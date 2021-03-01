Joel Boyd
GOLDEN – Joel Boyd, 74, passed away on February 27, 2021, at North AL Medical Center in Florence, AL. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Deaton Funeral Home-Red Bay.
Frank James Lipsey
NEW ALBANY – Frank James Lipsey, 61, passed away on February 28, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Delton “Doc” Kelton
GOLDEN – Delton “Doc” Kelton, 79, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at his residence in Golden, MS. Services will be on Wednesday, March 3, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 2, 5-9 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL. Burial will follow at Altar Baptist Church Cemetery.
Louise Hanson
AMORY – Mary Louise Hanson passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 just a day before her 86th birthday at her daughter’s home in Birmingham. She was born on February 28, 1935 in Monroe County to Eulis Smith, Sr. and Ada McWhirter Smith. She grew up on the farm in the Lackey Community where she learned a strong work ethic and a can-do attitude. She was a 1953 graduate of Aberdeen High School and was married to James Hal Hanson for 53 years. During the time of working, raising a family, caring for her parents, and helping with grandchildren, she attended Mississippi University for Women on nights and weekends all while working and caring for her family. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1985. She became a huge advocate of education for her family. She retired from United Technologies where she worked there for over 40 years in production and ended her career in management. She was most known for her sweet spirit, selflessness, humility, and her love for church and the Lord. She sought out ways to help others, while living her life for God. Louise loved to travel as long as it wasn’t by boat or plane. She would hop on a bus at any time to take a trip with her grandchildren traveling coast to coast. She loved to spend time with her family and her great grandchildren became the apple of her eye. She was a long-time member of the Hatley Primitive Baptist Church and would always turn to God’s word for her source of strength and encouragement. Her hobbies included genealogy and flower gardening. She was kind, loving, and sometimes opinionated. Her strong values would never be bent for anyone but would give her all for family.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home with Elder Tim Cunningham and Mr. Jonathan Holloway officiating. Burial will follow in the New Prospect Cemetery.
Survivors include one son, Mike Hanson (Lynn) of Columbus; two daughters, Rebecca Simpson (George) of Birmingham and Elizabeth Hanson Tidwell of Amory; two sisters, Mildred Allen of Huntsville and Anita Boyd of Memphis; grandchildren, Jonathan Holloway (Natalie) of Olive Branch, Michael Holloway (Erin) of Saltillo, Matthew Hanson of St. Charles, MO, Blake Hanson (Stacie) of Madison, Jacob Hanson (Kristen) of Columbus, Clint Simpson (Ruth) of Collierville, TN, Bethany Simpson Hagler (Josh) of Northport, AL; great grandchildren, Emma, Elizabeth, Sadie and Bennett Holloway, Ayden, Lucas, and Georgia Hanson, and Abigail, Tyler, and Mariah Simpson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband; she was preceded in death by her in-laws, J.A. and Ollie Mae Hanson; sisters, Hazel Kitchens and Clara Smallwood; brothers, Stanton Smith, Fred Smith, and Johnny Smith; and her son-in-law, David Tidwell.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan and Michael Holloway, Matt, Blake, and Jake Hanson, and Clint Simpson.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
In accordance with current COVID guidelines, it is requested a mask be worn at the service.
Clyde Rogers Jr.
SHANNON – Clyde Rogers Jr., 56, passed away on February 28, 2021, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Virginia Young
BALDWYN – Virginia Young, 58, passed away on February 27, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Baldwyn.
Robins Copeland
SALTILLO – Robins Copeland, 77, passed away on February 27, 2021, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Verona.
Doris Browning
ETTA – Doris Nadine Bogue Browning, 90, went to her heavenly home Friday, February 27, 2021 to be with her heavenly family, we were not ready to give her up but she told us we didn’t need her down here and she was tired. She was born to Dewey Dewitt Bogue and Mary Ethel Rutledge Bogue, on July 30, 1930, she worked at the finishing room at Mohasco until she retired. She was an active member of Bethel Baptist Church, and a member of the Dorcas Sunday School Class. She loved going to church, and going to gospel concerts. She loved to quilt, crochet, and cook. There will be no more Coconut Cake and Peppermint cakes at Christmas.
A visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church on March 1, 2021. The service will be starting at 4:00 with Bro. Jason Pilcher and Bro. Dan Darling officiating.
She was preceded in death by her Dad and Mother, her husband of 50 years Carlton (SPLUT) Browning, one son David Dewitt Browning, two sisters, Mary Caroline Bogue Grubbs, and Geraldine Bogue.
She is survived by two daughters, Doris Gene Browning Garrison (Johnny), Patricia Carol Browning Rossell, (Junior) one son Robert Alton Browning (Michelle) one daughter-in-law Regina Gay Poe Browning, twelve grandchildren, twenty one great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be, Steven Rossell, Craig Browning, Chad Browning, Shawn Yates, Chris Long, Jesse Brewer, Jamie Wright, and Eric Carpenter.
For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements.
Louise Green
WATER VALLEY – Mildred “Louise” Green, age 77, went to be with her Lord and Savior Saturday morning, February 27, 2021. After a strong battle from injuries, she succumbed while a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. A visitation will be held Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a service to follow at Coleman Funeral Home. Interment will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Oxford. Bro. David Ross will officiate. Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Green was born to Adam B. Lesley and Era Louise Treadaway Medlin on January 6, 1944. After meeting Lewis Frank Green in Memphis, TN, they married on August 28, 1969. She continued her life starting her career in Cosmetology when she began her family.
Being faithful and dedicated to the Lord, Louise was a member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church in Water Valley, MS. She devoted her life to walk with the Lord. As evidenced by her garden and lawn, she enjoyed planting every Spring and nurturing throughout the year. With many of her handmade quilts remaining with family and friends, she was very talented. Quilting was only a small demonstration of her many talents. She crocheted multiple blankets for her loved ones and neighbors as well. As much time as she enjoyed with her family, she was overjoyed when they could all be together. Having this large heart, she was an avid believer in helping others including Help Heal Veterans, Paws of Honor, National Police Association, and St. Joseph’s Indian School.
Mrs. Green will be lovingly forever remembered and missed by her husband of 52 years, Lewis Green of Water Valley, MS; children, David (Linda) Harris of Water Valley, MS, Chris Jenkins of Selmer, TN, Staci (Mark) Pezzullo Cooper of Myrtle Beach, SC, Leah (Greg Newman) Harris of Enid, MS, Billy (Wendy) Green of Water Valley, MS; 18 grandchildren; and 24 great grandchildren.
Mrs. Green was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie Adam and Era Louise Treadaway Medlin and son in law, Oneal Jenkins.
The family wishes to send a very special thank you to the staff and nurses of ICU and the third floor of Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS. The family said of these staff members, “At our most humble and weak moments, several of you became part of a lifetime memory.”
Ricky Reeder
PONTOTOC – Ricky Lee Reeder, age 65, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at NMMC in Tupelo. He was born on October 10, 1955 to Louis Wayne and Frankie Lee Clayton Reeder. Ricky was a member of Center Hill Baptist Church. He was retired from the furniture industry where he worked as a cutter. Ricky enjoyed woodworking and trading.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, March 1, 2021 at Center Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Mitchell Hall and Rev. Jay Stanley officiating. Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.
Survivors include his three daughters, Holly Bridgman (Shane), Tonya Osborn (Michael) and Brittany Reeder; his brother, Barry Reeder (Reta); his sidekick, Teresa Reeder; three grandchildren, Kinsley Bridgman, Hailey Dillard and Emma Faith Osborn and one great-grandchild, Lana Mace Dillard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Brenda Hodges (Ross) and a brother, Jerry Wayne Reeder.
Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 2 PM at Center Hill Baptist Church.
Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com.
Edna Franks
MANTACHIE – Edna Ruth Hamm Franks, 79, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born May 3, 1941 to the late Paul Hamm and the late Mamie Ruth Crouch Harris. She was a member of Fawn Grove Freewill Baptist Church. She operated Trophy World and Franks Automotive along side her husband Carlton. She helped run Byhalia Raceway and also helped run Fulton Dragway with her family. She was the backbone to her family.
Private family services will be Tuesday March 2, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Booker officiating. Burial will be in Fawn Grove Cemetery. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include her son, Mike (Sharon) Franks; grandsons: Mikey (Aimee) Franks and Cayden Mitchell; great-granddaughter, Lorelai Fowler all of Fulton; brothers: Billy Harris, James Lamar Harris; sister, Linda Kay Gober.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Carlton Franks, sisters: Pauline Hutcheson, Mamie Sue Thompson; step-father who raised her, Hezzie James Harris.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com.
Randall Ott
HAMILTON – Randall Ott, 53, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at his residence in Hamilton. Services will be on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 2 PM at Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home.
Fred Bennett
BALDWYN – Fred Bennett, 95, passed away on February 22, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Brenda Lou Payne
SALTILLO – Brenda Lou Payne, 72, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at the NMMC. She enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley, working crossword puzzles, being outdoors, and she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She retired from Olympic Products and she was a member of Mayfield Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, March 05, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Toby Mears officiating. Burial will be in the Mayfield Church of Christ Cemetery.
She is survived by a son, William Felks; two sisters; four brothers; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; step-mother, Shirley Sanders; host of other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise Hallmark; parents, Mitchell and Eva Lou Towery Sanders.
Pallbearers Anthony Morris, Brandon Sanders, Gary Davidson, Chris Sanders and Greg Sanders.
Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p. m. at Waters Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
Anneshia Pierce
BOONEVILLE – Anneshia Pierce, 29, passed away on March 1, 2021, at her home in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Agnew and Sons Funeral Home of Booneville.
Mark Ridge
HOLLY SPRINGS – Mark Ridge, 64, passed away on February 27, 2021, at his home in Holly Springs. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs.
Gregory Stokes
RIPLEY – Gregory Stokes, 67, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc. Services will be on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10 am at Kesler Funeral Home-Baldwyn Chapel. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Amy Todd
CRUMP, TENNESSEE – Amy Todd, 53, passed away on March 1, 2021, at her residence in Crump, TN. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by ASSOCIATED FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION – TUPELO.
Annie Polly Harris
GUNTOWN – Annie Polly Harris, 84, passed away on February 28, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
