Rufus “Joe” Taylor
AMORY – Rufus “Joe” Taylor, 85, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his residence in Amory. Services will be on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:30 AM at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home Chapel, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on 9:30 am until 10:30 am, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park, Amory, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
Roxy Grady
OXFORD – Roxy Grady, 77, passed away on June 7, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later. Serenity Williams Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
Neil S. Brown, Jr.
FULTON – Neil S. Brown, Jr., 47, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born October 12, 1972 to the late Neil Stephens Brown Sr. and the late Letsy Clayton Brown. He was a 1990 graduate of IAHS. After graduation, Neil enlisted in the National Guard. After his time with the National Guard was over, Neil found a passion for being a man of many trades. His work skills were endless with hands that never accepted defeat. He spent his leisurely time painting, drawing, writing poetry, fishing, and loving every minute of life given to him. Neil truly lived life to the fullest. Despite his trials and tribulations, Neil had a heart of gold. He often gave everything he had to ensure someone else was cared for. In doing so, Neil never missed the opportunity to bring someone closer to his Lord and Savior. While his time on Earth was short lived, Neil had a love for God like no other.
Services will be 1:00 pm on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with minister J.C. Enlow officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his brothers: Clay (Susie) Brown and Alan Brown both of Fulton; sister, Mary Beth Brown of Byhalia; nieces: Brittany Brown, Alexia Brown, and Kelly Brown; nephew, Tyler Brown.
Preceded in death by his parents; paternal grandfather, J.M. Brown, Jr., paternal grandmother, Juanita Brown; maternal grandfather, Rogers Clayton, maternal grandmother, Revis Clayton
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Sharon Trollinger
BOONEVILLE – Sharon Trollinger, 71, passed away on June 8, 2020, at home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Kesler Funeral Home.
Shirley Smith
MYRTLE – Shirley Marie Foster Smith, 58, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home. She was born September 3, 1961 in Memphis to Marie Peterson Foster and the late William Benjamin Foster. Shirley grew up in Moon Lake, MS and graduated Clarksdale School. She loved spending time pruning her garden and flower beds, as well as spending time with her granddaughter. She also enjoyed long walks, horses and cooking extravagant meals for her family. She loved wildlife and exotic animals and enjoyed visiting aquariums and zoos.
Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
Shirley is survived by a daughter, Hannah Lyons; a son, Jacob Smith; her mother, Marie Peterson Foster; two sisters, Bonnie Rogers and Becki Foster; three brothers, David Foster, Ben Foster and Robert Foster; and one granddaughter.
For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Hazel Mask
NETTLETON – Hazel M. (Bennett) Mask, age 66, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her residence in Itawamba County. She was born on December 22, 1953 to parents Willie W. Bennett and Bertha (Cockrell) Bennett in Arkansas. She lived most of her life in the Nettleton area. She was of the Pentecostal religion.
There will be a private family only service on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton. Bro. Eddie Clayton will be officiating. Burial will be in the New Chapel Cemetery.
Survivors include her husband Hollis Mask of Nettleton; two sons; Brad Mask of Nettleton, Terry Mask of Nettleton, three brothers; Hershel Bennett of Nettleton; David Bennett of Illinois, Terry Bennett of Nettleton, one sister; Joann Bennett of New Albany, four grandchildren; two great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
Annie Randle
TUPELO – Annie Randle, 94, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Mitchell Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Polly Buse
FULTON – Polly Buse, 83, passed away on June 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Lester Hailey
LA GRANGE, TENNESSEE – Lester Hailey, 88, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home in La Grange. Services will be on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 5-8 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home where a visitation will be held with the family.
Robert “Bob” Medlin
RIPLEY – Robert “Bob” Medlin, 78, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at 1 PM at The Heritage Chapel at The Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Tuesday June 9, 2020 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Fellowship Cemetery. The family request that friends and family follow the COVID 19 guidelines. The Ripley Funeral Home is honored to serve the Medlin family and invites you to share memories at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
Kindle Sample
SALTILLO – Kindle Sample, 48, passed away at her home on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was former employee of H M Richards and enjoyed shopping, painting, playing Wahoo. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She had been an active member of Camp Blue Bird since 1994 and she was a member of East Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
Due to Covid-19 pandemic the family ask that immediate family only attend funeral services at Waters Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Rex Bullock officiating. Burial will be in Friendship Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Tracy Sample; parents, Charles Phillips and Martha Ann Malone Lynk; daughter, Alisha Megan Thompson (Jason); sister, Pamela Toomey (Bart); brothers, Tim Phillips (Carolyn) and Keith Phillips (Christie); grandchildren, Kalynn Jones, Avery Jones, Wyatt Thompson and Kayleigh Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Archie and Jewel Smith and her step-father, Bo Lynk.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Kenny G. Goode
MYRTLE – Kenneth Gale Goode, 55, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis. He was born in Memphis, TN on May 12, 1965 to Bessie Campbell Goode and the late Walter Goode.
Kenny was a graduate of West Union; a Baptist and he was in the grocery business most of his adult life. After retiring he was a guitar player and song writer having some of his songs copywritten.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in the chapel at United Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his mother; two daughters, Savannah Paige Goode and Layne Nicole Goode.
He was preceded in death by his father and one sister, Bobbie Jo Goode.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
For online guest registry and condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Johnnie Graham
FULTON – Johnnie Graham, 88, passed away on June 8, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
Robert Isby
TUPELO – Robert Isby, 69, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11 am, Graveside at Porters Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. “A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.”
Margaret Davis
OKOLONA – Margaret Davis, 85, died on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Sunshine Nursing Home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11 AM at East Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. Holland Funeral Directors – Okolona Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.
Joan Burleson
RIENZI – Martha Joan Burleson, 85, of Rienzi, MS, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Shannon, MS on August 18, 1934 and was devoted to God, church and family. She was a member of Hinkle Baptist Church.
Those left to honor Joan’s memory include her husband of 68 years, Excail Burleson; her daughters, Patricia Coleman (Mike), Pamela Boone, and Teresa Hines (Lamar); her eight grandchildren of whom she was so proud, Rosaline Harvell, Joe Coleman, Paul Boone, Cheryl McCoy, Daniel Boone, Douglas Boone, Kristi Barkstrom, and Anna Hines; her fourteen great-grandchildren, Aniston, Ashton, Aikley, Gabbie, Gabe, Justin, Madisyn, Jacob, Alexander, Owen, Dylan, Blair, Parker, and Milli; her sister: Virginia Golden; and other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vera Rogers Dye and Ervin Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideon’s International at gideons.org or Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org. Services for family members only will be held at Magnolia Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 officiated by Bro. Paul Stacy.
Pallbearers include Joe Coleman, Paul Boone, Gabe Hall, Justin McCoy, Jacob Bradley and Kevin Harvell. Graveside services are scheduled at Hinkle Baptist Church Cemetery at 3:30 pm on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The family encourages friends to attend but respectfully asks that all attendees practice social distancing. Magnolia Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at magnoliafuneralhome.net.
Nell Johnston
AMORY – Nell Etheridge Johnston, 96, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her home in Amory. She was born on September 16, 1923 in Hamburg, AR and was a daughter to Fred Rushing and Willie Lee Higgenbotham Etheridge. She was married to Harold M. Johnston on September 10, 1941 and prior to her retirement, she worked as a sales clerk. Nell was an avid reader who enjoyed gardening, cooking, and taking care of her children and family. She was a huge fan of Elvis Presley and she also enjoyed collecting dolls. She was a member of Hatley Missionary Baptist Church.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Survivors include one son, Frederick “Ricky” Johnston (Sheila) of Smithville; three daughters, Derenda Lee Foreman (Mark) of the Splunge Community, Sarah Lynn Morgan (Jimmy) of Hatley, and Margaret Annelle Jones of Amory; daughter-in-law, Dee Johnston; grandchildren, Stephanie Governor, Michelle Powell, Stephen Lynn Johnston, Jim Morgan, Kirk Strawbridge, Heather Williams, Shane Strawbridge, Chris Johnston, and Mallory Johnston; great grandchildren, Trey Morgan, Bella Grace Sykes, Lilie Mae Williams, Grady Williams, Silas Williams, Wesley Strawbridge, Tallulah Nelle Strawbridge, and Zack Husack; a host of loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold M. Johnston; one son, Harold E. Johnston; daughter, Paulette Grace Johnston; her parents; a grandson, Randal Shane Johnston; and two brothers, Ruben Etheridge and Frederick Etheridge.
Memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association or to Hatley Missionary Baptist Church.
Jimmie Tallie
ABERDEEN – Jimmie Tallie, 47, passed away on June 6, 2020, at his residence in Okolona. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Betty Sandidge
UNION/MARSHALL COUNTIES – Betty Sandidge, 83, passed away on June 8, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Quincy Shannon
SALTILLO – Quincy Shannon, 32, passed away on June 7, 2020, in Saltillo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by N.L. Jones Funeral Directors.
Joel Price Walton
MT. JULIET, TENNESSEE – Joel Walton died June 3, 2020, at TriStar Summit Medical Center, Hermitage, TN, after a short illness. He was born January 7, 1931, to Noon and Ivy Jyrene Walton in Dorsey, MS. He attended school in Dorsey and graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School and attended Itawamba Junior College in Fulton. He was a veteran serving two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. While in the army, he married Jeanette Loden on July 11, 1951. After an honorable discharge, he resumed his education at Memphis State University graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Education. After stints of teaching and administration in Arkansas and Tennessee, his main focus became special education. In later years, he earned a Doctorate degree in Psychology from the University of Mississippi. He retired from the Tennessee Department of Education where he worked as Director of Special Education supervising curricula development for special needs students.
He and Jeanette traveled extensively over the years within the United States having visited all state capitols. They shared interests in reading, history, and genealogy, and were members of the Itawamba Historical Society in Mantachie for many years.
He is survived by his sons, Joey and Jason Walton, both of Mt. Juliet, TN; his sister-in-law, Linda Holcomb (Don) of Fulton, MS; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette; his parents; and two brothers, Jerry and John.
To fulfill his wishes, there will be no visitation or memorial service. At a later date, there will be a private interment in the Dorsey Memorial Cemetery with McNeece-Morris Funeral Home assisting with local arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the Walton family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Zella Wray
HOUSTON – Zella Wray, 95, passed away on June 7, 2020, at Tupelo Nursing & Rehab in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Dignity Funeral Home.
Robbie Wooldridge
MANTACHIE – Robbie Wooldridge, 84, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at The Meadows in Fulton. She was born February 9, 1936 to the late Ervin Boren and the late Auline Gentles Boren in AL. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. She enjoyed going to Gospel concerts, Elvis festival, singing, cooking, traveling and spending time with her family.
Services will be at 3:00 pm on Wednesday June 10, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Tutor, and Bro. Ray Guin officiating. Burial will be in Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her sons; Darrell (Cassandra) Wooldridge of Marietta, and Donnie (Tammy) Wooldridge of Mantachie, daughters; Cathy (Tommy) Lesley of Mantachie, Amy (Mario) Bejarano of Mantachie, Angie Wooldridge of Mantachie, and Jennifer Wooldridge of Mantachie, 17 grandchildren; special caregiver and granddaughter; Brandy Waddle, 26 great-grandchildren and a brother; James Boren of AL.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Alvis Wooldridge, parents; Ervin and Auline Boren, daughter; Kim Steele, and 2 brother; Charles and Richard Boren. Pallbearers will be Josh Wooldridge, Blake Wooldridge, Jacob Wooldridge, Brady Parker, Jonah Wooldridge, and Chris Young. Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Waddle, Mason Waddle, Tommy Lesley, Mario Bejarano, Jackie Waddle, Will Loague, and Ayden Bejarano.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.