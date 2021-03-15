Nathan Farris Wilkins
IUKA – Nathan Farris Wilkins, 76, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at his residence in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Monday, March 15, 2021 beginning at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ludlam Funeral Home Iuka, MS. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery Burnsville, MS.
Linda Cooper
POTTS CAMP – Linda Cooper, 56, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Baptist Desoto Hospital in Southaven, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11:00 am at Salem Baptist Church with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.
Mrs. Elton Green Stokes
TOCCOPOLA – Mrs. Elton Green Stokes, 75, passed away on March 14, 2021, at her home in Toccopola. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Mother Lucille Ivy
SHANNON – Mother Lucille Ivy, 100, passed away on March 14, 2021, at her home in Shannon, MS. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc.
Rebecca Jones
CORINTH – Rebecca Jones, 66, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Memorial services will be on Wednesday, March 17 at 12:00 noon at Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Johnny Elliott
HICKORY FLAT – Johnny Elliott, 81, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Magnolia Nursing Home in New Albany. Services will be on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the Holly Springs Funeral Home with a visitation at the funeral home Thursday 5-8 PM.
Michael Cobb
NEW ALBANY – Mike Cobb, 64, died surrounded by family on Saturday morning, March 13, 2021. He was born November 5, 1956, in Union County, the son of Jack and Margaret Warren Cobb. Mike was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in New Albany and had been a tractor mechanic for Cornelius Equipment Co.
Survivors include his wife, Lynn Cobb of New Albany; two sons, Brian Cobb (Angie) of Dumas and T. J. Hogue of New Albany; two daughters, Erica McCall (Bobby) of Dumas and Allison Clifton (Kemont Thornton) of New Albany; grandkids, Jordan Clifton, Levi Cobb, Hunter Clifton, Avry Clifton, Eli Cobb, Bentley Hogue, Eden Thornton, Lyndee Thornton, Hayden Hogue, and his grandpups; four sisters, Frances Dunson; Florence Linebaugh, Patricia Hancock, and Nancy Cobb; and four brothers, Bobby Cobb, Wayne Cobb, Thomas Cobb, and Ronnie Cobb. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Buddy Cobb; sisters Flossie Bailey, and Joyce Medlin; son-in-law, Wayne Todd; and grand pup, Piper Louann.
Funeral services were held on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Glenfield Funeral Home with his brothers, Brother Bobby Cobb and Brother Wayne Cobb officiating, with burial following in Glenfield Memorial Park. His grandchildren served as pallbearers. The family wants to thank Legacy Hospice and all of Mike’s caregivers. Online condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
Rhonda King
HOLLY SPRINGS – Rhonda Kay King, 59, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Baptist Hospital East in Memphis. Services will be on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 1:00 p.m. viewing starts at 11:00 a.m. until service at Serenity Autry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery Holly Springs Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of services.
Richard Curtis
OKOLONA – Richard Alan Curtis, 70, of Okolona, died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home. He was born on March 21, 1950 to Jake and Jean Curtis in Grand Haven, Michigan. He graduated in 1968 from Shannon High School then attended IJC and Old Miss. He was a retired Fire Captain in Tupelo, serving 20 years. He was a member of Doty Chapel Church in Shannon. In his free time he enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and gardening.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home the funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the chapel. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years Betty Curtis of Okolona; his mother, Jean Curtis; daughter, Jennifer Curtis Brooks; son, Mark Curtis (Casey); sister, Joni Chandler (Gary); brother, Mike Curtis (Darlene); and five grandchildren, Anna, Andrew, Abbey, Aiden, and Anderson.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jake Curtis.
Pallbearers will be David Pierce, Daniel Vaughn, Van Down, Mark Curtis, and Andrew Curtis.
Wilma Pearce
TUPELO – Wilma Pearce, 92, died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. She was born November 3, 1928, in the Auburn Community to Cortez and Jodie Christian Garner. She attended Auburn School and graduated from Mooreville High School. She worked for Central Service and retired from Renasant Bank. She was a lifelong member of Auburn Baptist Church and played the piano and organ there for over 50 years. She loved to travel and was an accomplished pianist and organist. She loved spending time with her family.
Services will be 10 AM Tuesday at Auburn Baptist Church with Bro. Jimmy Henry officiating. Burial will follow in Auburn Cemetery. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
She is survived by her children, Donney Pearce (Sherry) of Mooreville, Susan Hale (Phillip) of Mooreville and David Pearce (Lisa) of Pontotoc; six grandchildren, Jessica Turner (Matt), McCain Pearce, Justin Hale, Lacy Beresh (Kenny), Cason Pearce (Casey) and Cale Pearce (Katelyn); eight great-grandchildren, Rob Turner, Pearce Turner, Jackson Hale, Hanna Hale, Lyla Bishop, Mattie Pearce, Will Pearce and Adalie Pearce; a nephew, Phil Umfress.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom Pearce; one sister, Laverne Umfress; on brother, Trice Garner and a daughter-in-law, Jeanie Pearce.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, great-grandsons and her nephew, Phil Umfress.
Visitation will be 8:30 – 10 Tuesday at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Auburn Baptist Church.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Pat Wages
NEW ALBANY – Ella Patricia “Pat” Quarles Wages, 82, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born October 5, 1938 in Lexington, Kentucky. She retired from Producers Compress, where she worked in the office. She loved taking care of her dogs, Addie, Little Bit and Sugar. She was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
A visitation will be at United Funeral Service on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 from 11:00a.m. until service time at 1:00p.m. Bro. Don Chandler will officiate.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Wages and a grandson, Walt Lyons, both of New Albany; a brother, Stanley Quarles of Bridgetown, MS.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. “Bob” Wages; her mother, Lena Denton Quarles; two daughters, Mary Ella Wages and Julia Ann Wages; a brother, Marl Lee Quarles; and three sisters, Shirlene Meek, Margaret Limberg and Betty Wilkins.
Pallbearers will be Toby Hill, Curtis Tate, John Ellis, Hunter Stanford, Bradley Smith and Jake Godwin.
United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
Joe Massey
TISHOMINGO – Joe Massey, 79, passed away Sunday, March 14, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Tuesday, March 16, 4 p.m. at Forrest Grove Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 16, 2-4 p.m. at Forrest Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Forrest Grove Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
Mary Maxine Ezelle
TUPELO – Mary Maxine Ezelle, 88, passed away on March 15, 2021, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility in Baldwyn. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by W.E. Pegues Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Glen Dale Hulsey, Sr.
UNION COUNTY – Glen Dale Hulsey, Sr., 92, passed away Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his residence in New Albany. Graveside Services will be Thursday, March 18 at 2 PM at Glenfield Memorial Park. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
Jerry Dunaway
GUNTOWN – Jerry Dunaway passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the age of 65 at his home. Jerry was born on December 24, 1955, to Herman and Nell Watts Dunaway.
He was a member of the MS National Guard for 10 years and had been a firefighter and EMR for Saltillo Fire Department.
He was the assistant Pastor of Lighthouse Assembly of God in Saltillo from 2003 – 2005, and he was currently the Pastor of Maple Springs Church of God in Mantachie, Ms.
On May 31, 1974, he married the love of his life, Linda Fowler. They raised two sons together.
Jerry had a passion for hunting, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his grandchildren Wesley, Amelia, and Cohen. He has been a member of many gospel singing groups.
Funeral services will be held at Waters Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1:00 p. m. with Bro. Sammy Scott, Bro. David Webb, Bro. Macky Pettigo and Bro. Roger Graham officiating. Burial will be in Andrews Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of Guntown; sons, Matthew (Alisha) Dunaway of New Albany and Lee Dunaway of New Albany; brothers, Marty (Katrina) of Guntown and Jeff (Mary) Dunaway of Guntown; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Dunaway of Saltillo, Faye Sexton of Southaven and Betty Fowler of Fulton; brothers-in-law, Tommy (Judy) of Guntown, Johnny (Donna) Fowler of Fulton and Glen Harris of Saltillo; hosts of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Larry Dunaway ,sister, Sheila Harris and a brother-in-law, Billy Sexton.
Pallbearers will be Coty Dunaway, Josh Dunaway, Anthony Dunaway, John Gooch, Wesley Dunaway, Roger Graham and Michael Ballard.
Visitation is Monday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
