Bruhn Smith. She retired from the Bank of America after a long, fulfilling career when she was 62. Earlier in life, Aileen enjoyed traveling with her husband, Eugene, and most recently found great joy spending time at the Saltillo Senior Center. She was a member of Beech Springs Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Alan Ponton and his wife, Joan of Mackay, Idaho and Phillip Ponton and his wife, Carol of Saltillo; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Gress, Michael Ponton, James Chamberlain, Lisa Carter, Leanna Eckford, Melissa Ponton and Shelby Franks; 20 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Eugene Milton Ponton; sister, Betty Blair; and brother, Robert Smith.
Services will be held for immediate family and church members at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Beech Springs Free Will Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to Beech Springs Free Will Baptist Church, 146 Free Will Lane, Saltillo, MS 38866.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Margaret Swindol
BOONEVILLE – Margaret Tennison Swindol went home to be with her Lord June 27, 2020 at the New Albany Nursing Home. She was born June 15, 1931 in Prentiss County, MS.
She was preceeded in death by her parents, Kel and Stella Tennison, husband Ralph Swindol, son Jerry Swindol and brothers Gerald and Robert Tennison.
She is survived by her son Donald Joe Swindol of Bryan, Texas, 2 daughters-in-law, Renee Swindol of Arlington, TN and Lorraine Swindol of Bryan, TX. Also survived by grandchildren Dawn (Ken) Todd of Rochester, NY; Jeff Swindol of Arlington, TN; Jason (Jordan) Swindol of Iola, TX; and Ashleigh Swindol of Arlington, TN and 8 great-grandchildren. Margaret is also survived by sisters Sue Moore of Alapaha, GA; Yvonne Moats of Shepherdsville, KY; Anita White of Booneville, MS and brother, Bill Tennison of Nashville, GA as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Margaret was married to the love of her life, Ralph L. Swindol for 58 years. Together they raised 2 sons. Their love for their Lord and each other is an example and inspiration for their family and friends. She loved her family and was a true friend to many. She will be greatly missed.
The family appreciates the devoted care of the Home Care Hospice North group during her last days.
Viewing will be at McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville, MS Tuesday, June 30 at 1:00 PM with services following at 2:00. Burial will follow at Prentiss Memorial Gardens in Frankstown, MS.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Annie Catherine Gregory Pirkle
MYRTLE – Annie Catherine Gregory Pirkle, 88, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born on March 28, 1932, in Union County to Bryant Commons Gregory and Letha Mary Doan Gregory. She married Estus Washington Pirkle on August 18, 1955.
She was proud of all of her alma maters: Myrtle High School, Blue Mountain College and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. In public, she was consistently approached by students that learned history from her at Myrtle Attendance Center where she taught for 27 years. She lived her life true to her Christian faith. Her most notable characteristic was her unconditional love. She loved her family, her church family and anyone else that came into her path that needed to be loved. Her house was always open to anyone who wanted to visit, and they were always told to have a drink out of her drink box, have candy from full jars sitting on a shelf, or if you came at supper, have a bacon and tomato sandwich with a Klondike bar. She would entertain one, but if a dozen showed up that was even better. She had a beautiful alto voice, loved to work in the flower bed and made every place she showed up a little brighter. She was an example to her children and grandchildren of the person they ought to be.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Locust Grove Baptist Church in New Albany with Rev. Tommy Crider, Rev. Earl Farley and Rev. Doug Horton officiating (viewing available by live stream described below.) Burial will follow in the Gerizim Cemetery in Myrtle.
She is survived by one daughter, Dianne Gillham (Preston) of Ft. Worth, Texas, one son, Greg Pirkle of Tupelo, a grandson Tyler Pirkle, a granddaughter Megan Pirkle, two brothers James Gregory and Sam Gregory and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and her parents, Ann was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Lisa Pirkle, six brothers, Edgar, Thomas, Hubert, Charlie, Ray and Joseph and three sisters, Frances, Erlene and Louise.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
Memorials in her honor may be made to CREATE Foundation, Inc. for the Locust Grove Baptist Church Mission Fund at createfoundation.com or P.O. Box 1053,Tupelo, MS 38802.
Due to Covid 19 Pandemic, there will not be a visitation prior to the memorial service, and the service will be available by livestream at the Locust Grove Baptist Church, New Albany, MS Facebook page.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Nathan Rogers
BOONEVILLE – Nathan Rogers, 71, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Booneville. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, July 1 at 12:00 noon at Beckley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 30 from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Beckley Chapel Cemetery.
Wanda Hughes
BELDEN – Wanda Faye Hughes, 65, went to be with Jesus on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was a long time employee of the Tupelo High School cafeteria and a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She was an avid music lover and a collector of Beatles memorabilia. Wanda lived an active lifestyle as her favorite hobbies included swimming and dancing to her favorite music, especially Elvis Presley. A devoted wife of almost 40 years, Wanda genuinely loved her life and the people in it. She was best known for her infectious laugh and her compassionate and gentle spirit.
She is survived by her mother, Reba Bourque of New Albany, her daughter and best friend, Angela Palmer (Chris) of Saltillo, a sister, Carolyn Wiggs of Pontotoc, 2 brothers, Johnny Simmons (Tammy) of Tupelo and David Simmons (Linda) of Shannon, 3 grandchildren, Peyton, Bennett, and Raegan Palmer. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Betts, James Simmons, Mitchell Hughes, Cliff Yates and Mark Hughes.
Wanda was preceded in death by her father, George Simmons, and her beloved husband, Ronnie Hughes.
Visitation will be Tuesday 12:00 pm with a service following at 2 pm at Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn with Bro. Bryan Collier officiating. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery in Belden.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Sarah Louise Burress
BOONEVILLE – Sarah Louise Burress, 94, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, July 1,2020 at 12:30 PM at Ruben Chapel Cemetery. A walk through visitation will be on Tuesday, June 30,2020 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Baldwyn. Covid-19 guidelines will be followed. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
Ronnie Ryan
FULTON – James Ronnie Ryan, 71, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born February 12, 1949 to the late James Harold Ryan and the late Gracie Pauline Mills Ryan in Arkansas. Ronnie worked in the furniture industry for over 50 year. He was devoted husband to the love of his life, Bonnie and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Services will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at New Salem Methodist Church Cemetery with Bro. Lloyd Minor, Bro. Ray Guin, and Bro. Douglas Kitchens officiating.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife; Bonnie Ryan of Fulton, brother; Donny Ryan of Unity, 2 sisters; Sherry (Jackie) Herring and Shelia (Junior) West, both of Unity and a son; Craig Ryan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Harold and Gracie Pauline Ryan, and his grandmother, Zelda Mills.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
W. Phillip Johnson, Jr.
HOUSTON, TEXAS – W. Phillip Johnson, Jr., 82, passed away on June 28, 2020, at his son’s home in Castle Rock Co. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Susie Berry
HOULKA – Susie Berry, 66, passed away on June 28, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary of Pontotoc.
Alleuyah Price
BALDWYN – Alleuyah Price, 24, passed away on June 28, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Melissa “Missy” Arnold
BALDWYN – Melissa “Missy” Arnold, 50, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the NMMC. She was a homemaker and she enjoyed fishing and watching television. She was an avid Nascar and MS State Fan. She loved spending time with her son and she was a member of Meadow Creek Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Ricky Bishop and Bro. Ronald Michael officiating. Burial will be in Meadow Creek Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Hunter Arnold of Baldwyn; parents, Wade and Wanda Arnold of Baldwyn; grandmother, Marie Miller of Baldwyn; aunts, Brenda Presley and Garnette Wilemon of Booneville; uncles, Jackie Arnold (Sandra) of Burnsville, Matthew Arnold of Baldwyn and Benny Miller (Karon) of Corinth; special friend, Robert Thompson; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by grandfather, Arnold Miller and grandparents, Betheline and James Arnold.
Pallbearers will Matthew Arnold, Larry Dale Joyner, Robert Thompson, Junior Burns, Jason Taylor, Jamey Wilemon, Brandon Wilemon and Jerry South.
Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Joe W. Howard
ABERDEEN – Joe W. Howard, 76, passed away on June 26, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Columbus. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Larry “Donny” Johnson
OKOLONA – Larry “Donny” Johnson, 58, passed away on June 27, 2020, at his residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Gabriel Tzib
PONTOTOC – Gabriel Tzib, 58, passed away on June 28, 2020, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
Maggie Barnes
MENDENHALL – Maggie Barnes, 87, passed away on June 27, 2020, at her residence in Mendenhall. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Emmer Crudup
PONTOTOC – Emmer Crudup, 97, passed away on June 28, 2020, at her home in Pontotoc. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Ava Marie Byrd
BOLIVAR, TENNESSEE – Ava Marie Byrd, 86, passed away on June 25, 2020, at her residence in Bolivar, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ezell Funeral Home & Crematory, LLC.
Mother Lukie W. Hill
ASHLAND – Mother Lukie W. Hill, 85, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Alliance Health Care in Holly Springs. Private services will be on Friday, July 3, 2020 at St James COGIC, 4170 Park Swain Rd., Grand Junction, TN. Burial will follow at Mitchell Place Cemetery, 1180 Hardaway Church Rd. Michigan City. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Gabriel Castillo, Jr.
TIPPAH COUNTY – Gabriel Castillo, Jr., 35, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, in Benton County. A Celebration of Life Service is planned at a later date in Corpus Christie, TX. Local arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Castillo family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
