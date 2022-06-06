TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Luedella Agnew, Baldwyn
John Owen Curry, Sr., Iuka
Carol Leslie, Corinth
L C Nelson, St. Louis, Missouri
Linda Pitts, Belmont
Jimmy Lee Thompson, Sr., Hardeman County, Tennessee
Baby Prince Turner, Memphis, Tennessee
James "Big Man" Williams, Corinth
L C Nelson
ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI - L C Nelson, 55, passed away on June 2, 2022, at BJC HealthCare in St. Louis, MO. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Baby Prince Turner
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - Baby Prince Turner, 2 months , passed away on June 3, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Community Funeral Directors and Cremations.
Carol Leslie
CORINTH - Carol Leslie, 59, passed away on June 5, 2022, at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Luedella Agnew
BALDWYN - Luedella Agnew, 81, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home in Baldwyn. Services will be on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 @ 11:00 A.M. at New Tabernacle M. B. Church in Baldwyn, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 4-6 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Baldwyn. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com.
James "Big Man" Williams
CORINTH - James "Big Man" Williams, 54, passed away on June 4, 2022, at Regional One Health Care in Memphis, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Linda Pitts
BELMONT - Linda Valentine Pitts, 46, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo. She was born August 4, 1975 to Albert Valentine and Georgia Smith Long. Linda's life revolved around her children and spending time with them and her family.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday June 9, 2022 Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Fulton City Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to the funeral service.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Linda is survived by her father; Albert Valentine, mother; Georgia Long, children; Linda Louise (Codie) Church of IL, Emmanuel Zechariah Pitts of IL, Rosemary Ruth Pitts of Belmont, Jeremiah Obadiah Pitts of Belmont, Esther Michel Pitts of Belmont, John Jacob Pitts of IL, Tabitha Elizabeth Pitts of Belmont, Terri Marie Pitts of Belmont, Sarah Abigail Pitts of Belmont, Daniel Isaiah Pitts of Belmont, Joseph Gabriel Pitts of Belmont, Hannah Grace Pitts of Belmont, and Cheyenne Williams Pitts, II of Belmont, sisters; Juanita Valentine of Tupelo, Doris (Curtis) Oliver of Hattiesburg, and Barbara Drennan of Tupelo, brothers; Albert Valentine, Jr. of Nettleton, George Valentine of Hattiesburg, and Terry (Sharanda) Valentine of Hattiesburg.
John Owen Curry, Sr.
IUKA - John Owen Curry, Sr., 52, of Iuka, MS died on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka. John was a very giving and loving person who cared about all of his family, extended family, friends, and his community. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America for the past 14 years, a past Scout Master, a member of The Order of The Arrow, and was a fully trained Triple Beaded Wood Badge Member. John strived to be a positive role model for the youth in his charge to follow. He worked as an HVAC technician for many years and was also the custodian for the local school. John enjoyed being outside, fishing, camping, gardening, and his chickens. His greatest joys in life were his wife, children, and grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his wife, Trina Johnson Curry; his children, Kayla Curry Owens, Cadance Curry, and John Curry, Jr.; two grandchildren, Whitley Willis and Waylon Owens; his brother, Thomas Curry; his sisters, Becky Letchworth and Judy Melton Curry; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Annie Lou Curry; and his sisters, Sara Curry Glasgow and Donna Kay Curry. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 5pm until 8pm, at Iuka Church of God. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 11am until the time of service. Services are scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 1pm, at Iuka Church of God, officiated by Bro. Rodney Windham and Bro. Ron Norvell. Burial will follow in Snowdown Cemetery. Pallbearers include Devin Smullins, Josh Johnson, Adam Tricky, Bobby Felker, Terrion Taylor, and Anthony Alred. Honorary pallbearers include Alfred Yarber, Joe Spencer, Gary Bolton, Robert Borden, Dr. Flannery, Junior Bailey, and Montlee Brumley. Donations may be made in John's honor to the Yocona-Pushmataha Council, BSA. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
Jimmy Lee Thompson, Sr.
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TENNESSEE - On the beautiful Friday evening of June 3, 2022, Jimmy Lee Thompson, Sr., 71, resident of Middleton, TN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in the comfort of his home.
Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Thompson will be at 2 Pm Tuesday, June 7 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Jamie Hodoe officiating. Burial will be private.
Mr. Thompson was born March 25, 1951 in Bells, TN, the son of the late Thurman "Pop" and Maggie Lou Borders Thompson. He received his education in the Wilson Public School System, was a valued employee of the Maltan Company and was married on July 13, 1974 to his beloved wife, Joyce Jordan Thompson who survives.
A Christian, Mr. Thompson will be remembered for his love of the outdoors. He was an avid deer hunter, enjoyed fishing, camping and riding his motorcycle throughout the southern states.
Blessed with a large family, Mr. Thompson's life revolved around his family and much adored grandchildren. His best times were had entertaining at his home and watching his grandchildren play.He was a loving and devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend to all whose lives he touched.
Visitation will be from 1 PM to 2 PM Tuesday, June 7 at The Ripley Funeral Home.
In addition to his wife of 47 years, memories will continue to be shared by three sons, Brad "J.T." Thompson of Booneville, Jimmy Lee Thompson, Jr. (Sissy) of Middleton, TN and Bobby Wayne Thompson (Tricia) of Selmer, TN, three sisters,Sarah Jean Cooper (Ricky) of Joyner, AR, Bettye Huskey of Wilson, AR and Charlotte Carmichael of Hayti. MO, two borthers, David Thompson (Kathy) of Wilson, AR and Jerry Thompson of Bassett, AR, eighteen grandchildren and a god-daughter, Angie Holloway of Booneville.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Willie Louise Ashburn and a brother, Joe Frank Thompson.
The family request the memorials be directed to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284
The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Thompson family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
