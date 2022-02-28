TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Jacky Abbott, Fulton
Sandra Ammons, Holly Springs
Dorothy Nell Baldwin, Guntown
Lillian Hortense Botts, Palmetto Community
Willie Brunson, Holly Springs
Billy Joe Garner, New Albany
Johnny Howell, Fulton
Shirley Johnson, Marietta
Genlorse Martin, Holly Springs
Carl McKee, Booneville
Earline H. Roberson, Pontotoc
James Earl Scott, Booneville
Matolisa Smith, Pontotoc
Billy Joe Garner
NEW ALBANY - Billy Joe Garner, 66, passed away on February 27, 2022, at his residence in New Albany, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Payton Mortuary.
Genlorse Martin
HOLLY SPRINGS - Genlorse Martin, 67, passed away on January 26, 2022, at Regional One Health in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
Willie Brunson
HOLLY SPRINGS - Willie Brunson, 60, passed away on February 27, 2022, at Methodist Hospice in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
Sandra Ammons
HOLLY SPRINGS - Sandra Ammons, 79, passed away on February 27, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Funeral Home.
James Earl Scott
BOONEVILLE - James Earl Scott, 73, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022. He was born in Baldwyn, MS, on December 29, 1948, to the late Wesley Earl Scott and Mildred Gretchen Rogers Scott. James Earl served in the United States Marine Corp where he taught marksmanship. He served one tour in Vietnam and received the Purple Heart. James Earl was a Master Mason. He later retired from trucking and as a building contractor.
He was a devoted family man who adored his children and grandchildren, whom he often liked to present with gifts. James Earl had a beloved horse companion, Cowboy. Together, they enjoyed 22 years. In his earlier years you could find James Earl either hunting or fishing. He also loved gardening and to watch birds.
Visitation for Mr. Scott will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM at the Booneville Funeral Home. Funeral services with military honors will follow at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Booneville Funeral Home with Bro. Jason Reed officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He leaves behind his wife, Sue Morton Scott; three sons, Kevin Scott of Booneville, MS, Bryan Simmons (Dana) of Tuscumbia, AL, and Eric Simmons (Leanna) of Muscle Shoals, AL; two daughters, Kim Pongetti (Joey) of Tupelo, MS, and Jeni Wiley (Matt) of Tuscaloosa, AL; four grandsons, Mackenzie Morgan, Henry Wiley, Asa Simmons, Ezra Simmons; two granddaughters, Ella Grace Wiley and Mary Wilkes (as James Earl referred to as "Dub") Wiley.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Joey Pongetti, Matt Wiley, Bryan Simmons, Danny Gardner, Eric Simmons and Steve Eaton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made online or by mail to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Carl McKee
BOONEVILLE - Carl McKee. 97, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at his home. He was a member of Hillcrest Church of Christ. He was born on July 04, 1924 to Nina Clover McKee and Phillip McKee. He was former plant manager for McGraw Eddinson and Kay Springs both in Tupelo.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 01, 2022 at 4:00 p. m. with Bro. Lonnie McKee and Bro. Tony Brown officiating. Burial will be in Prentiss Memorial Garden.
He is survived by his two sons, Lional McKee (Jo Nell) and Lonnie McKee (Sarah) all of Booneville; two daughters, Lynna Horton (Perry) of Guntown and Lana Fredrick (Ben) of Arden, North Carolina; (7) grandchildren, Lannie McKee, Larry McKee, Crystal Oswalt, Savannah Freemon, Landon Smith, Hunter McKee and Ellie McKee; (8) great-grandchildren; (2) great-great-grandchildren; sister, Nella Wiggs of Alton, Missouri; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife. Eleanor McKee and two brothers.
His grandsons will serve as his pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pine Vale Children's Home, 1872 County Road 700, Corinth, MS 38834.
Visitation will be Tuesday at Waters Funeral Home from 2:00 - 4:00 p. m.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
Earline H. Roberson
PONTOTOC - On April 4, 1944 Earline Hampton Roberson was born to the late Henry Hampton and Fannie Herron Hampton in Pontotoc, MS.
At an early age, Earline professed her faith and hope in Christ as her Lord and Saviour. She became a member of Springville Missionary Baptist Church. Later in life, she moved her membership to East Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, where she remained a member until death. Earline was united in Holy Matrimony to Hermon L. Roberson on February 2, 1962, and recently celebrated 60 years of marriage. To this union, five children were born- one daughter and four sons. She was affectionately known as Mama, Early, and Maw Maw.
Earline loved her family, talking on the phone, watching Young & the Restless, and sewing. She also was an amazing cook and could bake some of the prettiest coconut and pineapple cakes you've ever seen. She took great pride in her flower bed and loved watering and pruning her favorite flowers, hibiscus and roses. Over the years she worked at several Pontotoc Industries-Keystone Automotive, Sunshine Nursing Home, Action Lane Furniture, and Smith & Nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather James A. Keys, her brothers, Raymond Hampton, Henry Hampton, Jr., Charles Keys, James Thomas Keys, and one sister, Elsie Keys Dobbs.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Hermon L. Roberson of Pontotoc MS; Five children: Billy R. Roberson of Ripley MS, Allison R. Maness of Pontotoc MS, William E. Roberson (Nestita) of Spring TX, Hermon Neal Roberson (Dewyantit) of Collierville TN, and Gerald L. Roberson (Marcina) of Glendale AZ; Four brothers: James A. Keys, Calvin Keys (Brenda), Johnny Keys all of Pontotoc MS, Kenneth Keys (Sylvia) of Athens TX; Five special sister-in-laws: Barbara Harris Hampton of Chicago IL, Earentine Vaughn, Florine Roberson, Maxcine Roberson, Rev. Martha Roberson all from Pontotoc MS; Two brother-in-laws: Elon B. Roberson of Tupelo MS and JB Roberson of Pontotoc MS; One aunt, Odell Bonaparte of Lincoln IL. She affectionately leaves 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, special cousins, and friends in her loving memory.
Visitation walk through will be Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face masks required. Private service will be Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Face masks required. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
Lillian Hortense Botts
PALMETTO COMMUNITY - Lillian Hortense Sullivan Botts, age 76, passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022 at her home after a lengthy illness. Lillian was born September 14, 1945 in Smithville, the daughter of Tremon and Elvie Weaver Sullivan. After high school, she earned her bachelor degree in education and also achieved two master's degrees. Lillian was a devoted teacher, serving at Shannon Elementary School for 36 years. Committed to her faith in Christ, she was a member of Palmetto Baptist Church where she played the piano and taught Sunday School. Lillian enjoyed reading her Bible daily and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She leaves behind two children, Sandy Botts Owen (Tony) and Steve Botts (Carol), all of Palmetto; three grandchildren, Steven Owen of Palmetto, Carly Channell (Tynes) of Russellville, Alabama, and Jon Botts of Palmetto; special friends, Shirley Frederick and Betty Cross; two special caregivers, Glenda Landers and Fay Johnson.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of nearly 50 years, Billy Botts; and a grandson, David Owen.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Street Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Webb officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jon Botts, Tynes Channell, Steven Owen, Don Christian, Benny Waycaster, and Chris Wade. Gary Singh will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis TN, 38101.
Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be shared at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Dorothy Nell Baldwin
GUNTOWN - Dorothy Nell Baldwin, 82, passed away on February 27, 2022, at NMMC in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Shirley Johnson
MARIETTA - Shirley Virginia Stephens, 85, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at Merit Health at River Oaks in Flowood. She was born January 13, 1937, to Lester and Offie Thornton. She loved spending time with her family and having family get-togethers. She loved her church, Eggville Baptist Church, and was a long time member, and going on monthly day trips with the Senior Saints group. She had a strong work ethic and worked many years at Liener Clothes.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Gerald Gann officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Jerry) Johnson and Kathy (Terry) Marion; her grandchildren, Jeremy Johnson, Amber Hachet, Brandon (Marquita) Stephens, Levi (Bri) Stephens, Dammion (ReRe) Stephens, Bradley (Brittney) Stephens, Erica (Shawn) Imes; and a host of great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Dorothy Early; her son, Larry Stephens; and infant daughter, Sandra Joy Stephens.
Pallbearers are Jeremy Johnson, Bradley Stephens, Brandon Stephens, Levi Stephens, Dammion Stephens, Jordan Smith and Dayton Smith.
Honorary pallbearers are her ladies Sunday School class, her Senior Saints group at Eggville Baptist Church.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Matolisa Smith
PONTOTOC - Matolisa Smith, 47, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022, at Baptist East in Memphis. Services will be on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 12 noon at Serenity Autry Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 10 AM at Serenity Autry Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Pontotoc City Cemetery. Serenity Autry Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Johnny Howell
FULTON - Johnny Wayne Howell, 71, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at U.A.B. in Birmingham, AL. He was born April 16, 1950 in Tupelo, MS to the late John Howell Jr. and the late Ruth Graham Howell. He was an employee of Darrell Harp Enterprises for over 40 years. He was a truck driver for over 50 years. He loved sitting on the porch, mowing his yard, and sitting by the fire outside. He especially enjoyed being with his family and extended family members as well. Johnny enjoyed riding the back roads, telling stories, and talking politics at Dulaney's Grocery. Not an educated man except through the hard knocks of life and an honest man whether you wanted to hear it or not. He was the best dad to Jessica.
Services will be 2:00 pm on Thursday March 3, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Paul Graham, Bro. John Griffus, Bro. Robert Wood officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday March 2, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Survivors include his daughter, Jessica Howell (Rita McDuffa); grandchildren: D.J. McDuffa, Kole South, Ariana Franks; girlfriend, Shauna Jefferson and her child, Peyton Poores; sister, Peggy (John) Wildman; brothers: David (Debra) Howell, Roger (Linda) Howell, James (Jock) E. Howell; host of nieces and nephews; special friends: Ricky Maxwell, Dale Nunley, Gary Coleman, Doice Dulaney, Craig Long, Tommy Gasaway, and all of his friends from Dulaney's Grocery.
Preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.
Pallbearers are Paul Wildman, Gary Gasaway, Casey Poores, Orlando (Dillo) Patton, Michael Howell, Chris Howell, Mike Crump, Dale Kent
Honorary pallbearers will be D.J. McDuffa, Kole South, Ariana Franks, Ricky Maxwell, Dale Nunley, Gary Coleman, Doice Dulaney, Craig Long, Tommy Gasaway
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Jacky Abbott
FULTON - Jacky Abbott, 63, passed away on February 28, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by McNeece-Morris Funeral Home.
