Arlen Anderson
BALDWYN - Arlen Anderson, 78, passed away on March 18, 2022, at Landmark Nursing Facility in Booneville. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Waters Funeral Home.
Nancy D. Bridges Timbs
PONTOTOC/UNION COUNTIES - Nancy D. Bridges Timbs, 61, passed away on March 20, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care.
Thomas Yeager
MANTACHIE - Thomas Odell Yeager, 83, passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 at New Albany Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born March 16, 1939 to Eart Yeager and Fletus Presley Yeager. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his family at gatherings and holidays.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. John Macalister officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home.
He is survived by seven children, Gregory Yeager (Deane) of McEwen, TN, Kay Price (Jerry) of Ecru, Sherry Tackett of Ecru, Debbie Yeager of Tupelo, Tanya Treadaway (Michael) of Ecru, Tony Yeager of Mantachie, and Casey Yeager of Mantachie; mother of his children, Mary Yeager Moore of Tupelo; sister, Glinda Dale Guess of Blue Springs; brother, Joe Thomas "JT" Yeager of Furrs; 11 grandchildren, Desiree Racheford (Brad) Shawn Gregory Yeager (Hannah), Alexis Dion Jordon (Hunter), Jeremy Price (Nichole) Daniel Owens, Jamie Tackett (Taylor), Bradley Tackett (Makenzie), Joel Yeager, Ryan Clayton (Angela), Logan Treadaway, and Austin Treadaway; and 14 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by parents, Eart Yeager and Fletus Presley Yeager; brother, Billy Joe Yeager; and sister, Linda Yeager.
Pallbearers will be Joel Yeager, Ryan Clayton, Bradley Tackett, Jamie Tackett, Logan Treadaway, Austin Treadaway, and Jeremy Price.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gregory Yeager and Jerry Price.
Frog Perrigo
BOONEVILLE - Alford Ray "Frog' Perrigo, 90, was born on November 14, 1931, to Dudley and Ozella Horton Perrigo. He passed away with his loving family at his side on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
It has been said that most people in Prentiss County knew and thought highly of Frog. He worked for the City of Booneville for most of his adult life before retiring from his job as director of the Street Department in 1997. During his time at the city, if anyone needed something done, Frog did his best to take care of it, and after his retirement, things didn't change. He was always there to help.
Frog married the love of his life, Carolyn Thompson on December 7, 1957. They were married for over 64 years and had two sons. During those 64 years Frog and Carolyn were inseparable.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Minister Jim Estes officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11:00 P.M. until 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Left behind to mourn his passing are his wife Carolyn, his son, Jeff, his daughter-in-law, Jane, his grandsons, John Paul and Clay, his sister, Janie Settlemires, his brother and sister-in-law, Curry and Biddie Thompson and a host of nieces and nephews.
Frog was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved son, J.R., three brothers, and a sister.
Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Carolyn Kingsley
MOOREVILLE - Carolyn Kingsley died at her home Saturday, March 19, 2022 after a brief illness. She was retired from Stockyards Inc. of Tupelo with over 50 years of service. She enjoyed gardening and working in her flowers. She loved decorating for Christmas and spending time with her grand children and great grandchildren. She was a member of the Auburn Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at noon Monday March 21, 2022 at Waters Funeral Home with Bro. Austin Kimbrough officiating. Burial will be in Crossroads Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter Cindy Kimbrough (Ronny) of Saltillo, son Robby Kingsley (Donna) of Mooreville, 2 brothers Bobby Edwards (Rita) of Mooreville, Lawrence Edwards (Lera) of Guntown, 2 sisters-in-laws Edith Edwards of New Mexico and Albie Edwards of New Albany, 2 brother-in-laws Macky Kingsley (Charlotte) of Auburn and Rush Robbins of Mooreville, 4 Grandchildren Autumn McCormick (Jason), Austin Kimbrough (Jade), Joe Kingsley (Megan) and Jordan Smith (Bobby), 9 Great Grandchildren Cooper, Kaden, Della, Libby, Callie, Allie, Levi, Maggie Mae and Liam.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph D. and Ollie M. Hunt Edwards, husband Bobby Kingsley, 2 brothers Paul Edwards and Hoyle Edwards, sister-in-law Jo Nell Robbins, and a brother-in-law Wesley Kingsley.
Pallbearers will be Joe Kingsley, Bobby Smith, Rickey Edwards and Joey Edwards
Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Monday from 10 a.m. until service time.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com.
