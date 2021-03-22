Elder Cleveland Brown, Sr.
ABERDEEN – Elder Cleveland Brown, Sr., 68, passed away on March 21, 2021, at home in Aberdeen. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Aberdeen.
Hazel McCammon
HOULKA – Hazel McCammon, 77, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Northeast Mississippi Hospice in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Visitation will be on Monday, March 22, 2021 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery.
Dwight David Cummings
CORINTH – Dwight David Cummings, 42, passed away on March 20, 2021, at University Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Tommy Flippo
PRIESTVILLE – Tommy Ray Flippo, 67, died Sunday, March 21, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born December 26, 1953 to Floyd Flippo and Dorothy Ray Kimbhal. He loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles.
He is survived by three daughters, Tammy Wilson (Mike) of Lebonon, TN, Angela Mills, (Donald) of Smithville, and Amanda Yell (David) of Amory; two step sons, Ricky Beasley (Misty) of Maine and Jason Beasley (Lindsey) of New York; five grandchildren, James David Sisk, Damien Sauvagoat, Seraphina Beasley, Adelaide Beasley, and Evangeline Beasley; one brother, Steve Kimbhal (Chickie) of El Paso, TX and one sister, Patsy Lovell (Preston) of Hamilton.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Flippo; his parents; stepfather, Henry Kimbhal; and grandson, Taylor Smith.
There will be no services. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Lebonheur Children’s Hospital.
Ken Nail, Jr.
CLEARWATER, FLORIDA – Ken Nail, a native of Tupelo, passed away March 7, 2021, in Palm Harbor, Florida after a long struggle with numerous health issues. He was born May 13, 1950, in Tupelo to Kenneth and Ethelda Phillips Nail.
Ken graduated from Tupelo High School in 1968, attended Mississippi College, and graduated from the University of Mississippi with an undergraduate degree in history and a graduate degree in library science.
In 1975 he wrote a book entitled “The Way I Heard It, A History of Calhoun County,” culminating a two-year oral history project sponsored by the Calhoun County School District. Ken had a long career as an archivist, first at the Kennedy Space Center, at Montgomery County, Alabama, as head of the Alaska State Archives, and finally as archivist and librarian at the University Medical Center Library in Jackson, Mississippi.
Ken’s first wife Paula died in 1993, and he raised their daughter Jenny as a single parent. Later in life he married Jinrong Guo who cared for him faithfully in his later years.
In addition to his wife Jinrong and his daughter Jenny, he is survived by his sister Susan Bozeman (Tommy) and his brother John Nail (Mimi), both of Tupelo, and numerous dear friends from Alaska to Florida.
Margaret Watson
IUKA – Margaret Watson, 47, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at NMMC in Iuka. Services will be on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Provision Ministry Church, Iuka, MS. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Provision Ministry Church. Burial will follow at Watson Cemetery.
David Lee Hervey
WATER VALLEY – David Lee Hervey, 57, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Oxford. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 12:30 at Union Hill CME Church in Water Valley. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Serenity Daniels. Serenity Daniels Funeral Home of Water Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Gene Ray Sappington
TISHOMINGO – Gene Ray Sappington, 55, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at his home in Tishomingo. Services will be on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1 pm at Paradise Cemetery in Tishomingo. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Joshua Maine Robinson
BALDWYN – Joshua Maine Robinson, 40, passed away on March 19, 2021, in Lee County. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany.
Patricia “Pat” Bray
TUPELO – Patricia “Pat” Bray, 83, died on March 22, 2021, at Traceway in Tupelo. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. A full obituary will follow.
Bill Bryson
TUPELO – On Sunday morning, William Jay “Bill” Bryson transitioned from this life to his eternal life in Paradise privately, quietly, and without fanfare, as he had lived his 43 years in this realm, from his residence in downtown Tupelo. Bill, interesting and eclectic, was born in Tupelo on December 29, 1977 into the Bryson, a pioneer Lee County family and the Lux family, natives of Pennsylvania. His parents are William Patrick “Pat” Bryson and Dr. Mary Frances Lux. Bill lived in Tupelo and Bruce much of his growing up years but moved to Hattiesburg during his High School days attending Hattiesburg High School. He attended Mississippi State University where he studied Architecture graduating with a BS in Architecture. Bill was talented in many aspects of his life. He was a prolific musician and played a mean guitar and piano, among other instruments. He loved jamming with his musical buddies and particularly enjoyed jazz. Bill was a master draftsman professionally and privately and left a spectacular collection of drawings and art. His Scottish heritage gave him a great deal of his personality and style and allowed him to be the epic bachelor. He was ferocious in chess, was always moved by music and the arts and led a sometimes onerous but interesting life. He grew up with a strong Catholic heritage, was christened at St. John Catholic Church in Oxford and was a parishioner with his Mom and family at St. Thomas and Sacred Heart in Hattiesburg. Bill will long be remembered by his family and tight knit group of friends.
A Prayer Service and celebration of his life and will be held at 11 AM today (Tue. 3/23/2021) at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Father Henry Shelton officiating and personal reflections and music by “Pip” Pipkin and friends. A Mass will be recited at 11 AM Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hattiesburg. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM-service time today (Tuesday) at Holland-Tupelo Chapel.
Bill is survived by his parents; Dr. Mary Frances Lux of Hattiesburg and Pat Bryson (Helen Purvis Bryson) of Tupelo; 3 sisters, Beth Bryson Taylor (Clint) of Ocean Springs, MS., Trish Bryson Frazier (Charles) of Meridian and Kate Bryson Boundurant (Todd) of Hattiesburg; nine nieces and nephews whom he adored, Riley, Anna Brice, Lola, Jay Lucas, Hannah, Bryson, Jackson, Stella, Max and Foster; his God parents, Sid and Kathy Pipkin of Pensacola, Fla. and Tupelo; numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
The family suggest memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 , Tupelo-Lee Humane Shelter, P. O. Box 2143, Tupelo, MS. 38802 or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 313 Walnut St., Hattiesburg, MS. 39401.
Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
June Carolyn Allen Cupper
IUKA – June Carolyn Allen Cupper passed from this life on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at home in Iuka, MS, with her family at her side. She was born January 3, 1945, in Des Moines, IA, to Merlyn and Rachel Allen.
She was a 1963 graduate of Booneville High School. She attended Freed Hardeman University, and then served her country in the United States Air Force. She became a nurse and worked as one until she retired in 2006. She loved reading, gardening, singing, and watching old movies. She was a faithful member of the Booneville Church of Christ. She loved sending cards to people, and she always had a list of who she needed to send a card, even up until her last few days.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald Cupper, daughter, Pam Olive, son, Joel Cupper, sisters, Paula Wanner and Magdeline Allen, and brother, Ronnie Allen. She is survived in death by daughters Abbie (Roy) Lawson and Vicki Cupper. She was a loving grandmother to Brandi Olive and Kamden Lawson. She was aggravated for the last forty-seven years by her loving brother-in-law, Rick Wanner.
Services will be held at the Booneville Church of Christ in Booneville, MS on Tuesday, March 23, with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. with funeral at 3:00 p.m.
Gerald Thornton
BLUE SPRINGS – Gerald R. Thornton, 73, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021 at his home. He was a retired electrician for Jesco and fire chief of Alpine for 32 years. He enjoyed riding his lawn mower and tractor and spending time with his family. He was a member of Camp Creek Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Chad Higgens officiating. Burial will be in Camp Creek Cemetery.
He is survived by his daughters, Deanna Fowler (DeWayne), Tammy Thornton (Terry), Leasha Watson (Terry), Sonja Nichols (Chad); sons, David Baker (Donna), Joel Baker and Barry Baker; sister, Patricia Chism; brother, Lee Thornton; grandchild, Lindsay Duffie, Dianna Rowsey, John Michael Segars, Zane Treadway, Logan Treadway, Cole Nichols, Wayne Baker, Eric Baker, Cody Baker, Dustin baker, and Nancy Smalley (Nick); great-grandchildren, Matthew Croft and Madison Croft; great-great-grandchild, Miles Croft; host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Hazel Roberts Thornton; wife, Betty Thornton; sons, Bill Croft and Wayne Baker; grandson, Mac Croft.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons and members of the Alpine Fire Dept.
Visitation will be Friday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Visitation will be Friday evening at Waters Funeral Home from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Violet Mae Tucker Sizemore
SMITHVILLE – Violet Mae Tucker Sizemore, 90, went to be with her Lord on Monday, March 22, 2021. She was the daughter of James Gaither Tucker, Sr. and Maude Holloway Tucker. She was born on August 16, 1930.
Violet grew up in Becker Bottom and attended Becker School. She married Paul “Tuff” Sizemore on December 25, 1945. They were blessed with 3 children. She was a big collector of salt and pepper shakers and dolls. She loved quilting and spending time with her children and grand children.
She is survived by her daughter, Anna Sizemore Law, and her sons, Rick Sizemore (Monda), and Sonny Sizemore; grandchildren, Jason Young (Cathy), Nathan Sizemore (Sam), Courtney Adams (Evan), Brittany Purnell (Marc); great-grandchildren, Blake Vernon, Bryson Walters, Billie Young, Charli Kate, Ty and Owen Adams, Bo Sizemore and Evie Purnell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul “Tuff” Sizemore and grandchild, Michael Young.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Sizemore will be held at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at E.E. Pickle Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Mike Tucker and Bro. Ray Carroll officiating. Burial will follow at Young Memorial Garden in Smithville, MS. Pallbearers will be Jason Young, Nathan Sizemore, Evan Adams, Bryson Walter, Marc Purnell, Blake Vernon, Ed Tucker, Jerry Marshall and Raymond Tucker.
Condolences and memories may be shared with her family at eepicklefuenralhome.com.
Charles Spencer
FULTON – Charles Allen Spencer, age 94, died Monday, March 22, 2021, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no formal visitation. However, one may pay respects to Charles and sign the guestbook at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton, MS, from 8 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24. Family only graveside service will be held on Wednesday at Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery in Fulton. Bro. Terry Paul Graham will officiate. McNeece-Morris Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of arrangements.
Honorary pallbearers are Donnie Sartin, Dr. David Cole, David Futrell, Bobby Cleveland, Nat Prestage, and Cliff McGlothin.
The eldest of five children of Charles Whitford (Bobby) Spencer and Gervis Bernice Moore Spencer, Charles was born November 21, 1926, in the Clay community. He grew up on the family farm learning the value of hard, honest labor. He was a resident of Itawamba County essentially all of his life. He married his childhood sweetheart, Martha (Dood) West in 1944. Charles was a lifelong educator. He believed that education was vitally important and should be sought and cultivated with diligence. Charles began his career in education under the Emergency Certificate in 1947 teaching the 5th and 6th grades at Tilden then at Banner. He was social studies teacher and men’s and women’s basketball coach at Cleveland Vocational High School in 1951 and 1952. He earned his BS in Education from Mississippi State in1952 before returning to Itawamba County to serve as principal at Mantachie. Charles was employed as a highway technician at Mississippi Highway testing laboratory from 1954-1965. During these years Charles worked during the day and taught night classes 5 nights/week to veterans seeking to complete their education. In 1972 Charles completed his Master’s Degree in Education Administration (with honors) at Mississippi State. In 1975 he resigned from Itawamba Junior College as Counselor and Veteran’s Liaison to serve as Superintendent of Education of Itawamba County. Never known to be idle, after Charles’ retirement from the education field in 1980, he opened a small real estate business. The last few years he spent less time conducting business as a real estate broker and appraiser. Nonetheless he continued to open up the office daily to avail many old and new friends’ opportunities to engage in fellowship over cups of coffee; and in wintertime fellowship by a warm wood fire. Should any child accompany an adult into the office, Charles always had a lollipop for them.
Charles liked to read history, study his Bible, watch Andy Griffith reruns, work word search puzzles, and listen to “good old country gospel music.” His most favorite pastime of all was helping others as best he could. Charles was a man of few words but his character spoke volumes.
Until his declining health prevented his participation, Charles was an active loyal member of Fulton Blue Lodge #444, Corinth Scottish Rite Masonic Lodge, and a Hamasa Shriner. He attained the level of 33rd Mason. He considered it an honor and a privilege to tutor numerous men in the Masonic Rite rituals. He was a long time member of Trinity Baptist Church and a member of East Fulton Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school for many years. Additionally he was a trustee of Itawamba Community College for several years.
Charles was a loving and devoted husband, father, granddaddy (Paps), great grandfather and friend.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years “Dood”; and his parents Bobby and Gervis Spencer, his siblings, James, John, and Fannie. He is survived by his son Keith Allen Spencer (Judy) of Fulton and daughter Brenda Spencer Baker (William) of Jackson, MS and grandchildren Klista Spencer Martin (Lance), Ina Spencer, Matthew Baker (Sally), Beth Ann Papas (Noah), Stephanie Petrogeorge (Nicholas), Max Baker, and great grandchildren Mia Rae Martin, Aiden Martin, Charlie Baker; Catherine Baker, Colin Baker, Anthony Papas, Marina Papas, and Alexios Petrogeorge; his brother, William Trice Spencer; his Masonic Rite brotherhood; and many cherished extended family members and friends.
The family is grateful for the exemplary care Charles received by North Mississippi Medical Center Home Hospice. In particular the family expresses their gratitude to Sharon Cox, RN who was extremely attentive in administering thorough comprehensive, quality care to Charles; and Tiffany Pounds, home health assistant, and Sherita Dobbins, Social Worker who both served Charles in a proficient, compassionate manner.
Additionally the family would like to express their appreciation to Sanctuary Hospice for providing added support, peace, comfort and dignity in the midst of Charles’ rapid declining state of health.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery Fund, P O Box 192, Fulton, MS 38843; or Shriners Hospital for Children, Processing Center, P O Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (donors@stjude.org).
Condolences may be shared with the Spencer family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Alea Grace Adams
WHEELER – Alea Grace Adams, infant, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 4 pm at Oak Ridge Church of Christ Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Demarion M. Pegeese
AMORY – Demarion M. Pegeese, 8, passed away on March 19, 2021, at Lebhoner’s Children Hospital in Memphis. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Memorial Funeral Home.
Estelle Mareda Gusmus
SALTILLO – Estelle Mareda Gusmus, “Granny” to all who knew and loved her, passed peacefully on March 21st at the home of family. She was surrounded by loved ones during her last days, and was met by loved ones upon her passing.
Estelle was born and raised in Marietta MS, the 5th child of Ferman and Ella Grammar. Many happy hours have been spent with her children over the years, recalling the wonderful times she had with her family growing up during the Depression. What the Grammars didn’t have in material possessions, they made up for with love, faith and humor. Those qualities were lovingly passed on to her family throughout the years.
Estelle met and married Charles Noble Gusmus in 1952, after the beautiful redhead met the handsome sailor fresh out of the navy. They were married for 54 happy years, until his death in 2006. They were the proud parents of 9 children, 20 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
The only thing Estelle loved better than camping with her family and attending blue grass festivals was having her loved ones around her for regular family dinners. These included not only all her children, in-laws and grandchildren, but all the “adopted” family members who have been collected and treasured over the years. She leaves a legacy that will be remembered and treasured by all who knew the gift of her patient and loving ways. Her strength was her gentle and kind faith, daily demonstrated in everything she did and everyone she touched.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Brown (Ken), Charlotte Young (Joe), Chuck Gusmus (Liz), Tony Gusmus, Willie Gusmus (Pam), Mike Gusmus (Anita), Lynette Winters (Paul Wayne) and Lois Patton (Mike); her grandchildren, Nora & Kenny Brown, Jason Glidewell, Cleo & Abby Young; CJ & Brittany Gusmus, Craig & Toni Lynn Gusmus, Will & Jacob Gusmus, Michael, David & Emily Gusmus, Reeda, Paul, Will & Jonathan Winters and Zachary, Caity & Beth Patton; her great-grandchildren, Alan &Maggie Brown, Nicholas, Carson & Aurora Glidewell, Willow Patton and Adalyn & Adam Sanders; her great great-grandchildren, Bentley Glidewell and her sisters, Sue Anderson and Mary Dean Kesler.
Estelle was preceded in death by her parents Ferman and Ella, and by her sisters, Gladys Means, Avenel Grammar, Geraldine Carr and her brothers Travis and Trammel Grammar.
She was also preceded by her oldest daughter Carolyn Gusmus and her beloved husband Noble. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be; Dennis Carr, Andy Gusmus, Jimmy McGee and David Brazeal.
Visitation will be at Kesler Funeral Home in Baldwyn, MS from 5:00 until 8:00 Tuesday evening. Her funeral will be at 10:00 Wednesday morning, at Saint James Catholic Church in Tupelo, with interment afterwards at the Saint Thomas Aquinas cemetery in Saltillo.
All family and friends are invited to be with Granny in joyful celebration of her life, and in thankfulness of her peaceful passage into God’s hands.
“So you have pain now; but I will see you again, and your heart will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you”. John 16:22
Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.
Harold Walton
RANDOLPH – Harold Joseph Walton, 92, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Shearer Richardson Memorial Nursing Home. Mr. Walton was born January 17, 1929, in Marks, MS, to Mr. and Mrs. Emmett Walton. He married Maggie Phillips on February 15, 1950. They were married for 64 years.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 2:00pm, at Randolph Cemetery. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors-children, James Ellis Phillips, Jr. (JerriAnn), Charles J. Walton (Joann), Patricia N. Putchio (Larry), Jerry Walton (Angelique) and Paula Staten (Anthony); 13-grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by-wife, Maggie Walton; parents-Emmett Walton and Susan Clarkson Walton; sister-Dorothy Partain; two brothers-Jimmy and Veldon Walton.
Pallbearers-Michael Walton, Jakob Putchio, Kevin Putchio, Tommy Phillips, River Phillips and Dan Barnes.
David McCarty
TUPELO – David McCarty, age 70, of Tupelo, MS, in the Sherman Community, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Sherman Baptist Church in Sherman, MS with burial to follow in the Sherman Cemetery. Bro. Parish Hartley and Bro. James Wilson to officiate.
David was born on September 17, 1950 in Tupelo, MS to the late Paul McCarty and the late Kathleen Stokes. He attended Sherman and East Union Schools. David previously worked at Barclay Furniture Plant. He was a Master Mason and a Deacon at Sherman Baptist Church. David enjoyed coon hunting and dog trading.
He is survived by his wife, Ruby Lucas McCarty, Tupelo, MS; sons, Brian McCarty (Molly), Tupelo, MS, Jason McCarty, Tupelo, MS; brothers, Robert Dillard, Tupelo, MS, Mike McCarty (Teenie), Tupelo, MS; sister, Kathy Kelly, Tupelo, MS; grandchildren, Leslie McCarty, Braden McCarty, Levi McCarty, and Karsyn Easter. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Kathleen McCarty; sister-in-law, Josephine Dillard.
Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family at www.ottsfuneralhome.net.
Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent, AL is in charge of arrangements.
