Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Isolated tornadoes possible. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.