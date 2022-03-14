TODAY'S OBITUARIES
Carolyn Barefield, Randolph
David Lee Hester, Mooreville/Nettleton
Jennifer Ramirez, Fulton
Mitsie Rogers, Fulton
-----------------------------------------
MEMO, SENTER LOGO
Mitsie Rogers
FULTON - Mitsie Lee Carroll Rogers, 74, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Courtyard Community Living Center in Fulton. She was born August 11, 1947 to the late Oscar Carroll and the late Louise Stewart Carroll. She was Primitive Baptist in belief.
Services were 4:00 pm on Monday March 14, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Darren Owens and Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be at Itawamba Memorial Gardens.
Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Survivors include her cousin and caregiver, Shelby Davis; several other cousins and extended family members.
Preceded in death by her parents and husband Jerry Rogers.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
MEMO, MCNEECE MORRIS LOGO
Jennifer Ramirez
FULTON - Jennifer Ann Ramirez, 48, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born April 13, 1973. She formerly worked in road construction as a flagman and was a homemaker. She enjoyed arts and crafts.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Tim Holsonback officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include one son, Anthony Ramirez of Tremont; one daughter, Selena Ramirez Parrish (Kyle) of Tupelo; one brother, George Wright (Brandy) and one sister, Nicole Wright, both of Tremont; two grandchildren, Ella Kaye Ramirez and Sekai Parrish; and a special nephew, Rigo Jimenez.
She was preceded in death by one son, C. J. Ramierez; her mother, Jeanne Maki; and one sister, Sherry Jaime.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton.
Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
MEMO
Carolyn Barefield
RANDOLPH - Carolyn Barefield, 85, passed away March 14, 2022, at her son's home in Tippah County, MS. She had been a resident of Lakeshore Senior Apartments in Pontotoc, MS for the last 7 years. She was a beautician in the Randolph Community where she lived until 2015. She a member of Randolph Baptist Church all her Christian life. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Carolyn was a faithful member to her church and loved her Saviour Jesus Christ.
Carolyn is survived by her sons, Ronnie Barefield(Donna) and Donald Barefield(Renee); her daughter, Diane Thorn(Donnie); grandchildren, Kevin Barefield(April), Anna Ward(Michael), Kim Watts, Jason Watts(Asheley), Lindsey Erwin(Keith), and Wesley Barefield(Lori); 9 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Annette Herndon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Colan Barefield; and her parents, Lamar and Ernie Mae Lindsey.
Service will be Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with her son, Bro. Ronnie Barefield, and her grandsons, Bro. Jason Watts and Bro. Wesley Barefield officiating. Burial will follow in Randolph Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers: Kevin Barefield, Donnie Thorn, Michael Ward, Shane Phillips, Bailey Watts, Conner Watts, John Riley Watts, and Bo Barefield.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 15th 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home and Wednesday, March 16th 10AM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home.
MEMO, TISDALE NETTLETON LOGO
David Lee Hester
MOOREVILLE/NETTLETON - David Lee Hester, 53, passed away on March 12, 2022 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. He was born in Aurora, IL on July 24, 1968 to parents Jimmy Lee Hester and Lois May (McMullen ) Greene. He was a retired truck driver. He lived most of his life in Lee County. He attended Freewill Baptist Church in Eggville. David enjoyed working on cars, watching wrestling on television and spending time with his grandchildren.
Funeral services will in the Chapel of Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Nettleton on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Gerald Gann officiating. Burial will be in Shannon Cemetery.
He is survived by two sons, Joshua Hester (Sasha), David Lee Gray (Deeanna), one daughter, Chassidy Hester Jones (Matthew), eleven grandchildren: Anna-Marie, Neaveah, Braylen, Kinsley, Karabeth, Eli, Gracelynn, Waylon, Julian, Mario, Isabelle, his fiance Casey Null, his step-father, Clifford Greene, one brother, Walter Hester (Julie), five sisters: Patricia Gerke (Tony), Glory Weaver (Eddie), Addie Martin (Glynn), Sadie Ausborn (Jason), Donna McCrary (Bryan), several nieces and nephews and his best friend Shayne Baswell (Toni).
He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson Colten Gray, three siblings, Jimmy, Jerry, and Ramona.
Pallbearers will be Joey Martin, Jeffrey Martin, Byron Weaver, Brayden Beasley, Landon Martin, and Hayden Martin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eli Penry and Braylen Gray.
Visitation will be before service time from 12:00- 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.tisdalelannmemorialfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.