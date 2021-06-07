Loyce Riggan
SMITHVILLE – Loyce Gay Cody Riggan, 75, left this earth and began her new life in Heaven on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Born on July 14, 1945, in Zion, Illinois, Loyce was a daughter to the late Carney Cody and Mary Leech Cody.
Loyce grew up in Monroe County and graduated from Amory High School. She went to work at a young age and began a career in the garment industry. Loyce worked as a Quality Inspector and Supervisor at Amory Garment and later Block Sportswear. She married the love of her life, Theodore “Sonny” Riggan and they were blessed with three children. A great mother and supportive wife, her family was blessed by her caring and serving heart. She was a member of The Smithville Church of Christ and with her husband, they were very involved with the Smithville Community.
Through the years, Loyce took great joy in watching her family grow and her grandchildren mature. Jovial in spirit, she always loved to make folks laugh with her funny faces. Loyce liked to listen to Gospel and Country Music. Some of her closest friends were her sister Joyce Dill and Sylvia Russell, with whom she would go to yard sales and go fishing. Loyce liked to watch her grandkids play sports and she really loved escaping to the Mountains on vacations.
Of all her accomplishments in her life, raising fine children and grandchildren brought her the most pride. Loyce will be dearly missed and the memories made with her will be cherished forever.
Left behind to treasure her memories are her daughter, Debra Hodge (Jerry), Saltillo; sons, Darwyn Riggan, Amory, and Derrick Riggan, Smithville; grandchildren, Dustin Riggan and Destiny Riggan; great grandchildren, Chance Riggan, Weston Riggan, Harper Riggan, Ryker Noe, and Skylar Riggan; nieces and nephews, Teresa Dill, Lisa Hester, Chad Dill, Jeff Fink, Gina White, Alisha Hudnall.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Theodore “Sonny” Riggan; and a sister, Joyce Dill.
Her celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at E.E. Pickle Funeral home in Smithville with Bro. Mickey Beam officiating. Burial will follow in Young Memorial Garden in Smithville. Pallbearers will be David Hester, Jeremy Flurry, Dillon Flurry, Robbie Horne, Matt Hodge, & Allen Duncan.
Visitation for friends will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 12:30 to 2 pm at the funeral home in Smithville. Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Laura Evelyn Huffman
HOUSTON – Laura Evelyn Tackett Huffman, 80, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at her home. She was born February 14, 1941 in Pontotoc County to the late Carl Tackett and Laura Keith Tackett. She was a member of Arbor Grove Baptist Church.
Services will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jason Brassfield officiating. Burial will follow in Arbor Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of the arrangements.
She is survived by her two daughters; Linda Seymore (Bobby) of Shannon and Vickie Barnett (Andy) of Houston; a son, Steve Huffman (Linda) of Houston; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren;7 great great grandchildren; a sister, Avis Reynolds (Paul) of Pontotoc; special friends, Edna Griggs and all of the residents of Houston Manor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, A.J. Huffman; a son, Howard Huffman; a grandson, Wesley Brassfield; a great grand daughter, Aria Heair; a sister, Grace Holcomb; three brothers, J.C. Tackett, Billy Tackett and W.L. Tackett.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Reynolds, Toby Reynolds, Kevin Tackett, Chase Seymore, Andy Barnett and Eddie Huffman.
Honorary pallbearers are Paul Wayne Reynolds and Robert Priest Huffman.
Visitation will be Monday, June 7, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.
For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
Kathryn “KK” Dawson
BOONEVILLE – Kathryn “KK” Dawson, 95, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at her home in Booneville. Services will be on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at McMillan Funeral Home.
Edna Harmon
NEW ALBANY – Edna Willard Harmon (Ms. Edna) passed away peacefully June 6, 2021 at Union County Health and Rehab at the age of 98.
Ms. Edna loved and adored the many nurses and staff that had taken care of her for the past eight years.
Ms. Edna worked at Mohasco Mfg. Co. until her retirement. Her many hobbies included quilting, knitting and reading.
She was a member of New Albany Presbyterian Church, attending regularly until her health declined.
She was born on April 1, 1923, the youngest of ten children born to King Joseph and Emma Lou Melton.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Margaret Morris (Jerry), James Harmon (Peggy) and Vicki Harmon; eight grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rod Harmon, Jr.; her sons, Joe Harmon and Jerry Harmon; her parents; seven sisters and two brothers.
Services will be held Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at United Funeral Service Chapel at 2:00p.m. with visitation from 12:30p.m. until service time. Bro. Bill Everett and Bro. Steven Ewing will officiate. Burial will follow at Vista Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Morris, Chad Harmon, Zach Sanford, Andrew Sanford, Bryant Seago and Parker Felsher. Honorary pallbearers will be Whitey Roberts, Ralph Hill, Reed Harmon, Skylar Harmon and Eddie Prescott.
Memorials may be sent to New Albany Presbyterian Church, 605 Hwy. 15 South, New Albany, MS 38652
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Frankie Hughes
TUPELO – Frankie Hughes, 66, passed away on June 6, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Larry Dabbs
AMORY – Larry Ray Dabbs, 71, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his home. He was born on November 24, 1949 in Amory to James Vardaman and Clara Bell Mize Dabbs. For over 35 years, he worked in maintenance at Kerr-McGee and he was married to the former Charlotte Moore. Larry was a member of Christian Chapel Church of Christ where he served as deacon for over 15 years and took his role and duties very seriously. His pride and joy were his grandchildren, and he supported them in every way whether on the ball field or in his garden. Larry was a simple man by nature and would help anybody with anything at any time.
His funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Minister Derrick Maranto and Mr. Sam Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in the Boggan Cemetery.
In addition to his wife of 47 years, Charlotte Dabbs, he is survived by his son, Daniel Dabbs (Mandy) of Quincy; two daughters, Tracey Adams (Scottie) of Amory and Brandy Andrews (Lane) of Amory; one brother, James Roy Dabbs (Joann) of Amory; grandchildren, Blake Goodin, Tyler Dabbs, Ashlynn Dabbs, Michael Shaun Adams, Summer Maier, Cameron Adams, Taylor Andrews, and Briggstn Andrews; great grandchildren, Aydin Maier, Ronnie Maier, Aryella Maier, Noli Grace Maier, and Lilly Maier.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Caylnn Rena Dabbs; and two sisters, Frances Dabbs and Martha Jo Haney.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Clouse, Noah Wren, David Dabbs, Sam Carpenter, Caleb Nowell, and Brady Dabbs.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from noon until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the building fund at Christian Chapel Church of Christ, 60127 Vaughn Rd., Amory, MS 38821
Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
Terry Jamison
FULTON – Terry Jamison, 79, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born April 21, 1942 to the late Troy Jamerson and the late Dorothy Owens Jamerson. He worked at Blue Bell, Itawamba Manufacturing, and Superior Products for many years. Terry was a veteran of the US Army, where he proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed reading, watching Fox News, and caring for his animals.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm on Monday June, 7, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Monday, June 7, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
He leaves behind his wife; Carolyn Jamison of Fulton, daughter; Liz Massey of Columbus, grandchildren; Tracey Gray and Derek Reich, both of Fulton, great grandchildren; Allysa Gray, Marleigh Gray, Wade Gray, Aiden Reich, all of Fulton, and Braxton Massey of Columbus, 3 sisters; Ann Bridges of Amory, Agnus Harper of Smithville, and Cathy Ashley of Golden, 1 brother; Johnny (Brenda) Jamerson of Fairview.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Troy and Dorothy Jamerson, sister; Janice Sandlin, son; Mike Reich, daughter; Debbie Prestage, grandchildren; Jennifer Reich, Jonathan Massey, and Josh Massey.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Virgie Nichols Williams
HOULKA – Virgie Nichols Williams, 86, passed away June 6, 2021 her home in Oxford, MS. She worked at the glove factory for several years then went to Action, where she met many ladies that became life long friends. She loved riding horses. She retired and spent her time fishing and taking care of her yard.
She is survived by her son, Steve Williams; daughter-in-love, Christy; grandkids, Dixie Nelson (Mark), Alison Gann (Duck), Tori Goolsby, Jock Williams, Denise Ribeiro, Josh, Austin, and Hank Williams; 16 great-grandkids; and 2 great-great-grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris Williams (Baldie); mother, Lillie B. Naron Nichols; sister, Catherine Skelton; father-in-law, Lonnie Williams, and mother-in-law, Cora Mae Williams.
Visitation will begin at 12PM Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc and continue to service time of 2PM. Bro. Linn Hughes will officiate. Burial will follow in Wesley Chapel Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Cody Hall, Will Hall, Duck Gann, Mark Nelson, Brandon McCord, and Glen Baggett. Honorary Pallbearer: John Michael Gregory.
Jephre A. Heflin
PELAHATCHIE – Jephre Alan Heflin, age 69, a resident of Pelahatchie, MS passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Heflin was born September 21, 1951 in Baldwyn, MS to Duval Heflin and Gloria Coggins Heflin. He was married to Patt Shedd Heflin. Mr. Heflin was a graduate of Tupelo High School Class of 1970. He attended Mississippi State University. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Heflin was a member of Pelahatchie Baptist Church in Pelahatchie, MS. He worked for the state of Mississippi for many years. He was a writer and his book, Up the Lazy River, was published. He loved the Lord, his family, pets and friends. He had a great sense of humor and always had something funny to say. He enjoyed fishing and being in the outdoors. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.
Mr. Heflin was preceded in death by his parents, Duval Heflin and Gloria Coggins Heflin.
Mr. Heflin is survived by his wife of 40 years, Patt Shedd Heflin; daughter, Casey Heflin and a host of other family and friends.
You may offer your condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
David “Tight” Bogan
AMORY – 68, passed away on Wed., June 2, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo.
David “Tight” Bogan was born to Annie Bogan-Fields on May 18, 1953 in Lee Co. He received his education from the Shannon School System. “Tight” also retired from Bed Building.
David Bogan is survived by his mother; Annie Bogan-Fields. Four sons; Jerome Bogan (Trinita) of Tupelo, David Bogan, Jr. (Sonya) of Shannon, Terrell Bogan of Shannon, and Dennis Dewayn Bogan of Shannon. Five sisters; Nita Rogers of Shannon, Glenda Branda of Shannon, Carolyn McGaughy of Verona, Gloria Bogan of Shannon, and Connie Bogan of Verona. Four brothers; Randy Bogan (Shanita) of Verona, Billy Wayne Bogan (Betty) of Shannon, Lamar Bogan of Aberdeen, and Genoise Bogan (Tameco)of Shannon. There are also 7 grandchildren.
The visitation will be Tues., June 8, 2021 from 3-6 p.m. at Williams Memorial. The graveside service will be on Wed., June 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Snow Town United Methodist Church cemetery with Rev. Levert Fitzpatrick officiating.
Williams Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Michael Terrell
NEW ALBANY – Michael Terrell, 27, passed away on May 30, 2021, at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holly Springs Funeral Home.
Johnny Fitch
HOLLY SPRINGS – Johnny Fitch, 56, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. Services will be on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Wednesday 5-8 PM.
Blake Green
NETTLETON – Daniel Blake Green, age 31, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his residence in Tupelo. He was born June 23, 1989, the son of Lindy Pettigrew Green and Danny Wayne Green. Blake was a graduate of Nettleton High School and the Police Academy in Moorhead. He worked at Cooper Tire. His greatest joy was spending time with his kids.
Blake leaves behind two children, Jaxston and Lyla Green; his parents, Danny Wayne and Lindy Green of Nettleton; his brother, Jacob Green; his grandfather, Leon Pettigrew and his wife, Diane; aunts and uncles, Lynn and Gerald Harmon, Tony and Teresa Green, and Teresa Chaney; and several cousins and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Linda Owen, Shirley Green, and Dan Green.
Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Monday at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services honoring Blake’s life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Wes Stephens officiating. Burial will be in New Chapel Cemetery. The service will be live streamed and recorded for those unable to attend.
Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Luther B. Partlow
PLANTERSVILLE – Luther B. Partlow, 85, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 4-6 p.m. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona, MS.
Teressa Brewer Watson
TREMONT – Teressa Brewer Watson, 62, passed away on June 6, 2021, at her home in Hermitage, Tennessee. She was a native of Tremont. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Charles Ray McDonald
BOONEVILLE – Charles Ray McDonald, 65, passed away on June 4, 2021, at his home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Keegan Zimere Howell
UNION COUNTY – Keegan Zimere Howell, infant son of Maggie Brown and Zacchius Howell, passed away on June 5, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in New Albany. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Sebastian Gerome Agrusa
BENTON COUNTY – Sebastian Gerome Agrusa, 46, passed away on May 31, 2021, at his residence in Santa Rosa, California. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Ripley Funeral Home.
Marvin Neal
WATER VALLEY – Marvin Neal, 61, passed away on June 5, 2021, at his home in Water Valley. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley.
